I know you all think this legislation is a ploy to be able to blame labour when it doesn't pass through parliament but what if it does get voted through?



What happens then?







It still wont work, Rwanda will only take a few hundred people if they manage to send anyone, and what will they do after that? If someone comes here on a boat refuses to tell the authorities where they are from where are you going to send them to? In my local area theres a fair few illegal Indians and its a well known story that as soon as the Immigration people come crashing through the door on a raid the first thing they do is grab their passport and either flush it down the toilet or even eat the pages. At that point its pretty much impossible for the authorities to prove who the individual is and that they are from India to send them back there, and likewise apparently those coming here now by boat throw their documents into the sea before they land then you cant prove where they are from to send them back.