It's not just a problem of how to encourage more people to become politically aware, the greater need is to ensure that anyone who does begin to engage with politics knows how to do so constructively. Otherwise you're just adding even more people to the pile who think they know what's what. It's a common punchline that 'yer nan's on Facebook liking false posts about 2 million Turkish men coming to invade the UK if we don't have Brexit' but spend even the shortest amount of time in the corners of the internet where that nan's grandchild is scrolling for an endless number of daily hours and you'll recognise how the younger generation are no less susceptible to falling for whatever a social media algorithm spits at them. Where the older lot are being captured by Facebook, the kids are believing any old shite they find on Tiktok.
If we're going to teach anything in schools, it should be the understanding that to be politically aware is not a state that you achieve just because you see one post from one site and you take its information on board, but is rather a state that requires a continual effort to exist in through both analytical and critical thought. So many people are under the illusion that to simply pay attention to 'the news' for as long as it takes to scroll an app, or for the radio station to switch back to playing music, is enough to be able to say they're informed on a subject. And I do get that thinking - to have come across this that or the other does leave you better aware than if you hadn't come across it at all. But how many think to search out a second source, or fact check? Too few.
The other reason why the younger generation are going to be more susceptible to group think is because of the growing preference for no debate. Again, spend any time at all in the corners of the internet where the younger lot are congregating and you'll see the clear evidence of how black and white and completely devoid of nuance they like the world to be. It's becoming a norm to collectively decide within your own little social media bubble what 'the correct opinion' is and then refuse to engage with alternative opinion because that alternative opinion has been deemed too wrong to bother with and to even speak of it would be to legitimise it as a view that should be considered. Which only makes it less likely still that sources will be verified and information fact checked.
Maybe it's just that the last decade has left me with nothing but pessimism, but I'm not going to be pinning my hopes on younger generations being more clued up than their parents or their grandparents because I'm still young enough to be witnessing how those younger generations are using the internet and it's no better than a nan's use of Facebook. But they will all go about their daily scrolling thinking they themselves are not being duped by a thing because they have at least learnt that the internet has the power to do that.
Maybe a bad choice of words by me or you may have misunderstood what I meant by Politicly aware. I always think of it as people who understand politics more closely than most people. I could be wrong.
I would like to see political debate encouraged in schools but it should not favour no particular ideology or party. I agree with many of the points you make so am not saying your wrong, I would say arguing with people face to face on politics isn't the best way to form opinions, same with political rallys, being emotional is not the best way to form a opinion, imo, forums like this are one of the best ways to form opinions, you have time to consider the points made and the time to consider the points you want to make, it's also about trusting your sources which is another thing I like about this forum, Bullshit is challenged, I decide for myself what sources to trust and I take no sides, ive a lot of respect for many posters on here but I don't automatically agree with everything they say, I also don't think they are being personal or have a agenda if they disagree with me, that's what debate is about, we all can't be right all the time so ive no problem when someone gives me a few points that show I maybe wrong. ive also defended some Torys and still do depending on the point being debated.
I honestly can't remember any right wing source I can rely on when it comes to party politics, can you think of one ? it doesn't mean I don't listen to what some say, it's just the obvious propaganda political commentators who I ignore, they are so predictable, you know the sort of bullshit they will come out with before they say it, find it annoying to think people value their opinions.