Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22120 on: Today at 09:07:29 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:47:05 am



Eat out to help the virus get about?

Fuck me.

More of the stuff out today is unbelievable really.  Always thought the Brexit cabal was a dysfunctional administration, in it to grift for all they can, but the leaked detail gets worse with every passing hour.

Be great if this finished the Tories as a political party.  It wont like, but still.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22121 on: Today at 04:56:01 pm »
Just been listening to Oakeshott do various media interviews. What an absolutely hideous arsehole within an arsehole. An ego with a skilled tongue and a shadowy agenda.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22122 on: Today at 06:52:12 pm »
Oakeshott vs. Hancock is the political equivalent of the 2021 Champions League final.  Every reasonable person is cheering for Godzilla to emerge and destroy the lot of them.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22123 on: Today at 07:12:09 pm »
What's this Change UK party about then? 

Is it all the Tory nutters who don't think the party is far enough Right or just a mish mash of cross party nutters?
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22124 on: Today at 07:22:45 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:12:09 pm
What's this Change UK party about then? 

Is it all the Tory nutters who don't think the party is far enough Right or just a mish mash of cross party nutters?

Quite the opposite, but they don't exist any more. It was essentially remainers that didn't like either the Tories or Labour or the Tories positions on Brexit. They were all about a second Brexit referendum.

Well intentioned, but ultimately very ineffective, and they have shut down as a party.

They had people from Labour and the Tories in them, such as Luciana Berger, Chuka Umunna and Anna Soubry.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22125 on: Today at 07:27:54 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:22:45 pm
Quite the opposite, but they don't exist any more. It was essentially remainers that didn't like either the Tories or Labour or the Tories positions on Brexit. They were all about a second Brexit referendum.

Well intentioned, but ultimately very ineffective, and they have shut down as a party.

They had people from Labour and the Tories in them, such as Luciana Berger, Chuka Umunna and Anna Soubry.

Are they similar to the Reform UK party then as there seems to be a few of them standing in the May elections round South Yorkshire.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22126 on: Today at 07:29:00 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:12:09 pm
What's this Change UK party about then? 

Is it all the Tory nutters who don't think the party is far enough Right or just a mish mash of cross party nutters?
Was afaik.
They were the MPs who stood up to be counted when the country was heading towards where we are now. Anna Soubry was a Tory but she tore into these Torys more than anybody, hammered them for being charlatans who wanted to line their own pockets. put her life in danger but never given the praise she deserved.
It's been a awful period for British politics, the country wouldn't be in the mess it's in now if more of our MPs had the guts these MPs had. sadly the British public shit on them.
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22127 on: Today at 07:41:44 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:27:54 pm
Are they similar to the Reform UK party then as there seems to be a few of them standing in the May elections round South Yorkshire.

They were pretty much the opposite of Reform UK in terms of ideology. They were ardent remainers.
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22128 on: Today at 08:04:42 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:12:09 pm
What's this Change UK party about then? 

Is it all the Tory nutters who don't think the party is far enough Right or just a mish mash of cross party nutters?

Maybe you're talking about the Reform party as opposed.to Change UK?

Reform UK are a bunch of c*nts, Change UK had good aspirations but ultimately ineffective. They're opposites of each other
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22129 on: Today at 08:19:06 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 08:04:42 pm
Maybe you're talking about the Reform party as opposed.to Change UK?

Reform UK are a bunch of c*nts, Change UK had good aspirations but ultimately ineffective. They're opposites of each other

That would explain why there's so many standing in South Yorkshire then 👍
