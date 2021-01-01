Yes! Absolutely this is what they are doing and will continue to blame immigrants and asylum-seekers and Trans-women.

They will give no serious though about improving lives, they just want the power.



They grasp (maybe just instinctively) that people now don't rely on an objective barometer of truth, such as sitting down en masse as a nation to watch the 9 o clock news etc. We now all have our own gatekeepers of news and accept their spin on events. Some are more nakedly partisan than others, sure, and some are obviously stretching the truth to the point it no longer resembles reality. And of course, as (ex) PM or President, the words you say are generally newsworthy and so even news outlets not favourable to you will have articles with your claim in the headline.



So the game is to get your own narrative out there before any sort of concensus can be formed to the contrary. About to get slaughtered by some official report? Claim it vindicates you entirely. Your words get reported everywhere, sometimes as fact, sometimes just as a quote. The key thing is that your supporters (which likely includes paid-for bots) get to rabbit those same lines, ensuring that the loyal base has 'their' truth in place and will loudly repeat it, both online and off.



It's infuriating for the 'sensible Left' (the sensible Right seems to have retreated into the ether these last 10 years) as you watch the other side close ranks around obvious fiction. It's an old political game of course, but one that's never been so easy to play.



Yep. they are without doubt the most dangerous UK government in modern times. they won power on a lie (Johnsons oven ready deal), kicked out the competent politicians and we were left with the incompetent charlatan MPs we have today.Yep. Important point you make about getting the narrative out quickly, no need for long explanations.If anyone mentions the Muller report to Trump supporters they will say.they thought the Muller report proved Trump was innocent.The probably ignored anything negative after hearing Trump say that so no point wasting time reading or listening to politicians slag him off because the Muller report said he was innocent.Johnson tried the same tactic only days ago which is why I brought it up. he got the word out quickly, the Commons committee tore into him yet Johnson was straight out with a statement saying the report vindicated him. he knows that's complete bullshit.There will be Johnson supporters who will just ignore all the attacks on Johnson, they are just smears as the report was clear, it vindicated Johnson.