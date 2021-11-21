I guess they're trying to force a further move to the right from the Tories. Sunak didn't exactly purge the right of the party - he has Braverman and Anderson in senior positions, for starters - but I guess they want more control still.
Maybe they're building up to a similar position that Frottage took last election; the real cranks from Reform UK will stand down in seats where the Tories choose somebody suitably unhinged as their candidate.
Well to my mind there's nothing left of the Tory party EXCEPT the right - they've been pretty much consumed the way Labour almost was by the left on several occasions.
You certainly put method to the madness, but they must realise they've no chance of forming a government if the Tories are nothing but a party of cranks. Standing down candidates to allow a nutjob Tory free run at a seat without splitting the vote won't guarantee they win the seat - not if current polling is anything to go by.
One can only assume there's a long-game in play. I guess it's possible they could ultimately attack Labour seats in a similar fashion, but only if they can have a single issue election.