Fuck the Tories thread

TipTopKop

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 09:49:44 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:35:09 am
No money for nurses though.
To hell with the nurses. Oh and the teachers (especially TepidT2O) ;)
Bergersrightwingviews

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 04:04:57 pm
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 12:54:02 am
Fucking hell. We need a revolution

Yes.  This always works out brilliantly.
Roger Scruton was right about everything.

oojason

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 07:25:17 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:35:09 am
No money for nurses though.

Aye, even when there was always money for the nurses and NHS workers - they'd never see any of it under these Tories. Just more Tory lies and more bullshit mental gymnastics to not give the NHS workers a decent liveable wage.
24/7-nil

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 07:42:47 pm
Fuck the Tories indeed and anyone who supports their cruel policies, which include flying in the face of international conventions of human rights.
A Red Abroad

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 07:48:40 pm
Quote from: 24/7-nil on Yesterday at 07:42:47 pm
Fuck the Tories indeed and anyone who supports their cruel policies, which include flying in the face of international conventions of human rights.

Amen!
Red-Soldier

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 08:19:07 pm
There's always a Tory/Kipper that creeps out of the woodwork, once in a while.
rob1966

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 08:40:06 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:19:07 pm
There's always a Tory/Kipper that creeps out of the woodwork, once in a while.

Why the fuck they think they can get away with spouting their shite on here I'll never know.
Machae

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 09:02:19 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:40:06 pm
Why the fuck they think they can get away with spouting their shite on here I'll never know.

Think he had a day off work today, feeling delusional, only explanation.
TipTopKop

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 09:25:27 pm
I'm trying to think of one sector of the population -apart from the filthy rich- that actually benefits from their policies. It's madness.

I genuinely don't see a way for these c*nts to hold onto power at the next general election. What worries me, is how quickly people forget what these thieves have done after just 4 or so years, and with a new face they just decide to bring them back in.

It'll be as if the past years didn't exist.
oojason

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 10:36:41 pm

'Gary Linekers treatment exposes fact that image of warm, fuzzy BBC was always a lie':-

For the right, the BBC has always been a safe space. Now this space is being contested  and it scares the life out of them

www.theguardian.com/sport/blog/2023/mar/13/gary-linekers-treatment-exposes-fact-that-image-of-warm-fuzzy-bbc-was-always-a-lie


a snippet...

'For almost 50 years MI5 had agents embedded at the BBC, vetting job candidates with the specific aim of weeding out prospective left-leaning employees. It was known as the Christmas Tree process, after the discreet symbol on a personnel file that would advise executives that a particular individual was to be blacklisted. The practice continued well into the 80s, and until a 1985 Observer exposé was denied at all levels.

Perhaps this jars a little with the warm and fuzzy image of the BBC that has been bequeathed to us over the generations. This lovable national treasure, informed by the sacred mission of its founder Lord Reith, a humming hive of family entertainment and artistic monuments and the Sports Report theme tune and David Attenborough cuddling gorillas, a place that expresses the best of us and represents all of us. And it strikes me that many of the strong feelings generated by the treatment of Gary Lineker over the past week originate in this ideal: a honeyed, romanticised BBC that has only ever really existed in the imagination.

Take Reith himself, for example: a man who has become synonymous with the noble benevolence of public service broadcasting. Reith was a fascist sympathiser. He spoke with open admiration of the rise of Mussolini in Italy. After the Night of the Long Knives in 1934, he wrote: I really admire the way Hitler has cleaned up what looked like an incipient revolt, which  to borrow a phrase  is language not entirely dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 1930s.'
jillc

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 08:33:55 am
Wow, the Guardian doing the jog of the Tories, to all intents and purposes the Tories  have won.
Red-Soldier

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 08:59:06 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:33:55 am
Wow, the Guardian doing the jog of the Tories, to all intents and purposes the Tories  have won.

Huh?

I think you've missed the point here.
jillc

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 09:14:43 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:59:06 am
Huh?

I think you've missed the point here.

A lot of what he's going on about is totally irrelevant. But it points out once more that the BBC needs to be independent from any political viewpoint.
Red-Soldier

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 09:31:18 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:14:43 am
A lot of what he's going on about is totally irrelevant. But it points out once more that the BBC needs to be independent from any political viewpoint.

Of course.

Channel 4 asked if Labour would do that, and they couldn't get a straight answer.  Why is it so difficult to get a single sentence out of a politician, saying 'yes, we will etc.. and this is how we will do it, blah blah.
jillc

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 09:36:42 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:31:18 am
Of course.

Channel 4 asked if Labour would do that, and they couldn't get a straight answer.  Why is it so difficult to get a single sentence out of a politician, saying 'yes, we will etc.. and this is how we will do it, blah blah.

I don't think any political party is entirely trustworthy in that department, they all seem to want to bend the will of people by controlling the media in some way. It's a big problem in our political system now the Tories are a big part of it, look how they signed up with Murdoch, but Labour have gone down similar roads as well. We have to somehow get back to a time when non political people were running organisations like the BBC.
PaulF

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 09:53:23 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:36:42 am
I don't think any political party is entirely trustworthy in that department, they all seem to want to bend the will of people by controlling the media in some way. It's a big problem in our political system now the Tories are a big part of it, look how they signed up with Murdoch, but Labour have gone down similar roads as well. We have to somehow get back to a time when non political people were running organisations like the BBC.

Was there ever such a time.
If you were catapulted to head the BBC, we could call you a raving lefty. Yet compared to some on here you are very moderate.
Maybe it's like refs. You can acknowledge you have a bias, but you will endeavour to balance it, or you have a Tory at the top , but the majority of the layer below them have to all lean the other way, with some greens, lib dems , duppers, snpers etc in there too.
Wullie160975

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 10:15:37 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 09:25:27 pm
I'm trying to think of one sector of the population -apart from the filthy rich- that actually benefits from their policies. It's madness.

I genuinely don't see a way for these c*nts to hold onto power at the next general election. What worries me, is how quickly people forget what these thieves have done after just 4 or so years, and with a new face they just decide to bring them back in.

It'll be as if the past years didn't exist.

That'll be the modern slavery they mentioned. The more I think of it, the more apt that poster becomes that we (the working class/slaves) work to make money for our overlords (wealthy) rather than benefit ourselves.
jillc

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 10:23:13 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:53:23 am
Was there ever such a time.
If you were catapulted to head the BBC, we could call you a raving lefty. Yet compared to some on here you are very moderate.
Maybe it's like refs. You can acknowledge you have a bias, but you will endeavour to balance it, or you have a Tory at the top , but the majority of the layer below them have to all lean the other way, with some greens, lib dems , duppers, snpers etc in there too.

But your post highlights the problem with going down this path. How relevant is politics in people's lives generally, maybe a question for everyone to think about. I have loads of friends who have no interest in politics whatsoever, because it leaves them cold with how politicians behave, most of them say to me they makes these rules and then exclude themselves. Whether we like it or not a lot of people no longer have interest in it for a variety of reasons. So again, why go down a political path with an organisation like the BBC? Let it be run by someone who doesn't have a strong political bias but by someone who knows how to make the BBC a relevance in people's lives again. Perhaps we are putting too much importance on the political side of it rather than the other relevant subjects, such as learning, education, development and the a wide variety of programmes which appeal to many different people.
