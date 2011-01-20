« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 545 546 547 548 549 [550]   Go Down

Author Topic: Aren't Tories Wankers!  (Read 787356 times)

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,426
  • Bam!
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21960 on: February 6, 2023, 12:09:31 pm »
The state of this country that this is needed, but here is a Strike calendar for those that can't keep up.

https://www.strikecalendar.co.uk/
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,725
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21961 on: February 6, 2023, 12:15:52 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on February  5, 2023, 11:08:57 am

One of the main apects of Right Wing thinking is that there a group of people who naturally 'should' be in power and making decisions (which is of course them) and everyone else who shouldn't. It's totally antithetical to their sense of how the world 'should' work that others get to tell them what to do (how much tax to pay, introduce laws they don't support, all that stuff).


Would we have a better government if only people who'd posted in here were allowed to elect the government.
Or maybe people who don't use Twitter?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21962 on: February 6, 2023, 02:44:13 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on February  6, 2023, 12:15:52 pm
Would we have a better government if only people who'd posted in here were allowed to elect the government.
It depends if you believe the theories that more progressive taxation and distribution of wealth would lead to the wealthy leaving the country in sufficient numbers to undo the benefits to the ordinary person of those policies.

I don't believe that theory and put much more stock in the benefits of policies that keep money circulating within our economy for as long as possible.  Stopping the ultra rich offshoring so much money would be a great start as would producing more of what we need and consuming less of what we don't need but still import.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,725
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21963 on: February 6, 2023, 03:28:32 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on February  6, 2023, 02:44:13 pm
It depends if you believe the theories that more progressive taxation and distribution of wealth would lead to the wealthy leaving the country in sufficient numbers to undo the benefits to the ordinary person of those policies.

I suspect we could raise several tens , maybe hundreds of billions by increasing taxation and making it harder to flow out of the country.
It's more a question about would be ready to get rid of democracy , if a smaller electorate could decide what's best for "country".
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,876
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21964 on: February 6, 2023, 06:26:35 pm »
Ministers have quietly dropped restrictions on spending controls, allowing Whitehall departments to spend millions more on external consultants.

Quote
The limits were introduced under David Cameron in 2011, requiring central authorisation if contracts with firms such as Deloitte or KPMG lasted more than nine months or exceeded £20,000. The value of the contracts has been rising  with the limit earlier this year set at £600,000.

But now those spending limits have been cancelled altogether, paving the way for department to spend millions more of taxpayers money on external advice.

Labour said the change was simply staggering and it was indefensible it had been made during a cost of living crisis when government purse strings were being tightened in other areas of public spending.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/feb/06/ministers-quietly-scrap-limits-on-whitehall-spending-on-consultants
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,876
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21965 on: February 6, 2023, 06:27:35 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on February  6, 2023, 03:28:32 pm
I suspect we could raise several tens , maybe hundreds of billions by increasing taxation and making it harder to flow out of the country.
It's more a question about would be ready to get rid of democracy , if a smaller electorate could decide what's best for "country".

How many times have the Tories been voted in by a majority of the electorate?
« Last Edit: February 6, 2023, 06:29:26 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21966 on: February 6, 2023, 06:28:49 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on February  6, 2023, 06:27:35 pm
How many times have the Tories been voted in by a majority of the electorate?

Not often. They've been voted in by a plurality more often than anyone else though.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,848
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21967 on: February 7, 2023, 11:52:19 am »
Quote from: PaulF on February  6, 2023, 12:15:52 pm
Would we have a better government if only people who'd posted in here were allowed to elect the government.
Or maybe people who don't use Twitter?

Is there a reason you've quoted me there?

FWIW, there's an interesting broader discussion to be had on the merits of different forms & methods of democracy, and the benefits of universal suffrage vs a smaller 'informed' electorate.
Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,725
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21968 on: February 7, 2023, 01:16:06 pm »
Quoted as I thought it was interesting that one group thinks we should have a 'leadership' that works a particular way.
It did make me wonder if that smaller 'informed' electorate is a better idea.
I guess parliament is almost that. We elect people to make decisions on our behalf.  Maybe there should be an intermediate layer where it gets harder to be corrupted.  The 'electors' of the MPs would be politically engaged enough to make informed decisions on who to elect, but there is enough of them, that they can't really benefit other than having elected a good MP. The broader electorate then elect the electors.  This sounds madder and madder as I go.
I kind of think current elections are like asking the public to choose what a surgeon should do. The vast majority just don't have the 'ability' to decide what's in their best interest.  I count myself amongst those.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,254
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21969 on: February 8, 2023, 05:07:12 pm »
Johnson has made £5m being paid to talk shite since he left his job in September.


pig-in-trough




literally
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21970 on: February 8, 2023, 06:21:42 pm »
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,254
  • Red since '64
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21971 on: February 8, 2023, 09:10:19 pm »
Quote from: TSC on February  8, 2023, 06:21:42 pm
Johnson sticking his oar in again as Zelenskys here. 

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/boris-johnson-send-typhoons-to-ukraine-so-it-can-finish-the-job/ar-AA17fLd6

Johnson sees himself as a Churchill mk.2 - with Putin as Hitler mk.2, circa 1939; its cringe worthy and transparent, but thats no problem given the political nous of your average Red Wall Tory.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,486
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21972 on: Yesterday at 08:16:39 am »
CBI with their usual shite:

The employers group has called on the government to provide investment tax breaks, announce plans for better funding of childcare to get women back to work and pump up green investment to help the country avoid being the laggard in the G7 group of advanced economies this year.
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,501
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21973 on: Yesterday at 09:06:07 am »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-nottinghamshire-64573457

The new Tory deputy chairman giving an utter car crash of an interview then kicking off at the end about it.

This is the guy who had previous in that video where he gets his mate to pretend hes a Labour voter an was caught.

These lot are just fucking vile. Rotten to the core.

Got a bad case of the sniffles throughout too. Only reason why I can think hes so off his head.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,916
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21974 on: Yesterday at 09:46:44 am »
Lee Anderson

Chillingly evil.


"Have you ever told a lie" - fucking inbred c*nt.


And fair play to the BBC to play it all as well - including him sounding like a complete fucking bellend
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:13:56 am by Andy @ Allerton! »
Logged
Poor.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,210
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21975 on: Yesterday at 10:17:54 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:46:44 am
Lee Anderson

Chillingly evil.


"Have you ever told a lie" - fucking inbred c*nt.


Former Labour councillor.

Saw his arse when the council wouldn't back him after he [illegally] used big boulders to block a traveller camp. Then threw his weight behind Leave and joined the Tories. Was one of those 2019 intake that included loads of Tory candidates that wouldn't ordinarily have a sniff of winning in their constituency.... but did due to the Bozo Brexit bounce in 'red-wall' shitkicker places.

Hopefully, hateful bellends like him and Gullis will be out on their arses come next GE.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,210
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21976 on: Yesterday at 10:19:45 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:16:39 am
CBI with their usual shite:

The employers group has called on the government to provide investment tax breaks, announce plans for better funding of childcare to get women back to work and pump up green investment to help the country avoid being the laggard in the G7 group of advanced economies this year.

Taken on their own, the latter two policies are spot on...

...but you know their overall agenda is going to be cuntish
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,876
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21977 on: Yesterday at 11:38:43 am »
I'm sure everyone is delighted to see the FTSE 100 at a record high.  Fantastic to see big corporations and their shareholders making a killing, during the CoL crisis.

The government will treat that as a win, I guess.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,727
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21978 on: Yesterday at 12:51:42 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:38:43 am
I'm sure everyone is delighted to see the FTSE 100 at a record high.  Fantastic to see big corporations and their shareholders making a killing, during the CoL crisis.

The government will treat that as a win, I guess.
it's good news for my pension pot I guess
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,876
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21979 on: Yesterday at 01:29:56 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 12:51:42 pm
it's good news for my pension pot I guess

 ;D
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,848
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21980 on: Yesterday at 01:51:10 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 09:06:07 am
The new Tory deputy chairman giving an utter car crash of an interview then kicking off at the end about it.

It's clearly why Anderson is in post. He has a history of being publicly, purposefully stoking this sort of thing (Wasn't he the "I'm not watching England if they're kneeling against racism" guy?). The Tories will want him to say the most stupid crap to grab headlines whilst they ransack the cupboards on their way out of power.

For every headline, Labour & others will then respond in outrage, Sunak will say "it doesn't reflect government policy" and not address it any further, and certain types will accuse Labour of being "too concerned with political correctness", further derailing the debate.
Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,834
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21981 on: Yesterday at 01:58:48 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 01:51:10 pm
It's clearly why Anderson is in post. He has a history of being publicly, purposefully stoking this sort of thing (Wasn't he the "I'm not watching England if they're kneeling against racism" guy?). The Tories will want him to say the most stupid crap to grab headlines whilst they ransack the cupboards on their way out of power.

For every headline, Labour & others will then respond in outrage, Sunak will say "it doesn't reflect government policy" and not address it any further, and certain types will accuse Labour of being "too concerned with political correctness", further derailing the debate.

You can make a meal for 30p and no-on on £30k should be using foodbanks if typical Tory c*nt lines.

It does reflect Tory policy, as Tory policy fucked the economy and now people earning above average wage, with the rises in mortgage rates, food costs, eenrgy costs, fuel costs are now struggling to make ends meet. The lower paid are being screwed into the ground and he is the public face of their disgusting attitudes.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21982 on: Yesterday at 02:10:19 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 01:51:10 pm
It's clearly why Anderson is in post. He has a history of being publicly, purposefully stoking this sort of thing (Wasn't he the "I'm not watching England if they're kneeling against racism" guy?). The Tories will want him to say the most stupid crap to grab headlines whilst they ransack the cupboards on their way out of power.

For every headline, Labour & others will then respond in outrage, Sunak will say "it doesn't reflect government policy" and not address it any further, and certain types will accuse Labour of being "too concerned with political correctness", further derailing the debate.
Yep, Making him more high profile show the Torys intentions, it's going to get nasty,  find something to anger voters so we don't have to fight the next election defending our record, bring back hanging isn't a election winner though so tells you how much the Torys fear annihilation at the next GE, Damage limitation.
Logged
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21983 on: Yesterday at 07:37:54 pm »
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,210
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21984 on: Today at 10:55:36 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 01:51:10 pm
It's clearly why Anderson is in post. He has a history of being publicly, purposefully stoking this sort of thing (Wasn't he the "I'm not watching England if they're kneeling against racism" guy?). The Tories will want him to say the most stupid crap to grab headlines whilst they ransack the cupboards on their way out of power.

For every headline, Labour & others will then respond in outrage, Sunak will say "it doesn't reflect government policy" and not address it any further, and certain types will accuse Labour of being "too concerned with political correctness", further derailing the debate.


He's Sunak's very own MTG
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,806
  • IFWT
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21985 on: Today at 11:00:38 am »
30p Lee - what a twat!
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,725
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21986 on: Today at 11:02:43 am »
Given how much time the PM must spend on sorting out the disgusting behaviour of his\her MPs and cabinet, it's amazing they have time to get anything done.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,210
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21987 on: Today at 11:22:33 am »
Tory vote collapsed in the West Lancs by-election. Labour's vote numbers also down, but their percentage increased, on a much-reduced turnout

The BBC article states that if the 10.5% swing from Con to Lab was repeated nationally, it would give Labour a slim majority.

That doesn't really begin to tell the story of what I think will likely happen.

A hell of a lot of the 2019 Tory vote in most of the 'red wall' seats is very soft. It included a lot of people who voted Tory to 'get Brexit done' (there were even a number of people who didn't necessarily support Brexit but were suffering 'Brexit fatigue' and just wanted it wrapped up) and because they didn't view Bozo as the archetypal Tory. All these people have seen how much of a mess Brexit is, how much of a c*nt Bozo is - and have no love for Sunak and his government.

There's not much love for Labour at present amongst these, though. But some/many will straight switch. I think more, though, will just not bother voting. A much lower turnout than in either 2017 or 2019 will be the story of the next GE, especially in these 'red wall' areas.

Obviously, there are also a number of bigoted arseholes who are just as rabidly Brexit as they were and will continue to vote Tory for 'social/cultural' issues. And I think the Tory/Brexit vote in big parts of the former 'red wall' NE is harder than in 'red wall' places around Yorkshire, Lancashire, Midlands, Wales.


However, I think overall the numbers of 'red wall' voters abandoning the Tories - either to move their vote [back?] to Labour or to just not vote will be enough for Labour to take at least half the 'red wall' seats they lost in 2019, and probably as many as three-quarters (the amount will depend on how much of a switch of the 'bigot'/Brexit Tory vote to Reform)

Labour will also pick up some more traditional swing seats, especially if there's tactical voting.

As I think replacing the FPTP system (which massively favours the Tories) is imperative, I'd prefer Labour to need the support of the LDs (the parties have similar policies/political positioning anyway) who make PR a condition of support.

But I think there'll be a comfortable Labour majority.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,608
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21988 on: Today at 11:55:05 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:22:33 am
Tory vote collapsed in the West Lancs by-election. Labour's vote numbers also down, but their percentage increased, on a much-reduced turnout

The BBC article states that if the 10.5% swing from Con to Lab was repeated nationally, it would give Labour a slim majority.

That doesn't really begin to tell the story of what I think will likely happen.

A hell of a lot of the 2019 Tory vote in most of the 'red wall' seats is very soft. It included a lot of people who voted Tory to 'get Brexit done' (there were even a number of people who didn't necessarily support Brexit but were suffering 'Brexit fatigue' and just wanted it wrapped up) and because they didn't view Bozo as the archetypal Tory. All these people have seen how much of a mess Brexit is, how much of a c*nt Bozo is - and have no love for Sunak and his government.

There's not much love for Labour at present amongst these, though. But some/many will straight switch. I think more, though, will just not bother voting. A much lower turnout than in either 2017 or 2019 will be the story of the next GE, especially in these 'red wall' areas.

Obviously, there are also a number of bigoted arseholes who are just as rabidly Brexit as they were and will continue to vote Tory for 'social/cultural' issues. And I think the Tory/Brexit vote in big parts of the former 'red wall' NE is harder than in 'red wall' places around Yorkshire, Lancashire, Midlands, Wales.


However, I think overall the numbers of 'red wall' voters abandoning the Tories - either to move their vote [back?] to Labour or to just not vote will be enough for Labour to take at least half the 'red wall' seats they lost in 2019, and probably as many as three-quarters (the amount will depend on how much of a switch of the 'bigot'/Brexit Tory vote to Reform)

Labour will also pick up some more traditional swing seats, especially if there's tactical voting.

As I think replacing the FPTP system (which massively favours the Tories) is imperative, I'd prefer Labour to need the support of the LDs (the parties have similar policies/political positioning anyway) who make PR a condition of support.

But I think there'll be a comfortable Labour majority.



Apparently the by-election result was almost perfectly inline with Ben Walker's model (guy who runs the Britain Elects twitter account). The model is currently saying a Labour landslide (424 MPs) with the Tories reduced to 138 seats. I'd expect that to narrow somewhat come election time but a comfortable Labour majority does seem the most likely outcome.

https://sotn.newstatesman.com/2022/11/britain-predicts-who-would-win-election-held-today

Here is what the model predicted for West Lancashire:



And here is the actual result from yesterday:

LAB: 62.3% (+10.2)
CON: 25.4% (-10.9)
REF: 4.4% (+0.1)
LDEM: 4.1% (-0.8 )
GRN: 2.9% (+0.5)
MRLP: 0.9% (+0.9)

https://twitter.com/BritainElects/status/1623863078029778944

Pretty incredible level of accuracy to be honest.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,573
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21989 on: Today at 12:01:03 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 11:00:38 am
30p Lee - what a twat!
I really think its a mistake using that phrase.

Tackle him on his stupid thoughts, words and deeds. Denigrate him as 30p Lee and quite a lot of people will see it as people looking down on them too.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,573
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21990 on: Today at 12:06:33 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 11:55:05 am
Apparently the by-election result was almost perfectly inline with Ben Walker's model (guy who runs the Britain Elects twitter account). The model is currently saying a Labour landslide (424 MPs) with the Tories reduced to 138 seats. I'd expect that to narrow somewhat come election time but a comfortable Labour majority does seem the most likely outcome.

https://sotn.newstatesman.com/2022/11/britain-predicts-who-would-win-election-held-today

Here is what the model predicted for West Lancashire:



And here is the actual result from yesterday:

LAB: 62.3% (+10.2)
CON: 25.4% (-10.9)
REF: 4.4% (+0.1)
LDEM: 4.1% (-0.8 )
GRN: 2.9% (+0.5)
MRLP: 0.9% (+0.9)

https://twitter.com/BritainElects/status/1623863078029778944

Pretty incredible level of accuracy to be honest.
Is that the same model that shows the Tories will be the third biggest party after the next election?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,750
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21991 on: Today at 12:07:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:06:33 pm
Is that the same model that shows the Tories will be the third biggest party after the next election?

It can't be if it predicts the Tories getting 138 seats. That model had the SNP in second place and they aren't getting more than 59 seats....
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,272
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21992 on: Today at 12:15:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:16:39 am
CBI with their usual shite:

The employers group has called on the government to provide investment tax breaks, announce plans for better funding of childcare to get women back to work and pump up green investment to help the country avoid being the laggard in the G7 group of advanced economies this year.

Usual I want, I want, I want from the CBI with zero consideration of whose paying for it?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,608
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21993 on: Today at 12:16:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:06:33 pm
Is that the same model that shows the Tories will be the third biggest party after the next election?

Come on man, there's a link to the the model and I even included the seat tallies the model suggested for those too lazy to click it ;D
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,272
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21994 on: Today at 12:18:29 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 01:51:10 pm
It's clearly why Anderson is in post. He has a history of being publicly, purposefully stoking this sort of thing (Wasn't he the "I'm not watching England if they're kneeling against racism" guy?). The Tories will want him to say the most stupid crap to grab headlines whilst they ransack the cupboards on their way out of power.

For every headline, Labour & others will then respond in outrage, Sunak will say "it doesn't reflect government policy" and not address it any further, and certain types will accuse Labour of being "too concerned with political correctness", further derailing the debate.

What little he helps them in the Red Wall, hell lose them in the more liberal, Remain supporting, Blue Wall seats.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,573
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21995 on: Today at 12:30:47 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:16:53 pm
Come on man, there's a link to the the model and I even included the seat tallies the model suggested for those too lazy to click it ;D
Ok, lazy me! I just looked at the graphic!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 545 546 547 548 549 [550]   Go Up
« previous next »
 