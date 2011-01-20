« previous next »
Aren't Tories Wankers!

Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
Reply #21960 on: February 6, 2023, 12:09:31 pm
The state of this country that this is needed, but here is a Strike calendar for those that can't keep up.

https://www.strikecalendar.co.uk/
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
Reply #21961 on: February 6, 2023, 12:15:52 pm
Quote from: Riquende on February 5, 2023, 11:08:57 am

One of the main apects of Right Wing thinking is that there a group of people who naturally 'should' be in power and making decisions (which is of course them) and everyone else who shouldn't. It's totally antithetical to their sense of how the world 'should' work that others get to tell them what to do (how much tax to pay, introduce laws they don't support, all that stuff).


Would we have a better government if only people who'd posted in here were allowed to elect the government.
Or maybe people who don't use Twitter?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
Reply #21962 on: February 6, 2023, 02:44:13 pm
Quote from: PaulF on February 6, 2023, 12:15:52 pm
Would we have a better government if only people who'd posted in here were allowed to elect the government.
It depends if you believe the theories that more progressive taxation and distribution of wealth would lead to the wealthy leaving the country in sufficient numbers to undo the benefits to the ordinary person of those policies.

I don't believe that theory and put much more stock in the benefits of policies that keep money circulating within our economy for as long as possible.  Stopping the ultra rich offshoring so much money would be a great start as would producing more of what we need and consuming less of what we don't need but still import.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
Reply #21963 on: February 6, 2023, 03:28:32 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on February 6, 2023, 02:44:13 pm
It depends if you believe the theories that more progressive taxation and distribution of wealth would lead to the wealthy leaving the country in sufficient numbers to undo the benefits to the ordinary person of those policies.

I suspect we could raise several tens , maybe hundreds of billions by increasing taxation and making it harder to flow out of the country.
It's more a question about would be ready to get rid of democracy , if a smaller electorate could decide what's best for "country".
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
Reply #21964 on: February 6, 2023, 06:26:35 pm
Ministers have quietly dropped restrictions on spending controls, allowing Whitehall departments to spend millions more on external consultants.

Quote
The limits were introduced under David Cameron in 2011, requiring central authorisation if contracts with firms such as Deloitte or KPMG lasted more than nine months or exceeded £20,000. The value of the contracts has been rising  with the limit earlier this year set at £600,000.

But now those spending limits have been cancelled altogether, paving the way for department to spend millions more of taxpayers money on external advice.

Labour said the change was simply staggering and it was indefensible it had been made during a cost of living crisis when government purse strings were being tightened in other areas of public spending.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/feb/06/ministers-quietly-scrap-limits-on-whitehall-spending-on-consultants
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
Reply #21965 on: February 6, 2023, 06:27:35 pm
Quote from: PaulF on February 6, 2023, 03:28:32 pm
I suspect we could raise several tens , maybe hundreds of billions by increasing taxation and making it harder to flow out of the country.
It's more a question about would be ready to get rid of democracy , if a smaller electorate could decide what's best for "country".

How many times have the Tories been voted in by a majority of the electorate?
Last Edit: February 6, 2023, 06:29:26 pm by Red-Soldier
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
Reply #21966 on: February 6, 2023, 06:28:49 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on February 6, 2023, 06:27:35 pm
How many times have the Tories been voted in by a majority of the electorate?

Not often. They've been voted in by a plurality more often than anyone else though.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
Reply #21967 on: February 7, 2023, 11:52:19 am
Quote from: PaulF on February 6, 2023, 12:15:52 pm
Would we have a better government if only people who'd posted in here were allowed to elect the government.
Or maybe people who don't use Twitter?

Is there a reason you've quoted me there?

FWIW, there's an interesting broader discussion to be had on the merits of different forms & methods of democracy, and the benefits of universal suffrage vs a smaller 'informed' electorate.
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
Reply #21968 on: February 7, 2023, 01:16:06 pm
Quoted as I thought it was interesting that one group thinks we should have a 'leadership' that works a particular way.
It did make me wonder if that smaller 'informed' electorate is a better idea.
I guess parliament is almost that. We elect people to make decisions on our behalf.  Maybe there should be an intermediate layer where it gets harder to be corrupted.  The 'electors' of the MPs would be politically engaged enough to make informed decisions on who to elect, but there is enough of them, that they can't really benefit other than having elected a good MP. The broader electorate then elect the electors.  This sounds madder and madder as I go.
I kind of think current elections are like asking the public to choose what a surgeon should do. The vast majority just don't have the 'ability' to decide what's in their best interest.  I count myself amongst those.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
Reply #21969 on: Yesterday at 05:07:12 pm
Johnson has made £5m being paid to talk shite since he left his job in September.


pig-in-trough




literally
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
Reply #21970 on: Yesterday at 06:21:42 pm
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
Reply #21971 on: Yesterday at 09:10:19 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:21:42 pm
Johnson sticking his oar in again as Zelenskys here. 

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/boris-johnson-send-typhoons-to-ukraine-so-it-can-finish-the-job/ar-AA17fLd6

Johnson sees himself as a Churchill mk.2 - with Putin as Hitler mk.2, circa 1939; its cringe worthy and transparent, but thats no problem given the political nous of your average Red Wall Tory.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
Reply #21972 on: Today at 08:16:39 am
CBI with their usual shite:

The employers group has called on the government to provide investment tax breaks, announce plans for better funding of childcare to get women back to work and pump up green investment to help the country avoid being the laggard in the G7 group of advanced economies this year.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
Reply #21973 on: Today at 09:06:07 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-nottinghamshire-64573457

The new Tory deputy chairman giving an utter car crash of an interview then kicking off at the end about it.

This is the guy who had previous in that video where he gets his mate to pretend hes a Labour voter an was caught.

These lot are just fucking vile. Rotten to the core.

Got a bad case of the sniffles throughout too. Only reason why I can think hes so off his head.
