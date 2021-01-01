« previous next »
Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22200 on: Today at 01:38:35 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 12:34:27 am
Yes! Absolutely this is what they are doing and will continue to blame immigrants and asylum-seekers and Trans-women.
They will give no serious though about improving lives, they just want the power.
Yep. they are without doubt the most dangerous UK government in modern times. they won power on a lie (Johnsons oven ready deal), kicked out the competent politicians and we were left with the incompetent charlatan MPs we have today.
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:47:03 am
They grasp (maybe just instinctively) that people now don't rely on an objective barometer of truth, such as sitting down en masse as a nation to watch the 9 o clock news etc. We now all have our own gatekeepers of news and accept their spin on events. Some are more nakedly partisan than others, sure, and some are obviously stretching the truth to the point it no longer resembles reality. And of course, as (ex) PM or President, the words you say are generally newsworthy and so even news outlets not favourable to you will have articles with your claim in the headline.

So the game is to get your own narrative out there before any sort of concensus can be formed to the contrary. About to get slaughtered by some official report? Claim it vindicates you entirely. Your words get reported everywhere, sometimes as fact, sometimes just as a quote. The key thing is that your supporters (which likely includes paid-for bots) get to rabbit those same lines, ensuring that the loyal base has 'their' truth in place and will loudly repeat it, both online and off.

It's infuriating for the 'sensible Left' (the sensible Right seems to have retreated into the ether these last 10 years) as you watch the other side close ranks around obvious fiction. It's an old political game of course, but one that's never been so easy to play.
Yep. Important point you make about getting the narrative out quickly, no need for long explanations.
If anyone mentions the Muller report to Trump supporters they will say.
they thought the Muller report proved Trump was innocent.
The probably ignored anything negative after hearing Trump say that so no point wasting time reading or listening to politicians slag him off because the Muller report said he was innocent.
Johnson tried the same tactic only days ago which is why I brought it up. he got the word out quickly, the Commons committee tore into him yet Johnson was straight out with a statement saying the report vindicated him. he knows that's complete bullshit.
There will be Johnson supporters who will just ignore all the attacks on Johnson, they are just smears as the report was clear, it vindicated Johnson.





The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22201 on: Today at 01:42:51 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:35:54 pm
France accepts a lot of asylum seekers, but only a tiny percentage are from Albania. Its rejects something like 98% of Albanian requests, so theres no point in trying in France.
Another genuine question, but why are Albanians seeking asylum at all?, there's no conflict there, unless there's sectarian violence between rival religious factions, I know it's a corrupt country, but I understood grounds for refugee status were war in your homeland, political/religious persecution or famine?

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22202 on: Today at 02:36:47 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:42:51 am
Another genuine question, but why are Albanians seeking asylum at all?, there's no conflict there, unless there's sectarian violence between rival religious factions, I know it's a corrupt country, but I understood grounds for refugee status were war in your homeland, political/religious persecution or famine?

55% of Albanians seeking asylum are granted asylum.
No official explanation of what they are fleeing, One rrason could be forced Labour from criminal gangs.

https://migrationobservatory.ox.ac.uk/resources/commentaries/albanian-asylum-seekers-in-the-uk-and-eu-a-look-at-recent-data/

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22203 on: Today at 06:36:56 am
Lets ignore for a second how close to the precipice this takes us

Is it actually a big deal for many people?

I get its probably a big thing in coastal towns down south etc - but in the north the boats just arent a thing? Yes there are lots of anti immigration settlement. But in practice people dont know the concept of illegal/legal - and also most areas where people rant about immigration have very low levels wheres the electoral gain from this?
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22204 on: Today at 07:20:34 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:36:47 am
55% of Albanians seeking asylum are granted asylum.
No official explanation of what they are fleeing, One rrason could be forced Labour from criminal gangs.

https://migrationobservatory.ox.ac.uk/resources/commentaries/albanian-asylum-seekers-in-the-uk-and-eu-a-look-at-recent-data/



I'll accept the pelters I'll get for this, but there was a programme, on Radio 4 I think a while back looking into it.  I think a lot of it is economic migration. I think it's mainly young men trying to get a better life here. Instagram isn't helping where some are sending back photos of them with flash cars etc.  I think there was something in the programme saying why we have quite a large community of Albanians , and hence the draw of the UK over other prosperous EU states.

I guess one 'benefit' of Brexit is our failing economy will mean we are soon no longer attractive to economic migrants.

Also, I suspect the govn't are highlighting Albanians because the target audience probably can't distinguish between Albanian and Albino, and in their eyes Albino is different and therefore bad. I guess, I'm only semi serious with that comment. But there's probably been a think tank that's decided few gammons have been to Albania on holiday and there's no war there that lefty snowflakes can point at for 'genuine' refugees, so it's a prime target for funnelling hate towards.

I'm hoping , my post history balances what I've put here. And if tips the scales any further, I too am a war refugee and there's absolutely no malice in my post. That said, I'm brown too and with my opening statement I probably should be running for Suella's job.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22205 on: Today at 07:55:57 am
So the Tories copied the Australian Liberal (Conservative) Party's 2013 'Operation Sovereign Borders'. Hilarious for a country made up of people who predominantly arrived on some sort of vessel.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22206 on: Today at 07:57:58 am
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22207 on: Today at 08:01:11 am
i wouldn't use instagram as a basis for my argument on anything

are all scousers robbers?

ain't no albanian ever called me a scouse bastard
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22208 on: Today at 08:05:36 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:36:56 am
Lets ignore for a second how close to the precipice this takes us

Is it actually a big deal for many people?

I get its probably a big thing in coastal towns down south etc - but in the north the boats just arent a thing? Yes there are lots of anti immigration settlement. But in practice people dont know the concept of illegal/legal - and also most areas where people rant about immigration have very low levels wheres the electoral gain from this?
Their issue is that they've been in power for 13 years and have been talking tough on immigration all that time. And for all that time the 'problem' (as they define it) has been getting worse.

So the electoral gain is that they throw out a piece of legislation that is designed to fail, meaning that they can blame 'lefty lawyers' and the ECHR rather than their own incompetence.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22209 on: Today at 08:15:41 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:36:56 am
Lets ignore for a second how close to the precipice this takes us

Is it actually a big deal for many people?

I get its probably a big thing in coastal towns down south etc - but in the north the boats just arent a thing? Yes there are lots of anti immigration settlement. But in practice people dont know the concept of illegal/legal - and also most areas where people rant about immigration have very low levels wheres the electoral gain from this?

Its a clumsy and transparent attempt at fuelling a culture war. People coming on these small boats are a small fraction of actual immigration but its designed to make the British public feel like we are being submerged by waves of invading migrants and that the British way of life is under threat. Its copied wholesale from the Republicans in the US who have successfully conned millions of working class Americans that the greatest threat to their livelihoods is not the economy or healthcare or education but a nebulous threat to their way of life from immigrants, black people and woke liberals.

The Tories know full well that its illegal and wont work but they arent going to win on the real issues so theyve come up with this. The question is whether the British public are dumb enough to buy it. The jurys out on that.
