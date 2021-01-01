55% of Albanians seeking asylum are granted asylum.

No official explanation of what they are fleeing, One rrason could be forced Labour from criminal gangs.



https://migrationobservatory.ox.ac.uk/resources/commentaries/albanian-asylum-seekers-in-the-uk-and-eu-a-look-at-recent-data/







I'll accept the pelters I'll get for this, but there was a programme, on Radio 4 I think a while back looking into it. I think a lot of it is economic migration. I think it's mainly young men trying to get a better life here. Instagram isn't helping where some are sending back photos of them with flash cars etc. I think there was something in the programme saying why we have quite a large community of Albanians , and hence the draw of the UK over other prosperous EU states.I guess one 'benefit' of Brexit is our failing economy will mean we are soon no longer attractive to economic migrants.Also, I suspect the govn't are highlighting Albanians because the target audience probably can't distinguish between Albanian and Albino, and in their eyes Albino is different and therefore bad. I guess, I'm only semi serious with that comment. But there's probably been a think tank that's decided few gammons have been to Albania on holiday and there's no war there that lefty snowflakes can point at for 'genuine' refugees, so it's a prime target for funnelling hate towards.I'm hoping , my post history balances what I've put here. And if tips the scales any further, I too am a war refugee and there's absolutely no malice in my post. That said, I'm brown too and with my opening statement I probably should be running for Suella's job.