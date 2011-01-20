Tory vote collapsed in the West Lancs by-election. Labour's vote numbers also down, but their percentage increased, on a much-reduced turnout



The BBC article states that if the 10.5% swing from Con to Lab was repeated nationally, it would give Labour a slim majority.



That doesn't really begin to tell the story of what I think will likely happen.



A hell of a lot of the 2019 Tory vote in most of the 'red wall' seats is very soft. It included a lot of people who voted Tory to 'get Brexit done' (there were even a number of people who didn't necessarily support Brexit but were suffering 'Brexit fatigue' and just wanted it wrapped up) and because they didn't view Bozo as the archetypal Tory. All these people have seen how much of a mess Brexit is, how much of a c*nt Bozo is - and have no love for Sunak and his government.



There's not much love for Labour at present amongst these, though. But some/many will straight switch. I think more, though, will just not bother voting. A much lower turnout than in either 2017 or 2019 will be the story of the next GE, especially in these 'red wall' areas.



Obviously, there are also a number of bigoted arseholes who are just as rabidly Brexit as they were and will continue to vote Tory for 'social/cultural' issues. And I think the Tory/Brexit vote in big parts of the former 'red wall' NE is harder than in 'red wall' places around Yorkshire, Lancashire, Midlands, Wales.





However, I think overall the numbers of 'red wall' voters abandoning the Tories - either to move their vote [back?] to Labour or to just not vote will be enough for Labour to take at least half the 'red wall' seats they lost in 2019, and probably as many as three-quarters (the amount will depend on how much of a switch of the 'bigot'/Brexit Tory vote to Reform)



Labour will also pick up some more traditional swing seats, especially if there's tactical voting.



As I think replacing the FPTP system (which massively favours the Tories) is imperative, I'd prefer Labour to need the support of the LDs (the parties have similar policies/political positioning anyway) who make PR a condition of support.



But I think there'll be a comfortable Labour majority.



