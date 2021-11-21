« previous next »
Fuck the Tories thread

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 04:18:41 pm
Labour should really hammer home Rishy heating his swimming pool where people are struggling to heat their homes. This is gold stuff that isn't sticking because Labour know nothing about trolling
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 04:20:35 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:18:41 pm
Labour should really hammer home Rishy heating his swimming pool where people are struggling to heat their homes. This is gold stuff that isn't sticking because Labour know nothing about trolling

Starmer doesn't have enough 'devil' in him.  :(
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 04:39:03 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:40:07 pm
People who can save that kind of amount probably have higher spending than the average though, £1m would safely get you maybe £30k a year index linked, which is nice but I would imagine for that group more would be appreciated.

I know a few people in that group had a quick chat after I saw the leak, their general view before was they would retire when the mortgage was paid off and LTA was hit, so it may have a positive impact on a few people in that niche case
Tbf I think this is a positive
People are encouraged to continue working and saving
If you have diligently saved played the market  with your pension and then are taxed heavily why continue working.
A fair few people dont want to retire at 55 but are fed up feeding taxes to a government that doesnt care about the middle / working classes
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 04:41:42 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:18:41 pm
Labour should really hammer home Rishy heating his swimming pool where people are struggling to heat their homes. This is gold stuff that isn't sticking because Labour know nothing about trolling
they need to get advice from AOC (no not that one :) ).

she's great at social media stuff.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 04:46:10 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:20:03 pm
Government money tends to attract investment. Watch Tory funders open nurseries not fit for purpose take the vouchers and pop them in offshore accounts.

They can't get the staff though as the wages are shite. Sister in law trained up to work in a nursery and does,but  she's jacking it as the wages are shite
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 04:51:19 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:18:41 pm
Labour should really hammer home Rishy heating his swimming pool where people are struggling to heat their homes. This is gold stuff that isn't sticking because Labour know nothing about trolling
I think its gold for you and I.

But for much of the population they are much more interested in how well he runs the country (spoiler folks, its badly!)

Generally, its play the ball not the man when the man doesnt pay tax or flouts the rules we all follow it then becomes politically worth it.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 04:51:34 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:37:17 pm
as soon as I can afford to retire I'm out of there

Kids will be 13 and 15 this year, I'm counting down the days til I don't have to support them and can fuck FT work off. I should be able to go 2 days a week at 60.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 04:53:15 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:37:17 pm
as soon as I can afford to retire I'm out of there
I could retire when I was 60. I reached 40. 20 years left!

Then the government changed my pension. Retirement age? 68!

So, 8 years later I still have 20 years left!  :lmao. Fucking hell.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 04:54:21 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:51:19 pm
I think its gold for you and I.

But for much of the population they are much more interested in how well he runs the country (spoiler folks, its badly!)

Generally, its play the ball not the man when the man doesnt pay tax or flouts the rules we all follow it then becomes politically worth it.

Yeah its the kind of thing that plays well with people who already don't like him, but not so much with the floating voters
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 04:55:24 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:54:21 pm
Yeah its the kind of thing that plays well with people who already don't like him, but not so much with the floating voters
People dont respond well to the politics of envy. Im not sure why, but they dont. So stick to what works 
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 05:11:32 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:51:19 pm
I think its gold for you and I.

But for much of the population they are much more interested in how well he runs the country (spoiler folks, its badly!)

Generally, its play the ball not the man when the man doesnt pay tax or flouts the rules we all follow it then becomes politically worth it.

No I massively disagree and this has been a continuing problem with Labour, always acting the grown up and allowing Tories to ride roughshod and pushing their agenda through. Bit by bit Tories have shown they can chip away leads, all because they're allowed to control the narrative

The average Joe in the streets are pulled in by catchy slogans, Get Brexit Done, Make America Great Again. Why can you not do both, have great policies and extremely savvy on social media and PR. This isn't the 90s anymore
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 05:21:27 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:53:15 pm
I could retire when I was 60. I reached 40. 20 years left!

Then the government changed my pension. Retirement age? 68!

So, 8 years later I still have 20 years left!  :lmao. Fucking hell.

Surely you can take what you accrued when the retirement age was 60 you can take at 60?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 05:23:04 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:41:42 pm
they need to get advice from AOC (no not that one :) ).

she's great at social media stuff.

AOC is great, no surprise really. Ratively young representative, comfortable with tech who 'gets' the mood amongst the younger generation. I was thinking about her when I wrote it
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 05:36:36 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:21:27 pm
Surely you can take what you accrued when the retirement age was 60 you can take at 60?
Yeah, thats true.. a pittance!
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 05:38:47 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:01:37 pm
beats me, as you say they must be earning a fortune to build up that sort of money.

There was a cap, think it was just over £1m which was tax free, anything they accumulated above that they were taxed on. That has been scrapped completely, so no tax is paid on pension pots at all, they leaked that it was being raised to £1.8m I think so have gone beyond that.

Hunt's argument is that if a Consultant was approaching the limit they would retire to save being taxed on it.

It may stop some people retiring but like I said earlier, if I had £1m in my pension pot, I'd be gone like a shot as soon as I was eligible to have it.
This was an extra tax over and above any income tax from when pension payments are made.
With senior NHS staff there were 2 issues. One was the tax on contributions (annual allowance tax charge). The other was the lifetime allowance tax charge. The combined effect of both these taxes meant that senior staff over 55 who were already pissed off decided to retire, leading to an expertise drain from the NHS.

Of course all this was pointed out at the time the same government cut these allowances.

While this will keep a few more people in the workforce, it is in reality a big giveaway to a small number of already wealthy people.

The more widely beneficial move was to increase the amount people whove already started drawing pensions are allowed to put back into pensions from 4000 to 10000.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 05:40:01 pm
People with good, public sector pensions, moaning about pensions.......... ::)
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 05:45:35 pm
The childcare hours turn out to be for only 38 weeks a year.


And the rest??
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 05:46:05 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:40:01 pm
People with good, public sector pensions, moaning about pensions.......... ::)
People complaining about the retirement age being raised to 68.

Do you think thats a good idea?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 05:46:26 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:40:01 pm
People with good, public sector pensions, moaning about pensions.......... ::)

If you think its that good maybe you should consider applying?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 05:48:23 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:45:35 pm
The childcare hours turn out to be for only 38 weeks a year.


And the rest??

Thats the same as it is now for over 3s, its actually 22 hours a week over 52 weeks, better then nothing obviously but not quite as good as it first sounds.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 06:09:54 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:46:05 pm
People complaining about the retirement age being raised to 68.

Do you think thats a good idea?

No.  We, should be doing what the French are doing.  But, this is the UK.  It'll probably be 78 by the time I get there.

Plently of things to mean about - having a decent pension isn't one of them.  Increasing the retirement age is.  You'll have less time to spend it  ;)
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 06:11:11 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:09:54 pm
No.  We, should be doing what the French are doing.  But, this is the UK.  It'll probably be 78 by the time I get there.

Plently of things to mean about - having a decent pension isn't one of them.  Increasing the retirement age is.  You'll have less time to spend it  ;)
We were literally moaning about the increased retirement age!
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 06:12:13 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:11:11 pm
We were literally moaning about the increased retirement age!

Fair enough.   :thumbup
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 06:14:13 pm
Can I moan too?

I don't have a pension other than my state pension, I've got 3 more years to wait and I'll have worked for over 50yrs to get it.

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 06:16:15 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:14:13 pm
Can I moan too?

I don't have a pension other than my state pension, I've got 3 more years to wait and I'll have worked for over 50yrs to get it.


Debs, dont answer if this is too personal,  it can you afford to retire on that?
