Quoted as I thought it was interesting that one group thinks we should have a 'leadership' that works a particular way.

It did make me wonder if that smaller 'informed' electorate is a better idea.

I guess parliament is almost that. We elect people to make decisions on our behalf. Maybe there should be an intermediate layer where it gets harder to be corrupted. The 'electors' of the MPs would be politically engaged enough to make informed decisions on who to elect, but there is enough of them, that they can't really benefit other than having elected a good MP. The broader electorate then elect the electors. This sounds madder and madder as I go.

I kind of think current elections are like asking the public to choose what a surgeon should do. The vast majority just don't have the 'ability' to decide what's in their best interest. I count myself amongst those.