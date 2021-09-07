Isn't 30 hours a week for 1 and 2 year olds considered to be not really good for their development.
I get most people have to earn money, but I kind of question if you are in that boat and knowing kids get more expensive, if having kids is really a sensible choice.
Had our first last year, she turned 1 in February, had her in with a childminder since January and shes come on leaps and bounds in her development.
Shes more confident, encouraged to play with other kids during the day, is more vocal.
Shes getting the social experience there that we simply cant give her with having to work.
If were eligible for that 30 hours, thats going to be a life saver in terms of our outgoings as were barely getting by as it.
Fucking hate the Tories but that is something that is going to potentially help turn our lives around and get back on track financially.