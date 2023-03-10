« previous next »
Author Topic: Fuck the Tories thread  (Read 819555 times)

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22480 on: March 10, 2023, 09:02:07 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on March 10, 2023, 08:42:25 pm
How dumb can you get?

Nadine Dorries dumb. That's how dumb you can get. Thankfully for the rest of us it's almost impossible to reach that level.
Re: Nazil Germany 1930s innit. #FREE_THE_LINEKAR_ONE!
« Reply #22481 on: March 10, 2023, 09:07:51 pm »
The spelling of Lineker is all over the place in this thread.
Re: Nazil Germany 1930s innit. #FREE_THE_LINEKAR_ONE!
« Reply #22482 on: March 10, 2023, 09:10:27 pm »
Quote from: tubby on March 10, 2023, 09:07:51 pm
The spelling of Lineker is all over the place in this thread.

I'm sure Garee won't mind.
Re: Nazil Germany 1930s innit. #FREE_THE_LINEKAR_ONE!
« Reply #22483 on: March 10, 2023, 09:20:08 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on March 10, 2023, 07:32:44 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao
I know I should be lived but the stupidity of this woman is hilarious.


Rt Hon Nadine Dorries MP
@NadineDorries
.
@GaryLineker
 does need to decide though, is he a footie presenter or a candidate for the Labour Party?

We discuss on my show tonight on
@TalkTV
 8pm



Nice echo chamber for her
Re: Nazil Germany 1930s innit. #FREE_THE_LINEKAR_ONE!
« Reply #22484 on: March 10, 2023, 09:23:19 pm »
Quote from: Machae on March 10, 2023, 09:20:08 pm
Nice echo chamber for her
Where? inside her brain or on TV
« Reply #22485 on: March 10, 2023, 09:27:16 pm »
This thread title really isnt great.

Were on a slippery slope as a country and there are some bad people doing some very bad things.

But cmon.
Re: Nazil Germany 1930s innit. #FREE_THE_LINEKAR_ONE!
« Reply #22486 on: March 10, 2023, 09:28:46 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on March 10, 2023, 09:27:16 pm
This thread title really isnt great.

Were on a slippery slope as a country and there are some bad people doing some very bad things.

But cmon.
Quite agree

If Andy cant spell Lineker correctly were fucked.
Re: Nazil Germany 1930s innit. #FREE_THE_LINEKAR_ONE!
« Reply #22487 on: March 10, 2023, 09:35:10 pm »
Quote from: tubby on March 10, 2023, 09:07:51 pm
The spelling of Lineker is all over the place in this thread.

Thought it was a Mick Channon Wiltshire accent tribute, Gary Line-acre.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22488 on: March 10, 2023, 10:55:24 pm »
Title changed, will open in the morning, there's 2 or 3 similar threads on the go at the min.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22489 on: March 11, 2023, 12:02:06 am »
There's 4 threads on the go folks, use this one now please.
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329380.msg14850095#msg14850095

I'll open the Tory thread as appropriate.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22490 on: March 11, 2023, 04:30:33 pm »
I'm definitely not watching MotD.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22491 on: Yesterday at 12:29:55 am »
Do you have to fail a IQ test to get on Talk TV.

Host kicks off with we shouldn't compare the government carrying out THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE to the Nazis.  :tosser

Nadine Dorries made a hypocrite of herself yesterday.
Todays contribution comes from Tory MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.



@TalkTV
Tory MP Brendan Clarke-Smith says Gary Lineker has crossed the line comparing the Home Offices migration policy to Nazi Germany.

To compare a firm but fair immigration proposal with an evil regime that murdered six million people is a little bit too much

Same MP June 2021
A Tory MP has compared taking the knee to a Nazi salute amid the ongoing row over whether England footballers should make the gesture at the European Championships.

He said the group's aims, which he claims include "crushing capitalism, defunding the police, destroying the nuclear family and attacking Israel", go beyond an anti-racist message and reminds him of the fascist dictatorships which emerged in 20th-century Europe - including Nazi Germany.
https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/tory-mp-england-football-players-taking-the-knee-nazi-salute/

In a controversial Facebook post, Brendan Clarke-Smith labelled the gesture "habitual tokenism" and said he was "highly critical" of the team's decision to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement against racism.






Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22492 on: Yesterday at 08:29:30 am »
"Premier League Football highlights."

What a crock of shit it was. One more weekend like that and BBC appears in
breach of delivering for license payers money. It's power to Lineker now.

Maybe he should leave the Beeb and we can all concentrate on the Tory policy issue.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22493 on: Yesterday at 11:42:55 am »
The Tories wanted to create a culture war to win back some of the Brexit voters and climb back up the polls and theyve got exactly that. Such a sad reality that the government are happy to divide an already toxic country to cling on to power.

I hate it here.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22494 on: Yesterday at 12:11:56 pm »
Chairman of the BBC is to resign

How can you possibly talk about political independence when he lined up the job by securely agreeing a massive loan for c*nt face Johnson?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22495 on: Yesterday at 12:15:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:11:56 pm
Chairman of the BBC is to resign

How can you possibly talk about political independence when he lined up the job by securely agreeing a massive loan for c*nt face Johnson?

Whats wrong with arranging a loan?

Dont we all know a distant cousin of the PM who lives in Canada?

Youll be criticising Robert Maxwell next fir the whole Mirror Pension Fund Scandal next.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22496 on: Yesterday at 12:16:54 pm »
Sadly I have seen/heard a lot of support for 'action' against Linekar. Lot of bs about the country being overrun with fake refugees coming here to enjoy life on the dole.

Mind you, these are supposedly educated people with high paying jobs. I had one guy tell me that a vast majority of refugees admitted are actually freeloaders.

 :butt

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22497 on: Yesterday at 12:17:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:11:56 pm
Chairman of the BBC is to resign

How can you possibly talk about political independence when he lined up the job by securely agreeing a massive loan for c*nt face Johnson?
He's the fall guy. Of course he needs to go - the despicable c*nt - but the root of this insanity is the Tory Government and their efforts to turn the BBC into their mouthpiece. Again, nothing will happen to them.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22498 on: Yesterday at 12:19:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:11:56 pm
Chairman of the BBC is to resign

How can you possibly talk about political independence when he lined up the job by securely agreeing a massive loan for c*nt face Johnson?
Are you sure?
https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20230312-bbc-chief-refuses-to-quit-despite-chaos-sparked-by-lineker-removal
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22499 on: Yesterday at 12:23:21 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 12:19:48 pm
Are you sure?
https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20230312-bbc-chief-refuses-to-quit-despite-chaos-sparked-by-lineker-removal
Story is that he will resign this afternoon

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 12:17:19 pm
He's the fall guy. Of course he needs to go - the despicable c*nt - but the root of this insanity is the Tory Government and their efforts to turn the BBC into their mouthpiece. Again, nothing will happen to them.

Hes the crux of the problem. He got the job by corruption and nepotism.  Political interference at the very highest level. How can he lead an organisation that suspends someone for commentating on political issues when the person in charge stitched up the job?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22500 on: Yesterday at 12:30:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:23:21 pm
Story is that he will resign this afternoon

Hes the crux of the problem. He got the job by corruption and nepotism.  Political interference at the very highest level. How can he lead an organisation that suspends someone for commentating on political issues when the person in charge stitched up the job?
Of course. But the Government who put him there (and the other partizan appointments at the top of the BBC) remain to do more of the same and interfere with the BBC, pushing it to do their bidding.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22501 on: Yesterday at 12:49:32 pm »
Regardless of him fixing up an £800,000 loan for Johnson and being a mate of Sunak, the Director General personally donated £416,000 to the tory party, so represents a greater threat to the BBC's impartiality than the tweets of a footy bod.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22502 on: Yesterday at 01:16:42 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 12:49:32 pm
Regardless of him fixing up an £800,000 loan for Johnson and being a mate of Sunak, the Director General personally donated £416,000 to the tory party, so represents a greater threat to the BBC's impartiality than the tweets of a footy bod.
Exactly..
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22503 on: Yesterday at 04:30:28 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 12:17:19 pm
He's the fall guy. Of course he needs to go - the despicable c*nt - but the root of this insanity is the Tory Government and their efforts to turn the BBC into their mouthpiece. Again, nothing will happen to them.

Easily replaced with another crony. The stupid/ironic thing is that he'll take the fall for doing something the government wanted him to do. The next crony will probably get forced out for refusing to bow to government pressure.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22504 on: Yesterday at 04:56:26 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 12:17:19 pm
He's the fall guy. Of course he needs to go - the despicable c*nt - but the root of this insanity is the Tory Government and their efforts to turn the BBC into their mouthpiece. Again, nothing will happen to them.
Your probably right Jiminy, it's a similar situation to the Cressida Dicks and the MET. it stunk for years but the Torys always defended her, they still do even though her record is horrific. the priority is to keep control by keeping someone who will look after their interests, shaming them into action is water off a ducks back but I think it's starting to dawn on the Torys that this isn't the win win situation they thought it was.

IMO The only people changing their minds on this are the people who never bought into the BBC bias towards the Torys and their policys. the change of opinion is coming from these people.
Nobody who believed the BBC bias support for the Torys before the Lineker row has changed their minds.
Theres been the usual Gaslighting from the Torys and their supporters, how this is all glorious as it plays into the Torys hands, they will be able to get rid of the Licence fee now. it's boll.. this has made it harder, Tory talk about privatising the BBC will add to the stink.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22505 on: Yesterday at 06:43:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:23:21 pm
Story is that he will resign this afternoon

Source??
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22506 on: Yesterday at 06:48:07 pm »
Quote from: Andy on Yesterday at 06:43:36 pm
Source??
Cant remember, it was a proper journalist though

Anyway, as with everything, yes minister got there first

https://twitter.com/michaelwarbur17/status/1634575143652524034?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22507 on: Yesterday at 06:51:24 pm »
I'd love to see Labour get in to Government and appoint Sue Gray as chair or DG of the BBC just to wind those fucking Torys up.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22508 on: Yesterday at 08:58:52 pm »
More bank bailouts:

An offer has been made for the UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank after it collapsed into administration, putting customer deposits at risk.

Quote
A consortium of investors led by The Bank of London, a clearing bank, has submitted a formal bid to the Treasury.

The government said it has been working "at pace" on a plan to prevent UK tech firms caught in the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank from running out of cash.

Others including Barclays are said to be mulling bids for the failed lender.

As a clearing bank, the Bank of London does not lend and holds all of its deposits with the Bank of England.

Bank of London boss Anthony Watson said: "Silicon Valley Bank cannot be allowed to fail given the vital community it serves.

"This is a unique opportunity to ensure the UK has a more diversified banking sector, whilst allowing continuity of service to SVB's UK client base."

SVB, which focuses on lending to technology companies, was shut down by US regulators on Friday in what was the largest failure of a US bank since 2008.

The bank's UK subsidiary will be put into insolvency from Sunday evening.

There have been warnings UK firms could start to run into problems - such as not being able to pay their staff - from Monday without intervention.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Chancellor Jeremy C*nt and Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey have been "working through the weekend to come up with a solution", Mr Hunt told the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme.

While there was no risk to the UK's financial system as a whole, "there is a serious risk to some of our most promising companies in technology and life sciences", Mr Hunt added.

"These are very important companies to the UK, a very important part of our future."

He said the government would bring forward a plan in the "next few days", but could not promise companies would recover all of their money.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-64934348


The US have already said there will be no bailout on their side.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22509 on: Yesterday at 09:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:58:52 pm
More bank bailouts:

An offer has been made for the UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank after it collapsed into administration, putting customer deposits at risk.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-64934348


The US have already said there will be no bailout on their side.

Both major parties said we cant afford The Nurse pay rise

Its was always about choices
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22510 on: Yesterday at 09:18:12 pm »
Nanny State to the rescue.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22511 on: Yesterday at 09:23:51 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:18:12 pm
Nanny State to the rescue.

 ;D

But, the markets..................
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22512 on: Yesterday at 10:28:50 pm »
in today's Fuck You, Voters! news .....


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/mar/12/rishi-sunak-has-electricity-grid-upgraded-to-heat-his-private-pool
Rishi Sunaks new private heated swimming pool uses so much energy that the local electricity network had to be upgraded to meet its power demands, the Guardian has been told.

While many Britons are facing increased electricity bills  and are trying to limit their energy usage  extra equipment was recently installed in a remote part of North Yorkshire to provide extra capacity from the National Grid to the prime ministers constituency home.

This followed Sunaks construction of a new heated swimming pool, gym and tennis court in the grounds of the manor house he occupies at weekends. Engineers had to install a substantial amount of equipment and a new connection to the National Grid that runs across open fields.

Sunak will personally pick up the cost of the electricity upgrade work  estimated to have cost tens of thousands of pounds  in addition to the ongoing cost of energy consumption for the swimming pool.

Construction work on Sunaks private 12-metre (40ft) swimming pool has finished just as many council-run baths, including in his local area, are being forced to reduce their opening hours owing to increased energy costs. This week, the House of Commons culture select committee called on the government to offer extra help to swimming pools in the forthcoming budget, suggesting 350 pools had closed or cut their hours as a result of energy costs.

Only last month, the operators of a swimming pool near the prime ministers home said it would reduce public access because of the increased cost of energy.

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22513 on: Yesterday at 10:34:06 pm »
He probably thinks Chequers is a complete dump.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22514 on: Today at 12:51:18 am »
Quote from: tubby on March 10, 2023, 09:07:51 pm
The spelling of Lineker is all over the place in this thread.

Remember how Mick Channon used to pronounce it when he was a pundit. The most Yokel accent ever - like the Wurzels  ;D
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22515 on: Today at 12:54:02 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:28:50 pm
in today's Fuck You, Voters! news 


Fucking hell. We need a revolution
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22516 on: Today at 01:42:55 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 12:51:18 am
Remember how Mick Channon used to pronounce it when he was a pundit. The most Yokel accent ever - like the Wurzels  ;D

Yeah i do, he pronounced Lineker, line-acre didn't he?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22517 on: Today at 01:47:51 am »
Sky News
The UK will spend an extra £5bn on its military and aim to lift defence spending to 2.5% of GDP as part of an updated strategy to counter intensifying threats from China and Russia.
Logged
