Do you have to fail a IQ test to get on Talk TV.Host kicks off with we shouldn't compare the government carrying out THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE to the Nazis.Nadine Dorries made a hypocrite of herself yesterday.Todays contribution comes from Tory MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.@TalkTVTory MP Brendan Clarke-Smith says Gary Lineker has crossed the line comparing the Home Offices migration policy to Nazi Germany.To compare a firm but fair immigration proposal with an evil regime that murdered six million people is a little bit too muchSame MP June 2021A Tory MP has compared taking the knee to a Nazi salute amid the ongoing row over whether England footballers should make the gesture at the European Championships.He said the group's aims, which he claims include "crushing capitalism, defunding the police, destroying the nuclear family and attacking Israel", go beyond an anti-racist message and reminds him of the fascist dictatorships which emerged in 20th-century Europe - including Nazi Germany.In a controversial Facebook post, Brendan Clarke-Smith labelled the gesture "habitual tokenism" and said he was "highly critical" of the team's decision to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement against racism.