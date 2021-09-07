« previous next »
Author Topic: Fuck the Tories thread  (Read 823047 times)

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22560 on: Yesterday at 10:11:00 pm »
People want higher taxes like they want pubic lice. ;D
Phuk yoo

Offline TSC

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22561 on: Yesterday at 10:20:14 pm »
Offline oldfordie

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22562 on: Yesterday at 10:37:57 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:01:48 pm
You left wing c*nt. :)
:)
Sounds better than a Centerist.

Oops.. amended post.
You Centerist C*unt  :)
 
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Offline J-Mc-

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22563 on: Yesterday at 10:38:59 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:07:44 pm
Isn't 30 hours a week for 1 and 2 year olds considered to be not really good for their development.
I get most people have to earn money, but I kind of question if you are in that boat and knowing kids get more expensive, if having kids is really a sensible choice.

Had our first last year, she turned 1 in February, had her in with a childminder since January and shes come on leaps and bounds in her development.

Shes more confident, encouraged to play with other kids during the day, is more vocal.
Shes getting the social experience there that we simply cant give her with having to work.

If were eligible for that 30 hours, thats going to be a life saver in terms of our outgoings as were barely getting by as it.

Fucking hate the Tories but that is something that is going to potentially help turn our lives around and get back on track financially.
Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22564 on: Yesterday at 10:52:17 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:07:44 pm
Isn't 30 hours a week for 1 and 2 year olds considered to be not really good for their development.
I get most people have to earn money, but I kind of question if you are in that boat and knowing kids get more expensive, if having kids is really a sensible choice.

Yes, lets stop poor people from reproducing, like a kind of financial sterilisation?  :butt
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22565 on: Yesterday at 10:55:41 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Yesterday at 10:38:59 pm
Had our first last year, she turned 1 in February, had her in with a childminder since January and shes come on leaps and bounds in her development.

Shes more confident, encouraged to play with other kids during the day, is more vocal.
Shes getting the social experience there that we simply cant give her with having to work.

If were eligible for that 30 hours, thats going to be a life saver in terms of our outgoings as were barely getting by as it.

Fucking hate the Tories but that is something that is going to potentially help turn our lives around and get back on track financially.

The 30 hours was an absolute game changer for us. Our 3 year old started with his free 30 hours a week in September and it saves us about £500 a month compared to what we were paying when he was 2 (not that we are any better off as we are now just spending that £500 on gas, electricity, and food bills).
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22566 on: Yesterday at 11:13:01 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:05:19 pm
I'm still struggling to find good policies from the tories.
I think some voters STILL see them as safe with the economy, I'm sure they will reason that labour would have done things to give us higher interest rates, and if they are shown Liz Truss, will point out how quickly she was got rid off (despite PCP picking her to run vs sunak despite his warnings and the party membership STILL voting for her).
I supsect Labour will tax and spend, but I don't necessarily think that's a bad thing.
Oh, one thing that 'might' be seen as good for most people is the fiscal drag on the child benefit tax, I was just reading about this. The threshold hasn't moved in ten years, so more and more people are having to pay it. Whether you think 50K makes you wealthy and therefore should pay it, I guess is another debate.

--edit-- was Tory gay marriage, just opportunism.  IF Labour bought in the civil partnership, it would probably need a few years for the status quo to be established, then move on to gay marriage. Should Labour have retained power, I'd bet they could have gotten it in.
Even after Truss/Kwarteng. That is truly shocking.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22567 on: Today at 12:05:36 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:52:17 pm
Yes, lets stop poor people from reproducing, like a kind of financial sterilisation?  :butt
I know.  I battle with the idea of right to have children. If I can't afford to bring up my children, should I expect others to pay.
Personally I think we should be encouraging everyone to have fewer children for the good of the planet. Not necessarily via finance(I've not thought through to how else). Big problem there is the Ponzi scheme of pensions. My guess is most don't put away more than 10% of salary. That'll last about six years....
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22568 on: Today at 12:07:26 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:13:01 pm
Even after Truss/Kwarteng. That is truly shocking.
Do you think average Joe sees the impact of what they did and ties it to them?
There are still some that say Truss was on the right path, but she spooked the markets by going so hard and fast and not talking to them first .  Not right but it's how Tories win elections.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22569 on: Today at 08:52:42 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:05:36 am
I know.  I battle with the idea of right to have children. If I can't afford to bring up my children, should I expect others to pay.
Personally I think we should be encouraging everyone to have fewer children for the good of the planet. Not necessarily via finance(I've not thought through to how else). Big problem there is the Ponzi scheme of pensions. My guess is most don't put away more than 10% of salary. That'll last about six years....
not many can afford to put away more than 10% of their salary into pensions though. The Tories don't want people to retire, the longer they work the better for them.  Looks like I now will have to work until 68 before I can get the state pension. What a bunch of c*nts
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Machae

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22570 on: Today at 08:55:39 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:52:42 am
not many can afford to put away more than 10% of their salary into pensions though. The Tories don't want people to retire, the longer they work the better for them.  Looks like I now will have to work until 68 before I can get the state pension. What a bunch of c*nts

And the French are kicking off for raising it to 64. UK will pretty be much like the US when it comes to employment,  retirement, private hospitals etc

Fucking Tories
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22571 on: Today at 09:15:05 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:30:59 pm
Apparently the 30 hour provision given to 3 year olds is going to be extended to 1 and 2 year olds. Big policy that and probably getting it in before Labour do.

Just as my youngest turns 3. Wankers ;D
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
