I would highlight the NCA quote: “The National Crime Agency (NCA) assesses that dinghies have become a cheaper alternative to the clandestine methods of staffing the “criminal marketplace” – like lorries and false documents – dominant in the past.”



It isn’t three examples of individuals, it’s three separate sources which highlight the prominence of Albanians in the UK criminality market, particularly in drugs and trafficking. Anyway, I do not intend to single out a single country any further, it was just in response to another poster’s question.



You mention it’s for governments to employ a fair system. I agree, though as I said above, I think you’d struggle to find a broad consensus on what a fair system is - which is exactly the issue.







It is probably justified to single out Albania. The largest percentage of undocumented migrants come from there, and a fairly high percentage will be "economic migrants". As it is possible to pin-point a single country, the solution should be for the UK to work closer with the Albanian government, and perhaps making it easier to apply for visas in a legal way. Instead of punishing those that try and take a shortcut to working in the UK, and in the process landing in the hands of traffickers and criminal gangs.I've never understood this hatred of "economic migrants". What is so wrong about a person trying to get a job and contribute to society? Also, last I heard we are desperately short of workers in a lot of industries - care, hospitality, transport, agriculture. All areas that a lot of "economic migrants" could work in. (I don't want to presume that all migrants are low-skilled, but the fact is that a lot of them would find it hard to access the high-skilled job market, or they would have just gone the route of finding a job first and getting a visa and coming here after.)