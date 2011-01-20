« previous next »
Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party

reddebs

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22280 on: Yesterday at 11:09:08 pm
I know you all think this legislation is a ploy to be able to blame labour when it doesn't pass through parliament but what if it does get voted through? 

What happens then? 

John C

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22281 on: Yesterday at 11:10:34 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:58:20 pm
Yep. Linaker is spot on.
There's just been a really good discussion between Mathew Syed (against Linekar saying what he did publicly) and Alistair Campbell (for it). Syed is always a good journo but Campbell was great, he made a far better argument for Linekar's approach.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22282 on: Yesterday at 11:20:00 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:10:34 pm
There's just been a really good discussion between Mathew Syed (against Linekar saying what he did publicly) and Alistair Campbell (for it). Syed is always a good journo but Campbell was great, he made a far better argument for Linekar's approach.

Where is that John?
west_london_red

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22283 on: Yesterday at 11:20:32 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 11:09:08 pm
I know you all think this legislation is a ploy to be able to blame labour when it doesn't pass through parliament but what if it does get voted through? 

What happens then? 



It still wont work, Rwanda will only take a few hundred people if they manage to send anyone, and what will they do after that? If someone comes here on a boat refuses to tell the authorities where they are from where are you going to send them to? In my local area theres a fair few illegal Indians and its a well known story that as soon as the Immigration people come crashing through the door on a raid the first thing they do is grab their passport and either flush it down the toilet or even eat the pages. At that point its pretty much impossible for the authorities to prove who the individual is and that they are from India to send them back there, and likewise apparently those coming here now by boat throw their documents into the sea before they land then you cant prove where they are from to send them back.
Yorkykopite

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22284 on: Yesterday at 11:27:04 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:58:20 pm
Yep. Linaker is spot on. he's not calling them Nazis, he's saying they used language similar to the Nazis which can't be disputed,, I would take it further, they have been doing this for at least 6 yrs. as you say "The Will of the People". "Enemy of the People". all phrases used by the Nazis to brand anyone who opposes them as traitors. it worked a treat, the country was ripped apart with anger.
Same with Frottage and his breaking point poster, arguing it's a real photo doesnt excuse him, his intentions are clear, to incite rage.
None of this should ever be forgotten.

Correct.
oldfordie

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22285 on: Yesterday at 11:35:19 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:10:34 pm
There's just been a really good discussion between Mathew Syed (against Linekar saying what he did publicly) and Alistair Campbell (for it). Syed is always a good journo but Campbell was great, he made a far better argument for Linekar's approach.
It's a pity we never had this discussion back in 2016 onwards when MPs like Rees-Mogg stood up in Parliament and used The Will of the People to stop any opposition to Brexit. just repeating what I said at the time which became realty over the following years.
The full phrase the Nazis used was, "The Will of the People is the Will of the government, the will of the Government is the Will of the People"
It's the second part of the phrase that's so dangerous, the Torys tactics were the same as the Nazis. everything they did after 2016 was justified as the Will of the People. The Will of the Government is the Will of the People"
Brexit turned into something nobody voted for but the Torys managed to con supporters into believing they were carrying out The Will of the People.
Who voted to withdraw from the ECHR, they were saying this back in 2016 long  before the Boat crisis. that had sod all to do with the EU.
Nobody want's to return to those days but it won't be stopped unless these MPs get called out for what they say. ignoring it like many did back in 2016 just gives them encouragement to go further.
oldfordie

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22286 on: Yesterday at 11:46:13 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:20:32 pm
It still wont work, Rwanda will only take a few hundred people if they manage to send anyone, and what will they do after that? If someone comes here on a boat refuses to tell the authorities where they are from where are you going to send them to? In my local area theres a fair few illegal Indians and its a well known story that as soon as the Immigration people come crashing through the door on a raid the first thing they do is grab their passport and either flush it down the toilet or even eat the pages. At that point its pretty much impossible for the authorities to prove who the individual is and that they are from India to send them back there, and likewise apparently those coming here now by boat throw their documents into the sea before they land then you cant prove where they are from to send them back.
Not sure if the UN human rights conventions act is the same as the ECHR. meaning the Torys will face 2 rulings, 1 from the UN and another from the ECHR.
The Torys are hoping for a miracle. stir the s,, and see how the polls go, if the miracle comes about then call a election pronto from withdrawing from ECHR and Mmaybe UN, if it starts to backfire then back to the drawing board.
reddebs

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22287 on: Today at 12:05:09 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:20:32 pm
It still wont work, Rwanda will only take a few hundred people if they manage to send anyone, and what will they do after that? If someone comes here on a boat refuses to tell the authorities where they are from where are you going to send them to? In my local area theres a fair few illegal Indians and its a well known story that as soon as the Immigration people come crashing through the door on a raid the first thing they do is grab their passport and either flush it down the toilet or even eat the pages. At that point its pretty much impossible for the authorities to prove who the individual is and that they are from India to send them back there, and likewise apparently those coming here now by boat throw their documents into the sea before they land then you cant prove where they are from to send them back.

I don't get it.  I thought the Rwanda thing had been ratified in the courts now so there's nothing stopping them doing what they originally planned, so why do they need even more legislation?

And why aren't they tackling the traffickers rather than the trafficked? 

Kenny's Jacket

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22288 on: Today at 12:21:16 am
Of course Linaker was correct, its a real shame Cooper thinks hes wrong.

https://twitter.com/I_amMukhtar/status/1633410964056940545

oldfordie

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22289 on: Today at 12:50:08 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:21:16 am
Of course Linaker was correct, its a real shame Cooper thinks hes wrong.

https://twitter.com/I_amMukhtar/status/1633410964056940545
Yeah but understandable, no MP wants to return to the Brexit days of 2016.  the rhetoric was far worse back then but afair no politician called them out at the time . it was left to the media and social media to make those comparisons.
The darkest day came when Farages Breaking point newspaper photo hit the streets, a Labour MP was knifed and shot to death within a few hours of that headline by a right wing extremist , I never heard any MP bring Farages poster up as a possible reason behind all that rage.

Sangria

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22290 on: Today at 02:45:01 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:05:09 am
I don't get it.  I thought the Rwanda thing had been ratified in the courts now so there's nothing stopping them doing what they originally planned, so why do they need even more legislation?

And why aren't they tackling the traffickers rather than the trafficked? 

They don't want action. They want Bills for Labour to vote against, and for woke lefties to detach from Labour on the grounds that Labour aren't opposing vehemently enough for their taste. The Tories aren't interested in government. They're only interested in politics.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22291 on: Today at 05:00:22 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:35:19 pm
It's a pity we never had this discussion back in 2016 onwards when MPs like Rees-Mogg stood up in Parliament and used The Will of the People to stop any opposition to Brexit. just repeating what I said at the time which became realty over the following years.
The full phrase the Nazis used was, "The Will of the People is the Will of the government, the will of the Government is the Will of the People"
It's the second part of the phrase that's so dangerous, the Torys tactics were the same as the Nazis. everything they did after 2016 was justified as the Will of the People. The Will of the Government is the Will of the People"
Brexit turned into something nobody voted for but the Torys managed to con supporters into believing they were carrying out The Will of the People.
Who voted to withdraw from the ECHR, they were saying this back in 2016 long  before the Boat crisis. that had sod all to do with the EU.
Nobody want's to return to those days but it won't be stopped unless these MPs get called out for what they say. ignoring it like many did back in 2016 just gives them encouragement to go further.


Andrew Marr's 'claptrap' detector: "Every time a politician uses the phrase 'the British people' be very careful - if they use it again and again run in the opposite direction holding your nose"

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rBZpM8RFtwQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rBZpM8RFtwQ</a>
