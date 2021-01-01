People who can save that kind of amount probably have higher spending than the average though, £1m would safely get you maybe £30k a year index linked, which is nice but I would imagine for that group more would be appreciated.
I know a few people in that group had a quick chat after I saw the leak, their general view before was they would retire when the mortgage was paid off and LTA was hit, so it may have a positive impact on a few people in that niche case
Tbf I think this is a positive
People are encouraged to continue working and saving
If you have diligently saved played the market with your pension and then are taxed heavily why continue working.
A fair few people dont want to retire at 55 but are fed up feeding taxes to a government that doesnt care about the middle / working classes