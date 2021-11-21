just a thought, but possibly hancock's been stitched up like a kipper having been advised by others with an agenda into agreeing to this - this is politics let's not forget - possibly (because i don't know) to discredit him further by those he's upset



let's face it - he ain't the brightest button on the shirt



I expect Hancock would have struggled to find somebody dishonest enough to contort his PR campaign into a book that painted him in a good light. What those texts show is that Oakeshott was incredibly selective in what she included in the book.Given her previous with Banks though it was still a ridiculous decision to entrust her with that cache of private messages.Oakeshott's motives are clearly all wrong but it is funny to see the various idiots so full of bravado and bantz in those messages now squirming. I lose track of these things but is the Torygraph traditionally a Johnson backer?