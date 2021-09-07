Isn't 30 hours a week for 1 and 2 year olds considered to be not really good for their development.

I get most people have to earn money, but I kind of question if you are in that boat and knowing kids get more expensive, if having kids is really a sensible choice.



Had our first last year, she turned 1 in February, had her in with a childminder since January and shes come on leaps and bounds in her development.Shes more confident, encouraged to play with other kids during the day, is more vocal.Shes getting the social experience there that we simply cant give her with having to work.If were eligible for that 30 hours, thats going to be a life saver in terms of our outgoings as were barely getting by as it.Fucking hate the Tories but that is something that is going to potentially help turn our lives around and get back on track financially.