What's this Change UK party about then?
Is it all the Tory nutters who don't think the party is far enough Right or just a mish mash of cross party nutters?
Quite the opposite, but they don't exist any more. It was essentially remainers that didn't like either the Tories or Labour or the Tories positions on Brexit. They were all about a second Brexit referendum.
Well intentioned, but ultimately very ineffective, and they have shut down as a party.
They had people from Labour and the Tories in them, such as Luciana Berger, Chuka Umunna and Anna Soubry.