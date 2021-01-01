Id always advocate saving, especially if the employer makes more generous contributions than the minimum. I saw something recently where if the member put in 5% which is the minimum under Auto enrolment. The employer would contribute 10%. That means a cost to the member of 4% of pay gives a total contribution of 15%. People should not be turning down offers like that. With this type of pension, you also have more control over it, which can help when it comes to claiming benefits.



I'd second that. Failing to take up the offer of a work place pension was the biggest financial mistake I made.You also have to remember that if you're paying into a private pension, your pot is topped up with the tax you have paid. If you're careful about the amounts you later withdraw (so that your total income stays below the tax threshhold), this is an efficient way of adding to your state pension income. In that respect I wish I'd paid more into my private pension. In my defence, it used to be the case that you were forced to purchase an annuity and as years have gone by, they have become unattractive. The one positive thing that the Tories have done for me is that they've given me more control over how and when I've taken my private pension. If I'd known that this would happen I would, as I've said, have paid more into the pot.The last thing that I have learned is that you should always keep records of any employment. You have to apply for your UK state pension - it doesn't just happen - and they will ask you questions about the countries in which you have lived and worked. If you've worked in the EU, you may be entitled to a pension from that member state. You will be asked for your NI/Reference number from that state and in the case of the mining industry, they want to know what substances you were involved in extracting, what your activities were and whether or not they were carried out on the surface or underground (thank God the latter didn't apply - trying to find an overseas NI number from 4 decades ago was bad enough!)