That is the problem, people who don't follow politics that much have little information to form opinions, that doesn't mean they don't have a opinion though, some have all sorts of life long opinions on politics that influence how they vote. all as bad as each other, things would be even worse if Labour were in power.

They actually think they are the ones who are clued up when it comes to politics.

Having little information allows the politicians to dictate the issues . we should decide what's important and not allow politicians to tell us what to be angry over.

I don't know if schools go to deep on this when teaching Social Science but I hope future generations get more clued up on politics, can only see it happening when schools allow political debates.

It's telling. the people opposed to this are the right wingers, a politically aware public is something they dread.



It's not just a problem of how to encourage more people to become politically aware, the greater need is to ensure that anyone who does begin to engage with politics knows how to do so constructively. Otherwise you're just adding even more people to the pile who think they know what's what. It's a common punchline that 'yer nan's on Facebook liking false posts about 2 million Turkish men coming to invade the UK if we don't have Brexit' but spend even the shortest amount of time in the corners of the internet where that nan's grandchild is scrolling for an endless number of daily hours and you'll recognise how the younger generation are no less susceptible to falling for whatever a social media algorithm spits at them. Where the older lot are being captured by Facebook, the kids are believing any old shite they find on Tiktok.If we're going to teach anything in schools, it should be the understanding that to be politically aware is not a state that you achieve just because you see one post from one site and you take its information on board, but is rather a state that requires a continual effort to exist in through both analytical and critical thought. So many people are under the illusion that to simply pay attention to 'the news' for as long as it takes to scroll an app, or for the radio station to switch back to playing music, is enough to be able to say they're informed on a subject. And I do get that thinking - to have come across this that or the other does leave you better aware than if you hadn't come across it at all. But how many think to search out a second source, or fact check? Too few.The other reason why the younger generation are going to be more susceptible to group think is because of the growing preference for no debate. Again, spend any time at all in the corners of the internet where the younger lot are congregating and you'll see the clear evidence of how black and white and completely devoid of nuance they like the world to be. It's becoming a norm to collectively decide within your own little social media bubble what 'the correct opinion' is and then refuse to engage with alternative opinion because that alternative opinion has been deemed too wrong to bother with and to even speak of it would be to legitimise it as a view that should be considered. Which only makes it less likely still that sources will be verified and information fact checked.Maybe it's just that the last decade has left me with nothing but pessimism, but I'm not going to be pinning my hopes on younger generations being more clued up than their parents or their grandparents because I'm still young enough to be witnessing how those younger generations are using the internet and it's no better than a nan's use of Facebook. But they will all go about their daily scrolling thinking they themselves are not being duped by a thing because they have at least learnt that the internet has the power to do that.