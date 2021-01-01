He was, John, and in that context he also mentioned Yvette Cooper.



Strictly speaking youre right - my post was poorly worded. However, I do think the fact that the two broadcasters in question jumped ship because they felt, shackled editorially fits in with the growing feeling that the Tories have nobbled the BBC. Do you agree?



John's absolutely right on this point. Emily Maitlis and Andrew Marr wanted to become political pundits rather than interviewers and therefore left the BBC. It would be the equivalent of going from the reporting pages of the Times or the Guardian to the opinion pages I suppose. That's understandable. James O'Brien made the same move when he left Newsnight for LBC. None of these people were "nobbled". They just wanted to sound off more and tell the world what they believed in.But you wouldn't want them sounding off against the government (or the Labour party) when they were BBC reporters, I don't think. I wouldn't. I enjoyed CNN's coverage of the presidential election for a while and then realised how shocking it was that they were essentially an arm of the Democratic party (with presumably only Democrats watching). That's a nation were there is clearly NO forum for genuine public debate. Everyone in their own silo.We're not there yet. The existence of the BBC (TV and radio) is probably the main reason why.It's a precarious situation because clearly the present Tory government (and the Corbynite Left) believe the channel is beyond repair and supports the Corbynite Left (or the Tory government). Starmer will play fair though I think. Another reason for voting Labour.PS I think Lineker is perfectly within his rights to tweet what he did. The BBC should - and hopefully will - resist the pressure coming from the Government, the print press, the Fascist at the Home Office, and its own chairman to sanction him.