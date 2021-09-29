Rishi Sunak warned more than 100 Tory MPs could rebel over NI Protocol deal



PMs efforts at breaking Brexit deadlock could be scuppered by hardliners in his party as Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson urges tougher stance



https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/feb/19/rishi-sunak-warned-more-than-100-tory-mps-could-rebel-over-ni-protocol-deal



Well, followers of Brexit know the score so no need to go into the details.Johnson+co always intended to rip up the protocol they put to the country in the 2019 GE.Just one big lie from start to finish.Crazy situation now is everyone who campaigned for Johnsons deal is now calling it treachery.This is really about what Johnson gets out of it rather than the best interests of NI and the rest of the UK. could get interesting, maybe some of the hard right Tory nutcases might think they stand a better chance of wining again if they demand a GE when they don't get what they want.