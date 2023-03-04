« previous next »
Author Topic: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party

TSC

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22120 on: March 4, 2023, 09:07:29 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on March  4, 2023, 08:47:05 am



Eat out to help the virus get about?

Fuck me.

More of the stuff out today is unbelievable really.  Always thought the Brexit cabal was a dysfunctional administration, in it to grift for all they can, but the leaked detail gets worse with every passing hour.

Be great if this finished the Tories as a political party.  It wont like, but still.
Penfold78

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22121 on: March 4, 2023, 04:56:01 pm
Just been listening to Oakeshott do various media interviews. What an absolutely hideous arsehole within an arsehole. An ego with a skilled tongue and a shadowy agenda.
thaddeus

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22122 on: March 4, 2023, 06:52:12 pm
Oakeshott vs. Hancock is the political equivalent of the 2021 Champions League final.  Every reasonable person is cheering for Godzilla to emerge and destroy the lot of them.
reddebs

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22123 on: March 4, 2023, 07:12:09 pm
What's this Change UK party about then? 

Is it all the Tory nutters who don't think the party is far enough Right or just a mish mash of cross party nutters?
Elmo!

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22124 on: March 4, 2023, 07:22:45 pm
Quote from: reddebs on March  4, 2023, 07:12:09 pm
What's this Change UK party about then? 

Is it all the Tory nutters who don't think the party is far enough Right or just a mish mash of cross party nutters?

Quite the opposite, but they don't exist any more. It was essentially remainers that didn't like either the Tories or Labour or the Tories positions on Brexit. They were all about a second Brexit referendum.

Well intentioned, but ultimately very ineffective, and they have shut down as a party.

They had people from Labour and the Tories in them, such as Luciana Berger, Chuka Umunna and Anna Soubry.
reddebs

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22125 on: March 4, 2023, 07:27:54 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on March  4, 2023, 07:22:45 pm
Quite the opposite, but they don't exist any more. It was essentially remainers that didn't like either the Tories or Labour or the Tories positions on Brexit. They were all about a second Brexit referendum.

Well intentioned, but ultimately very ineffective, and they have shut down as a party.

They had people from Labour and the Tories in them, such as Luciana Berger, Chuka Umunna and Anna Soubry.

Are they similar to the Reform UK party then as there seems to be a few of them standing in the May elections round South Yorkshire.
oldfordie

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22126 on: March 4, 2023, 07:29:00 pm
Quote from: reddebs on March  4, 2023, 07:12:09 pm
What's this Change UK party about then? 

Is it all the Tory nutters who don't think the party is far enough Right or just a mish mash of cross party nutters?
Was afaik.
They were the MPs who stood up to be counted when the country was heading towards where we are now. Anna Soubry was a Tory but she tore into these Torys more than anybody, hammered them for being charlatans who wanted to line their own pockets. put her life in danger but never given the praise she deserved.
It's been a awful period for British politics, the country wouldn't be in the mess it's in now if more of our MPs had the guts these MPs had. sadly the British public shit on them.
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Elmo!

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22127 on: March 4, 2023, 07:41:44 pm
Quote from: reddebs on March  4, 2023, 07:27:54 pm
Are they similar to the Reform UK party then as there seems to be a few of them standing in the May elections round South Yorkshire.

They were pretty much the opposite of Reform UK in terms of ideology. They were ardent remainers.
Machae

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22128 on: March 4, 2023, 08:04:42 pm
Quote from: reddebs on March  4, 2023, 07:12:09 pm
What's this Change UK party about then? 

Is it all the Tory nutters who don't think the party is far enough Right or just a mish mash of cross party nutters?

Maybe you're talking about the Reform party as opposed.to Change UK?

Reform UK are a bunch of c*nts, Change UK had good aspirations but ultimately ineffective. They're opposites of each other
reddebs

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22129 on: March 4, 2023, 08:19:06 pm
Quote from: Machae on March  4, 2023, 08:04:42 pm
Maybe you're talking about the Reform party as opposed.to Change UK?

Reform UK are a bunch of c*nts, Change UK had good aspirations but ultimately ineffective. They're opposites of each other

That would explain why there's so many standing in South Yorkshire then 👍
west_london_red

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22130 on: Yesterday at 12:01:42 am
Reform UK is basically the Brexit Party, their leader Richard Tice is a sidekick of Frottage and his partner is Isabel Oakeshott who leaked all of Hancocks WhatsApp messages a couple of days ago. They are a modern British version of Adolf and Eva
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,558
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22131 on: Yesterday at 01:28:09 am
Red Beret

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22132 on: Yesterday at 09:28:53 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 01:28:09 am
wow... https://twitter.com/ITVNewsPolitics/status/1630517445369688065

Once upon a time, the whole UK enjoyed this same, privileged position. Funny that.
Popcorn's Art

So Howard Philips

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22133 on: Yesterday at 10:38:20 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 12:01:42 am
Reform UK is basically the Brexit Party, their leader Richard Tice is a sidekick of Frottage and his partner is Isabel Oakeshott who leaked all of Hancocks WhatsApp messages a couple of days ago. They are a modern British version of Adolf and Eva

Do they have a dog called Blondi?
Dr. Beaker

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22134 on: Yesterday at 11:12:10 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:38:20 am
Do they have a dog called Blondi?
No it's called Bolux.
Wabaloolah

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22135 on: Yesterday at 01:17:49 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:28:53 am
Once upon a time, the whole UK enjoyed this same, privileged position. Funny that.
he's effectively said that Brexit is a load of shit and you are in a better position than the rest of the UK! This won't go down well with the DUP and the majority rump of the Tory Party
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

rob1966

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22136 on: Yesterday at 01:44:02 pm
Evil bastards doing evil bastard stuff and pandering to the racists

How are they expected to get here legally you racist fucking c*nt, when you've admitted there is no legal route?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-64848101

Anyone arriving in the UK on a small boat will be prevented from claiming asylum, under new laws expected to be announced next week.

Ministers will have a duty to "detain and swiftly remove" anyone who comes to the UK through that route, said Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

The prime minister has already said that "stopping the boats" is one of his five priorities.

Charity the British Red Cross called the plans "extremely concerning".

Ms Braverman is expected to introduce the new legislation on Tuesday.

Currently, asylum seekers have the right to remain in the country to have their case heard. Under new legislation, those who arrive in small boats will be prevented from claiming asylum in the UK, removed to Rwanda or a "safe third country" and banned from returning permanently.

The announcement comes after days where the news agenda has been dominated by leaked WhatsApp messages from Matt Hancock as well as Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's Partygate investigation.

Rishi Sunak told the Mail on Sunday: "Make no mistake, if you come here illegally, you will not be able to stay."

He is expected to travel to Paris for a UK-France summit on Friday. The meeting with President Emmanuel Macron will be the first UK-France summit since 2018.

It is thought the two politicians will discuss the small boats crisis.

Mr Sunak has pledged to "stop the boats once and for all" - a pledge he previously made twice in his first major speech of 2023.

"Illegal migration is not fair on British taxpayers, it is not fair on those who come here legally and it is not right that criminal gangs should be allowed to continue their immoral trade. I am determined to deliver on my promise to stop the boats," he told the Mail on Sunday.

And speaking to the Sun on Sunday Scum, Ms Braverman said "the only route to the UK will be a safe and legal route".

There are still many questions about how this new plan will work.

The Home Office says there are a number of "safe and legal" routes to the UK. However, some are only available to people from specific countries such as Afghanistan and Ukraine, or for British National status holders in Hong Kong.

Other asylum routes only accept a limited number of refugees according to precise criteria.

The government's Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris told Sky's Sophy Ridge: "I'm quite sure there'll be more safe and legal routes and that's why we have them,

"They've been proven to work. Safe and legal routes is absolutely the way forward. We should welcome people to come through those routes."

He later told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg the new legislation will only form one part of the UK's response, adding: "We need a full range of things in our arsenal to try and stop both people trafficking and illegal migration across the Channel."
Wabaloolah

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22137 on: Yesterday at 01:57:50 pm
Yep, it's ironic that the two Tories peddling this shit are all descended from immigrants too.

They are an utter disgrace, the sooner they are gone the better
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

west_london_red

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22138 on: Yesterday at 11:40:11 pm
According to the Times Johnson is nominating his father for a knighthood
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

TepidT2O

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22139 on: Today at 06:56:55 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:40:11 pm
According to the Times Johnson is nominating his father for a knighthood

The alleged sec pest and wife beater?

I mean its utterly abhorrent
west_london_red

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22140 on: Today at 08:00:04 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:56:55 am
The alleged sec pest and wife beater?

I mean its utterly abhorrent

But still so true to form
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

BarryCrocker

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22141 on: Today at 08:03:00 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:56:55 am
The alleged sec pest and wife beater?

I mean its utterly abhorrent

Dust of Saville's.
Circa1892

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22142 on: Today at 08:21:05 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:40:11 pm
According to the Times Johnson is nominating his father for a knighthood


Imagine watching your dad beat your mum and your reaction being to wait 50 years and give him an fucking knighthood.
So Howard Philips

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22143 on: Today at 10:23:27 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:40:11 pm
According to the Times Johnson is nominating his father for a knighthood

Bit like Caligula nominating his horse Incitatus to the post of Consul.
Circa1892

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22144 on: Today at 10:36:57 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:56:55 am
The alleged sec pest and wife beater?

I mean its utterly abhorrent

I'd reword that to "Wife beater and alleged sex pest" - otherwise people might think he's an "alleged" wife beater...
TepidT2O

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22145 on: Today at 05:50:40 pm
I heard a clip of someone saying that Stanley Johnson deserved recognition in his own right so they had no problem with it.

The person saying this? I shit you not, I am not trolling you.

Rachel Johnson. Yes, they asked his daughter if it was ethically ok for her brother to giver her dad a gong.

Incredible
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

killer-heels

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22146 on: Today at 06:13:15 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:50:40 pm
I heard a clip of someone saying that Stanley Johnson deserved recognition in his own right so they had no problem with it.

The person saying this? I shit you not, I am not trolling you.

Rachel Johnson. Yes, they asked his daughter if it was ethically ok for her brother to giver her dad a gong.

Incredible

They really are a scum bag family. Like, real low lives. The bull shit from her during the Remain campaign, all Brexit was about was their family running an advertising campaign.
Machae

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22147 on: Today at 06:40:24 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:13:15 pm
They really are a scum bag family. Like, real low lives. The bull shit from her during the Remain campaign, all Brexit was about was their family running an advertising campaign.

Leo's alrite, cusses Boris every now and then
west_london_red

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
Reply #22148 on: Today at 09:11:20 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:50:40 pm

Incredible

Again, I wish it was, but that fat barrel of shit has debased politics in this country to such a degree that its actually not incredible, its not even surprising anymore. Im not even sure why I bothered posting about it last night, its actually quite meh in the Johnson scale of news.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
