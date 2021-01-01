Just doing some rough maths on this and it is doable.
The average graduate salary is c. £26k (https://www.graduate-jobs.com/gco/Booklet/graduate-salary-salaries.jsp)
Putting 10% of your gross salary into your pension pot from day 1, with an expected 7% annual growth in the value of the pension if it is invested well, and a 3% per year salary increase (not unreasonable in the private sector) would give you a final salary at 65 of £92.7k and a pension pot at that age of £1.04m
This is obviously more than many/most could hope for but is achievable without needing to be in a job in investment banking or something similar where the money is obscene.
Taking someone who leaves school at 18 and starts on £15k, following the same approach they would retire at 65 on a salary of £60k pa with a pension of £809k.
The generation above me would also have more chance of buying a house so lets say they bought at 30, 20 year mortgage, so from the age of 50 they put the monthly mortgage in the will boost it up too
There's a few things around our tax system and behavioural science that can help too along with maximising employer contributions.
Tax wise, salary exchange is a good way of boosting contributions. Then as careers progress putting some bonus into pension or proceeds of sharesave schemes if you are lucky enough to have them. As more people get pushed into higher rate tax through freezing allowances, pension contributions can help offset the effects.
I think timing your increases is important too. If you increase your contributions by 1% you have a reduction in net pay. If you wait until pay review time and put your first 1% into pension, you never see your net pay decrease.
The best way to boost what goes in though is maximising employer contributions. While some just do the minimum, many will match contributions 1 to 1 or even 2 to 1 up to certain limits, so always check what the maximum available to you is.
Obviously it is also about balancing short term needs with long term saving, but if you're young you'll never get the time again, so make the most of it.