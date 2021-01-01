« previous next »
Author Topic: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party  (Read 811760 times)

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22240 on: Today at 12:33:51 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:26:39 pm
You think? I'm not so sure, you have to take into account the phenomenal amount of dumbasses who live here :D

If latest polling figures and local elections are anything to go by, yeah most people aren't swallowing it.

Or maybe it is just Rishi and Braverman - too fascist for the middle conservatives, too foreign for the racists
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22241 on: Today at 12:54:40 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:24:05 pm
We are edging closer and closer to concentration camps, and there will be no shortage of volunteers to man them.

Don't you start with the sexism  :wanker :no
« Reply #22242 on: Today at 01:06:26 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:33:51 pm
If latest polling figures and local elections are anything to go by, yeah most people aren't swallowing it.

Or maybe it is just Rishi and Braverman - too fascist for the middle conservatives, too foreign for the racists

Yeah the proper racists look at them and Patel and think you fucking **** c*nts, fuck off back to where you came from.

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22243 on: Today at 01:22:50 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 11:45:00 am
PMQs will no doubt be full of the roaring racists cheerleading

It was, and that my telly is still intact is remarkable.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22244 on: Today at 01:30:12 pm »
If it was as simple as just saying "you came on a dinghy so we're sending you back and stopping you ever coming again" then surely Priti Patel would have done that years ago.  Seeing Sunak standing on a podium that said "STOP THE BOATS" was a sight to behold though.  Red meat for Little Englanders.

The bullet point list over Sunak's shoulder was quality as well.  The walking PowerPoint slide deck.  I'm sure in the lead up to the next election we'll have endless soundbites about what a roaring success it was whilst people look around themselves and ponder if they're occupying a different reality.

1) Halve inflation :: it will naturally happen at some point so they can claim credit for that, I suppose.
2) Grow the economy :: another one that will naturally happen despite the best efforts of this government.  The "anaemic growth" dismissed by Truss will be celebrated by Sunak.
3) Reduce debt :: that one will surely need to be an accountancy trick.
4) Cut waiting lists :: most likely another conjurers trick or highly selective use of statistics.
5) Stop the boats :: a hill they seem determined to die on over and over and over again.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22245 on: Today at 01:30:23 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:19:19 pm
Government expects civil servants to write the wording and policies, I wonder how these employees feel doing this and at risk of doing some which is deemed to be illegal and unethical

A friend of mine is a home office lawyer (i.e. the people who advised Braverman that the bill was more likely than not, incompatible with Convention rights). The atmosphere is fairly toxic there.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22246 on: Today at 01:35:25 pm »
You might have shown the tory party at PMQ's with a 1930's German beer hall or Sportpalast background.

The shift to the far right and fascism is plain to see now. It's one hell of a gamble but what they do have is time on their side and nothing to lose. Enough time to either go full nazi party where everyone of the UK race is forced to come with them or burn and salt the land so much that any opposition coming in will take decades to undo all that is being done.

Truly evil
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22247 on: Today at 02:01:57 pm »
it's embarrassing that this shitty party are selling their party's 'integrity' (did they have any?) to the highest bidder as they desperately and shamefully scurry around trying to harvest votes

the act of a desperate delusional party

the only saving grace is that the tory rats will all go down as they seek to puncture their own dinghy
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22248 on: Today at 02:16:01 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:54:40 pm
Don't you start with the sexism  :wanker :no
Well we've got our fair share of Herta Bothes but they're too high up for working in the camps, they mostly seem to be in politics or journalism.
« Reply #22249 on: Today at 02:41:43 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 01:30:23 pm
A friend of mine is a home office lawyer (i.e. the people who advised Braverman that the bill was more likely than not, incompatible with Convention rights). The atmosphere is fairly toxic there.

Simon Case will have them all towing the party line. With specialists though, they can easily say fuck this and go off to private for huge salaried

Tories have really started an exodus of skilled, technical Govt employees
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22250 on: Today at 03:04:30 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:43:59 am
Apparently the BBC have now "spoken to him" and "reminded him of his responsibilities".

How about you fulfill your responsibilities, BBC, and call out the racists in the government for what they are?
Just came in to get that exact sentiment off my chest
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22251 on: Today at 03:07:33 pm »
From the Guardians editorial piece:

That Ms Bravermans vision is unrealisable makes her rhetoric no less sinister and damaging. She claimed: By some counts there are 100 million people around the world who could qualify for protection under our current laws. Lets be clear: they are coming here. This is a dangerous nonsense. The majority of these are displaced domestically; three-quarters of the rest are hosted by low and middle income countries. Britain has taken a tiny fraction and seen fewer asylum applications than at their 2002 peak. Even where it boasts of generosity, it has fallen short; as of last summer, it had taken in fewer Ukrainians per capita than all but one of 28 European countries.

Across Europe, the right has seized upon and demonised migration and asylum. As the targeting of asylum seekers surges, with far-right groups attacking the hotels where they are housed, the governments playbook is not only callous but dangerous and inflammatory. Its legislation must be opposed in political and humanitarian terms, as well as pragmatic ones.

In other words, this whole thing is a cynical and calculated exercise thats counting on the inherent anti-immigration sensibilities of large swathes of the U.K electorate (as demonstrated by Brexit vox pops).

Gary Linekers reference to 30s Germany is entirely apposite in my view, because he recognises the parallels - a far right, populist movement demonising others for propaganda purposes.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22252 on: Today at 03:53:56 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 10:47:37 am
just got that  ;D
For the more slow-witted members - not me, of course - would you care to explain it!? :)
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22253 on: Today at 04:06:31 pm »
its a play to bring back those extreme right Tory voters going to Reform UK into the fold knowing how much their desertion will hurt them at the GE...they know legally it won't stand up or practically but that doesn't matter ....they can blame everyone else for that.

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22254 on: Today at 04:09:01 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:53:56 pm
For the more slow-witted members - not me, of course - would you care to explain it!? :)

Took me a while too, but I'm assuming the railings as devils horns sticking out of her head.
« Reply #22255 on: Today at 04:10:15 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:15:14 am
It's hard not to get stressed though when an actual British Prime Minister is Tweeting this:



I mean, fucking hell...

Does this mean that we have a Modern Slavery system that they are not allowed to join? That's how I read it.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22256 on: Today at 04:11:47 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:33:51 pm
Or maybe it is just Rishi and Braverman - too fascist for the middle conservatives, too foreign for the racists

That's quite a shrewd observation.

It's interesting that the most racist voices coming from the Tory front bench since Enoch Powell in 1968 are of Asian descent. It's embarrassing but in a way it's fortunate. The people who passionately want to agree with Sunak and Braverman, and instinctively share the same intolerance, are holding back because they hate Asians.

Lee Anderson would be another matter.   
« Reply #22257 on: Today at 04:14:52 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:24:05 pm
We are edging closer and closer to concentration camps, and there will be no shortage of volunteers to man them.

In the mid 70's when the World at War was screening I recall our Physics teacher discussing and he said ..if it happened here they have no problem finding people to man the concentration camps..it stuck with me cos I thought no way!...I have recalled this for so many years cos as each decade passes its clear..he was right.
« Reply #22258 on: Today at 04:27:51 pm »

Gary Lineker says he will 'keep speaking for those with no voice' after asylum row

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-64891734
« Reply #22259 on: Today at 04:35:23 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 04:10:15 pm
Does this mean that we have a Modern Slavery system that they are not allowed to join? That's how I read it.
Yeah that's how it's written.  They can't even spell 'we're legalising slavery' right.
« Reply #22260 on: Today at 04:38:25 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:41:43 pm
Simon Case will have them all towing the party line. With specialists though, they can easily say fuck this and go off to private for huge salaried

Tories have really started an exodus of skilled, technical Govt employees

Good luck making good money as an immigration law specialist - there's Mishcon and that's about it (with the caveat that "good money" for a lawyers of their calibre is probably substantially higher than many other professions). Its the HMRC lawyers who can leave easily.
« Reply #22261 on: Today at 04:39:15 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:53:56 pm
For the more slow-witted members - not me, of course - would you care to explain it!? :)

yeh wullie's already answered - took me a minute or 2  ;D
« Reply #22262 on: Today at 04:47:20 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:15:14 am
Yeah it's partly why I'm trying not to get wound up about it, because that's exactly what it is designed to do and nothing more.  They know it's not going to work but they just want to trick the left into giving them something to work with.

It's hard not to get stressed though when an actual British Prime Minister is Tweeting this:



I mean, fucking hell...

All thats missing is the Swastika
« Reply #22263 on: Today at 04:49:36 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:15:14 am
Yeah it's partly why I'm trying not to get wound up about it, because that's exactly what it is designed to do and nothing more.  They know it's not going to work but they just want to trick the left into giving them something to work with.

It's hard not to get stressed though when an actual British Prime Minister is Tweeting this:



I mean, fucking hell...

That makes me feel very uncomfortable. It really does have connotations that hark back
« Reply #22264 on: Today at 05:08:05 pm »
thought i'd add my thoughts to the conversation...

« Reply #22265 on: Today at 05:09:12 pm »
Fuck sake!  There's nowhere on earth is as deep as the depths these lot go to!!

BBC News - Suella Braverman: Civil servants demand apology over small boats email

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-64890882
« Reply #22266 on: Today at 05:17:32 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:49:36 pm
That makes me feel very uncomfortable. It really does have connotations that hark back
Work Sets You Free, next. Next election is the big one.
« Reply #22267 on: Today at 05:20:15 pm »
I'm surprised the Tories are not advocating immigrant "workhouses" - perhaps attached to camps or ghettos where they can be housed, out of the way, where nobody can see them. No need to pay them, as they'll have everything they need right there....
« Reply #22268 on: Today at 05:22:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:20:15 pm
I'm surprised the Tories are not advocating immigrant "workhouses" - perhaps attached to camps or ghettos where they can be housed, out of the way, where nobody can see them. No need to pay them, as they'll have everything they need right there....

They already have immigration camps/prisons that are massively overfull and can't house people to a normal standard. All for the crime of wanting to live in safety.

They can't really make them work, because their main argument is that migrants steal all the jobs.
