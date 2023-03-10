« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 558 559 560 561 562 [563]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuck the Tories thread  (Read 818098 times)

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,901
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22480 on: March 10, 2023, 09:02:07 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on March 10, 2023, 08:42:25 pm
How dumb can you get?

Nadine Dorries dumb. That's how dumb you can get. Thankfully for the rest of us it's almost impossible to reach that level.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,354
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Nazil Germany 1930s innit. #FREE_THE_LINEKAR_ONE!
« Reply #22481 on: March 10, 2023, 09:07:51 pm »
The spelling of Lineker is all over the place in this thread.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,108
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Nazil Germany 1930s innit. #FREE_THE_LINEKAR_ONE!
« Reply #22482 on: March 10, 2023, 09:10:27 pm »
Quote from: tubby on March 10, 2023, 09:07:51 pm
The spelling of Lineker is all over the place in this thread.

I'm sure Garee won't mind.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,962
Re: Nazil Germany 1930s innit. #FREE_THE_LINEKAR_ONE!
« Reply #22483 on: March 10, 2023, 09:20:08 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on March 10, 2023, 07:32:44 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao
I know I should be lived but the stupidity of this woman is hilarious.


Rt Hon Nadine Dorries MP
@NadineDorries
.
@GaryLineker
 does need to decide though, is he a footie presenter or a candidate for the Labour Party?

We discuss on my show tonight on
@TalkTV
 8pm



Nice echo chamber for her
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nazil Germany 1930s innit. #FREE_THE_LINEKAR_ONE!
« Reply #22484 on: March 10, 2023, 09:23:19 pm »
Quote from: Machae on March 10, 2023, 09:20:08 pm
Nice echo chamber for her
Where? inside her brain or on TV
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,525
Re: Nazil Germany 1930s innit. #FREE_THE_LINEKAR_ONE!
« Reply #22485 on: March 10, 2023, 09:27:16 pm »
This thread title really isnt great.

Were on a slippery slope as a country and there are some bad people doing some very bad things.

But cmon.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,323
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Nazil Germany 1930s innit. #FREE_THE_LINEKAR_ONE!
« Reply #22486 on: March 10, 2023, 09:28:46 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on March 10, 2023, 09:27:16 pm
This thread title really isnt great.

Were on a slippery slope as a country and there are some bad people doing some very bad things.

But cmon.
Quite agree

If Andy cant spell Lineker correctly were fucked.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nazil Germany 1930s innit. #FREE_THE_LINEKAR_ONE!
« Reply #22487 on: March 10, 2023, 09:35:10 pm »
Quote from: tubby on March 10, 2023, 09:07:51 pm
The spelling of Lineker is all over the place in this thread.

Thought it was a Mick Channon Wiltshire accent tribute, Gary Line-acre.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,848
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22488 on: March 10, 2023, 10:55:24 pm »
Title changed, will open in the morning, there's 2 or 3 similar threads on the go at the min.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,848
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22489 on: Yesterday at 12:02:06 am »
There's 4 threads on the go folks, use this one now please.
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329380.msg14850095#msg14850095

I'll open the Tory thread as appropriate.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,699
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22490 on: Yesterday at 04:30:33 pm »
I'm definitely not watching MotD.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22491 on: Today at 12:29:55 am »
Do you have to fail a IQ test to get on Talk TV.

Host kicks off with we shouldn't compare the government carrying out THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE to the Nazis.  :tosser

Nadine Dorries made a hypocrite of herself yesterday.
Todays contribution comes from Tory MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.



@TalkTV
Tory MP Brendan Clarke-Smith says Gary Lineker has crossed the line comparing the Home Offices migration policy to Nazi Germany.

To compare a firm but fair immigration proposal with an evil regime that murdered six million people is a little bit too much

Same MP June 2021
A Tory MP has compared taking the knee to a Nazi salute amid the ongoing row over whether England footballers should make the gesture at the European Championships.

He said the group's aims, which he claims include "crushing capitalism, defunding the police, destroying the nuclear family and attacking Israel", go beyond an anti-racist message and reminds him of the fascist dictatorships which emerged in 20th-century Europe - including Nazi Germany.
https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/tory-mp-england-football-players-taking-the-knee-nazi-salute/

In a controversial Facebook post, Brendan Clarke-Smith labelled the gesture "habitual tokenism" and said he was "highly critical" of the team's decision to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement against racism.






Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.
Pages: 1 ... 558 559 560 561 562 [563]   Go Up
« previous next »
 