« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 562 563 564 565 566 [567]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuck the Tories thread  (Read 824370 times)

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,975
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22640 on: Today at 04:18:41 pm »
Labour should really hammer home Rishy heating his swimming pool where people are struggling to heat their homes. This is gold stuff that isn't sticking because Labour know nothing about trolling
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 980
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22641 on: Today at 04:20:35 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:18:41 pm
Labour should really hammer home Rishy heating his swimming pool where people are struggling to heat their homes. This is gold stuff that isn't sticking because Labour know nothing about trolling

Starmer doesn't have enough 'devil' in him.  :(
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22642 on: Today at 04:39:03 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:40:07 pm
People who can save that kind of amount probably have higher spending than the average though, £1m would safely get you maybe £30k a year index linked, which is nice but I would imagine for that group more would be appreciated.

I know a few people in that group had a quick chat after I saw the leak, their general view before was they would retire when the mortgage was paid off and LTA was hit, so it may have a positive impact on a few people in that niche case
Tbf I think this is a positive
People are encouraged to continue working and saving
If you have diligently saved played the market  with your pension and then are taxed heavily why continue working.
A fair few people dont want to retire at 55 but are fed up feeding taxes to a government that doesnt care about the middle / working classes
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22643 on: Today at 04:41:42 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:18:41 pm
Labour should really hammer home Rishy heating his swimming pool where people are struggling to heat their homes. This is gold stuff that isn't sticking because Labour know nothing about trolling
they need to get advice from AOC (no not that one :) ).

she's great at social media stuff.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,669
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22644 on: Today at 04:46:10 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:20:03 pm
Government money tends to attract investment. Watch Tory funders open nurseries not fit for purpose take the vouchers and pop them in offshore accounts.

They can't get the staff though as the wages are shite. Sister in law trained up to work in a nursery and does,but  she's jacking it as the wages are shite
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,345
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22645 on: Today at 04:51:19 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:18:41 pm
Labour should really hammer home Rishy heating his swimming pool where people are struggling to heat their homes. This is gold stuff that isn't sticking because Labour know nothing about trolling
I think its gold for you and I.

But for much of the population they are much more interested in how well he runs the country (spoiler folks, its badly!)

Generally, its play the ball not the man when the man doesnt pay tax or flouts the rules we all follow it then becomes politically worth it.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,669
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22646 on: Today at 04:51:34 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:37:17 pm
as soon as I can afford to retire I'm out of there

Kids will be 13 and 15 this year, I'm counting down the days til I don't have to support them and can fuck FT work off. I should be able to go 2 days a week at 60.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,345
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22647 on: Today at 04:53:15 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:37:17 pm
as soon as I can afford to retire I'm out of there
I could retire when I was 60. I reached 40. 20 years left!

Then the government changed my pension. Retirement age? 68!

So, 8 years later I still have 20 years left!  :lmao. Fucking hell.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,420
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22648 on: Today at 04:54:21 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:51:19 pm
I think its gold for you and I.

But for much of the population they are much more interested in how well he runs the country (spoiler folks, its badly!)

Generally, its play the ball not the man when the man doesnt pay tax or flouts the rules we all follow it then becomes politically worth it.

Yeah its the kind of thing that plays well with people who already don't like him, but not so much with the floating voters
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,345
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22649 on: Today at 04:55:24 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:54:21 pm
Yeah its the kind of thing that plays well with people who already don't like him, but not so much with the floating voters
People dont respond well to the politics of envy. Im not sure why, but they dont. So stick to what works 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 562 563 564 565 566 [567]   Go Up
« previous next »
 