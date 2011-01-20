« previous next »
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21920 on: Yesterday at 09:22:21 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  4, 2023, 10:16:31 pm
Whys she even been given the platform to speak? She should be viewed by all and sundry as a laughing stock. Forget about what shes saying, whos letting her have her say, and why?

Someone who wants to outdo you Nick for laughs.

I read her comeback piece early this morning and found myself laughing at each paragraph as her finger pointed at more and more people and departments for downing her brilliant ideas and policies.

Dont worry though, your one liners will outlive her attempt to make us all 😂

Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21921 on: Yesterday at 10:58:08 am »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 02:01:39 am
I assume Sunak can choose to sack her if he so wished?

Leaders can't sack MPs, as they've been voted into parliament by their constituencies, not appointed by the party (it's this system that means we don't get byelections when MPs quit the party of their own accord).

The most the Tories could do is withdraw the whip, but that's only done for disloyalty, of the MP has done something so shameful that it reflects badly on the party itself. Being generally useless isn't considered enough!
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21922 on: Yesterday at 11:08:57 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on February  4, 2023, 10:58:56 pm
The Torys are split, I think both sides know...

For what it's worth, I think there are more than two main 'sides' in the Tory party presently. You've got the current group of Sunak supporters (who may only back him because more mutinies in a single election cycle would look terrible), you've got Truss's low-tax zero-regulation 'growth at all costs' lot and you've got Johnson's "stoke culture wars and make any kind of promise to limp over the GE line and keep our seats" faction.

This is without factoring in smaller divisions such as the ERG kicking off over any threat to implement the NIP they voted for, as well as any possible remaining rump of sensible Tories who actually want a workable NI solution.

Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:39:44 am
Because I sincerely believe the Tories see no difference between their party and the country, they are one and the same in their self-entitled, born to rule pig fucking minds.

One of the main apects of Right Wing thinking is that there a group of people who naturally 'should' be in power and making decisions (which is of course them) and everyone else who shouldn't. It's totally antithetical to their sense of how the world 'should' work that others get to tell them what to do (how much tax to pay, introduce laws they don't support, all that stuff).

The actual governance aspect is secondary to ensuring that the 'right' people are in charge. The trouble for them right now is that they are deeply divided on the best way to retain that power.

Ulimately this is what's driving Sunak's inaction on anything important, he can't be sure of support from the party. So all they focus on is the small boats issue, Ukraine, and trying to associate Labour with the strikes in general, and Starmer with Corbyn specifically.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21923 on: Yesterday at 12:04:53 pm »
Reading Truss back - a few things spring to mind beyond the fact shes a fucking cretin.

1) A PM apppinted outside an election doesnt need a new one to be PM. They absolutely do if they want to pursue a mandate seperate to their manifesto. Its a horrible mixture of deluded and dangerous that the majority of the Tories believe their membership can give that. (Slightly different with Starmer dumping the Labour manifesto, or indeed Corbyn dumping Milibands as they were roundly rejected and ultimately make no difference to anything).

2) This talk of shadowy forces and mysterious establishments is as far-right a trope as you can possibly get. (And lets not even get into what those tropes usually end up meaning)
« Reply #21924 on: Yesterday at 12:47:17 pm »
The Tory Party and their backers are the establishment though, thats what is so bizarre about it, and in recent years the likes of Mogg and Boris making out theyre rebellious outsiders taking on the system, rather than privately educated born-to-rule insiders.

Truss is possibly more of an outsider than those two given her comparatively humble background (by politician standards) but she got to be PM despite having no real clue what she was doing, so its obvious this shadowy establishment wasnt fighting very hard to stop her - until she trashed the economy to the point the Bank of England had to step in to protect pension funds. Thats why she was booted out, because she fucked up catastrophically.

She just cant accept that fact, or more likely is prepared to front it out in order to keep her worthless career going for awhile longer.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21925 on: Yesterday at 12:50:09 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 12:47:17 pm
The Tory Party and their backers are the establishment though, thats what is so bizarre about it, and in recent years the likes of Mogg and Boris making out theyre rebellious outsiders taking on the system, rather than privately educated born-to-rule insiders.

Truss is possibly more of an outsider than those two given her comparatively humble background (by politician standards) but she got to be PM despite having no real clue what she was doing, so its obvious this shadowy establishment wasnt fighting very hard to stop her - until she trashed the economy to the point the Bank of England had to step in to protect pension funds. Thats why she was booted out, because she fucked up catastrophically.

She just cant accept that fact, or more likely is prepared to front it out in order to keep her worthless career going for awhile longer.

This is a woman who has been humiliated at various stages throughout her life. If she has one quality (and i use the term quality loosely), its the ability to keep plowing on and keep coming back no matter how much she is shown up.

I was hoping she actually was suffering a lot as over the autumn there were articles stating that she was in a bad place personally due to the ridicule. But again, like a scum cockroach, she keeps crawling back.

That said, she is a laughing stock, so there is hopefully more humiliation for her round the corner.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21926 on: Yesterday at 01:01:30 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:50:09 pm
This is a woman who has been humiliated at various stages throughout her life. If she has one quality (and i use the term quality loosely), its the ability to keep plowing on and keep coming back no matter how much she is shown up.

I was hoping she actually was suffering a lot as over the autumn there were articles stating that she was in a bad place personally due to the ridicule. But again, like a scum cockroach, she keeps crawling back.

That said, she is a laughing stock, so there is hopefully more humiliation for her round the corner.

Shes not coming back into frontline politics this side of a general election, shell do the rounds on Talk TV and GB News for a week or two and then people will get bored. After the election is another matter as she has a very, very safe seat and if a lot of the current known faces like Raab, Johnson get the boot she might make a reappearance I suspect in a shadow cabinet depending on whether defeat moves the Tories to the centre or further to the right.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21927 on: Yesterday at 01:26:28 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 01:01:30 pm
Shes not coming back into frontline politics this side of a general election, shell do the rounds on Talk TV and GB News for a week or two and then people will get bored. After the election is another matter as she has a very, very safe seat and if a lot of the current known faces like Raab, Johnson get the boot she might make a reappearance I suspect in a shadow cabinet depending on whether defeat moves the Tories to the centre or further to the right.

Given she tonked the economy overnight alongside her nutjob chancellor I dont know how safe her seat is anymore.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21928 on: Yesterday at 01:38:50 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 01:26:28 pm
Given she tonked the economy overnight alongside her nutjob chancellor I dont know how safe her seat is anymore.

Id like to think you were right but her majority of 26k is probably safe as is probably my own local MP Kwasi Kwarteng with a similar majority. Our area isnt particularly wealthy, or rural or any of the things you would assume makes an area very Tory but for some reason thats what it is.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21929 on: Yesterday at 01:43:48 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 01:01:30 pm
...she has a very, very safe seat...


Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 01:26:28 pm
Given she tonked the economy overnight alongside her nutjob chancellor I dont know how safe her seat is anymore.

from Wiki:

SW Norfolk is a "Strong Right" seat characterised by socially conservative values and strong support for Brexit.

Those folks aren't voting Lib Dem or Labour anytime soon
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21930 on: Yesterday at 02:10:27 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 11:08:57 am
For what it's worth, I think there are more than two main 'sides' in the Tory party presently. You've got the current group of Sunak supporters (who may only back him because more mutinies in a single election cycle would look terrible), you've got Truss's low-tax zero-regulation 'growth at all costs' lot and you've got Johnson's "stoke culture wars and make any kind of promise to limp over the GE line and keep our seats" faction.

This is without factoring in smaller divisions such as the ERG kicking off over any threat to implement the NIP they voted for, as well as any possible remaining rump of sensible Tories who actually want a workable NI solution.

One of the main apects of Right Wing thinking is that there a group of people who naturally 'should' be in power and making decisions (which is of course them) and everyone else who shouldn't. It's totally antithetical to their sense of how the world 'should' work that others get to tell them what to do (how much tax to pay, introduce laws they don't support, all that stuff).

The actual governance aspect is secondary to ensuring that the 'right' people are in charge. The trouble for them right now is that they are deeply divided on the best way to retain that power.

Ulimately this is what's driving Sunak's inaction on anything important, he can't be sure of support from the party. So all they focus on is the small boats issue, Ukraine, and trying to associate Labour with the strikes in general, and Starmer with Corbyn specifically.
Yeah, they are split but am talking about how they move forward after Truss destroying the Torys safe pair of hands, some MPs including the ERG want her to front it out and defend her tax cuts trickle down budget. others know it will never work as the public believe she is too blame.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21931 on: Yesterday at 02:43:30 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 01:43:48 pm

from Wiki:

SW Norfolk is a "Strong Right" seat characterised by socially conservative values and strong support for Brexit.

Those folks aren't voting Lib Dem or Labour anytime soon

Probably not but some may be feeling the effects of the ongoing state of the country.  Then we have Johnson scraping about in search of a safe seat, as his current seat doesnt appear too safe.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnson-allies-plotting-find-27594449
« Reply #21932 on: Yesterday at 02:56:58 pm »
It's hard to be sure what IS a safe Tory seat right now. Some of those polls during the dingbat's ill fated reign pointed the Tories being almost completely wiped out.

Of course, that was never realistic, but the polls are hardly encouraging for them. Tories not bothering to vote at all may be as crucial as voters who switch.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21933 on: Yesterday at 05:13:28 pm »
Vote Rishi - but who will be the PM in a year's time? Johnson? Truss?

Looking good for the GE.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21934 on: Yesterday at 05:19:08 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 05:13:28 pm
Vote Rishi - but who will be the PM in a year's time? Johnson? Truss?

Looking good for the GE.

Why next year? The latest the Tories can call an election is Jan 2025. They can easily fit another couple of PMs in during that time.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21935 on: Yesterday at 05:35:15 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 05:19:08 pm
Why next year? The latest the Tories can call an election is Jan 2025. They can easily fit another couple of PMs in during that time.
No, I'm saying, 'Vote Rishi - but who will be the PM in a year's time?' as an election slogan.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21936 on: Yesterday at 05:38:32 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 05:35:15 pm
No, I'm saying, 'Vote Rishi - but who will be the PM in a year's time?' as an election slogan.

Ah, That's a good one.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21937 on: Yesterday at 06:12:31 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 12:04:53 pm
Reading Truss back - a few things spring to mind beyond the fact shes a fucking cretin.

1) A PM apppinted outside an election doesnt need a new one to be PM. They absolutely do if they want to pursue a mandate seperate to their manifesto. Its a horrible mixture of deluded and dangerous that the majority of the Tories believe their membership can give that. (Slightly different with Starmer dumping the Labour manifesto, or indeed Corbyn dumping Milibands as they were roundly rejected and ultimately make no difference to anything).

2) This talk of shadowy forces and mysterious establishments is as far-right a trope as you can possibly get. (And lets not even get into what those tropes usually end up meaning)
This is the only bit I really care about. For the most part now she's just an amusing kind of non-entity we can just laugh at, with no chance of getting any power or influence anymore. Like the Tory version of Diane Abbott.

The 'shadowy elite' chat is dangerous though and we all know where that leads.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21938 on: Yesterday at 06:51:41 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 06:12:31 pm
This is the only bit I really care about. For the most part now she's just an amusing kind of non-entity we can just laugh at, with no chance of getting any power or influence anymore. Like the Tory version of Diane Abbott.

The 'shadowy elite' chat is dangerous though and we all know where that leads.

Shes also a very useful attack line for Labour, next time they come out with the you lot thought Corbyn should be PM the obvious retort back should be you lot actually made Truss PM, but unfortunately Labour do seem to play a bit too nicely for my liking so they probably wont.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21939 on: Yesterday at 06:59:08 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:51:41 pm
Shes also a very useful attack line for Labour, next time they come out with the you lot thought Corbyn should be PM the obvious retort back should be you lot actually made Truss PM, but unfortunately Labour do seem to play a bit too nicely for my liking so they probably wont.
It's even better than that because she's still a member of the Tory party and it's not impossible that they might elect her as leader again. I don't know if there's a market for next leader of the opposition, but she should probably be among the favourites ;D
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21940 on: Yesterday at 07:33:54 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:51:41 pm
Shes also a very useful attack line for Labour, next time they come out with the you lot thought Corbyn should be PM the obvious retort back should be you lot actually made Truss PM, but unfortunately Labour do seem to play a bit too nicely for my liking so they probably wont.

I don't think it's useful at all - the majority of Tory MPs didn't vote for Truss, it was the members who put her in post. And unless they then took a job in her cabinet then they aren't that linked to her failure. Sunak repeats his pathetic lines about Corbyn because Starmer served in the Shadow cabinet under Corbyn through two GE campaigns (implictly approving him for the job of PM) - but there aren't many Tories that would be hurt by a similar attack. Sunak himself first ran against her directly and then just hid on the backbenches during the Truss years weeks, I don't remember him doing much of anything.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21941 on: Yesterday at 07:42:32 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 07:33:54 pm
I don't think it's useful at all - the majority of Tory MPs didn't vote for Truss, it was the members who put her in post. And unless they then took a job in her cabinet then they aren't that linked to her failure. Sunak repeats his pathetic lines about Corbyn because Starmer served in the Shadow cabinet under Corbyn through two GE campaigns (implictly approving him for the job of PM) - but there aren't many Tories that would be hurt by a similar attack. Sunak himself first ran against her directly and then just hid on the backbenches during the Truss years weeks, I don't remember him doing much of anything.

A better one would be "you're all that fucking useless, the membership had no choice but the elect Truss as leader and make her PM"
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21942 on: Yesterday at 07:43:53 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 07:33:54 pm
I don't think it's useful at all - the majority of Tory MPs didn't vote for Truss, it was the members who put her in post. And unless they then took a job in her cabinet then they aren't that linked to her failure. Sunak repeats his pathetic lines about Corbyn because Starmer served in the Shadow cabinet under Corbyn through two GE campaigns (implictly approving him for the job of PM) - but there aren't many Tories that would be hurt by a similar attack. Sunak himself first ran against her directly and then just hid on the backbenches during the Truss years weeks, I don't remember him doing much of anything.
I see your point, but does it matter. It will score points with Joe Public.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21943 on: Yesterday at 08:13:38 pm »
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21944 on: Yesterday at 08:26:48 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 07:33:54 pm
I don't think it's useful at all - the majority of Tory MPs didn't vote for Truss, it was the members who put her in post. And unless they then took a job in her cabinet then they aren't that linked to her failure. Sunak repeats his pathetic lines about Corbyn because Starmer served in the Shadow cabinet under Corbyn through two GE campaigns (implictly approving him for the job of PM) - but there aren't many Tories that would be hurt by a similar attack. Sunak himself first ran against her directly and then just hid on the backbenches during the Truss years weeks, I don't remember him doing much of anything.

Were not up against Rishi Sunak were up against a political ideology and party that thought Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was PM material, and then thought the same of Truss. The Tories spend half their lives making up shit, non-affiliated unions go on strike, and they try and pin it on Labour, affiliated union donations are painted by the Tories as somehow tainted and something to be embarrassed about but how often do we hear anything back from Labour on the Tories and their links to Russian oligarchs? The next election is going to be fought in the gutter and Labour need to be ready to get in there too, lie, cheat, make shit up, bite, eye gouging, whatever it takes to twat the bastards.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21945 on: Yesterday at 08:44:43 pm »
Theres an article in todays Observer from Carol Cadwalladr aimed at Carol Vorderman, praising Voderman for highlighting the extent of tax dodging, etc, by Tories, including the PM.  Said article also warns Vorderman how she will be a target by the usual right wing sources including the press.

Vordermans been using Twitter to highlight stuff apparently.

https://twitter.com/carolvorders/status/1622226547229790208?

Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21946 on: Yesterday at 08:50:11 pm »
Polls suggest 30% of the country will still vote for this lot. Now that is seriously worrying and says alot abot the state of the country.  With their track record the tories should be less than 10%.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21947 on: Yesterday at 09:00:27 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 08:50:11 pm
Polls suggest 30% of the country will still vote for this lot. Now that is seriously worrying and says alot abot the state of the country.  With their track record the tories should be less than 10%.

The only worry really is how many of the Labour and Lib Dem voters are disenfranchised by the Tories voter suppression law.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21948 on: Yesterday at 09:02:06 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 08:50:11 pm
Polls suggest 30% of the country will still vote for this lot. Now that is seriously worrying and says alot abot the state of the country.  With their track record the tories should be less than 10%.

Fancy a bet?

https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics-sunaks-tories-are-on-course-for-a-disaster-worse-than-1997-050223-171.html
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21949 on: Yesterday at 09:12:00 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:00:27 pm
The only worry really is how many of the Labour and Lib Dem voters are disenfranchised by the Tories voter suppression law.

It will have an impact but I suspect it wont be as bad as were worried about because those most likely to fall foul of these new rules already have quite a low turnout.

Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:02:06 pm
Fancy a bet?

https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics-sunaks-tories-are-on-course-for-a-disaster-worse-than-1997-050223-171.html

Still only 57% of a Labour majority, thats actually quite disappointing when you look at the polling. I said it a few days a ago and Ill say it again, Sunak needs a couple of wins soon otherwise hell be out on his arse and the fat blonde clown will be back and then all bets are off with his weird hold over sections of the electorate.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21950 on: Yesterday at 09:34:10 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:13:38 pm
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/rishi-sunaks-election-fundraiser-mohamed-mansour-chased-by-hmrc-n9ct9tk05

Rishi Sunaks election fundraiser Mohamed Mansour chased by HMRC

He's also been raking it in from still trading with Putin 🤷

The whole lot of 'em stink but fuck all gets done!

Oh and the Telegraph reported in December that he's wanting to buy an English football club 🤦
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21951 on: Yesterday at 09:36:22 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:12:00 pm
It will have an impact but I suspect it wont be as bad as were worried about because those most likely to fall foul of these new rules already have quite a low turnout.

Still only 57% of a Labour majority, thats actually quite disappointing when you look at the polling. I said it a few days a ago and Ill say it again, Sunak needs a couple of wins soon otherwise hell be out on his arse and the fat blonde clown will be back and then all bets are off with his weird hold over sections of the electorate.
Johnson seems to appeal to non-traditional Tory voters but is a turn off to many of the traditional Tory voters.  It would also be an open goal for Labour to point out that the Tories have run out of ideas.  I really, really hope it happens and Johnson undoes the kudos he received with his lies in 2019 by leading the Tories to a collapse of the blue heartlands.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21952 on: Yesterday at 09:38:49 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:12:00 pm
Sunak needs a couple of wins soon otherwise hell be out on his arse and the fat blonde clown will be back and then all bets are off with his weird hold over sections of the electorate.
But at least Labour will then be able to claim to be the party of law and order.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21953 on: Yesterday at 09:41:33 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:26:48 pm
The next election is going to be fought in the gutter and Labour need to be ready to get in there too, lie, cheat, make shit up, bite, eye gouging, whatever it takes to twat the bastards.
I like your style.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21954 on: Today at 03:41:37 am »
You cant fight dirtier than the Tories. If Sunak was Labour leader they would go after his and his wifes nationality, level of immigration currently etc. Anyone really think Labour would do that? If you want to go low then thats the sort of realms you need to get into.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21955 on: Today at 08:37:35 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:41:37 am
You cant fight dirtier than the Tories. If Sunak was Labour leader they would go after his and his wifes nationality, level of immigration currently etc. Anyone really think Labour would do that? If you want to go low then thats the sort of realms you need to get into.

We wont do that (the right wing rags might if they want Boris back) but we will and should blame everything on him even if its not directly his fault. We should portray him as a weak and small man unprepared for the job and frequent reminders of his wealth are fair game too. None of which should substitute for positive policies for government. Its oft forgot that while Blair had a positive agenda he was absolutely brutal to Major. Major actually got the economy on track but took the rap for what came before and much else beside including societal issues.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21956 on: Today at 10:50:23 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:37:35 am
We wont do that (the right wing rags might if they want Boris back) but we will and should blame everything on him even if its not directly his fault. We should portray him as a weak and small man unprepared for the job and frequent reminders of his wealth are fair game too. None of which should substitute for positive policies for government. Its oft forgot that while Blair had a positive agenda he was absolutely brutal to Major. Major actually got the economy on track but took the rap for what came before and much else beside including societal issues.
My memory of that is that Major only got the economy on track when the pound was forced to devalue, which was what he had been fighting against all along with his 15% interest rates. Suddenly, imports became expensive and our exports became cheaper.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21957 on: Today at 11:04:48 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:50:23 am
My memory of that is that Major only got the economy on track when the pound was forced to devalue, which was what he had been fighting against all along with his 15% interest rates. Suddenly, imports became expensive and our exports became cheaper.

Yeah, with the mess that was Black Wednesday, then the 93 budget, with new taxes introduced, such as VAT on fuel, add in bitter infighting on Europe, sleaze & corruption, [the sleaze & corruption with this government is on another level], by the 97 election the voters had enough, Labour won on a landslide, Tory's were wiped out in Wales & Scotland, were affectively reduced to a middle England party.
