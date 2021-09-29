I think you might have got it arse about face. If anyone should be threatening a GE it should be Sunak if he wants to thwart Johnson, it will kill off any dream he has of becoming PM again if theres a GE anytime soon.



Johnson is using it to try and bring down Sunak. That's all he cares about.



Am not saying theres going to be a GE but it is possible as I wouldn't be surprised if Johnson and the ERG threatened to bring down the government if they don't get what they want.Johnson looks like loosing his seat at the next election. imagine many more Tory MPs think the same, some might think backing Johnsons Brexit again is the only chance they have to keep their seat, they would love to win a GE obviously but keeping their seat is by far more important to them.Sunak can't make this a GE issue, Sunaks priority is saving the party from annihilation at the next GE. Johnson would laugh at him if he tried to threaten him with a GE. imagine the deal won't be accepted by the DUP so what's the point of taking it too the country. it's really all about Johnson trying to bring Brexit back again. he couldn't give a shit about getting a deal that works.Yeah I agree but he also fears loosing his seat, even talk of parachuting him in to a safe seat so I think it's also about fighting for his own survival as a MP.