Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22240 on: Today at 12:33:51 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:26:39 pm
You think? I'm not so sure, you have to take into account the phenomenal amount of dumbasses who live here :D

If latest polling figures and local elections are anything to go by, yeah most people aren't swallowing it.

Or maybe it is just Rishi and Braverman - too fascist for the middle conservatives, too foreign for the racists
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22241 on: Today at 12:54:40 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:24:05 pm
We are edging closer and closer to concentration camps, and there will be no shortage of volunteers to man them.

Don't you start with the sexism  :wanker :no
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22242 on: Today at 01:06:26 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:33:51 pm
If latest polling figures and local elections are anything to go by, yeah most people aren't swallowing it.

Or maybe it is just Rishi and Braverman - too fascist for the middle conservatives, too foreign for the racists

Yeah the proper racists look at them and Patel and think you fucking **** c*nts, fuck off back to where you came from.

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22243 on: Today at 01:22:50 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 11:45:00 am
PMQs will no doubt be full of the roaring racists cheerleading

It was, and that my telly is still intact is remarkable.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22244 on: Today at 01:30:12 pm
If it was as simple as just saying "you came on a dinghy so we're sending you back and stopping you ever coming again" then surely Priti Patel would have done that years ago.  Seeing Sunak standing on a podium that said "STOP THE BOATS" was a sight to behold though.  Red meat for Little Englanders.

The bullet point list over Sunak's shoulder was quality as well.  The walking PowerPoint slide deck.  I'm sure in the lead up to the next election we'll have endless soundbites about what a roaring success it was whilst people look around themselves and ponder if they're occupying a different reality.

1) Halve inflation :: it will naturally happen at some point so they can claim credit for that, I suppose.
2) Grow the economy :: another one that will naturally happen despite the best efforts of this government.  The "anaemic growth" dismissed by Truss will be celebrated by Sunak.
3) Reduce debt :: that one will surely need to be an accountancy trick.
4) Cut waiting lists :: most likely another conjurers trick or highly selective use of statistics.
5) Stop the boats :: a hill they seem determined to die on over and over and over again.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22245 on: Today at 01:30:23 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:19:19 pm
Government expects civil servants to write the wording and policies, I wonder how these employees feel doing this and at risk of doing some which is deemed to be illegal and unethical

A friend of mine is a home office lawyer (i.e. the people who advised Braverman that the bill was more likely than not, incompatible with Convention rights). The atmosphere is fairly toxic there.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22246 on: Today at 01:35:25 pm
You might have shown the tory party at PMQ's with a 1930's German beer hall or Sportpalast background.

The shift to the far right and fascism is plain to see now. It's one hell of a gamble but what they do have is time on their side and nothing to lose. Enough time to either go full nazi party where everyone of the UK race is forced to come with them or burn and salt the land so much that any opposition coming in will take decades to undo all that is being done.

Truly evil
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22247 on: Today at 02:01:57 pm
it's embarrassing that this shitty party are selling their party's 'integrity' (did they have any?) to the highest bidder as they desperately and shamefully scurry around trying to harvest votes

the act of a desperate delusional party

the only saving grace is that the tory rats will all go down as they seek to puncture their own dinghy
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22248 on: Today at 02:16:01 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:54:40 pm
Don't you start with the sexism  :wanker :no
Well we've got our fair share of Herta Bothes but they're too high up for working in the camps, they mostly seem to be in politics or journalism.
