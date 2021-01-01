« previous next »
Fuck the Tories thread

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 09:49:44 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:35:09 am
No money for nurses though.
To hell with the nurses. Oh and the teachers (especially TepidT2O) ;)
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 04:04:57 pm
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 12:54:02 am
Fucking hell. We need a revolution

Yes.  This always works out brilliantly.
Roger Scruton was right about everything.

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 07:25:17 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:35:09 am
No money for nurses though.

Aye, even when there was always money for the nurses and NHS workers - they'd never see any of it under these Tories. Just more Tory lies and more bullshit mental gymnastics to not give the NHS workers a decent liveable wage.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 07:42:47 pm
Fuck the Tories indeed and anyone who supports their cruel policies, which include flying in the face of international conventions of human rights.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 07:48:40 pm
Quote from: 24/7-nil on Yesterday at 07:42:47 pm
Fuck the Tories indeed and anyone who supports their cruel policies, which include flying in the face of international conventions of human rights.

Amen!
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 08:19:07 pm
There's always a Tory/Kipper that creeps out of the woodwork, once in a while.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 08:40:06 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:19:07 pm
There's always a Tory/Kipper that creeps out of the woodwork, once in a while.

Why the fuck they think they can get away with spouting their shite on here I'll never know.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 09:02:19 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:40:06 pm
Why the fuck they think they can get away with spouting their shite on here I'll never know.

Think he had a day off work today, feeling delusional, only explanation.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22528 on: Yesterday at 09:25:27 pm »
I'm trying to think of one sector of the population -apart from the filthy rich- that actually benefits from their policies. It's madness.

I genuinely don't see a way for these c*nts to hold onto power at the next general election. What worries me, is how quickly people forget what these thieves have done after just 4 or so years, and with a new face they just decide to bring them back in.

It'll be as if the past years didn't exist.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22529 on: Yesterday at 10:36:41 pm »

'Gary Linekers treatment exposes fact that image of warm, fuzzy BBC was always a lie':-

For the right, the BBC has always been a safe space. Now this space is being contested  and it scares the life out of them

www.theguardian.com/sport/blog/2023/mar/13/gary-linekers-treatment-exposes-fact-that-image-of-warm-fuzzy-bbc-was-always-a-lie


a snippet...

'For almost 50 years MI5 had agents embedded at the BBC, vetting job candidates with the specific aim of weeding out prospective left-leaning employees. It was known as the Christmas Tree process, after the discreet symbol on a personnel file that would advise executives that a particular individual was to be blacklisted. The practice continued well into the 80s, and until a 1985 Observer exposé was denied at all levels.

Perhaps this jars a little with the warm and fuzzy image of the BBC that has been bequeathed to us over the generations. This lovable national treasure, informed by the sacred mission of its founder Lord Reith, a humming hive of family entertainment and artistic monuments and the Sports Report theme tune and David Attenborough cuddling gorillas, a place that expresses the best of us and represents all of us. And it strikes me that many of the strong feelings generated by the treatment of Gary Lineker over the past week originate in this ideal: a honeyed, romanticised BBC that has only ever really existed in the imagination.

Take Reith himself, for example: a man who has become synonymous with the noble benevolence of public service broadcasting. Reith was a fascist sympathiser. He spoke with open admiration of the rise of Mussolini in Italy. After the Night of the Long Knives in 1934, he wrote: I really admire the way Hitler has cleaned up what looked like an incipient revolt, which  to borrow a phrase  is language not entirely dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 1930s.'
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22530 on: Today at 08:33:55 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:36:41 pm
'Gary Linekers treatment exposes fact that image of warm, fuzzy BBC was always a lie':-

For the right, the BBC has always been a safe space. Now this space is being contested  and it scares the life out of them

www.theguardian.com/sport/blog/2023/mar/13/gary-linekers-treatment-exposes-fact-that-image-of-warm-fuzzy-bbc-was-always-a-lie


a snippet...

'For almost 50 years MI5 had agents embedded at the BBC, vetting job candidates with the specific aim of weeding out prospective left-leaning employees. It was known as the Christmas Tree process, after the discreet symbol on a personnel file that would advise executives that a particular individual was to be blacklisted. The practice continued well into the 80s, and until a 1985 Observer exposé was denied at all levels.

Perhaps this jars a little with the warm and fuzzy image of the BBC that has been bequeathed to us over the generations. This lovable national treasure, informed by the sacred mission of its founder Lord Reith, a humming hive of family entertainment and artistic monuments and the Sports Report theme tune and David Attenborough cuddling gorillas, a place that expresses the best of us and represents all of us. And it strikes me that many of the strong feelings generated by the treatment of Gary Lineker over the past week originate in this ideal: a honeyed, romanticised BBC that has only ever really existed in the imagination.

Take Reith himself, for example: a man who has become synonymous with the noble benevolence of public service broadcasting. Reith was a fascist sympathiser. He spoke with open admiration of the rise of Mussolini in Italy. After the Night of the Long Knives in 1934, he wrote: I really admire the way Hitler has cleaned up what looked like an incipient revolt, which  to borrow a phrase  is language not entirely dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 1930s.'

Wow, the Guardian doing the jog of the Tories, to all intents and purposes the Tories  have won.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22531 on: Today at 08:59:06 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:33:55 am
Wow, the Guardian doing the jog of the Tories, to all intents and purposes the Tories  have won.

Huh?

I think you've missed the point here.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22532 on: Today at 09:14:43 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:59:06 am
Huh?

I think you've missed the point here.

A lot of what he's going on about is totally irrelevant. But it points out once more that the BBC needs to be independent from any political viewpoint.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22533 on: Today at 09:31:18 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:14:43 am
A lot of what he's going on about is totally irrelevant. But it points out once more that the BBC needs to be independent from any political viewpoint.

Of course.

Channel 4 asked if Labour would do that, and they couldn't get a straight answer.  Why is it so difficult to get a single sentence out of a politician, saying 'yes, we will etc.. and this is how we will do it, blah blah.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22534 on: Today at 09:36:42 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:31:18 am
Of course.

Channel 4 asked if Labour would do that, and they couldn't get a straight answer.  Why is it so difficult to get a single sentence out of a politician, saying 'yes, we will etc.. and this is how we will do it, blah blah.

I don't think any political party is entirely trustworthy in that department, they all seem to want to bend the will of people by controlling the media in some way. It's a big problem in our political system now the Tories are a big part of it, look how they signed up with Murdoch, but Labour have gone down similar roads as well. We have to somehow get back to a time when non political people were running organisations like the BBC.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22535 on: Today at 09:53:23 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:36:42 am
I don't think any political party is entirely trustworthy in that department, they all seem to want to bend the will of people by controlling the media in some way. It's a big problem in our political system now the Tories are a big part of it, look how they signed up with Murdoch, but Labour have gone down similar roads as well. We have to somehow get back to a time when non political people were running organisations like the BBC.

Was there ever such a time.
If you were catapulted to head the BBC, we could call you a raving lefty. Yet compared to some on here you are very moderate.
Maybe it's like refs. You can acknowledge you have a bias, but you will endeavour to balance it, or you have a Tory at the top , but the majority of the layer below them have to all lean the other way, with some greens, lib dems , duppers, snpers etc in there too.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22536 on: Today at 10:15:37 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 09:25:27 pm
I'm trying to think of one sector of the population -apart from the filthy rich- that actually benefits from their policies. It's madness.

I genuinely don't see a way for these c*nts to hold onto power at the next general election. What worries me, is how quickly people forget what these thieves have done after just 4 or so years, and with a new face they just decide to bring them back in.

It'll be as if the past years didn't exist.

That'll be the modern slavery they mentioned. The more I think of it, the more apt that poster becomes that we (the working class/slaves) work to make money for our overlords (wealthy) rather than benefit ourselves.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22537 on: Today at 10:23:13 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:53:23 am
Was there ever such a time.
If you were catapulted to head the BBC, we could call you a raving lefty. Yet compared to some on here you are very moderate.
Maybe it's like refs. You can acknowledge you have a bias, but you will endeavour to balance it, or you have a Tory at the top , but the majority of the layer below them have to all lean the other way, with some greens, lib dems , duppers, snpers etc in there too.

But your post highlights the problem with going down this path. How relevant is politics in people's lives generally, maybe a question for everyone to think about. I have loads of friends who have no interest in politics whatsoever, because it leaves them cold with how politicians behave, most of them say to me they makes these rules and then exclude themselves. Whether we like it or not a lot of people no longer have interest in it for a variety of reasons. So again, why go down a political path with an organisation like the BBC? Let it be run by someone who doesn't have a strong political bias but by someone who knows how to make the BBC a relevance in people's lives again. Perhaps we are putting too much importance on the political side of it rather than the other relevant subjects, such as learning, education, development and the a wide variety of programmes which appeal to many different people.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22538 on: Today at 10:40:17 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:23:13 am
But your post highlights the problem with going down this path. How relevant is politics in people's lives generally, maybe a question for everyone to think about. I have loads of friends who have no interest in politics whatsoever, because it leaves them cold with how politicians behave, most of them say to me they makes these rules and then exclude themselves. Whether we like it or not a lot of people no longer have interest in it for a variety of reasons. So again, why go down a political path with an organisation like the BBC? Let it be run by someone who doesn't have a strong political bias but by someone who knows how to make the BBC a relevance in people's lives again. Perhaps we are putting too much importance on the political side of it rather than the other relevant subjects, such as learning, education, development and the a wide variety of programmes which appeal to many different people.
Maybe it's as much a problem with the political system. Even someone who has no interest in politics, will have a view on whether 'people' should pay more tax to redistribute wealth or not. Whether we should encourage more immigration. Whether we should have a death penalty.  That might not make the person fit a particular party, but they'll have leanings.  Unless we pick someone who just happens to like , in equal measures, the policies of the two main parties at the time they are head of the beeb :)
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22539 on: Today at 11:11:49 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 09:25:27 pm
I'm trying to think of one sector of the population -apart from the filthy rich- that actually benefits from their policies. It's madness.
They seem to be popular in Hertford :wave
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22540 on: Today at 11:14:41 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:40:17 am
Maybe it's as much a problem with the political system. Even someone who has no interest in politics, will have a view on whether 'people' should pay more tax to redistribute wealth or not. Whether we should encourage more immigration. Whether we should have a death penalty.  That might not make the person fit a particular party, but they'll have leanings.  Unless we pick someone who just happens to like , in equal measures, the policies of the two main parties at the time they are head of the beeb :)

A Tory policy that someone likes, that would be an achievement of a lifetime.  ;D
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22541 on: Today at 12:38:35 pm »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on Today at 11:11:49 am
They seem to be popular in Hertford :wave

 ;D
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22542 on: Today at 01:03:17 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:14:41 am
A Tory policy that someone likes, that would be an achievement of a lifetime.  ;D
So I was going to snipe back with some good policies but I can't think of any !
Raising the pension limit is a good move in my eyes. Not that I can afford to take advantage .
Maybe some that haven't made the headlines? And I guess as most of my news comes via rawk if there were good ones I wouldn't hear about it.  God they are really bad aren't they!

--edit-- I am trying to think of the three best things they did since returning to power. So far, sacking Johnson and Truss are top of my list!
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22543 on: Today at 01:19:48 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:23:13 am
But your post highlights the problem with going down this path. How relevant is politics in people's lives generally, maybe a question for everyone to think about. I have loads of friends who have no interest in politics whatsoever, because it leaves them cold with how politicians behave, most of them say to me they makes these rules and then exclude themselves. Whether we like it or not a lot of people no longer have interest in it for a variety of reasons. So again, why go down a political path with an organisation like the BBC? Let it be run by someone who doesn't have a strong political bias but by someone who knows how to make the BBC a relevance in people's lives again. Perhaps we are putting too much importance on the political side of it rather than the other relevant subjects, such as learning, education, development and the a wide variety of programmes which appeal to many different people.
That is the problem, people who don't follow politics that much have little information to form opinions, that doesn't mean they don't have a opinion though, some have all sorts of life long opinions on politics that influence how they vote. all as bad as each other, things would be even worse if Labour were in power.
 They actually think they are the ones who are clued up when it comes to politics.
Having little information allows the politicians to dictate the issues . we should decide what's important and not allow politicians to tell us what to be angry over.
I don't know if schools go to deep on this when teaching Social Science but I hope future generations get more clued up on politics, can only see it happening when schools allow political debates.
It's telling. the people opposed to this are the right wingers, a politically aware public is something they dread.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22544 on: Today at 01:31:05 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:03:17 pm
So I was going to snipe back with some good policies but I can't think of any !
Raising the pension limit is a good move in my eyes. Not that I can afford to take advantage .
Maybe some that haven't made the headlines? And I guess as most of my news comes via rawk if there were good ones I wouldn't hear about it.  God they are really bad aren't they!

--edit-- I am trying to think of the three best things they did since returning to power. So far, sacking Johnson and Truss are top of my list!

So very little for ordinary people then? Just confirms my view.  ;D
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22545 on: Today at 01:36:59 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:03:17 pm
So I was going to snipe back with some good policies but I can't think of any !
Raising the pension limit is a good move in my eyes. Not that I can afford to take advantage .
Maybe some that haven't made the headlines? And I guess as most of my news comes via rawk if there were good ones I wouldn't hear about it.  God they are really bad aren't they!

--edit-- I am trying to think of the three best things they did since returning to power. So far, sacking Johnson and Truss are top of my list!

Let's be honest, they do f*ck all for regular folk.

The closet I can think of is not actually a 'policy' - but Theresa May (and Cameron) and the Hillsborough inquest (Steve Rotheram takes credit too) - previous Labour Home Secretaries (like Jack Straw and David Blunkett) did f*ck all for years.

I'm no fan of May (or Cameron) - but they did OK on this,in my opinion.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22546 on: Today at 01:41:04 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:19:48 pm
That is the problem, people who don't follow politics that much have little information to form opinions, that doesn't mean they don't have a opinion though, some have all sorts of life long opinions on politics that influence how they vote. all as bad as each other, things would be even worse if Labour were in power.
 They actually think they are the ones who are clued up when it comes to politics.
Having little information allows the politicians to dictate the issues . we should decide what's important and not allow politicians to tell us what to be angry over.
I don't know if schools go to deep on this when teaching Social Science but I hope future generations get more clued up on politics, can only see it happening when schools allow political debates.
It's telling. the people opposed to this are the right wingers, a politically aware public is something they dread.

Isn't that generalising a bit though? Just because they are not interested in politics doesn't mean they don't have a view on how life should be, it's just they have no faith in today's politicians to achieve it. There is no trust there and it's hardly a surprise when you look back on the last five years of this utter charade. Besides which are politicians actually going to listen to people, never mind being forced to change their own issues? There is no accountability any more you only have to watch a session in Parliament to see that. I am rapidly coming to the same conclusion myself and it basically drives any enthusiasm you have out of your life. 

We had a lesson in school called Community Studies which basically was studying issues like the Suffragettes, and the social structure of politics in the country. I recall my teacher went on to be a Lib Dem Councillor.  :D
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22547 on: Today at 02:30:56 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:19:48 pm
That is the problem, people who don't follow politics that much have little information to form opinions, that doesn't mean they don't have a opinion though, some have all sorts of life long opinions on politics that influence how they vote. all as bad as each other, things would be even worse if Labour were in power.
 They actually think they are the ones who are clued up when it comes to politics.
Having little information allows the politicians to dictate the issues . we should decide what's important and not allow politicians to tell us what to be angry over.
I don't know if schools go to deep on this when teaching Social Science but I hope future generations get more clued up on politics, can only see it happening when schools allow political debates.
It's telling. the people opposed to this are the right wingers, a politically aware public is something they dread.
It's not just a problem of how to encourage more people to become politically aware, the greater need is to ensure that anyone who does begin to engage with politics knows how to do so constructively. Otherwise you're just adding even more people to the pile who think they know what's what. It's a common punchline that 'yer nan's on Facebook liking false posts about 2 million Turkish men coming to invade the UK if we don't have Brexit' but spend even the shortest amount of time in the corners of the internet where that nan's grandchild is scrolling for an endless number of daily hours and you'll recognise how the younger generation are no less susceptible to falling for whatever a social media algorithm spits at them. Where the older lot are being captured by Facebook, the kids are believing any old shite they find on Tiktok.

If we're going to teach anything in schools, it should be the understanding that to be politically aware is not a state that you achieve just because you see one post from one site and you take its information on board, but is rather a state that requires a continual effort to exist in through both analytical and critical thought. So many people are under the illusion that to simply pay attention to 'the news' for as long as it takes to scroll an app, or for the radio station to switch back to playing music, is enough to be able to say they're informed on a subject. And I do get that thinking - to have come across this that or the other does leave you better aware than if you hadn't come across it at all. But how many think to search out a second source, or fact check? Too few.

The other reason why the younger generation are going to be more susceptible to group think is because of the growing preference for no debate. Again, spend any time at all in the corners of the internet where the younger lot are congregating and you'll see the clear evidence of how black and white and completely devoid of nuance they like the world to be. It's becoming a norm to collectively decide within your own little social media bubble what 'the correct opinion' is and then refuse to engage with alternative opinion because that alternative opinion has been deemed too wrong to bother with and to even speak of it would be to legitimise it as a view that should be considered. Which only makes it less likely still that sources will be verified and information fact checked.

Maybe it's just that the last decade has left me with nothing but pessimism, but I'm not going to be pinning my hopes on younger generations being more clued up than their parents or their grandparents because I'm still young enough to be witnessing how those younger generations are using the internet and it's no better than a nan's use of Facebook. But they will all go about their daily scrolling thinking they themselves are not being duped by a thing because they have at least learnt that the internet has the power to do that.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22548 on: Today at 02:42:03 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Today at 02:30:56 pm


The Scandinavians are tackling Fake News / Social Media but educating people on trusted and non-trusted news sources, and how to spot lies and disinformation.

They accept you cannot stop it and that by the time it's published, it's likely too late anyway.  So, the way to tackle the problem is through education.

They are seeing positive results from this method.

Unfortunately, it's in the Far Right's (Tories, Kippers, GOP etc.) interests to maintain the staus quo and encourage the opposite.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22549 on: Today at 02:46:53 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:41:04 pm
Isn't that generalising a bit though? Just because they are not interested in politics doesn't mean they don't have a view on how life should be, it's just they have no faith in today's politicians to achieve it. There is no trust there and it's hardly a surprise when you look back on the last five years of this utter charade. Besides which are politicians actually going to listen to people, never mind being forced to change their own issues? There is no accountability any more you only have to watch a session in Parliament to see that. I am rapidly coming to the same conclusion myself and it basically drives any enthusiasm you have out of your life. 

We had a lesson in school called Community Studies which basically was studying issues like the Suffragettes, and the social structure of politics in the country. I recall my teacher went on to be a Lib Dem Councillor.  :D
Well that's what politics is all about, deciding which politicians have the same values and priorities similar to yourself. I think people who don't follow politics don't understand the mindset and values of the politicians they support, they end up supporting politicians who will go on to fight against everything they want.
I won't defend Tory voters but I can understand why rich people vote Tory, I can't understand why the average man in the street does though.
I think the average Tory voter seems to ignore what's happened in the previous few years and starts from scratch again and just listens to the new set of promises and thinks, oh I like the sound of that and votes for them, the fact things have all got worse under the Torys and they are just being told the Torys will improve these things and how Labour will make these things worse if they are in power doesn't seem to enter their heads.
The Torys want to fight the next election on stopping boats etc, how Labour don't want to stop the boats, 2 min of thought tells you the Torys argument of Labour not wanting to stop the boats is absolute bullshit, the party that allowed this situation to come about is the proof that shows they are the party who are incapable of stopping the boats.
This is why political debate should be encouraged in school. just make people aware on how they form opinions when deciding who to vote for.

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22550 on: Today at 02:51:07 pm »
maybe we should say unnews as we head towards our own self-made dystopia
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22551 on: Today at 02:59:07 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 01:36:59 pm
Let's be honest, they do f*ck all for regular folk.

The closet I can think of is not actually a 'policy' - but Theresa May (and Cameron) and the Hillsborough inquest (Steve Rotheram takes credit too) - previous Labour Home Secretaries (like Jack Straw and David Blunkett) did f*ck all for years.

I'm no fan of May (or Cameron) - but they did OK on this,in my opinion.

Cameron brought in Gay marriage too,
I think its a bit of a stain on new  Labour that  they stopped at civil partnership.  Gordon Brown shyed away from Gay marriage on grounds of religious intolerance. 
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22552 on: Today at 03:53:28 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Today at 02:30:56 pm
It's not just a problem of how to encourage more people to become politically aware, the greater need is to ensure that anyone who does begin to engage with politics knows how to do so constructively. Otherwise you're just adding even more people to the pile who think they know what's what. It's a common punchline that 'yer nan's on Facebook liking false posts about 2 million Turkish men coming to invade the UK if we don't have Brexit' but spend even the shortest amount of time in the corners of the internet where that nan's grandchild is scrolling for an endless number of daily hours and you'll recognise how the younger generation are no less susceptible to falling for whatever a social media algorithm spits at them. Where the older lot are being captured by Facebook, the kids are believing any old shite they find on Tiktok.

If we're going to teach anything in schools, it should be the understanding that to be politically aware is not a state that you achieve just because you see one post from one site and you take its information on board, but is rather a state that requires a continual effort to exist in through both analytical and critical thought. So many people are under the illusion that to simply pay attention to 'the news' for as long as it takes to scroll an app, or for the radio station to switch back to playing music, is enough to be able to say they're informed on a subject. And I do get that thinking - to have come across this that or the other does leave you better aware than if you hadn't come across it at all. But how many think to search out a second source, or fact check? Too few.

The other reason why the younger generation are going to be more susceptible to group think is because of the growing preference for no debate. Again, spend any time at all in the corners of the internet where the younger lot are congregating and you'll see the clear evidence of how black and white and completely devoid of nuance they like the world to be. It's becoming a norm to collectively decide within your own little social media bubble what 'the correct opinion' is and then refuse to engage with alternative opinion because that alternative opinion has been deemed too wrong to bother with and to even speak of it would be to legitimise it as a view that should be considered. Which only makes it less likely still that sources will be verified and information fact checked.

Maybe it's just that the last decade has left me with nothing but pessimism, but I'm not going to be pinning my hopes on younger generations being more clued up than their parents or their grandparents because I'm still young enough to be witnessing how those younger generations are using the internet and it's no better than a nan's use of Facebook. But they will all go about their daily scrolling thinking they themselves are not being duped by a thing because they have at least learnt that the internet has the power to do that.
Maybe a bad choice of words by me or you may have misunderstood what I meant by Politicly aware. I always think of it as people who understand politics more closely than most people. I could be wrong.
I would like to see political debate encouraged in schools but it should not favour no particular ideology or party. I agree with many of the points you make so am not saying your wrong, I would say arguing with people face to face on politics isn't the best way to form opinions, same with political rallys, being emotional is not the best way to form a opinion, imo, forums like this are one of the best ways to form opinions, you have time to consider the points made and the time to consider the points you want to make, it's also about trusting your sources which is another thing I like about this forum, Bullshit is challenged, I decide for myself what sources to trust and I take no sides, ive a lot of respect for many posters on here but I don't automatically agree with everything they say, I also don't think they are being personal or have a agenda if they disagree with me, that's what debate is about, we all can't be right all the time so ive no problem when someone gives me a few points that show I maybe wrong. ive also defended some Torys and still do depending on the point being debated.
I honestly can't remember any right wing source I can rely on when it comes to party politics, can you think of one ? it doesn't mean I don't listen to what some say, it's just the obvious propaganda political commentators who I ignore, they are so predictable, you know the sort of bullshit they will come out with before they say it, find it annoying to think people value their opinions.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22553 on: Today at 07:30:59 pm »
Apparently the 30 hour provision given to 3 year olds is going to be extended to 1 and 2 year olds. Big policy that and probably getting it in before Labour do.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22554 on: Today at 07:33:19 pm »
It's a good policy - and one which is needed more than ever now with many (most?) families unable to afford a full time parent.

They will undoubtedly fuck it up somehow or make it impossible for those who need it to use it, but the principle is solid
