If it was as simple as just saying "you came on a dinghy so we're sending you back and stopping you ever coming again" then surely Priti Patel would have done that years ago. Seeing Sunak standing on a podium that said "STOP THE BOATS" was a sight to behold though. Red meat for Little Englanders.



The bullet point list over Sunak's shoulder was quality as well. The walking PowerPoint slide deck. I'm sure in the lead up to the next election we'll have endless soundbites about what a roaring success it was whilst people look around themselves and ponder if they're occupying a different reality.



1) Halve inflation :: it will naturally happen at some point so they can claim credit for that, I suppose.

2) Grow the economy :: another one that will naturally happen despite the best efforts of this government. The "anaemic growth" dismissed by Truss will be celebrated by Sunak.

3) Reduce debt :: that one will surely need to be an accountancy trick.

4) Cut waiting lists :: most likely another conjurers trick or highly selective use of statistics.

5) Stop the boats :: a hill they seem determined to die on over and over and over again.