« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 554 555 556 557 558 [559]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party  (Read 813796 times)

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,437
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22320 on: Today at 01:19:31 pm »
Quote from: Serano on Today at 12:12:31 pm
I would highlight the NCA quote: “The National Crime Agency (NCA) assesses that dinghies have become a cheaper alternative to the clandestine methods of staffing the “criminal marketplace” – like lorries and false documents – dominant in the past.”

It isn’t three examples of individuals, it’s three separate sources which highlight the prominence of Albanians in the UK criminality market, particularly in drugs and trafficking. Anyway, I do not intend to single out a single country any further, it was just in response to another poster’s question.

You mention it’s for governments to employ a fair system.  I agree, though as I said above, I think you’d struggle to find a broad consensus on what a fair system is - which is exactly the issue.



It  is probably justified to single out Albania. The largest percentage of undocumented migrants come from there, and a fairly high percentage will be "economic migrants". As it is possible to pin-point a single country, the solution should be for the UK to work closer with the Albanian government, and perhaps making it easier to apply for visas in a legal way. Instead of punishing those that try and take a shortcut to working in the UK, and in the process landing in the hands of traffickers and criminal gangs.

I've never understood this hatred of "economic migrants". What is so wrong about a person trying to get a job and contribute to society? Also, last I heard we are desperately short of workers in a lot of industries - care, hospitality, transport, agriculture. All areas that a lot of "economic migrants" could work in. (I don't want to presume that all migrants are low-skilled, but the fact is that a lot of them would find it hard to access the high-skilled job market, or they would have just gone the route of finding a job first and getting a visa and coming here after.)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,269
  • blazed
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22321 on: Today at 01:24:30 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 01:19:31 pm
It  is probably justified to single out Albania. The largest percentage of undocumented migrants come from there, and a fairly high percentage will be "economic migrants". As it is possible to pin-point a single country, the solution should be for the UK to work closer with the Albanian government, and perhaps making it easier to apply for visas in a legal way. Instead of punishing those that try and take a shortcut to working in the UK, and in the process landing in the hands of traffickers and criminal gangs.

I've never understood this hatred of "economic migrants". What is so wrong about a person trying to get a job and contribute to society? Also, last I heard we are desperately short of workers in a lot of industries - care, hospitality, transport, agriculture. All areas that a lot of "economic migrants" could work in. (I don't want to presume that all migrants are low-skilled, but the fact is that a lot of them would find it hard to access the high-skilled job market, or they would have just gone the route of finding a job first and getting a visa and coming here after.)

That is why there is a list of 'shortage occupations' in sectors where the UK requires skilled workers.

Its relatively easy to get sponsorship for a skilled position in the 'shortage' sectors for anyone with the right qualifications and experience. One of the positives of Brexit is that everyone is now on an equal footing when it comes to jobs in the UK, irrespective of where you are  from. Under the EU, there was a discriminatory policy in place favouring EU nationals over equally skilled or sometimes higher skilled candidates from Africa, South America or Asia.

Logged
Phuk yoo

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,910
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22322 on: Today at 01:31:34 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:44:58 pm
Lineker has criticised Corbyn, nothing happened; Alan Sugar the same
Sugar has also promoted Johnson. Same - no action.

Not to mention Sugars blatant Misogyny and Racism on twitter..5

Should mention that to Lineker in a tweet
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,247
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22323 on: Today at 01:37:38 pm »
Free speech!


Weeks later not that free speech or from him though
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,066
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22324 on: Today at 01:43:22 pm »
The Torys are trying to force Labour into a confrontation over stopping the boats.
How Labour don't want to stop the boats, they are actually trying to bait Labour into arguing the issue. it's easy just to respond in anger and argue with them over whether it's right or wrong to stop them but it would be a terrible tactical mistake. it's a trap Labour shouldn't walk into.

I don't think it's a good idea to be arguing over with the Torys argument of stopping the boats. to be fair nobody is right now, am sure Labour are well aware of the Torys trap but 1 wrong word and the Torys will jump on it.

Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,497
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22325 on: Today at 01:43:24 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 01:19:31 pm
It  is probably justified to single out Albania. The largest percentage of undocumented migrants come from there, and a fairly high percentage will be "economic migrants". As it is possible to pin-point a single country, the solution should be for the UK to work closer with the Albanian government, and perhaps making it easier to apply for visas in a legal way. Instead of punishing those that try and take a shortcut to working in the UK, and in the process landing in the hands of traffickers and criminal gangs.

I've never understood this hatred of "economic migrants". What is so wrong about a person trying to get a job and contribute to society? Also, last I heard we are desperately short of workers in a lot of industries - care, hospitality, transport, agriculture. All areas that a lot of "economic migrants" could work in. (I don't want to presume that all migrants are low-skilled, but the fact is that a lot of them would find it hard to access the high-skilled job market, or they would have just gone the route of finding a job first and getting a visa and coming here after.)

Especially from a country that has exported millions of people down the decades to work abroad. Spain/the canaries are still packed with Brits living and working abroad
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,910
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22326 on: Today at 02:10:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:43:24 pm
Especially from a country that has exported millions of people down the decades to work abroad. Spain/the canaries are still packed with Brits living and working abroad

Britain and its wealth/prosperity are fucking built on exploiting resources and people from Countries who were happy without them. More recently, it owes a lot to the multicultural migration and the benefits they bring. Bit fucking rich complaining about foreigners
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,060
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22327 on: Today at 02:41:09 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:10:10 pm
Britain and its wealth/prosperity are fucking built on exploiting resources and people from Countries who were happy without them. More recently, it owes a lot to the multicultural migration and the benefits they bring. Bit fucking rich complaining about foreigners

Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22328 on: Today at 02:44:35 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:31:34 pm
Should mention that to Lineker in a tweet

I got banned shortly after RM beat City in the CL semi :(

I can only view twitter in incognito mode. 
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,412
  • Red since '64
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22329 on: Today at 02:55:56 pm »
Andrew Marr and Emily Maitlis, since their defection to LBC, seem to me to represent clear evidence the Beeb has been nobbled. Heres Marr yesterday:

"I think I've just invented my own homemade BS or claptrap detector," he said. "Every time a politician uses the phrase "the British people" be very careful. if they use it again and again, run in the opposite direction holding your nose.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,060
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22330 on: Today at 02:57:51 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 02:55:56 pm
Andrew Marr and Emily Maitlis, since their defection to LBC, seem to me to represent clear evidence the Beeb has been nobbled. Heres Marr yesterday:

"I think I've just invented my own homemade BS or claptrap detector," he said. "Every time a politician uses the phrase "the British people" be very careful. if they use it again and again, run in the opposite direction holding your nose.

I just posted this in the BBC thread:

Currently, they're just a Tory mouthpiece, as has been shown by the Torry cronies, currently leading them.

The outrage is a joke.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,810
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22331 on: Today at 03:07:56 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 02:55:56 pm
Andrew Marr and Emily Maitlis, since their defection to LBC, seem to me to represent clear evidence the Beeb has been nobbled. Heres Marr yesterday:

"I think I've just invented my own homemade BS or claptrap detector," he said. "Every time a politician uses the phrase "the British people" be very careful. if they use it again and again, run in the opposite direction holding your nose.
Did I miss something? What has Marr's statement got to do with the BBC mate?
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,060
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22332 on: Today at 03:10:39 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 03:07:56 pm
Did I miss something? What has Marr's statement got to do with the BBC mate?

Do you think he would've been able to say that, whilst still working for the BBC?

Did you miss what Maitlis said a while back?
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,060
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22333 on: Today at 03:11:41 pm »
Suella Braverman says she was personally offended by Gary Lineker's Nazi comparison because her husband is Jewish

Quote
Suella Braverman, the home secretary, has said she feels personally offended by Gary Lineker comparing her language to that used by the Nazis because her husband is Jewish.

In an interview with the BBCs Nick Robinson for his Political Thinking podcast, Braverman escalated her criticism of the Match of the Day presenter over his comment, saying it was offensive, flippant and lazy. She said:

    I think it is, from a personal point of view, to hear that characterisation is offensive because - as you said - my husband is Jewish, my children are therefore directly descendant from people who were murdered in gas chambers during the Holocaust. And my husbands family is very - feels very - keenly the impact of the Holocaust actually.

    To kind of throw out those kind of flippant analogies diminishes the unspeakable tragedy that millions of people went through and I dont think anything that is happening in the UK today can come close to what happened in the Holocaust. So I find it a lazy and unhelpful comparison to make.

When it was put to Braverman that the comment may have been a reflection of the passion that Lineker felt about this, she said that she has been called a Nazi during the Brexit period and that she would not use language like that herself. She went on:

    I think its an unhelpful way to frame the debate which is actually focused on peoples lives, compassion control over our borders and ultimately fairness what the British people want.

Bravermans husband, Rael Braverman, is reportedly a manager for Mercedes, and the couple have two children.

I wonder if Lineker will be forced to apologise.......?
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22334 on: Today at 03:17:38 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:11:41 pm
Suella Braverman says she was personally offended by Gary Lineker's Nazi comparison because her husband is Jewish

I wonder if Lineker will be forced to apologise.......?
I think Linekar could not give a shiny one at this stage. I hope he does not apologise - nor do I think he will. After all, he did nothing wrong.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,066
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22335 on: Today at 03:22:14 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:57:51 pm
I just posted this in the BBC thread:

Currently, they're just a Tory mouthpiece, as has been shown by the Torry cronies, currently leading them.

The outrage is a joke.
Andrew Marr was brilliant when it came to interviewing the Tory Brexit MPs, Robert Peston was the same. tore their lies apart on the BBC regularly, this must have been around 2016-2017/18, I taped their BBC shows every Saturday/ Sunday but they both suddenly started to let the lies go unchallenged, I knew they were clued up to know they were being lied too so why were they giving all these Tory MPs a free pass when they had tore them apart for well over a year.
I changed my opinion on the BBC after this happened, there was only one explanation, they were being gagged by the BBC. the BBC was protecting the Torys.
Andrew Marr admitted as much when he left the BBC, he said he left because he wants to find his own voice again.
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,810
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22336 on: Today at 03:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:10:39 pm
Do you think he would've been able to say that, whilst still working for the BBC?
Did you miss what Maitlis said a while back?
I know what Matlis said a while ago. Let's not conflate the 2 statements.

LBC is a different media group with far more allowance for partisan opinions from both sides than either the BBC or Sky News, so no Marr might not have said it on the BBC. But again, what did I miss in the statement that has anything to do with the BBC, please.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,497
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22337 on: Today at 03:28:21 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:11:41 pm
Suella Braverman says she was personally offended by Gary Lineker's Nazi comparison because her husband is Jewish

I wonder if Lineker will be forced to apologise.......?

So her husband is from a background that has been persecuted for centuries and she finds it OK to use Nazi inspired language to persecute?

Absolute c*nt of a woman
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22338 on: Today at 03:43:54 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 01:24:30 pm
That is why there is a list of 'shortage occupations' in sectors where the UK requires skilled workers.

One of the positives of Brexit is that everyone is now on an equal footing when it comes to jobs in the UK, irrespective of where you are  from. Under the EU, there was a discriminatory policy in place favouring EU nationals over equally skilled or sometimes higher skilled candidates from Africa, South America or Asia.



Of course within the EU there is FOM but dont think there was a discriminatory policy in place favouring E.U. nationals?
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,060
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22339 on: Today at 03:45:11 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 03:24:57 pm
I know what Matlis said a while ago. Let's not conflate the 2 statements.

LBC is a different media group with far more allowance for partisan opinions from both sides than either the BBC or Sky News, so no Marr might not have said it on the BBC. But again, what did I miss in the statement that has anything to do with the BBC, please.

Haven't you just answered your own question......?

Marr said that he wanted to find his voice again, when he left.



Marr and Maitlis are proof that, currently, the BBC is nobbled by the Tories.  Don't you believe that??

Sky News and ITV are also very different to how they report the news, when compared to the BBC.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:52:15 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,412
  • Red since '64
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22340 on: Today at 03:49:29 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 03:24:57 pm
I know what Matlis said a while ago. Let's not conflate the 2 statements.

LBC is a different media group with far more allowance for partisan opinions from both sides than either the BBC or Sky News, so no Marr might not have said it on the BBC. But again, what did I miss in the statement that has anything to do with the BBC, please.

As RS has posted above John, the two in question would not have been permitted to express their views (Maitlis yesterday in support of Lineker) on this topic whilst working for the BBC. I seem to recall them hinting that their reasons for leaving were precisely because of editorial pressure.

Then theres the issue of balance. As Maitlis pointed out, its not balanced to give equal standing, airtime and thus, relevance, to, say, a serious specialist with widespread collegiate support in a subject, and a crank/conspiracist representing a tiny proportion of views.

(The same can be said about QT, and the makeup of its panels and audiences - which for me made it unwatchable).
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,269
  • blazed
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22341 on: Today at 03:49:36 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 03:43:54 pm
Of course within the EU there is FOM but dont think there was a discriminatory policy in place favouring E.U. nationals?

You had to do an Employment Assessment survey to 'prove' that you weren't able to find a suitably skilled candidate from the EU region before you could hire a Non EU candidate. That is the definition of discrimination, thanks to EU labour laws.

And the fact that you didn't need a work permit if you were an EU national made it a hell lot easier for companies to simply hire EU candidates, even if they had the same or even lower qualifications. That is de-facto discrimination, making it harder for skilled workers from non EU countries.

Now everyone is on an equal footing. If you are qualified, you are eligible. No need to go through hoops if you are non EU.
Logged
Phuk yoo

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,424
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22342 on: Today at 03:55:17 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DJ8w8WlCZMk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DJ8w8WlCZMk</a>

The Tories are desperately trying to find a leg for the government to stand on. They're an absolute disgrace, and the fact that there is no-one apart from Gary Lineker at the BBC prepared to say, or even raise the subject about how cynical and disgusting the Tories use of immigration to distract people from the state they've brought the country to, speaks volumes about how debased and corrupted BBC News has become.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,810
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22343 on: Today at 03:56:51 pm »
Christ on a bike, anyone leaving an institution like Sky, ITV or the BBC and joining a media outlet and being given free licence to have your own partisan show doesn't mean Marr said it because the BBC has been nobbled.

And Marr was generalising about politicians.



« Last Edit: Today at 03:58:46 pm by John C »
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,859
  • The only club that matters
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22344 on: Today at 03:58:52 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 03:49:36 pm
You had to do an Employment Assessment survey to 'prove' that you weren't able to find a suitably skilled candidate from the EU region before you could hire a Non EU candidate. That is the definition of discrimination, thanks to EU labour laws.

And the fact that you didn't need a work permit if you were an EU national made it a hell lot easier for companies to simply hire EU candidates, even if they had the same or even lower qualifications. That is de-facto discrimination, making it harder for skilled workers from non EU countries.

Now everyone is on an equal footing. If you are qualified, you are eligible. No need to go through hoops if you are non EU.
Because thats what the EU was, and is  the combination of national economies into one big economy.  That means its citizens have the right to work anywhere in it.  It makes no sense to be against that on the basis that its discrimination, because then youre giving up on the idea of borders entirely. 
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,911
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22345 on: Today at 04:09:03 pm »
Yeah it's only discriminatory if you also consider it discriminatory for UK citizens having it easier than foreigners in terms of getting jobs.

FOM was just an extension of that, that worked both ways in terms of UK nationals working in the EU.

It was essentially reducing discrimination by expanding the number of people who don't need a work permit.

Logged

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,269
  • blazed
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22346 on: Today at 04:11:50 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 03:58:52 pm
Because thats what the EU was, and is  the combination of national economies into one big economy.  That means its citizens have the right to work anywhere in it.  It makes no sense to be against that on the basis that its discrimination, because then youre giving up on the idea of borders entirely.

I don't see it that way.

The need for an ESA was discrimination against non EU nationals.

You can write essays on the merits of EU, but non Europeans wanting to work in the UK had to climb mountains to be able to do so.



Logged
Phuk yoo

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,269
  • blazed
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22347 on: Today at 04:13:37 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:09:03 pm
Yeah it's only discriminatory if you also consider it discriminatory for UK citizens having it easier than foreigners in terms of getting jobs.

FOM was just an extension of that, that worked both ways in terms of UK nationals working in the EU.

It was essentially reducing discrimination by expanding the number of people who don't need a work permit.

Lmao, say that to qualified non Europeans who could not get a visa or a job because... They were non Europeans.

Logged
Phuk yoo
Pages: 1 ... 554 555 556 557 558 [559]   Go Up
« previous next »
 