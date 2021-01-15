We're just back to the Blair period where 'left' is a dirty word (despite neoliberal or right wing governments for over 40 years). And back in the 90s the whole 'dark days of the 70s' line was recent enough.



We mustn't say or do anything that might upset Rupert or give the Daily Mail an excuse to kick us. It's no way to govern. There needs to be more of a middle ground between this style of cowardly Labour politics and Corbynism.



As far as I'm concerned, they need to do whatever it takes to get these c*nts out - you can stand and shout all you want from the opposition benches, but you may as well shout at the wall for all the good it does. Once you are in power, then you can do what needs doing. Leave these c*nts in and that's the NHS gone, the country fucked for generations.Labour should have walked the 1992 election, they didn't. They should have won 2017, they didn't. We all suffer every time we get a Tory govt, we cannot risk another one.