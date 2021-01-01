What's this Change UK party about then?



Is it all the Tory nutters who don't think the party is far enough Right or just a mish mash of cross party nutters?



Was afaik.They were the MPs who stood up to be counted when the country was heading towards where we are now. Anna Soubry was a Tory but she tore into these Torys more than anybody, hammered them for being charlatans who wanted to line their own pockets. put her life in danger but never given the praise she deserved.It's been a awful period for British politics, the country wouldn't be in the mess it's in now if more of our MPs had the guts these MPs had. sadly the British public shit on them.