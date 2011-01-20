It's so frustrating that the Sun, Mail and Express can win the next election election for the Tories by going on about benefits scroungers and hordes of immigrants queue jumping all the doctor appointments - and many people in England will lap it up while the billions wasted on bogus PPE contracts, the Brexit recession, and the Truss-Kwarteng budget catastrophe will be forgotten about.



Were already seeing the Stop talking Britain down narrative from the Tories and their media mouthpieces. Just one tactic I think theyve come up with. They know its a tricky one for Labour as I think people are ready for some positivity. The fact that everything negative has been created then compounded by the Tories is a message for Labour to hammer, but they also need to focus on why things will be better under them.And I think the Tories also see mileage in Boriss Ukraine posturing. His story (lie?!) about Putin and the missile phone call kept the tax criminal off the front pages of the Mail and Express yesterday. They will probably have some made up / exaggerated dirt on Starmer that theyll roll out in the election run up. Itll be linked to Russia or the Royals or something the Mail/Express can go to town on. At least the Kings coronation will be out of the way later this year. Bound to be some angle theyll look for there. Starmers tie not done up properly meaning he hates Britain.Basically every weapon available to them (including some barely invented yet) is currently being polished ready for deployment at exactly the right time. Labour needs to get smart and shine a very bright light on their blatant tactics to get them in the public consciousness. Tory attempts to either paint their term in office in a positive light (which they will) whilst simultaneously trying to say it will be worse under Labour (which they will) need to be made laughable and desperate. Labour have been doing this reasonably well recently, but theyve got to keep it up as the Tory gloves come off over the next year or so.