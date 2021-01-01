« previous next »
Fuck the Tories thread

Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:57:40 pm
Oh that's good then but don't they count your home as savings if you own it?

No they don't, as long as it's your principal residence.
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

For those with just State Pension, look at Pension Credit too.
Even if you dont qualify for much, its the gateway to other benefits too in that you often have to have got PC first.
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 07:10:29 pm
For those with just State Pension, look at Pension Credit too.
Even if you dont qualify for much, its the gateway to other benefits too in that you often have to have got PC first.

Indeed.

My mum has a tiny company pension which takes her above the Pension Credit threshold -she's in the worst of all worlds.

She'd be better off without her company pension.

Those of you who are retiring on State Pension only soon, don't worry.  Pension Credit will see you OK.  Free eye tests, presciptions, cheap bills, social tarrifs etc.
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 07:01:26 pm
No they don't, as long as it's your principal residence.

Good to know thanks 👍
Was reading a headline saying they can support pubs because of brexit. Is this true?  Though I should know by now if the tories are saying it....
Pensions are a right mess.   Demographics have shown for decades we have an aging population.   No reals plans were put into place.    Instead thatcher pissed the North Sea oil money up the wall.
People can live in a million pound house (with no mortgage), only have a state pension, and still qualify for Pension Credit.

As long as you've got no mortgage, I'll advise anyone who is close to retirement age, on state pension only, not to worry.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:02:29 pm
People can live in a million pound house (with no mortgage), only have a state pension, and still qualify for Pension Credit.

As long as you've got no mortgage, I'll advise anyone who is close to retirement age, on state pension only, not to worry.
Are you saying that if you save nothing for your retirement your are better off than those who save a bit?
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:31:03 pm
Was reading a headline saying they can support pubs because of brexit. Is this true?  Though I should know by now if the tories are saying it....
I've not read the stories but presume it's the lie again that countries within the EU can't support their industries due to "state aid" rules.  Countries within the EU do it all the time, either directly or indirectly through grants.

Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:49:45 pm
Are you saying that if you save nothing for your retirement your are better off than those who save a bit?
Yes.  It's also true of this country for many things.  We have good safety nets to avoid abject poverty but if you are just slightly above those thresholds you are often considerably worse off.

My opinion though is that you should always assume those safety nets will be flogged off by the Tories at some point.  If you can put some money aside for a pension then you should and the earlier you start doing it the better.

Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:49:45 pm
Are you saying that if you save nothing for your retirement your are better off than those who save a bit?

That may be true for some, I.e those with a modest private pension pot.  On the other hand the advantage of having a private pension is that it becomes accessible years before the state pension.  Think its from age 55 currently although rising to 57 soon.  Of course the attractiveness of accessing it early depends on the size of the pension pot.
At this rate you may as well just start stuffing your money inside a fucking mattress.
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:49:45 pm
Are you saying that if you save nothing for your retirement your are better off than those who save a bit?

Yes.

I know someone who lives in a property worth about 750 k (no mortgage).  They get pension credit, whereas my mother, who rents, does not.

The system is bonkers and very unfair!  I think they have changed it now, so it actually does benefit you to save, as opposed to not bothering (but anyone above a certain age will be on the old system).
I'm not being flippant here, but have the Tories actually ever done anything remotely positive for the ordinary working classes?, they've been in power all my life apart from the period were the war criminal was in, and I can't remember a single decent thing the fuckers have done, not one.
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:49:52 pm
At this rate you may as well just start stuffing your money inside a fucking mattress.
Hmm. This is what I have often feared. That the money I've not spent, but saved for my retirement would be means tested. It feels wrong that someone who hasn't saved will be better off!  I'll caveat  that by acknowledging that I assume those benefiting from the pension credit weren't earning enough to put into a private pension and that I should be grateful that I can.

Oh and in terms of good tory policy, the rise of Corp tax to 25% is surely a good thing from a left leaning point of view?

--edit-- getting rid of the prepayment meter premium is surely a progressive policy too?
Hostile, authoritarian UK downgraded in civic freedoms index

Civicus Monitor cites hostility towards campaigners and charities, and clamp down on public protests

Quote
The UK has been downgraded in an annual global index of civic freedoms as a result of the governments increasingly authoritarian drive to impose restrictive and punitive laws on public protests.

The Civicus Monitor, which tracks the democratic and civic health of 197 countries across the world, said the UK government was creating a hostile environment towards campaigners, charities and other civil society bodies.

The UKs willingness to clamp down on civic freedoms such as the right to peaceful assembly means it is now classified as obstructed  putting it alongside countries such as Poland, South Africa and Hungary.

The downgrade reflects the worrying trends we are seeing in restrictions across civil society that are threatening our democracy. The government should be setting a positive example to countries that have clamped down on civic space, said Stephanie Draper, the chief executive of the Bond charity, a partner in the Civicus collaboration.

She added: The UK is becoming increasingly authoritarian and is among concerning company in the Civicus Monitor ratings as restrictive laws and dangerous rhetoric are creating a hostile environment towards civil society in the UK.

Civicus is a collaboration between more than 20 civil society organisations around the world, providing an annual update of the global relative health of civil society. Countries are classified as: open; narrowed; obstructed; repressed; or closed. The UK has been downgraded from narrowed to obstructed.

Its latest annual report cites a number of restrictive laws introduced or proposed. These include the Police, Crime Sentencing and Courts Act, which gives the police unprecedented power to restrict protests and marches, and the Public Order Bill, now going through parliament, which is aimed at curbing so-called guerrilla-style protests

But it is also concerned by what it sees as the UK governments attempts to undermine human rights and its hostility towards charities and campaigners who actively oppose or speak out against its policies on climate change, anti-racism and refugee and asylum seeker rights.

The UK governments increasingly hardline approach is reflected in a separate annual survey of charities by the Sheila McKechnie Foundation (SMK), which reveals widespread alarm at the extent of ministers perceived hostility to civil society and enthusiasm for cracking down on long-held freedoms to organise and protest.

The results of our survey, alongside the news Civicus has downgraded the UK as obstructed, should be a wake-up call. Our civic space is experiencing death by a thousand cuts and, at a time when Global Britain is trying to carve out its new space in the world, we find ourselves in the same class as countries we have previously been a democratic example to, said the SMK chief executive, Sue Tibballs.

The SMKs annual campaigner survey found 94% of campaigners said there were threats to the freedom to organise, contribute to public debate, influence political decisions or protest. The same proportion agreed that negative rhetoric from politicians towards campaigners was threatening civic space.

One respondent said: The governments crackdown on campaigning is deeply alarming  and part of a wider drive to silence civil society and restore charities to this backwards idea of just being a service provider for a withdrawing state, without any actual campaigning response being allowed.

Increasing hostility towards charities and campaigners by politicians and parts of the media had a chilling effect on some of their activities, they said.

Some respondents said they had sometimes censored themselves for fear of a backlash. We cant always openly declare the truth of a situation due to funding constraints and for fear of damaging public and political relationships, one said.

Despite this, the majority (62%) of charities said high-profile media attacks on organisations like the National Trust and RSPB made them more likely to speak out. Just 11% said they were cowed by the threat of being picked on by the media or politicians.

There was also a perception among some charities that the public were increasingly open to their campaigning message. As one respondent put it: The public seem slightly more ready to listen and engage in campaigns due to a general sense of things being unjust.

A government spokesperson said: This government is committed to protecting freedom of expression and protest, which is a fundamental principle of our democracy.

However, the right to protest must be balanced with preserving the ability of the law-abiding majority to go about their daily business. We must ensure there is a proper balance between the rights of individuals, our vital national security, essential services and effective government.


In the same category as Poland, South Africa and Hungary.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/mar/16/hostile-authoritarian-uk-downgraded-in-civic-freedoms-index
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:31:17 pm
That may be true for some, I.e those with a modest private pension pot.  On the other hand the advantage of having a private pension is that it becomes accessible years before the state pension.  Think its from age 55 currently although rising to 57 soon.  Of course the attractiveness of accessing it early depends on the size of the pension pot.
This is a very valid point. You dont get State Pension until 66 which is going up to 67 then 68. Pension credit is the same age.
A private or workplace pension can help bridge the cap between cutting back on work and drawing the state pension.
Its often older women whove already had to contend with an increase in state pension age- it used to be 60- that also miss out on private pensions which could help them bridge the gap to a higher state pension age.

Id always advocate saving, especially if the employer makes more generous contributions than the minimum. I saw something recently where if the member put in 5% which is the minimum under Auto enrolment. The employer would contribute 10%. That means a cost to the member of 4% of pay gives a total contribution of 15%. People should not be turning down offers like that. With this type of pension, you also have more control over it, which can help when it comes to claiming benefits.
Budget: UK on track for disastrous decade of income stagnation

Taxes as a share of GDP are on track to reach a 70-year high but public services are being cut, says thinktank

Quote
The UK remains on track for a disastrous decade of stagnant incomes and high taxes, despite cuts to public services, the Resolution Foundation said in its analysis of the budget on Wednesday.

The thinktank, whose stated aim is to improve the standard of living for low- and middle-income families, said typical household disposable incomes were on track to be lower by the end of the forecast in 2027-28 than they were before the pandemic, when inflation is taken into account.

While the chancellor had announced an impressively broad suite of policies to encourage more people into work, he was unable to change the course of declining living standards, the Resolution Foundation said.

Britains economy remains stuck in a deep funk  with people supported into work but getting poorer, and paying more tax but seeing public services cut, the report said.

The UK is forecast to have gone through the biggest energy and inflation shock since the 1970s, while avoiding a recession, with unemployment peaking at just 4.4%, it added.

It said taxes as a share of GDP were on track to hit 37.7% by the end of the forecast, a 70-year-high and a 4.7% increase since 2019-20, the equivalent to nearly an extra £4,200 for every UK household.

The rise in taxes will still leave the chancellor with little room for manoeuvre at the end of the Office for Budget Responsibilitys five-year forecast period, mainly because a short-term lift in GDP growth will fade, leaving the overall tax rate lower.

If even the slow growth of the past decade had continued, incomes would still be £1,800 higher than currently projected for 2027-28, the thinktank said.

Torsten Bell, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation, said: Jeremy C*nts first budget was a much bigger affair than many expected, combining improvements to the dire economic and fiscal outlook with a significant policy package aimed at boosting longer-term growth in general, and the size of the workforce in particular.

But stepping back, the UKs underlying challenges remain largely unchanged. We are investing too little and growing too slowly. Our citizens living standards are stagnant. We ask them to pay higher taxes, while cutting public services.

No one budget could turn that around, but its time Britain did.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/mar/16/uk-investing-too-little-living-standards-stagnate-budget
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:21:18 am
Hostile, authoritarian UK downgraded in civic freedoms index

Civicus Monitor cites hostility towards campaigners and charities, and clamp down on public protests


https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/mar/16/hostile-authoritarian-uk-downgraded-in-civic-freedoms-index

 :(
And there'll be dickheads saying 'good it might stop people coming here to freeload off us' rather than worrying about their own civil liberties being eroded.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:10:16 am
I'm not being flippant here, but have the Tories actually ever done anything remotely positive for the ordinary working classes?, they've been in power all my life apart from the period were the war criminal was in, and I can't remember a single decent thing the fuckers have done, not one.

They took our country back. Sorry, couldn't resist that one.

As ever with politics it depends on your point of view. You could make an argument that Thatcher's initial tax changes to reduce rates of income tax (the higher rate was 60%) and move it to indirect tax were beneficial and they were certainly viewed that way not only by the middle classes but much of the working class (and Labour governments have not sought to reverse it). However the Tories learnt the wrong lesson from that and have disappeared into a Laffer curve induced fantasy land where they think that only the rich are incentivised by lower taxes but the plebs must be punished.

You could make an argument for giving people the right to buy their council house but again they went too far and the policy was abused by investors with the result that there is insufficient council stock for those who actually need it.

Gay marriage under Cameron. Major started the NI peace process with the Downing St declaration.

Struggling to think of more than that.

Raising the minimum wage.

I think working tax credits is something that Labour got wrong, or at least went too far with.  It encouraged employers to keep wages low and removed the incentive to invest in productivity.  Raising the minimum wage puts the responsibility back onto the employer rather than the state.

(I'm sure Labour would have raised the minimum wage as well had they been in power across the past 13 years - probably by more than the Tories have but we'll never know.  Similarly it's difficult to believe they wouldn't have legislated for gay marriage by now)

It's generally a given though that most Tory policies are aimed at supporting unearned wealth rather than the working classes.
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 08:31:49 am
Id always advocate saving, especially if the employer makes more generous contributions than the minimum. I saw something recently where if the member put in 5% which is the minimum under Auto enrolment. The employer would contribute 10%. That means a cost to the member of 4% of pay gives a total contribution of 15%. People should not be turning down offers like that. With this type of pension, you also have more control over it, which can help when it comes to claiming benefits.
I'd second that. Failing to take up the offer of a work place pension was the biggest financial mistake I made.
You also have to remember that if you're paying into a private pension, your pot is topped up with the tax you have paid. If you're careful about the amounts you later withdraw (so that your total income stays below the tax threshhold), this is an efficient way of adding to your state pension income. In that respect I wish I'd paid more into my private pension. In my defence, it used to be the case that you were forced to purchase an annuity and as years have gone by, they have become unattractive. The one positive thing that the Tories have done for me is that they've given me more control over how and when I've taken my private pension. If I'd known that this would happen I would, as I've said, have paid more into the pot.
The last thing that I have learned is that you should always keep records of any employment. You have to apply for your UK state pension - it doesn't just happen - and they will ask you questions about the countries in which you have lived and worked. If you've worked in the EU, you may be entitled to a pension from that member state. You will be asked for your NI/Reference number from that state and in the case of the mining industry, they want to know what substances you were involved in extracting, what your activities were and whether or not they were carried out on the surface or underground (thank God the latter didn't apply - trying to find an overseas NI number from 4 decades ago was bad enough!)

Nurses and ambulance drivers appear to have accepted a deal with an improved offer next year and a lump sum this year

Im guessing 5% next year?
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:10:32 am
Nurses and ambulance drivers appear to have accepted a deal with an improved offer next year and a lump sum this year

Im guessing 5% next year?

Call me a cynic, but Hunt's announcement that inflation is due to fall to 2.9% will have been with one eye on public sector pay talks. I may be wrong, but virtuallu everything I've seen has pointed to the headline rate reducing sharply, but not down to those levels - at least not this year.
Are you suggesting hunt is lying so the pay offer seems more generous? I suppose if the offer accepted is lower than other analysts are modeling, then they will reduce the inflation rate. ( assuming they are modeling that higher public sector pay rises fuel some inflation)
Lying? No of course not. Theres no way that would be tolerated by this Govt.

What he may have done was use the results of forecasts where 2.9% was the result of some perhaps stretching assumptions coming to pass.

Many many chancellors have based budgets on growth and debt assumptions that have proved inaccurate. Thats on both sides by the way.
It's typical tory politics. More babies will get access to free child care. But we wont actually invest in nurseries, staff and infrastructure to make that happen.
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 01:03:25 pm
I would say its a feature of barristers. Courts prefer clear, often dry, technical analysis for the most part, and they'd rather not say anything they haven't prepared to say in advance.

Aye - its not an episode of Suits where you are trying to dazzle the jury with your wit and charm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 12:20:09 pm
Call me a cynic, but Hunt's announcement that inflation is due to fall to 2.9% will have been with one eye on public sector pay talks. I may be wrong, but virtuallu everything I've seen has pointed to the headline rate reducing sharply, but not down to those levels - at least not this year.
Not sure to be honest.

They seem to have settled for a lump sum this year and near 5% in 23/24. To be honest, thats not a great deal and Im surprised theyve gone for it unless there are other work force reform considerations
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:04:20 pm
How does anyone get a pension pot that big (earn a fucking fortune I guess).

Did people retire because theyd then get taxed again if they paid any more into the pension? And theyre now scrapping it? Im too think to really k it what it means.

Just doing some rough maths on this and it is doable.

The average graduate salary is c. £26k (https://www.graduate-jobs.com/gco/Booklet/graduate-salary-salaries.jsp)

Putting 10% of your gross salary into your pension pot from day 1, with an expected 7% annual growth in the value of the pension if it is invested well, and a 3% per year salary increase (not unreasonable in the private sector) would give you a final salary at 65 of £92.7k and a pension pot at that age of £1.04m

This is obviously more than many/most could hope for but is achievable without needing to be in a job in investment banking or something similar where the money is obscene.

Taking someone who leaves school at 18 and starts on £15k, following the same approach they would retire at 65 on a salary of £60k pa with a pension of £809k.

The generation above me would also have more chance of buying a house so lets say they bought at 30, 20 year mortgage, so from the age of 50 they put the monthly mortgage in the will boost it up too
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 02:12:19 pm
Just doing some rough maths on this and it is doable.

The average graduate salary is c. £26k (https://www.graduate-jobs.com/gco/Booklet/graduate-salary-salaries.jsp)

Putting 10% of your gross salary into your pension pot from day 1, with an expected 7% annual growth in the value of the pension if it is invested well, and a 3% per year salary increase (not unreasonable in the private sector) would give you a final salary at 65 of £92.7k and a pension pot at that age of £1.04m

This is obviously more than many/most could hope for but is achievable without needing to be in a job in investment banking or something similar where the money is obscene.

Taking someone who leaves school at 18 and starts on £15k, following the same approach they would retire at 65 on a salary of £60k pa with a pension of £809k.

The generation above me would also have more chance of buying a house so lets say they bought at 30, 20 year mortgage, so from the age of 50 they put the monthly mortgage in the will boost it up too
There's a few things around our tax system and behavioural science that can help too along with maximising employer contributions.

Tax wise, salary exchange is a good way of boosting contributions. Then as careers progress putting some bonus into pension or proceeds of sharesave schemes if you are lucky enough to have them. As more people get pushed into higher rate tax through freezing allowances, pension contributions can help offset the effects.

I think timing your increases is important too. If you increase your contributions by 1% you have a reduction in net pay. If you wait until pay review time and put your first 1% into pension, you never see your net pay decrease.

The best way to boost what goes in though is maximising employer contributions. While some just do the minimum, many will match contributions 1 to 1 or even 2 to 1 up to certain limits, so always check what the maximum available to you is.

Obviously it is also about balancing short term needs with long term saving, but if you're young you'll never get the time again, so make the most of it.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:02:29 pm
People can live in a million pound house (with no mortgage), only have a state pension, and still qualify for Pension Credit.

As long as you've got no mortgage, I'll advise anyone who is close to retirement age, on state pension only, not to worry.
I think many took the same attitude in the past when having no problem working for low wages. government will just top it up. how people said they have no incentive to work full 40hr week. just work 28hrs a week and rents paid and wages topped up. all fine till the government started to reduce all those tops ups.
Ive just received my new monthly government pension increase. up to a staggering £169.94p a week. yet people still moan over this rate being protected by inflation. how can anyone survive on that alone!!! take away some of those safety nets and future generations will say the same thing they do now over allowing wages to fall so low.
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:15:05 pm
There's a few things around our tax system and behavioural science that can help too along with maximising employer contributions.

Tax wise, salary exchange is a good way of boosting contributions. Then as careers progress putting some bonus into pension or proceeds of sharesave schemes if you are lucky enough to have them. As more people get pushed into higher rate tax through freezing allowances, pension contributions can help offset the effects.

I think timing your increases is important too. If you increase your contributions by 1% you have a reduction in net pay. If you wait until pay review time and put your first 1% into pension, you never see your net pay decrease.

The best way to boost what goes in though is maximising employer contributions. While some just do the minimum, many will match contributions 1 to 1 or even 2 to 1 up to certain limits, so always check what the maximum available to you is.

Obviously it is also about balancing short term needs with long term saving, but if you're young you'll never get the time again, so make the most of it.

I have realised that my calculation is purely for a private pension too so you could conceivable half the time taken if your employer matches your contributions.

I did work on a basis of a 3% increase in salary with a direct 3% increase in contribution to keep it level. Once in the 40% bracket though you will have much better tax clawbacks so for every £1 contributed (which becomes £2 with employer matching) you lose at most 60p of your net so it can be really effective although it requires some knowledge of the system first which people aren't generally given.

Assuming your employer does match pound for pound you only need to put 5% in each year to get there by 65, 8% (assuming Er will match to there) by 60, or 10% to get there by 57

^ Now the biggest challenge is getting 7% pa which as we know doesn't come in a straight line, but even in the last 12 year or so we've had war, disaster budgets, bigger rate rises, inflation and now a bank failure!!

What we do have though for the first time in ages is a decent risk free rate of return - albeit nominal rather than real.

Key is save, start early, use all the tax breaks available and hope. At least if people are young they have time on their side.
That is true - a personal pension you have more control over the investment approach by the pension advisor of course so it is "easier" to obtain albeit with higher risk.

Agreed on your final point though about getting in there early - even £50 a month will start to add up to something.

I know a number of people in their mid 30s with a pension pot in the early £'000s at best and too many think they are better banging it into Crypto etc - by all means do that too but this is a steady saver with tax benefits alongside it so whilst not as sexy as crypto and other investments is still a safety net if they go to pot
