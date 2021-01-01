Id suggest that its you who are missing the point, because youre hung up on one bit of minutiae.
Trying to engage, what is or was an ESA? Are you saying that once you had a work permit, you still couldnt be employed unless the employer had exhausted the EU Labour pool? Are you sure youre not talking about a condition for getting a work permit in the first place? Because theres an enormous difference between those two things.
It is a requirement to sponsor a Non EU worker for a position in Europe. Which means, you are not getting a work permit if there is a qualified EU candidate, on a de jure basis. Which means the EU worker has legal precedence over a non EU worker.
Thankfully, it is not the case now. My company is easily able to hire qualified and experienced workers from the USA, South Asia, China and other countries now that discriminatory rules do not apply. There is no legal obligation for any ESA to sponsor any worker from anywhere in the world, just pay the money and be done with it. As a result, diversity has increased with teammates from opposite ends of the world working on the same projects.
The UK law for skilled workers is fair now. Get a work permit if you are qualified and compete in the open market with Brits, EU citizens and whoever else.
Same as other countries like Canada, Australia and NZ who welcome skilled migrants irrespective of their nationality.
In practice it is the same.