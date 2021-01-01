From the Guardians editorial piece:



That Ms Bravermans vision is unrealisable makes her rhetoric no less sinister and damaging. She claimed: By some counts there are 100 million people around the world who could qualify for protection under our current laws. Lets be clear: they are coming here. This is a dangerous nonsense. The majority of these are displaced domestically; three-quarters of the rest are hosted by low and middle income countries. Britain has taken a tiny fraction and seen fewer asylum applications than at their 2002 peak. Even where it boasts of generosity, it has fallen short; as of last summer, it had taken in fewer Ukrainians per capita than all but one of 28 European countries.



Across Europe, the right has seized upon and demonised migration and asylum. As the targeting of asylum seekers surges, with far-right groups attacking the hotels where they are housed, the governments playbook is not only callous but dangerous and inflammatory. Its legislation must be opposed in political and humanitarian terms, as well as pragmatic ones.



In other words, this whole thing is a cynical and calculated exercise thats counting on the inherent anti-immigration sensibilities of large swathes of the U.K electorate (as demonstrated by Brexit vox pops).



Gary Linekers reference to 30s Germany is entirely apposite in my view, because he recognises the parallels - a far right, populist movement demonising others for propaganda purposes.