Author Topic: Aren't Tories Wankers!

Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21840 on: Today at 12:31:15 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:28:53 pm
Ahhh.  He was there to promote brand Matt Hancock.  He's clearly very keen to stay in the public eye and build on what I assume his PR team think was a successful stint on I'm a Celeb.

When he was asked what he had planned for 2023 he said something along the lines of "making documentaries on things I think are important".  Hopefully important things to him are travelling on old railways or touring around eating local cuisine as there seem to be endless of those Alan Partridge-esque "documentaries" knocking about for somebody with D-list or above celebrity status.

Ahhh, the Michael Portillo route.
Logged




KillieRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21841 on: Today at 12:57:56 pm »
From The Guardian coverage of PMQs:

Starmer says Sunak sounds like Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. But Johnson did not go round pretending to be a paragon of integrity. Is it coincidence that the two people who lined up a £800,000 credit facility for Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson were lined up for plum jobs.

Sunak says the Richard Sharp appointed to the BBC was approved by a committee with Labour MPs on it. And he accuses Labour of siding with the unions.

Is this where the Overton Window has moved the Labour Party? Where in order to be electable it has to avoid saying yes, we side with the unions?
Logged


Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21842 on: Today at 01:02:19 pm »
Is there a bigger waste of time than PMQ's? Or parliament in general.

Absolute clown show with zero accountability.
Logged


KillieRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21843 on: Today at 01:05:04 pm »
The softball pandering questions from obsequious toadies are the most sickening, the obviously just designed to waste time.
Logged


Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21844 on: Today at 01:07:22 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:57:56 pm
From The Guardian coverage of PMQs:

Starmer says Sunak sounds like Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. But Johnson did not go round pretending to be a paragon of integrity. Is it coincidence that the two people who lined up a £800,000 credit facility for Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson were lined up for plum jobs.

Sunak says the Richard Sharp appointed to the BBC was approved by a committee with Labour MPs on it. And he accuses Labour of siding with the unions.

Is this where the Overton Window has moved the Labour Party? Where in order to be electable it has to avoid saying yes, we side with the unions?

We're just back to the Blair period where 'left' is a dirty word (despite neoliberal or right wing governments for over 40 years). And back in the 90s the whole 'dark days of the 70s' line was recent enough.

We mustn't say or do anything that might upset Rupert or give the Daily Mail an excuse to kick us. It's no way to govern. There needs to be more of a middle ground between this style of cowardly Labour politics and Corbynism.
Logged


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21845 on: Today at 01:15:37 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:07:22 pm
We're just back to the Blair period where 'left' is a dirty word (despite neoliberal or right wing governments for over 40 years). And back in the 90s the whole 'dark days of the 70s' line was recent enough.

We mustn't say or do anything that might upset Rupert or give the Daily Mail an excuse to kick us. It's no way to govern. There needs to be more of a middle ground between this style of cowardly Labour politics and Corbynism.

As far as I'm concerned, they need to do whatever it takes to get these c*nts out - you can stand and shout all you want from the opposition benches, but you may as well shout at the wall for all the good it does. Once you are in power, then you can do what needs doing. Leave these c*nts in and that's the NHS gone, the country fucked for generations.

Labour should have walked the 1992 election, they didn't. They should have won 2017, they didn't. We all suffer every time we get a Tory govt, we cannot risk another one.
Logged


Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21846 on: Today at 01:26:38 pm »
Sunak, naturally brought up Corbyn again in his "answers". I placed the word in inverted commas as it's stretching it to say he actually answered a single question.

In fact he asked more questions of Keir Starmer than he answered himself. They should probably replace PMQs with LOTOQs as that's what he's turned it into.

Think I hate the c*nt more than I did Johnson.
Logged



oldfordie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21847 on: Today at 01:30:50 pm »
Sunak said more people lived in poverty when the Torys came to power in 2010 than today. it was his last answer so Starmer couldn't reply. I haven't bothered to check this out yet but it's beyond belief for many reasons.
Logged





Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21848 on: Today at 01:33:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:15:37 pm
As far as I'm concerned, they need to do whatever it takes to get these c*nts out - you can stand and shout all you want from the opposition benches, but you may as well shout at the wall for all the good it does. Once you are in power, then you can do what needs doing. Leave these c*nts in and that's the NHS gone, the country fucked for generations.

Labour should have walked the 1992 election, they didn't. They should have won 2017, they didn't. We all suffer every time we get a Tory govt, we cannot risk another one.

You can accept that now, but not once in government assuming they win the biggest open goal election in living memory. Labour need to be radical in office.
Logged


A-Bomb

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21849 on: Today at 01:33:34 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:30:50 pm
Sunak said more people lived in poverty when the Torys came to power in 2010 than today. it was his last answer so Starmer couldn't reply. I haven't bothered to check this out yet but it's beyond belief for many reasons.

I find it incredibly difficult to have a rational conversation with a Tory - they either bare face lie, use misleading statistics - or are simply uneducated / ignorant with their statements.
Logged

rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21850 on: Today at 01:39:51 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:33:17 pm
You can accept that now, but not once in government assuming they win the biggest open goal election in living memory. Labour need to be radical in office.

Oh yes, they need to really get stuck in and do whatever it takes to sort the mess out, closer ties with the EU, get goods moving, sort the NHS mess out, no pandering to the racists and rich c*nts. They'll lose my support of they fucking well don't
Logged


thaddeus

  
  
  
  
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21851 on: Today at 02:00:15 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:30:50 pm
Sunak said more people lived in poverty when the Torys came to power in 2010 than today. it was his last answer so Starmer couldn't reply. I haven't bothered to check this out yet but it's beyond belief for many reasons.
It will be true by some fanciful massaging of the statistics.  Similar to Johnson's claims that the UK had the fastest growing economy in the G7 when the exact opposite was the case for everything bar the very specific and limited time window he cherry picked.

I never fail to be surprised by how much shit the UK electorate will swallow from the Tories but even then I struggle to see how Sunak's smugness in the face of everything crumbling is going to go down well with people.  He might one-up Starmer from time to time but he and his party are doing precious little for the average person.
Logged

Red_Mist

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21852 on: Today at 02:28:08 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:26:38 pm
Think I hate the c*nt more than I did Johnson.
Hes definitely come on leaps and bounds in the smug twat stakes. Becoming PM has brought it right out of him. A visible change in demeanour, speech and action. Still clearly beholden to the Tory right, doubling down all the time. As well as hoping for a Labour landslide, we need the lunatic right-wing of the Tories to be decimated at the GE. Their boldness since the Brexit vote needs crashing and burning.
Logged

TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21853 on: Today at 06:16:09 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:30:50 pm
Sunak said more people lived in poverty when the Torys came to power in 2010 than today. it was his last answer so Starmer couldn't reply. I haven't bothered to check this out yet but it's beyond belief for many reasons.
Didnt they change the definition of poverty about 10 years ago??
Logged




killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21854 on: Today at 09:03:35 pm »
Looks like uber Tory c*nt the boss of Iceland is wanting to run as a Tory MP. He always was a wrongun.
Logged

Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21855 on: Today at 09:24:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:03:35 pm
Looks like uber Tory c*nt the boss of Iceland is wanting to run as a Tory MP. He always was a wrongun.

Another one whos assets are frozen.
Logged
