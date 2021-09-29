A Tory politician, a working class voter and an immigrant are in a coffee shop.

10 biscuits on the table and the Tory politician takes 9 then says to the working class voter look out, that immigrant is about to take your biscuit!



Ha ha - so trueFrom the video:"Why don't people just claim asylum in France?" is a question that lots of people ask - sometimes in good faith, usually not.Step 1: deep breathStep 2: Point out the global context. 86% of refugees worldwide are living in a neighbouring country. Of the people who do come to Europe, many stop as soon as they feel safe. France received three times as many asylum applications as the UK last year.Step 3: Explain why someone might be desperate to come to the UK specifically - to join family, friends or former colleagues. Because of language. Because of cultural tiesStep 4: A quick reminder: you have the right to seek asylum in any country that signed the 1951 Refugee Convention. There is no law that says you must seek asylum in the first 'signatory' country you reach.Step 5: Point out that the international refugee protection system relies on- providing escape routes for people have to flee their homes. If the UK uses its geography to shirk responsibility, what's to stop other countries doing the same thing?Read more about what happened when Zoe answered MPs questions about the anti-refugee Borders Bill, on 21 September 2021, on our website jcwi.org.uk