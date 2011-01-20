There's just been a really good discussion between Mathew Syed (against Linekar saying what he did publicly) and Alistair Campbell (for it). Syed is always a good journo but Campbell was great, he made a far better argument for Linekar's approach.



It's a pity we never had this discussion back in 2016 onwards when MPs like Rees-Mogg stood up in Parliament and used The Will of the People to stop any opposition to Brexit. just repeating what I said at the time which became realty over the following years.The full phrase the Nazis used was, "The Will of the People is the Will of the government, the will of the Government is the Will of the People"It's the second part of the phrase that's so dangerous, the Torys tactics were the same as the Nazis. everything they did after 2016 was justified as the Will of the People. The Will of the Government is the Will of the People"Brexit turned into something nobody voted for but the Torys managed to con supporters into believing they were carrying out The Will of the People.Who voted to withdraw from the ECHR, they were saying this back in 2016 long before the Boat crisis. that had sod all to do with the EU.Nobody want's to return to those days but it won't be stopped unless these MPs get called out for what they say. ignoring it like many did back in 2016 just gives them encouragement to go further.