Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Yesterday at 03:07:56 pm
Yvette Cooper supplying the comedy gold response to Braverman. :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin :thumbup :thumbup :thumbup
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Yesterday at 03:19:43 pm
Cooper gets up and basically says, the Home Sec. says no more illegal entry, all will be sent back home or to a third country. Multiple jovial hear hears come from the tory benches. Cooper lets them have their moment and then says, That
wasnt this Home Sec., that was the last one, a year ago! Multiple fits of laughter, now from Labour benches as she lists the failings of the Bill. Walked right into it the thick c*nts.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Yesterday at 03:48:57 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 02:42:06 pm

Trying to stoke peoples fears!  That's all they've got to offer.
The Tories and the Republicans are doing the exact same thing.  Just get the base angry, that's what counts!
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Yesterday at 04:02:43 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 02:42:06 pm
Braverman claims 100m people could qualify for asylum without law change

Home secretary outlines hardline rules in illegal migration bill meant to curb small boat crossings

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/mar/07/suella-braverman-asylum-migration-bill-law-change-small-boats

Trying to stoke peoples fears!  That's all they've got to offer.
So. According to Braverman, "since 2018, some 85,000 people illegally entered the UK by small boat – 45,000 of them in 2022 alone", and that the "asylum system cost the British taxpayer £3bn a year". Not the same thing, of course, but let's go with that. If this means - as Braverman suggests - that all asylum seekers should be fucked off to Rwanda, then what should be the penalty for Liz Truss when she and her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, cost the country £30bn in the space of six weeks?

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/nov/12/revealed-the-30bn-cost-of-liz-trusss-disastrous-mini-budget
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Yesterday at 05:56:57 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 02:42:06 pm
Braverman claims 100m people could qualify for asylum without law change

Home secretary outlines hardline rules in illegal migration bill meant to curb small boat crossings

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/mar/07/suella-braverman-asylum-migration-bill-law-change-small-boats

Trying to stoke peoples fears!  That's all they've got to offer.


Talk about moral panics!
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Yesterday at 05:59:01 pm
No way will this propose bill pass the scrutiny of international law.  Not a chance.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Yesterday at 06:00:26 pm
Oh God we now have tons of bigots phoning LBC
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Yesterday at 06:06:48 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 12:05:55 pm


"My political opponents are all literal traitors to the nation (who should have their citizenship removed by someone with the power to do so, oh look that's me, and then shipped off to Rwanda as illegals)".

Nope, not hallmarks of fascism at all. Shameful anyone who votes for this lot currently.

There's no question in my mind that this woman is a Fascist. Every single instinct she has betrays that fact. She'd have been quick to colours when Hitler got cracking. A real, early convert.

It's staggering that she has so much power and that the Tory party appear to love her.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Yesterday at 06:12:51 pm
Any quick summary on what this new bill proposes, and the contentious issues in regards to human rights?
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Yesterday at 06:47:08 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:06:48 pm
There's no question in my mind that this woman is a Fascist. Every single instinct she has betrays that fact. She'd have been quick to colours when Hitler got cracking. A real, early convert.

Mad that both her and Raab are the biggest genuine fascists in the Tory Party - but their anger basically stems from being really, really medicore lawyers who everyone thought was a joke in the profession...
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Yesterday at 07:40:56 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 06:12:51 pm
Any quick summary on what this new bill proposes, and the contentious issues in regards to human rights?

Anyone that enters the country illegally in a small boat will be locked up for up to 28 days without due process and then sent to rwanda for processing.

The contentious issues come from basically taking a mix of Nazi Germany and UK in 1800's of shipping everyone to Australia.

Civil rights solicitors are going to make a fucking fortune off this government
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Yesterday at 07:45:21 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 07:40:56 pm
Anyone that enters the country illegally in a small boat will be locked up for up to 28 days without due process and then sent to rwanda for processing.

The contentious issues come from basically taking a mix of Nazi Germany and UK in 1800's of shipping everyone to Australia.

Civil rights solicitors are going to make a fucking fortune off this government

Thanks. Absolutely vile.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Yesterday at 07:54:22 pm
Genuine question but why aren't the migrants not seeking asylum in France?
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Yesterday at 07:58:46 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 07:54:22 pm
Genuine question but why aren't the migrants not seeking asylum in France?
they are, and in far bigger numbers than in the uk.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Yesterday at 08:02:33 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 07:40:56 pm
Anyone that enters the country illegally in a small boat will be locked up for up to 28 days without due process and then sent to rwanda for processing.

The contentious issues come from basically taking a mix of Nazi Germany and UK in 1800's of shipping everyone to Australia.

Civil rights solicitors are going to make a fucking fortune off this government

But the thing is, there are no "legal" route for them to come over. Anyone coming here will be processed in Rwanda regardless and if successful will live in Rwanda

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/7W86HkqhKV8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/7W86HkqhKV8</a>
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Yesterday at 08:02:42 pm
How could anyone vote for a bill that had this on the front?



I am unable to make a statement that, in my view, the provisions of the Illegal Migration Bill are compatible with the Convention rights, but the Government nevertheless wishes the House to proceed with the Bill.

How can that be a law that is worth anything, its utterly pointless.  Its basically admitting that it will fall down at the first hurdle.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Yesterday at 08:08:11 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 07:54:22 pm
Genuine question but why aren't the migrants not seeking asylum in France?

Plenty do, but maybe the ones trying to cross here have family/contacts in the UK, and not in France? Maybe they speak some English and no French, and think that might give them better prospects here?

It used to be the case that refugees/asylum seekers coming here could legally be removed to the first EU country they entered, but those anti-immigrant Leave voters got what they wanted and took that away, meaning that the UK is now powerless on that front.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Yesterday at 08:08:38 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:02:42 pm
How could anyone vote for a bill that had this on the front?



I am unable to make a statement that, in my view, the provisions of the Illegal Migration Bill are compatible with the Convention rights, but the Government nevertheless wishes the House to proceed with the Bill.

How can that be a law that is worth anything, its utterly pointless.  Its basically admitting that it will fall down at the first hurdle.

But then they begin whining in the press about the human rights bill not being fit for purpose and how it denies the British people their will and so forth and try and get that binned.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Yesterday at 08:17:40 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 08:08:38 pm
But then they begin whining in the press about the human rights bill not being fit for purpose and how it denies the British people their will and so forth and try and get that binned.
From what I read, they would face too much opposition from their own MPs to be name to do this.  The ECHR being Churchill!s legacy in part means it has lots of Tory support
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Yesterday at 08:34:23 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 07:54:22 pm
Genuine question but why aren't the migrants not seeking asylum in France?
Pretty good answer to that question I think:

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/njUJyWX29gE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/njUJyWX29gE</a>
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Yesterday at 08:35:54 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 07:54:22 pm
Genuine question but why aren't the migrants not seeking asylum in France?

France accepts a lot of asylum seekers, but only a tiny percentage are from Albania. Its rejects something like 98% of Albanian requests, so theres no point in trying in France.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Yesterday at 08:50:46 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:06:48 pm
There's no question in my mind that this woman is a Fascist. Every single instinct she has betrays that fact. She'd have been quick to colours when Hitler got cracking. A real, early convert.

It's staggering that she has so much power and that the Tory party appear to love her.


She'd have been in a death camp getting gassed
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Yesterday at 08:53:11 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 07:54:22 pm
Genuine question but why aren't the migrants not seeking asylum in France?

Those that do come here either have family/friends, or seeing as they will have been taught English from a young age, may feel a lot more comfortable being in a new country where they know the language?
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Yesterday at 09:29:56 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 08:34:23 pm
Pretty good answer to that question I think:

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/njUJyWX29gE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/njUJyWX29gE</a>

Thanks for that. I've locked that bit of info into the memory bank to slap down any idiots who argue the same point with me.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Yesterday at 09:44:36 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 07:54:22 pm
Genuine question but why aren't the migrants not seeking asylum in France?

They are in huge numbers. But many have ties here. Part of having a global empire for centuries and then inviting people from said empires to come over when you need a country rebuilding means there are wide links.

This entire bill is designed so they can attack "leftie lawyers" and, as Braverman shockingly did - her own civil servants, and they're desperate for Labour to vote against it. Labour's current tactic seems to be to basically ignore the "substance" and basically just say "you keep doing this and failing" - which is good for now - but the right wing papers are buzzing for a vote.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22185 on: Yesterday at 09:49:33 pm »
It's a Tory policy intended to cause headlines and supposed Labours 'weakness' when it comes to immigration

Sunak, Patel, Javid, Bravermans etc supporting this plan is ironic seeing as their parents came over and benefitting from migration

Wonder if this will also apply to Ukrainians, or its just those black/brown lot
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22186 on: Yesterday at 09:54:58 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 08:08:11 pm
Plenty do, but maybe the ones trying to cross here have family/contacts in the UK, and not in France? Maybe they speak some English and no French, and think that might give them better prospects here?

It used to be the case that refugees/asylum seekers coming here could legally be removed to the first EU country they entered, but those anti-immigrant Leave voters got what they wanted and took that away, meaning that the UK is now powerless on that front.

Indeed.

Brexit has resulted in less control of our borders, ironically.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22187 on: Yesterday at 09:56:07 pm »
A Tory politician, a working class voter and an immigrant are in a coffee shop.
10 biscuits on the table and the Tory politician takes 9 then says to the working class voter look out, that immigrant is about to take your biscuit!
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22188 on: Yesterday at 10:01:55 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 09:49:33 pm
It's a Tory policy intended to cause headlines and supposed Labours 'weakness' when it comes to immigration

Sunak, Patel, Javid, Bravermans etc supporting this plan is ironic seeing as their parents came over and benefitting from migration

Wonder if this will also apply to Ukrainians, or its just those black/brown lot

They were all economic migrants from wealthy backgrounds. Yet they love to pretend theyre from downtrodden backgrounds. Same with tax dodger Zahawi.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22189 on: Yesterday at 10:03:43 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:01:55 pm
They were all economic migrants from wealthy backgrounds. Yet they love to pretend theyre from downtrodden backgrounds. Same with tax dodger Zahawi.

Yeah, forgot about that uber patronising c*nt. Cleverly is another prick
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22190 on: Yesterday at 10:04:49 pm »
Expats when you're white, immigrants when you're not. The language is bias on every level
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22191 on: Yesterday at 10:05:15 pm »
Absolutely bonkers that the actual Prime Minister is tweeting a graphic saying people who come wont be protected by modern slavery protections.

This lot wouldve been arguing against Wilberforce.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22192 on: Yesterday at 10:16:51 pm »
This is the convention on asylum that we adhere to.



I mean its problematical given what  Adlof Braverman and Henrich Sunak have come out with today
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22193 on: Yesterday at 10:28:22 pm »
And theyre most upset about Linker calling a spade a spade.



Deflection.. racists being angry about being called out for racism.  Note that they dont dispute his words, just that he has the right to say them.

Disgraceful,
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22194 on: Yesterday at 11:07:22 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 09:49:33 pm
It's a Tory policy intended to cause headlines and supposed Labours 'weakness' when it comes to immigration

Sunak, Patel, Javid, Bravermans etc supporting this plan is ironic seeing as their parents came over and benefitting from migration

Wonder if this will also apply to Ukrainians, or its just those black/brown lot

Its not ironic its deliberate. Unless your a self loathing brown person you have zero chance of getting anywhere in the Tory Party, and its no accident that the last two Home Secretaries have been brown, it allows them to play the whole were not racist but card.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22195 on: Yesterday at 11:16:01 pm »
Sunak's not much better. "Stop the Boats". Reducing the Prime Ministerial office to a slogan. You fucking banana republic tin pot piece of shit.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22196 on: Yesterday at 11:40:44 pm »
The Trump influence to con the public is still alive in this Tory government. deny everything, lay the blame on everyone else.

 Mr Johnson has claimed the inquirys preliminary report showed he was being vindicated
Truth,  The cross-party committee inquiry on Friday said the Commons may have been misled at least four times, with MPs set to cross-examine Mr Johnson later this month.

Trump. The Muller report proves am innocent.

Johnson is innocent,  Trump. The election was stolen, we are not much better than Trumps US right now.

Attack the Immigrants to incite anger.
They would be campaigning to build a wall if they could.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22197 on: Today at 12:30:41 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:56:07 pm
A Tory politician, a working class voter and an immigrant are in a coffee shop.
10 biscuits on the table and the Tory politician takes 9 then says to the working class voter look out, that immigrant is about to take your biscuit!

Ha ha - so true

From the video:

"Why don't people just claim asylum in France?" is a question that lots of people ask - sometimes in good faith, usually not.


Step 1: deep breath
Step 2: Point out the global context. 86% of refugees worldwide are living in a neighbouring country. Of the people who do come to Europe, many stop as soon as they feel safe. France received three times as many asylum applications as the UK last year.

Step 3: Explain why someone might be desperate to come to the UK specifically - to join family, friends or former colleagues. Because of language. Because of cultural ties [And many have served with our armed forces of course in Afghanistan and Iraq]

Step 4: A quick reminder: you have the right to seek asylum in any country that signed the 1951 Refugee Convention. There is no law that says you must seek asylum in the first 'signatory' country you reach.

Step 5: Point out that the international refugee protection system relies on governments acting responsibly - providing escape routes for people have to flee their homes. If the UK uses its geography to shirk responsibility, what's to stop other countries doing the same thing?

Read more about what happened when Zoe answered MPs questions about the anti-refugee Borders Bill, on 21 September 2021, on our website jcwi.org.uk
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22198 on: Today at 12:34:27 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:40:44 pm
The Trump influence to con the public is still alive in this Tory government ....


Yes! Absolutely this is what they are doing and will continue to blame immigrants and asylum-seekers and Trans-women.
They will give no serious though about improving lives, they just want the power. 
