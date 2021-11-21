« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 548 549 550 551 552 [553]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party  (Read 805078 times)

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,332
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22080 on: Yesterday at 12:22:55 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:35:30 am
Is the Oakeshott book not selling very well then?

Its possible, but at the same time lets not forget Oakeshott is a particularly nasty fucking c*nt

Edit: also make the Tories look even shitter then they are to help her partner, who runs the Reform Party
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:27:16 pm by west_london_red »
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,099
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22081 on: Yesterday at 02:01:08 pm »
Gavin Williamson, a man so vile he actually makes you feel a morsel of pity for Matt Hancock.

Quite incredible ..
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,197
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22082 on: Yesterday at 02:08:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:01:08 pm
Gavin Williamson, a man so vile he actually makes you feel a morsel of pity for Matt Hancock.

Quite incredible ..

Its Williamsons tarantula I feel sorry for.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22083 on: Yesterday at 08:12:16 pm »
Oakshott v Hancock, is a bit like the 2021 Championship League final except this time there is a chance they could both lose.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,485
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22084 on: Yesterday at 10:48:37 pm »
Leaked texts show the cabinet Secretary joking and taking the piss about hotel quarantine. Still the fucker wont resign.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,863
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22085 on: Yesterday at 11:21:43 pm »
What a thick c*nt Hancock is for giving everything to another c*nt
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,332
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22086 on: Yesterday at 11:35:23 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:21:43 pm
What a thick c*nt Hancock is for giving everything to another c*nt

It is completely idiotic, shes a complete right wing, anti-lockdown, anti-everything loon, she has previous for leaking peoples emails (I think it was Aaron Banks last time when she wrote a book with him) and that clown thought I know, Ill write a book with her!
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,464
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22087 on: Today at 07:48:23 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:35:23 pm
It is completely idiotic, shes a complete right wing, anti-lockdown, anti-everything loon, she has previous for leaking peoples emails (I think it was Aaron Banks last time when she wrote a book with him) and that clown thought I know, Ill write a book with her!

just a thought, but possibly hancock's been stitched up like a kipper having been advised by others with an agenda into agreeing to this - this is politics let's not forget - possibly (because i don't know) to discredit him further by those he's upset

let's face it - he ain't the brightest button on the shirt
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,485
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22088 on: Today at 08:41:12 am »
Serves him right for employing a ghost writer whos actually shit.
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,240
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22089 on: Today at 10:36:43 am »
The vile Oakshite is not doing this out of any sense of altruism.
She is doing it on behalf of her scumbag tax avoiding partner Tice, whose Reform UK are trying to blame the mess of Brexit on lockdowns so they can carry on thieving and robbing the public blind.
Like rats fighting in a sack, the whole lot need chucking in a canal.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,197
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22090 on: Today at 10:48:31 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 10:36:43 am
The vile Oakshite is not doing this out of any sense of altruism.
She is doing it on behalf of her scumbag tax avoiding partner Tice, whose Reform UK are trying to blame the mess of Brexit on lockdowns so they can carry on thieving and robbing the public blind.
Like rats fighting in a sack, the whole lot need chucking in a canal.

It seems to also be a part of a campaign to get Johnson back so that they can get back fully into the trough.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,476
  • Kloppite
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22091 on: Today at 10:58:10 am »
I see Lee Anderson with foot & mouth again, how the fuck did he get appointed to a senior position?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-64823712
Logged
#Sausages

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22092 on: Today at 11:02:20 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 07:48:23 am
just a thought, but possibly hancock's been stitched up like a kipper having been advised by others with an agenda into agreeing to this - this is politics let's not forget - possibly (because i don't know) to discredit him further by those he's upset

let's face it - he ain't the brightest button on the shirt
I expect Hancock would have struggled to find somebody dishonest enough to contort his PR campaign into a book that painted him in a good light.  What those texts show is that Oakeshott was incredibly selective in what she included in the book.

Given her previous with Banks though it was still a ridiculous decision to entrust her with that cache of private messages.

Oakeshott's motives are clearly all wrong but it is funny to see the various idiots so full of bravado and bantz in those messages now squirming.  I lose track of these things but is the Torygraph traditionally a Johnson backer?
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,010
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22093 on: Today at 11:12:48 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:02:20 am
I expect Hancock would have struggled to find somebody dishonest enough to contort his PR campaign into a book that painted him in a good light.  What those texts show is that Oakeshott was incredibly selective in what she included in the book.

Given her previous with Banks though it was still a ridiculous decision to entrust her with that cache of private messages.

Oakeshott's motives are clearly all wrong but it is funny to see the various idiots so full of bravado and bantz in those messages now squirming.  I lose track of these things but is the Torygraph traditionally a Johnson backer?

Yes.  I think he wrote for them too.

The whole thing is to try and bring down Sunak and get the benefits of his NI off of the news. 
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,080
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22094 on: Today at 11:35:24 am »
What's the endgame in bringing down Sunak? Is this Reform UK party actively trying to break up the Tories so the far right can secure a presence in Westminster?

The Tories are staring at a hiding at the next election, but there's nobody else even close to competent who can replace Sunak, so bringing him down makes no sense to me. Not unless wrecking the Tories IS the plan.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22095 on: Today at 11:49:34 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:35:24 am
What's the endgame in bringing down Sunak? Is this Reform UK party actively trying to break up the Tories so the far right can secure a presence in Westminster?

The Tories are staring at a hiding at the next election, but there's nobody else even close to competent who can replace Sunak, so bringing him down makes no sense to me. Not unless wrecking the Tories IS the plan.
Yep. This is disastrous for all Tory MPs in a constituency with many Kipper voters. splitting the Tory vote.
Lee Anderson seat lost many votes to the Kippers every election up untill 2019 which allowed Labour to win the seat. we all know he's a nasty piece of work but there was still a good chance of him being re-elected at the next election, it's far from certain now. Reform will be back to take 1000s of votes away from him. so he will loose votes to Labour and votes to Reform UK.
Logged
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22096 on: Today at 12:06:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:35:24 am
What's the endgame in bringing down Sunak? Is this Reform UK party actively trying to break up the Tories so the far right can secure a presence in Westminster?

The Tories are staring at a hiding at the next election, but there's nobody else even close to competent who can replace Sunak, so bringing him down makes no sense to me. Not unless wrecking the Tories IS the plan.
I guess they're trying to force a further move to the right from the Tories.  Sunak didn't exactly purge the right of the party - he has Braverman and Anderson in senior positions, for starters - but I guess they want more control still.

Maybe they're building up to a similar position that Frottage took last election; the real cranks from Reform UK will stand down in seats where the Tories choose somebody suitably unhinged as their candidate.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,080
Re: Tory Party 'The bent fuckers you can't trust' Party
« Reply #22097 on: Today at 12:18:28 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:06:39 pm
I guess they're trying to force a further move to the right from the Tories.  Sunak didn't exactly purge the right of the party - he has Braverman and Anderson in senior positions, for starters - but I guess they want more control still.

Maybe they're building up to a similar position that Frottage took last election; the real cranks from Reform UK will stand down in seats where the Tories choose somebody suitably unhinged as their candidate.


Well to my mind there's nothing left of the Tory party EXCEPT the right - they've been pretty much consumed the way Labour almost was by the left on several occasions.

You certainly put method to the madness, but they must realise they've no chance of forming a government if the Tories are nothing but a party of cranks. Standing down candidates to allow a nutjob Tory free run at a seat without splitting the vote won't guarantee they win the seat - not if current polling is anything to go by.

One can only assume there's a long-game in play. I guess it's possible they could ultimately attack Labour seats in a similar fashion, but only if they can have a single issue election.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 548 549 550 551 552 [553]   Go Up
« previous next »
 