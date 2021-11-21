beats me, as you say they must be earning a fortune to build up that sort of money.



There was a cap, think it was just over £1m which was tax free, anything they accumulated above that they were taxed on. That has been scrapped completely, so no tax is paid on pension pots at all, they leaked that it was being raised to £1.8m I think so have gone beyond that.



Hunt's argument is that if a Consultant was approaching the limit they would retire to save being taxed on it.



It may stop some people retiring but like I said earlier, if I had £1m in my pension pot, I'd be gone like a shot as soon as I was eligible to have it.



This was an extra tax over and above any income tax from when pension payments are made.With senior NHS staff there were 2 issues. One was the tax on contributions (annual allowance tax charge). The other was the lifetime allowance tax charge. The combined effect of both these taxes meant that senior staff over 55 who were already pissed off decided to retire, leading to an expertise drain from the NHS.Of course all this was pointed out at the time the same government cut these allowances.While this will keep a few more people in the workforce, it is in reality a big giveaway to a small number of already wealthy people.The more widely beneficial move was to increase the amount people whove already started drawing pensions are allowed to put back into pensions from 4000 to 10000.