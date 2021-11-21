One can only assume there's a long-game in play. I guess it's possible they could ultimately attack Labour seats in a similar fashion, but only if they can have a single issue election.



Personally think their main gameplan is to concentrate as much damage as possible to this one election period. The chickens are coming home to roost from Cameron and Osborne's austerity period, the downright corruption from covid and 'jobs for mates' that's seen so much money pissed up the wall, oh and brexit. The excuses are becoming more shown up for what they are each day.It should be enough to see them out of power for a generation, but they'll be thinking how they can have a clean slate as soon as possible after the next election. Perhaps they're already planning some kind of new image that they'll hold back for now.