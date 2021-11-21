« previous next »
Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22280 on: Today at 11:09:08 pm
I know you all think this legislation is a ploy to be able to blame labour when it doesn't pass through parliament but what if it does get voted through? 

What happens then? 

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22281 on: Today at 11:10:34 pm
Yep. Linaker is spot on.
There's just been a really good discussion between Mathew Syed (against Linekar saying what he did publicly) and Alistair Campbell (for it). Syed is always a good journo but Campbell was great, he made a far better argument for Linekar's approach.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22282 on: Today at 11:20:00 pm
There's just been a really good discussion between Mathew Syed (against Linekar saying what he did publicly) and Alistair Campbell (for it). Syed is always a good journo but Campbell was great, he made a far better argument for Linekar's approach.

Where is that John?
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22283 on: Today at 11:20:32 pm
I know you all think this legislation is a ploy to be able to blame labour when it doesn't pass through parliament but what if it does get voted through? 

What happens then? 



It still wont work, Rwanda will only take a few hundred people if they manage to send anyone, and what will they do after that? If someone comes here on a boat refuses to tell the authorities where they are from where are you going to send them to? In my local area theres a fair few illegal Indians and its a well known story that as soon as the Immigration people come crashing through the door on a raid the first thing they do is grab their passport and either flush it down the toilet or even eat the pages. At that point its pretty much impossible for the authorities to prove who the individual is and that they are from India to send them back there, and likewise apparently those coming here now by boat throw their documents into the sea before they land then you cant prove where they are from to send them back.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22284 on: Today at 11:27:04 pm
Yep. Linaker is spot on. he's not calling them Nazis, he's saying they used language similar to the Nazis which can't be disputed,, I would take it further, they have been doing this for at least 6 yrs. as you say "The Will of the People". "Enemy of the People". all phrases used by the Nazis to brand anyone who opposes them as traitors. it worked a treat, the country was ripped apart with anger.
Same with Frottage and his breaking point poster, arguing it's a real photo doesnt excuse him, his intentions are clear, to incite rage.
None of this should ever be forgotten.

Correct.
