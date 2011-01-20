« previous next »
Author Topic: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party  (Read 813203 times)

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22280 on: Yesterday at 11:09:08 pm »
I know you all think this legislation is a ploy to be able to blame labour when it doesn't pass through parliament but what if it does get voted through? 

What happens then? 

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22281 on: Yesterday at 11:10:34 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:58:20 pm
Yep. Linaker is spot on.
There's just been a really good discussion between Mathew Syed (against Linekar saying what he did publicly) and Alistair Campbell (for it). Syed is always a good journo but Campbell was great, he made a far better argument for Linekar's approach.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22282 on: Yesterday at 11:20:00 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:10:34 pm
There's just been a really good discussion between Mathew Syed (against Linekar saying what he did publicly) and Alistair Campbell (for it). Syed is always a good journo but Campbell was great, he made a far better argument for Linekar's approach.

Where is that John?
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22283 on: Yesterday at 11:20:32 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 11:09:08 pm
I know you all think this legislation is a ploy to be able to blame labour when it doesn't pass through parliament but what if it does get voted through? 

What happens then? 



It still wont work, Rwanda will only take a few hundred people if they manage to send anyone, and what will they do after that? If someone comes here on a boat refuses to tell the authorities where they are from where are you going to send them to? In my local area theres a fair few illegal Indians and its a well known story that as soon as the Immigration people come crashing through the door on a raid the first thing they do is grab their passport and either flush it down the toilet or even eat the pages. At that point its pretty much impossible for the authorities to prove who the individual is and that they are from India to send them back there, and likewise apparently those coming here now by boat throw their documents into the sea before they land then you cant prove where they are from to send them back.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22284 on: Yesterday at 11:27:04 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:58:20 pm
Yep. Linaker is spot on. he's not calling them Nazis, he's saying they used language similar to the Nazis which can't be disputed,, I would take it further, they have been doing this for at least 6 yrs. as you say "The Will of the People". "Enemy of the People". all phrases used by the Nazis to brand anyone who opposes them as traitors. it worked a treat, the country was ripped apart with anger.
Same with Frottage and his breaking point poster, arguing it's a real photo doesnt excuse him, his intentions are clear, to incite rage.
None of this should ever be forgotten.

Correct.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22285 on: Yesterday at 11:35:19 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:10:34 pm
There's just been a really good discussion between Mathew Syed (against Linekar saying what he did publicly) and Alistair Campbell (for it). Syed is always a good journo but Campbell was great, he made a far better argument for Linekar's approach.
It's a pity we never had this discussion back in 2016 onwards when MPs like Rees-Mogg stood up in Parliament and used The Will of the People to stop any opposition to Brexit. just repeating what I said at the time which became realty over the following years.
The full phrase the Nazis used was, "The Will of the People is the Will of the government, the will of the Government is the Will of the People"
It's the second part of the phrase that's so dangerous, the Torys tactics were the same as the Nazis. everything they did after 2016 was justified as the Will of the People. The Will of the Government is the Will of the People"
Brexit turned into something nobody voted for but the Torys managed to con supporters into believing they were carrying out The Will of the People.
Who voted to withdraw from the ECHR, they were saying this back in 2016 long  before the Boat crisis. that had sod all to do with the EU.
Nobody want's to return to those days but it won't be stopped unless these MPs get called out for what they say. ignoring it like many did back in 2016 just gives them encouragement to go further.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22286 on: Yesterday at 11:46:13 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:20:32 pm
It still wont work, Rwanda will only take a few hundred people if they manage to send anyone, and what will they do after that? If someone comes here on a boat refuses to tell the authorities where they are from where are you going to send them to? In my local area theres a fair few illegal Indians and its a well known story that as soon as the Immigration people come crashing through the door on a raid the first thing they do is grab their passport and either flush it down the toilet or even eat the pages. At that point its pretty much impossible for the authorities to prove who the individual is and that they are from India to send them back there, and likewise apparently those coming here now by boat throw their documents into the sea before they land then you cant prove where they are from to send them back.
Not sure if the UN human rights conventions act is the same as the ECHR. meaning the Torys will face 2 rulings, 1 from the UN and another from the ECHR.
The Torys are hoping for a miracle. stir the s,, and see how the polls go, if the miracle comes about then call a election pronto from withdrawing from ECHR and Mmaybe UN, if it starts to backfire then back to the drawing board.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22287 on: Today at 12:05:09 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:20:32 pm
It still wont work, Rwanda will only take a few hundred people if they manage to send anyone, and what will they do after that? If someone comes here on a boat refuses to tell the authorities where they are from where are you going to send them to? In my local area theres a fair few illegal Indians and its a well known story that as soon as the Immigration people come crashing through the door on a raid the first thing they do is grab their passport and either flush it down the toilet or even eat the pages. At that point its pretty much impossible for the authorities to prove who the individual is and that they are from India to send them back there, and likewise apparently those coming here now by boat throw their documents into the sea before they land then you cant prove where they are from to send them back.

I don't get it.  I thought the Rwanda thing had been ratified in the courts now so there's nothing stopping them doing what they originally planned, so why do they need even more legislation?

And why aren't they tackling the traffickers rather than the trafficked? 

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22288 on: Today at 12:21:16 am »
Of course Linaker was correct, its a real shame Cooper thinks hes wrong.

https://twitter.com/I_amMukhtar/status/1633410964056940545

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22289 on: Today at 12:50:08 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:21:16 am
Of course Linaker was correct, its a real shame Cooper thinks hes wrong.

https://twitter.com/I_amMukhtar/status/1633410964056940545
Yeah but understandable, no MP wants to return to the Brexit days of 2016.  the rhetoric was far worse back then but afair no politician called them out at the time . it was left to the media and social media to make those comparisons.
The darkest day came when Farages Breaking point newspaper photo hit the streets, a Labour MP was knifed and shot to death within a few hours of that headline by a right wing extremist , I never heard any MP bring Farages poster up as a possible reason behind all that rage.

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22290 on: Today at 02:45:01 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:05:09 am
I don't get it.  I thought the Rwanda thing had been ratified in the courts now so there's nothing stopping them doing what they originally planned, so why do they need even more legislation?

And why aren't they tackling the traffickers rather than the trafficked? 

They don't want action. They want Bills for Labour to vote against, and for woke lefties to detach from Labour on the grounds that Labour aren't opposing vehemently enough for their taste. The Tories aren't interested in government. They're only interested in politics.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22291 on: Today at 05:00:22 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:35:19 pm
It's a pity we never had this discussion back in 2016 onwards when MPs like Rees-Mogg stood up in Parliament and used The Will of the People to stop any opposition to Brexit. just repeating what I said at the time which became realty over the following years.
The full phrase the Nazis used was, "The Will of the People is the Will of the government, the will of the Government is the Will of the People"
It's the second part of the phrase that's so dangerous, the Torys tactics were the same as the Nazis. everything they did after 2016 was justified as the Will of the People. The Will of the Government is the Will of the People"
Brexit turned into something nobody voted for but the Torys managed to con supporters into believing they were carrying out The Will of the People.
Who voted to withdraw from the ECHR, they were saying this back in 2016 long  before the Boat crisis. that had sod all to do with the EU.
Nobody want's to return to those days but it won't be stopped unless these MPs get called out for what they say. ignoring it like many did back in 2016 just gives them encouragement to go further.


Andrew Marr's 'claptrap' detector: "Every time a politician uses the phrase 'the British people' be very careful - if they use it again and again run in the opposite direction holding your nose"

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rBZpM8RFtwQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rBZpM8RFtwQ</a>
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22292 on: Today at 07:10:57 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:20:00 pm
Where is that John?
Sorry I meant to say on Newsnight. It'll be on iPlayer now, it's towards the end.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22293 on: Today at 07:22:57 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:21:16 am
Of course Linaker was correct, its a real shame Cooper thinks he's wrong.
https://twitter.com/I_amMukhtar/status/1633410964056940545
In my post I said Alistair Campbell made the far better case but for Linaker, but there is still a debate to be had I guess.
But I've also stated this in the last couple of days as a caution to a lot of people who want to consistently highlight any potential, perceived negativity that can be applied to anything to do with the Labour party.
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:36:05 pm
This is a good podcast by the Bunker team comparing the '92 and '97 elections and looking forward to '24.
The conclusion is we should all be shitting ourselves as there's no certainty Labour will win in this fucking country (so we all need to hope they remain electable to the public)
Apple
https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/major-upset-will-the-next-election-be-a-1992-or-a-1997/id1496246490?i=1000602994690
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/episode/08uk6azo9H26Ik6R9unycH
And I must admit, it takes something to rush on this forum desperate to tell everyone that a superb politician like Yvette Cooper must be wrong over a very, very sensitive subject like the 1930's.
And don't forget, it's not just the content and context of what he said, a lot of the discussion is about whether Linaker as a prominent BBC employee should be saying it.





Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22294 on: Today at 07:57:14 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:45:01 am
They don't want action. They want Bills for Labour to vote against, and for woke lefties to detach from Labour on the grounds that Labour aren't opposing vehemently enough for their taste. The Tories aren't interested in government. They're only interested in politics.

I get that mate so what do they do if it passes?  Do they just keep bringing in more and more legislation until eventually something doesn't pass?
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22295 on: Today at 08:19:09 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:05:09 am
I don't get it.  I thought the Rwanda thing had been ratified in the courts now so there's nothing stopping them doing what they originally planned, so why do they need even more legislation?

And why aren't they tackling the traffickers rather than the trafficked? 



They can only send a small number to Rwanda.

The traffickers are based in France rather than the UK so theres not a lot they can do without the French.

The issue for Labour isnt so much what the Tories accuse them of, its the fact that there is a very strong chance they will be in government in 2 years time and have to deal with the same issue and its not completely clear what the solution is. Opening up safe routes helps make life easier for the genuine asylum seekers, but it wont make a difference in stopping those who dont qualify for asylum because they are coming here for economic reasons.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22296 on: Today at 08:46:01 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 01:42:51 am
Another genuine question, but why are Albanians seeking asylum at all?, there's no conflict there, unless there's sectarian violence between rival religious factions, I know it's a corrupt country, but I understood grounds for refugee status were war in your homeland, political/religious persecution or famine?



The majority are economic migrants. A significant number are also involved in crime (predominantly drugs). People dont like to hear it, but its true. Ive seen it first hand on a significant number of occasions. The UK cocaine and cannabis market is now effectively run by Albanians. Its not just small boats either. Its arriving in the back of lorries or false documents at ports throughout the UK. Our grey economy is a massive pull, and rightly or wrongly people have the perception that its easy to work illegally in the UK. What you can make in Albania in a month, you can make in a day in the UK. Thats a massive incentive.

I dont think the announced policy is workable, largely due to the fact that the majority arrive undocumented having destroyed or discarded their documents. Ultimately, the UK either has a border or it doesnt. The current setup is essentially a free for all and makes a mockery of having a visa system. Whats the point in paying the required fees, undergoing the relevant checks, in what is a fairly drawn out process (as is the case with most comparable countries) if you can arrive irregularly and bypass all of that? Its not massively reported on, but having thousands of undocumented arrivals can also pose a security issue, as authorities are effectively oblivious to a persons background.

The problem isnt unique to the UK, most Western nations are grappling with similar issues, which is why weve unfortunately seen a rise in far right groups.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22297 on: Today at 09:20:36 am »
Quote from: Serano on Today at 08:46:01 am
The majority are economic migrants. A significant number are also involved in crime (predominantly drugs). People dont like to hear it, but its true. Ive seen it first hand on a significant number of occasions. The UK cocaine and cannabis market is now effectively run by Albanians. Its not just small boats either. Its arriving in the back of lorries or false documents at ports throughout the UK. Our grey economy is a massive pull, and rightly or wrongly people have the perception that its easy to work illegally in the UK. What you can make in Albania in a month, you can make in a day in the UK. Thats a massive incentive.

I dont think the announced policy is workable, largely due to the fact that the majority arrive undocumented having destroyed or discarded their documents. Ultimately, the UK either has a border or it doesnt. The current setup is essentially a free for all and makes a mockery of having a visa system. Whats the point in paying the required fees, undergoing the relevant checks, in what is a fairly drawn out process (as is the case with most comparable countries) if you can arrive irregularly and bypass all of that? Its not massively reported on, but having thousands of undocumented arrivals can also pose a security issue, as authorities are effectively oblivious to a persons background.

The problem isnt unique to the UK, most Western nations are grappling with similar issues, which is why weve unfortunately seen a rise in far right groups.

links to what you post as the truth please as Ive seen it first hand on a significant number of occasions doesn't really qualify

there's no doubt there will be 'freeloaders' and holes that criminals will undoubtedly use but a fair system is all that is needed and not far right rhetoric espousing hatred and prejudice against other peoples

i think the rise in far right activity is just an excuse that xenophobes jump on - and used by those that subscribe to the mail
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22298 on: Today at 09:23:46 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:21:16 am
Of course Linaker was correct, its a real shame Cooper thinks hes wrong.

https://twitter.com/I_amMukhtar/status/1633410964056940545



Kenny, you don't think it's a shame. You think it's great!
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22299 on: Today at 09:47:13 am »
Lineker's not the only one at the BBC going to get a talking to this morning  :)

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22300 on: Today at 09:49:57 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:47:13 am
Lineker's not the only one at the BBC going to get a talking to this morning  :)



ha ha - is that a mock up?

if not - brilliant
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22301 on: Today at 09:51:43 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:19:09 am
They can only send a small number to Rwanda.

The traffickers are based in France rather than the UK so theres not a lot they can do without the French.

The issue for Labour isnt so much what the Tories accuse them of, its the fact that there is a very strong chance they will be in government in 2 years time and have to deal with the same issue and its not completely clear what the solution is. Opening up safe routes helps make life easier for the genuine asylum seekers, but it wont make a difference in stopping those who dont qualify for asylum because they are coming here for economic reasons.

I guess if the government funded society properly none of this would be an issue 👍
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22302 on: Today at 09:57:10 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:22:57 am
In my post I said Alistair Campbell made the far better case but for Linaker, but there is still a debate to be had I guess.
But I've also stated this in the last couple of days as a caution to a lot of people who want to consistently highlight any potential, perceived negativity that can be applied to anything to do with the Labour party.And I must admit, it takes something to rush on this forum desperate to tell everyone that a superb politician like Yvette Cooper must be wrong over a very, very sensitive subject like the 1930's.
And don't forget, it's not just the content and context of what he said, a lot of the discussion is about whether Linaker as a prominent BBC employee should be saying it.


Thanks for the heads-up John. I just watched that now. I thought both Syed and Campbell were good. They always are.

But it was a pity that Campbell wasn't more explicit about one prop in Syed's case against Lineker. Syed said Lineker had compared government policy with German policy in the 1930s. He didn't did he? The comparison he made was over language. Whether you agree with government policy or not is possible to be scandalised by Braverman's language (and the language of the government generally, as Oldfordie keeps pointing out). On this point Lineker is on safe ground. No one in their right mind can say he isn't. Braverman's idea that "billions" of refugees are trying to get to Britain is absurd and inflammatory and designed to create panic. Her idea that anyone who opposes her policy is a traitor to the nation is the language of Nazism.   
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22303 on: Today at 10:09:06 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:51:43 am
I guess if the government funded society properly none of this would be an issue 👍

My suspicion is the government (either this or a future Labour government) will have to consider something like ID cards so that those who are here illegally struggle to get anything done while they are here, but the flip side is that will ruin Tory attempts at vote rigging via the Voter ID rules they have bought in.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22304 on: Today at 10:22:04 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:09:06 am
My suspicion is the government (either this or a future Labour government) will have to consider something like ID cards so that those who are here illegally struggle to get anything done while they are here, but the flip side is that will ruin Tory attempts at vote rigging via the Voter ID rules they have bought in.

or they will use the fact that 'freedom' groups oppose this - using those groups to actually get what they want
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22305 on: Today at 10:22:57 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:50:08 am
Yeah but understandable, no MP wants to return to the Brexit days of 2016.  the rhetoric was far worse back then but afair no politician called them out at the time . it was left to the media and social media to make those comparisons.
The darkest day came when Farages Breaking point newspaper photo hit the streets, a Labour MP was knifed and shot to death within a few hours of that headline by a right wing extremist , I never heard any MP bring Farages poster up as a possible reason behind all that rage.

All the more reason to back Lineker calling out Bravermans language.  How long before something like the riots we saw in Kirkby result in deaths.
Or do we let this dreadful woman have free reign to spout hate?

She's repeating Farages breaking point, when she claims 100s millions can come. It needs to stop.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22306 on: Today at 10:33:23 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:22:57 am
All the more reason to back Lineker calling out Bravermans language.  How long before something like the riots we saw in Kirkby result in deaths.
Or do we let this dreadful woman have free reign to spout hate?

She's repeating Farages breaking point, when she claims 100s millions can come. It needs to stop.

Hitler and his scum weren't stopped, these modern day Nazi's need stopping. As oldfordie says, their language led to the murder of Jo Cox and it'll likely lead to the murders of more MP's, on both sides of the house, the way they are going.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22307 on: Today at 10:33:28 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:22:57 am
All the more reason to back Lineker calling out Bravermans language.  How long before something like the riots we saw in Kirkby result in deaths.
Or do we let this dreadful woman have free reign to spout hate?

She's repeating Farages breaking point, when she claims 100s millions can come. It needs to stop.

well, we all know that ALL immigrants (not just illegal) are bad people who are just after free medical care and a free house with an suv and an iphone so they can post photos on instagram

first they came for the irish, then the blacks, then the indians and pakistanis, then the jamaicans, then the polish, then the muslims, then the scousers....

when they come for the middle class white folk then there'll be no one around to help 'em
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22308 on: Today at 10:43:42 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:45:18 am
Well it seems 55% of them aren't economic migrants, according to the article. 
I guess you will know better than me how stringent the asylum system is, or isnt.

Fair point.
And looking at the document you posted earlier it seems a lot of the people granted asylum are trafficked women .
So we probably do have , for Albanians, 45% here for economic reasons.
And a fair number here, that haven't gotten into boats by any choice of their own.
Total number seemed to be 7K .  If that's on a per annum basis is it even worth spending any real time or effort on stopping it. 
Stopping the numbers from getting MUCH larger fair enough.


*a lot being 86% that are granted asylum.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22309 on: Today at 10:49:19 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 09:20:36 am
links to what you post as the truth please as Ive seen it first hand on a significant number of occasions doesn't really qualify

there's no doubt there will be 'freeloaders' and holes that criminals will undoubtedly use but a fair system is all that is needed and not far right rhetoric espousing hatred and prejudice against other peoples

i think the rise in far right activity is just an excuse that xenophobes jump on - and used by those that subscribe to the mail


https://amp.theguardian.com/world/2019/jan/13/kings-of-cocaine-albanian-mafia-uk-drugs-crime

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2022/09/25/cocaine-trafficking-albanian-gangs-ecuador-uk-drugs-impact-problem/

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/albanians-small-boat-crossings-gangs-drugs-b2225737.html?amp

I fully accept whilst you wouldnt accept that Ive seen it first hand (why would you), but I obviously cant link you to that. Though thats what I have seen, and that helps shape my perspective. 

What would you propose a fair system is? What does that look like, can you cite any relevant examples of countries who operate a fair system? We have a broadly functional visa system (we had over 1 million enter the UK legitimately last year, either to study, work, settle through a number of routes). That doesnt include those who arrive on visit visas. You could then probably add around 100,000 to that figure who arrived irregularly. The criticism of the system is there to see, but you rarely see workable solutions.

Similar discussions are had in the USA, the majority of Western Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada etc. it isnt a phenomenon unique to the UK. It isnt an issue to ignore, its an issue to be managed. Were yet to see manageable solutions really work anywhere, with perhaps the exception of Australia.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22310 on: Today at 10:59:35 am »
Quote from: Serano on Today at 10:49:19 am
https://amp.theguardian.com/world/2019/jan/13/kings-of-cocaine-albanian-mafia-uk-drugs-crime

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2022/09/25/cocaine-trafficking-albanian-gangs-ecuador-uk-drugs-impact-problem/

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/albanians-small-boat-crossings-gangs-drugs-b2225737.html?amp

I fully accept whilst you wouldnt accept that Ive seen it first hand (why would you), but I obviously cant link you to that. Though thats what I have seen, and that helps shape my perspective. 

What would you propose a fair system is? What does that look like, can you cite any relevant examples of countries who operate a fair system? We have a broadly functional visa system (we had over 1 million enter the UK legitimately last year, either to study, work, settle through a number of routes). That doesnt include those who arrive on visit visas. You could then probably add around 100,000 to that figure who arrived irregularly. The criticism of the system is there to see, but you rarely see workable solutions.

Similar discussions are had in the USA, the majority of Western Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada etc. it isnt a phenomenon unique to the UK. It isnt an issue to ignore, its an issue to be managed. Were yet to see manageable solutions really work anywhere, with perhaps the exception of Australia.

3 examples to judge a people - and all those are gang-related so it's like saying because of nogsy and crocy all scousers are going to be like/act the same as those

i am not in government so i can only leave it in the 'capable' hands of governments to apply a 'fair system' i'm sure that any government could spend time and money - stop, there's your answer 'money'

it always depends on where a government spends their money

maybe stop spending billions on nukes and planes that never ever see warfare - true, we need some not all
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22311 on: Today at 11:27:30 am »
As a slight aside to the main issue here, I can see Lineker leaving the BBC if they insist on trying to silence his personal opinions under the guise of their impartiality stance. He'd earn far more with another broadcaster and he seems determined to stick to his guns over this.

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22312 on: Today at 11:37:43 am »
Quote from: Salger on Today at 11:27:30 am
As a slight aside to the main issue here, I can see Lineker leaving the BBC if they insist on trying to silence his personal opinions under the guise of their impartiality stance. He'd earn far more with another broadcaster and he seems determined to stick to his guns over this.

so he'd go from calling people nazis to.... working for nazis
