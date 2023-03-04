Sun on Sunday

Anyone arriving in the UK on a small boat will be prevented from claiming asylum, under new laws expected to be announced next week.Ministers will have a duty to "detain and swiftly remove" anyone who comes to the UK through that route, said Home Secretary Suella Braverman.The prime minister has already said that "stopping the boats" is one of his five priorities.Charity the British Red Cross called the plans "extremely concerning".Ms Braverman is expected to introduce the new legislation on Tuesday.Currently, asylum seekers have the right to remain in the country to have their case heard. Under new legislation, those who arrive in small boats will be prevented from claiming asylum in the UK, removed to Rwanda or a "safe third country" and banned from returning permanently.Rishi Sunak told the Mail on Sunday: "Make no mistake, if you come here illegally, you will not be able to stay."He is expected to travel to Paris for a UK-France summit on Friday. The meeting with President Emmanuel Macron will be the first UK-France summit since 2018.It is thought the two politicians will discuss the small boats crisis.Mr Sunak has pledged to "stop the boats once and for all" - a pledge he previously made twice in his first major speech of 2023."Illegal migration is not fair on British taxpayers, it is not fair on those who come here legally and it is not right that criminal gangs should be allowed to continue their immoral trade. I am determined to deliver on my promise to stop the boats," he told the Mail on Sunday.And speaking to theScum, Ms Braverman said "the only route to the UK will be a safe and legal route".There are still many questions about how this new plan will work.The Home Office says there are a number of "safe and legal" routes to the UK. However, some are only available to people from specific countries such as Afghanistan and Ukraine, or for British National status holders in Hong Kong.Other asylum routes only accept a limited number of refugees according to precise criteria.The government's Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris told Sky's Sophy Ridge: "I'm quite sure there'll be more safe and legal routes and that's why we have them,"They've been proven to work. Safe and legal routes is absolutely the way forward. We should welcome people to come through those routes."He later told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg the new legislation will only form one part of the UK's response, adding: "We need a full range of things in our arsenal to try and stop both people trafficking and illegal migration across the Channel."