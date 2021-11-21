« previous next »
Author Topic: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party  (Read 814258 times)

Online Serano

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22360 on: Today at 04:43:26 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 01:19:31 pm
It  is probably justified to single out Albania. The largest percentage of undocumented migrants come from there, and a fairly high percentage will be "economic migrants". As it is possible to pin-point a single country, the solution should be for the UK to work closer with the Albanian government, and perhaps making it easier to apply for visas in a legal way. Instead of punishing those that try and take a shortcut to working in the UK, and in the process landing in the hands of traffickers and criminal gangs.

I've never understood this hatred of "economic migrants". What is so wrong about a person trying to get a job and contribute to society? Also, last I heard we are desperately short of workers in a lot of industries - care, hospitality, transport, agriculture. All areas that a lot of "economic migrants" could work in. (I don't want to presume that all migrants are low-skilled, but the fact is that a lot of them would find it hard to access the high-skilled job market, or they would have just gone the route of finding a job first and getting a visa and coming here after.)

But theres already provision for economic migrantsthe visa system. A visa system which enabled over 1 million people to legitimately enter the UK last year. Admittedly, this figure includes all forms of settlement, but without having the figures to hand, I suspect 300-400k work permits were issued.

What we dont have, at least officially, is a system where anyone who wants to come to the UK can come to the UK. Otherwise, theyd be little purpose having a border or migratory system. But this is why people arriving irregularly completely undermines the system, but also those who play by the rules and come with a visa. 
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22361 on: Today at 04:44:51 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 04:39:22 pm
I dont think you think I am saying that - but if you like, the UK pooled that part of its sovereignty with the other EU members, and then with Brexit the UK took it back.  Or you could say the UK was not a separate economy with respect to its labour force when it was in the EU, and now it is again.

As for the rest, you sound like you have a very specific bee-in-your-bonnet about something, and Im afraid Im not likely to know anything about that.  But as a matter of principle yes, it is perfectly okay for an economy to favour its own citizens over non-citizens.  If it allows non-citizens to participate then fine, but thats entirely at its discretion.

You are missing the point again and again.

Since when did EU nationals become British citizens? Did they get a British passport?

Did the UK relinquish its constitution? Laws?

The part about EU nationals NOT needing a work permit as a part of a 'Free economic zone' (lets face it, that is what the EU was) is understood and you can make an argument for it.

The part where non EU nationals could NOT be hired without conducting an expensive ESA first is discriminatory and I don't see how anyone can argue against it.

Even now, there is no special need to higher a British passport holder over anyone from anywhere in the world, as long as the 'anyone' has a work permit. No ESA, no special proof that the position could not be filled by a Brit. That is a fair policy.

See the difference?
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22362 on: Today at 04:47:09 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:40:17 pm
Gaining a qualification isn't a sweeping generalisation, it proves you recieved the required training and met the standards required.

Really, are you saying X person's qualification from an Ivy league university in the USA is not up to 'standards' as opposed to Y person with a Business degree from the University of Plovdiv or something? ;D
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22363 on: Today at 04:48:07 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:39:47 pm
What are you on about mate?
Marr has left an organisation to join a media group where he gets to say what he wants. He said politicians can't be trusted on his new show, which he couldn't say on ITV, Sky or the BBC. We may have different levels of concerns about the BBC, but it doesn't mean his latest line proves the BBC is nobbled.

Please don't reply. You're on one and I can't be arsed.

The chair of the BBC is being investigated for his links to Johnson.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22364 on: Today at 04:48:19 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 04:24:55 pm
Only in European countries within the EU.

Non EU European countries had no obligation to favour skilled immigrants from certain countries over the rest of the world.

See Australia, Canada etc. Doesn't matter if you are from Timbuktu, if you are qualified in an area that is considered a priority, you are in and able to live/work.





Obviously I was referring to E.U. countries.  Now were out hows it all looking in terms of filling those hard to fill vacancies? And not restricted to fruit pickers and the like.

https://www.scarsdalesolicitors.com/companies-struggle-to-fill-vacancies-following-brexit/

https://www.cipd.co.uk/knowledge/brexit-hub/workforce-trends
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22365 on: Today at 04:50:03 pm »
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22366 on: Today at 04:50:38 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:48:19 pm
Obviously I was referring to E.U. countries.  Now were out hows it all looking in terms of filling those hard to fill vacancies? And not restricted to fruit pickers and the like.

https://www.scarsdalesolicitors.com/companies-struggle-to-fill-vacancies-following-brexit/

https://www.cipd.co.uk/knowledge/brexit-hub/workforce-trends

My point wasn't about filling vacancies. It was about equal opportunities and fair treatment for ALL non British nationals looking to work in Britain, not just people from certain countries who happen to be a part of a free trade agreement.

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22367 on: Today at 04:54:11 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 04:44:51 pm
You are missing the point again and again.

Since when did EU nationals become British citizens? Did they get a British passport?

Did the UK relinquish its constitution? Laws?

The part about EU nationals NOT needing a work permit as a part of a 'Free economic zone' (lets face it, that is what the EU was) is understood and you can make an argument for it.

The part where non EU nationals could NOT be hired without conducting an expensive ESA first is discriminatory and I don't see how anyone can argue against it.

Even now, there is no special need to higher a British passport holder over anyone from anywhere in the world, as long as the 'anyone' has a work permit. No ESA, no special proof that the position could not be filled by a Brit. That is a fair policy.

See the difference?
Id suggest that its you who are missing the point, because youre hung up on one bit of minutiae.

Trying to engage, what is or was an ESA?  Are you saying that once you had a work permit, you still couldnt be employed unless the employer had exhausted the EU Labour pool?  Are you sure youre not talking about a condition for getting a work permit in the first place?  Because theres an enormous difference between those two things.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22368 on: Today at 05:07:12 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 04:47:09 pm
Really, are you saying X person's qualification from an Ivy league university in the USA is not up to 'standards' as opposed to Y person with a Business degree from the University of Plovdiv or something? ;D
Am saying this is about EU single market standards, what's legal in one country in the EU is legal in all other EU countrys, you can name any city in any country inside the EU, it doesn't matter, they all have the same standards.
Your missing the point when you bring up standards in the US. the point is the US are free to drop those standards anytime they want, guarantees have to be given, maybe the US has given these guarantees, we have the open skies agreement that kept the planes flying after we left the EU which demanded standards had to be met.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22369 on: Today at 05:11:59 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 04:50:38 pm
My point wasn't about filling vacancies. It was about equal opportunities and fair treatment for ALL non British nationals looking to work in Britain, not just people from certain countries who happen to be a part of a free trade agreement.



Comes with the territory of being part of a single trading bloc. You and I had freedom to go work anywhere within the E.U.

Now were out the UK is not exactly the worlds most welcoming place for any nationality currently.  I guess all nationalities are now discriminated against equally
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22370 on: Today at 05:12:20 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 04:54:11 pm
Id suggest that its you who are missing the point, because youre hung up on one bit of minutiae.

Trying to engage, what is or was an ESA?  Are you saying that once you had a work permit, you still couldnt be employed unless the employer had exhausted the EU Labour pool?  Are you sure youre not talking about a condition for getting a work permit in the first place?  Because theres an enormous difference between those two things.

It is a requirement to sponsor a Non EU worker for a position in Europe. Which means, you are not getting a work permit if there is a qualified EU candidate, on a de jure basis. Which means the EU worker has legal precedence over a non EU worker.

Thankfully, it is not the case now. My company is easily able to hire qualified and experienced workers from the USA, South Asia, China and other countries now that discriminatory rules do not apply. There is no legal obligation for any ESA to sponsor any worker from anywhere in the world, just pay the money and be done with it.  As a result, diversity has increased with teammates from opposite ends of the world working on the same projects.

The UK law for skilled workers is fair now. Get a work permit if you are qualified and compete in the open market with Brits, EU citizens and whoever else.

Same as other countries like Canada, Australia and NZ who welcome skilled migrants irrespective of their nationality.

In practice it is the same.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22371 on: Today at 05:21:07 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 05:12:20 pm
Youre just talking about a change in immigration policy then.  Before, the condition was that it be impossible to hire from within the domestic labour pool, and you could get a work permit.  Now, according to you, there are no conditions other than paying a fee.

Im still sceptical, because that sounds like an extremely lax way to run things.  Id be pretty concerned if thats anything other than restricted to small sectors of the economy.  A country ought to be protecting its domestic workforce better than that.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22372 on: Today at 05:21:14 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 04:43:03 pm
He was, John, and in that context he also mentioned Yvette Cooper.

Strictly speaking youre right - my post was poorly worded. However, I do think the fact that the two broadcasters in question jumped ship because they felt, shackled editorially fits in with the growing feeling that the Tories have nobbled the BBC. Do you agree?

John's absolutely right on this point. Emily Maitlis and Andrew Marr wanted to become political pundits rather than interviewers and therefore left the BBC. It would be the equivalent of going from the reporting pages of the Times or the Guardian to the opinion pages I suppose. That's understandable. James O'Brien made the same move when he left Newsnight for LBC. None of these people were "nobbled". They just wanted to sound off more and tell the world what they believed in.

But you wouldn't want them sounding off against the government (or the Labour party) when they were BBC reporters, I don't think. I wouldn't. I enjoyed CNN's coverage of the presidential election for a while and then realised how shocking it was that they were essentially an arm of the Democratic party (with presumably only Democrats watching). That's a nation were there is clearly NO forum for genuine public debate. Everyone in their own silo.

We're not there yet. The existence of the BBC (TV and radio) is probably the main reason why.

It's a precarious situation because clearly the present Tory government (and the Corbynite Left) believe the channel is beyond repair and supports the Corbynite Left (or the Tory government). Starmer will play fair though I think. Another reason for voting Labour.

PS I think Lineker is perfectly within his rights to tweet what he did. The BBC should - and hopefully will - resist the pressure coming from the Government, the print press, the Fascist at the Home Office, and its own chairman to sanction him.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22373 on: Today at 05:27:01 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 05:21:07 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 05:12:20 pm
Youre just talking about a change in immigration policy then.  Before, the condition was that it be impossible to hire from within the domestic labour pool, and you could get a work permit.  Now, according to you, there are no conditions other than paying a fee.

Im still sceptical, because that sounds like an extremely lax way to run things.  Id be pretty concerned if thats anything other than restricted to small sectors of the economy.  A country ought to be protecting its domestic workforce better than that.

ah there it is. So you are pro immigration, but only from EU countries and certainly not if it threatens local workers. That is how I infer your position.

That is exactly how it works if you are a highly skilled worker. I am nor talking about a bricklayer or a fruit picker here, but highly qualified people with STEM, Business, Economics, Environment/Climate change/Sustainability related degrees and experience.

These policies apply to highly skilled workers. Of course you cannot apply for sponsorship for a Coop clerk from India, you will not meet the minimum salary norms anyway.


Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22374 on: Today at 05:39:20 pm »
Christ on a fucking bike why does every thread go way off topic due to someone having a bee in their bonnet about something.

Start another fucking thread if you want to discuss EU/non EU employment laws. 

This is the Tory thread, I want to read about the crap they've been up to not whether it's fair if a Canadian/Albanian or Green Martian is more entitled to a fucking job in the UK.

Sure it's an important topic BUT NOT IN THIS THREAD!!
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22375 on: Today at 05:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:21:14 pm
John's absolutely right on this point. Emily Maitlis and Andrew Marr wanted to become political pundits rather than interviewers and therefore left the BBC. It would be the equivalent of going from the reporting pages of the Times or the Guardian to the opinion pages I suppose. That's understandable. James O'Brien made the same move when he left Newsnight for LBC. None of these people were "nobbled". They just wanted to sound off more and tell the world what they believed in.

But you wouldn't want them sounding off against the government (or the Labour party) when they were BBC reporters, I don't think. I wouldn't. I enjoyed CNN's coverage of the presidential election for a while and then realised how shocking it was that they were essentially an arm of the Democratic party (with presumably only Democrats watching). That's a nation were there is clearly NO forum for genuine public debate. Everyone in their own silo.

We're not there yet. The existence of the BBC (TV and radio) is probably the main reason why.

It's a precarious situation because clearly the present Tory government (and the Corbynite Left) believe the channel is beyond repair and supports the Corbynite Left (or the Tory government). Starmer will play fair though I think. Another reason for voting Labour.

PS I think Lineker is perfectly within his rights to tweet what he did. The BBC should - and hopefully will - resist the pressure coming from the Government, the print press, the Fascist at the Home Office, and its own chairman to sanction him.

Yep, I understand that Yorky, and my making that tenuous link in a poorly worded post is something I acknowledged.

But I didnt suggest theyd been nobbled. My suggestion was that, along with the reasons you cite for their seeking new positions affording greater freedom, there appears to have been a tacit implication that they believed the BBC had been nobbled. THAT was my (poorly presented) point, and if my understanding of one of their motives is correct, I believe it to be justified.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22376 on: Today at 05:41:32 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 05:27:01 pm
ah there it is
You might be misunderstanding.  I approved of EU membership because I wanted the UK to be part of that institution.  That brought with it an EU-wide labour market.  I didnt really consider that to be an immigration issue at all, because there was so much more to it - but to the extent that it was, it was balanced by the emigration part of it, giving us the same right to go to all the other EU countries.

Bringing discrimination, diversity and so on into it is missing the point - theyre irrelevant here, they sound more like meaningless buzzwords to allow your company to virtue-signal about hiring from abroad.  That may or may not be in the UKs interests - it may well be, if theyre the high-value hires youre describing - but the benefit has to be assessed according to whether its good for the UK, and nothing else.  I dont see why that should be controversial.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22377 on: Today at 05:42:42 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 05:41:32 pm
You might be misunderstanding.  I approved of EU membership because I wanted the UK to be part of that institution.  That brought with it an EU-wide labour market.  I didnt really consider that to be an immigration issue at all, because there was so much more to it - but to the extent that it was, it was balanced by the emigration part of it, giving us the same right to go to all the other EU countries.

Bringing discrimination, diversity and so on into it is missing the point - theyre irrelevant here, they sound more like meaningless buzzwords to allow your company to virtue-signal about hiring from abroad.  That may or may not be in the UKs interests - it may well be, if theyre the high-value hires youre describing - but the benefit has to be assessed according to whether its good for the UK, and nothing else.  I dont see why that should be controversial.

lets take it elsewhere, people are getting worked up in this thread. ;D
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22378 on: Today at 05:43:44 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 05:42:42 pm
lets take it elsewhere, people are getting worked up in this thread. ;D
Heh. Or we could just not, Im all argued out.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22379 on: Today at 05:43:45 pm »
I can't be the only one, who see's the Irony in Indian Punjabi Prime-minister with a Mauritius and Kenyan Home secretary drawing battle lines based upon immigration into the United Kingdom for ignorant white men and females to rally behind them.....

They are literally employing the people they so vehemently dislike!

Absolute batshit retarded idiocy runs through the veins of this country.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22380 on: Today at 05:47:39 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 04:11:50 pm
I don't see it that way.

The need for an ESA was discrimination against non EU nationals.

You can write essays on the merits of EU, but non Europeans wanting to work in the UK had to climb mountains to be able to do so.






Now all non-UK nationals have to jump through the same hoops. Leaving the EU has not made it easier for non-Europeans to come to the UK, it has just made it harder for Europeans.

Not to mention that the UK could have let non-Europeans come to the UK in the same way as Europeans, but chose not too. There is nothing in the EU regulations that says what member countries do with non-Europeans, just what they have to do with Europeans.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22381 on: Today at 05:48:45 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 04:43:03 pm
He was, John, and in that context he also mentioned Yvette Cooper.

Strictly speaking youre right - my post was poorly worded. However, I do think the fact that the two broadcasters in question jumped ship because they felt, shackled editorially fits in with the growing feeling that the Tories have nobbled the BBC. Do you agree?
I tend to agree, not fully. People on podcasts recently have said they've never been told what to say.
However only the two journalists can confirm it. After years in a particular career in a huge organisation I guess it'd particularly refreshing to be given an open mic as you age and want to express an opinion.
But thanks for understanding why I asked the initial question mate, what Marr says about all politicians doesn't prove the BBC has been nobbled :)
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22382 on: Today at 06:00:22 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:11:41 pm
Suella Braverman says she was personally offended by Gary Lineker's Nazi comparison because her husband is Jewish

I wonder if Lineker will be forced to apologise.......?

She has previously said her own immigrant background doesn't stop her from wanting to discriminate against other immigrants, so I'm not sure why her husband's religion would stop her from anything either.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22383 on: Today at 06:23:33 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 05:39:23 pm
Yep, I understand that Yorky, and my making that tenuous link in a poorly worded post is something I acknowledged.

But I didnt suggest theyd been nobbled. My suggestion was that, along with the reasons you cite for their seeking new positions affording greater freedom, there appears to have been a tacit implication that they believed the BBC had been nobbled. THAT was my (poorly presented) point, and if my understanding of one of their motives is correct, I believe it to be justified.

Understood Robin mate. My post was really directed to those who want the BBC News to be a platform for opinion-makers of the Left (or the Right) rather than a vehicle for reporting on the news.

I get some of their frustration. I wish BBC journalists were bolder in challenging un-factual statements by government ministers and quicker on their feet when it comes to calling lies lies. But I don't want it run by people who have graduated from pointless Media Studies courses either or (often the same thing) folk who are still sent into a rage by 'Orgreave' or Lord Reith's behaviour in the General Strike.

Probably the wrong thread. But one thing that does get me in the neck (and it's common to all TV news interviews, not just the Beeb) is the 'Multiple Question'. You know the thing. When Reporter Love-the-Sound-Of-My-Own-Voice is questioning the Minster-For-Lies-and-Deceit and asks a question that contains several questions. Inevitably the Minister for Lies, who has had 30 seconds to think about an answer instead of 5 seconds, ignores the hard question and answers the easy one. Happens all the time.

If you have a killer question DO NOT dilute it with a second question, no matter how good you think the second question is! That's the one that will be answered. 
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22384 on: Today at 06:26:13 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 05:48:45 pm
I tend to agree, not fully. People on podcasts recently have said they've never been told what to say.
However only the two journalists can confirm it. After years in a particular career in a huge organisation I guess it'd particularly refreshing to be given an open mic as you age and want to express an opinion.
But thanks for understanding why I asked the initial question mate, what Marr says about all politicians doesn't prove the BBC has been nobbled :)
I think Marr was talking about all politicians when it came to being concerend when our Politicians start shouting what the British people want all the time.
I see the BBC argument on whether they are knobbled differently.
Very few people disagreed with the QT balance, the stats on the guests invited on the show were shown a few times on here, kippers and Torys on far more than remain MPs. I put that down to the producers of those particular shows, cant remember the details right now but am sure the producer had a dodgy history which put the shows integritty in serious doubt, anyway that still didn't prove the BBC was knobbled.
It's not so much knobbled it's about interviewers being gagged under the pretence of being impartial. allowing guests to tell you something you know to be untrue is not being impartial, it's the opposite to me, only the truth is impartial, thats all we can ask for from a interviewer. correct the lies.
This is why I think Marr was gagged and why he now says he wants to find his own voice, he wants to be able to correct politicians when they tell him something he knows to be untrue.
I remember Marr laughing his head off at Boris in one interview when he tried to tell him that China already has frictionless trading with the EU, Marr looked at him in astonishment and asked him to explain how it works as it's untrue. Johnson said goods go from China to say Munich and the they pass back and forth between Munich and London frictionlessly, it was total boll...and Marr knew it.
Marr response was perfect, he could hardly speak for laughing, Johnson sat their looking a right idiot, he was caught on video when leaving, he said that was a car crash.
Marr pulled Johnson up as he knew Johnson was lying, fast forward a year or so later and Marr was letting these sort of lies pass unchallenged.
I don't think Marr was just talking about being able to pass his own opinion when he said he wants to find his own voice but am sure it played a important part in his decision to leave the BBC, I think he became really pissed off listening to politicians insult his intelligence telling him bullshit without being able to correct them.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22385 on: Today at 07:11:46 pm »
Old Fordie, youre completely spot on.

I remember listening to Marr on LBC not long after he moved to it and he absolutely tore into the Tories, gave it to them with both barrels (I cant remember what the reason was theres been so many) and I remember thinking to myself why couldnt he say anything thing like this when he was at the BBC, then it dawned on very quickly is the reason he wasnt allowed to was because it was the BBC. I get the need for impartiality but it shouldnt come ahead of the truth and thats exactly whats happened at the BBC, the truth is sacrificed to maintain impartiality and for any objective or serious journalist that must be pretty soul destroying.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22386 on: Today at 07:13:25 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 04:24:55 pm
Only in European countries within the EU.

Non EU European countries had no obligation to favour skilled immigrants from certain countries over the rest of the world.

See Australia, Canada etc. Doesn't matter if you are from Timbuktu, if you are qualified in an area that is considered a priority, you are in and able to live/work.
Isn't it better that you do not need to be especially qualified to take advantage of freedom of movement within the EU? You know, not everyone is a doctor, architect, civil engineer, etc. So, what about everyone else in your Utopia of 'everyone being treated the same'? You are making no sense.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22387 on: Today at 07:15:46 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 04:50:38 pm
My point wasn't about filling vacancies. It was about equal opportunities and fair treatment for ALL non British nationals looking to work in Britain, not just people from certain countries who happen to be a part of a free trade agreement.
You voted for Brexit, didn't you!?
