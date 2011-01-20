It's so frustrating that the Sun, Mail and Express can win the next election election for the Tories by going on about benefits scroungers and hordes of immigrants queue jumping all the doctor appointments - and many people in England will lap it up while the billions wasted on bogus PPE contracts, the Brexit recession, and the Truss-Kwarteng budget catastrophe will be forgotten about.
Were already seeing the Stop talking Britain down narrative from the Tories and their media mouthpieces. Just one tactic I think theyve come up with. They know its a tricky one for Labour as I think people are ready for some positivity. The fact that everything negative has been created then compounded by the Tories is a message for Labour to hammer, but they also need to focus on why things will be better under them.
And I think the Tories also see mileage in Boriss Ukraine posturing. His story (lie?!) about Putin and the missile phone call kept the tax criminal off the front pages of the Mail and Express yesterday. They will probably have some made up / exaggerated dirt on Starmer that theyll roll out in the election run up. Itll be linked to Russia or the Royals or something the Mail/Express can go to town on. At least the Kings coronation will be out of the way later this year. Bound to be some angle theyll look for there. Starmers tie not done up properly meaning he hates Britain.
Basically every weapon available to them (including some barely invented yet) is currently being polished ready for deployment at exactly the right time. Labour needs to get smart and shine a very bright light on their blatant tactics to get them in the public consciousness. Tory attempts to either paint their term in office in a positive light (which they will) whilst simultaneously trying to say it will be worse under Labour (which they will) need to be made laughable and desperate. Labour have been doing this reasonably well recently, but theyve got to keep it up as the Tory gloves come off over the next year or so.