Author Topic: Aren't Tories Wankers!  (Read 776322 times)

Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21800 on: January 30, 2023, 03:55:52 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 30, 2023, 03:47:40 pm
This'll go down a treat with the Colonel Blimp types in the Tory rank & file  :lmao

US general warns British Army no longer top-level fighting force, defence sources reveal


https://news.sky.com/story/us-general-warns-british-army-no-longer-top-level-fighting-force-defence-sources-reveal-12798365



And the armchair generals have no one, absolutely no one to blame but the very people they jizz their nights to.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21801 on: January 30, 2023, 04:23:17 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on January 30, 2023, 03:55:52 pm
And the armchair generals have no one, absolutely no one to blame but the very people they jizz their nights to.

As a tiny, and post-Brexit, increasingly irrelevant little piss-ant nation, why do we even need to be tier 2?
What's the point other than enriching posh arms dealers and protecting the South Atlantic Isle of Man.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21802 on: January 30, 2023, 04:41:52 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 30, 2023, 03:47:40 pm
This'll go down a treat with the Colonel Blimp types in the Tory rank & file  :lmao

US general warns British Army no longer top-level fighting force, defence sources reveal


https://news.sky.com/story/us-general-warns-british-army-no-longer-top-level-fighting-force-defence-sources-reveal-12798365

I'm amazed we've got anything that works.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21803 on: January 30, 2023, 06:02:07 pm »
Quote from: TSC on January 30, 2023, 06:35:19 am
The ex-pm being economical wih the truth again?  If true a cynic may ask why he never shouted about it while he was PM.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-64397745

Anyway, wheres the Russian report?

Surprise surprise.  Says it all when Putin is more likely to be telling the truth

https://news.sky.com/story/kremlin-dismisses-boris-johnsons-claim-vladimir-putin-threatened-to-kill-him-with-missile-in-call-ahead-of-russian-invasion-of-ukraine-12798288
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21804 on: January 30, 2023, 06:15:09 pm »
It comes to something when the French are considered a superior fighting power.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21805 on: January 30, 2023, 06:23:54 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on January 30, 2023, 06:15:09 pm
It comes to something when the French are considered a superior fighting power.
Not really. They were thought of before the second world war as the finest, by our generals.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21806 on: January 30, 2023, 07:18:24 pm »
Quote from: TSC on January 30, 2023, 06:02:07 pm
Surprise surprise.  Says it all when Putin is more likely to be telling the truth

https://news.sky.com/story/kremlin-dismisses-boris-johnsons-claim-vladimir-putin-threatened-to-kill-him-with-missile-in-call-ahead-of-russian-invasion-of-ukraine-12798288

Maybe by missile Johnson meant a video tape of events during a party at an Italian Villa.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21807 on: January 30, 2023, 07:57:07 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on January 30, 2023, 06:15:09 pm
It comes to something when the French are considered a superior fighting power.

The French were regarded as the most powerful military in the world in 1792-1815 and 1918-1940. Arguably 1848-1870 as well.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21808 on: January 30, 2023, 09:22:44 pm »
Yes. But to everyone else they are cheese eating surrender monkeys.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21809 on: Yesterday at 12:26:07 am »
Quote from: PaulF on January 30, 2023, 09:22:44 pm
Yes. But to everyone else they are cheese eating surrender monkeys.

Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21810 on: Yesterday at 01:01:09 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 30, 2023, 09:57:00 am
...I guess another demonstration of the power of the right-wing media, which has perpetually drilled those kind of mentalities into their readerships. ...

It's so frustrating that the Sun, Mail and Express can win the next election election for the Tories by going on about benefits scroungers and hordes of immigrants queue jumping all the doctor appointments - and many people in England will lap it up while the billions wasted on bogus PPE contracts, the Brexit recession, and the Truss-Kwarteng budget catastrophe will be forgotten about.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21811 on: Yesterday at 06:16:51 am »
If Labour can get to grips with it, social media might see the balance swing. I've got a feeling the Tories will play dirty and laugh off any fine they might get. Although I doubt there are any campaigning rules for social media yet.
That's said, if they are persuing a scorched earth policy, then they won't want to be runnings the election .
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21812 on: Yesterday at 06:25:57 am »
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21813 on: Yesterday at 07:55:26 am »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 01:01:09 am
It's so frustrating that the Sun, Mail and Express can win the next election election for the Tories by going on about benefits scroungers and hordes of immigrants queue jumping all the doctor appointments - and many people in England will lap it up while the billions wasted on bogus PPE contracts, the Brexit recession, and the Truss-Kwarteng budget catastrophe will be forgotten about.
Were already seeing the Stop talking Britain down narrative from the Tories and their media mouthpieces. Just one tactic I think theyve come up with. They know its a tricky one for Labour as I think people are ready for some positivity. The fact that everything negative has been created then compounded by the Tories is a message for Labour to hammer, but they also need to focus on why things will be better under them.

And I think the Tories also see mileage in Boriss Ukraine posturing. His story (lie?!) about Putin and the missile phone call kept the tax criminal off the front pages of the Mail and Express yesterday. They will probably have some made up / exaggerated dirt on Starmer that theyll roll out in the election run up. Itll be linked to Russia or the Royals or something the Mail/Express can go to town on. At least the Kings coronation will be out of the way later this year. Bound to be some angle theyll look for there. Starmers tie not done up properly meaning he hates Britain.

Basically every weapon available to them (including some barely invented yet) is currently being polished ready for deployment at exactly the right time. Labour needs to get smart and shine a very bright light on their blatant tactics to get them in the public consciousness. Tory attempts to either paint their term in office in a positive light (which they will) whilst simultaneously trying to say it will be worse under Labour (which they will) need to be made laughable and desperate. Labour have been doing this reasonably well recently, but theyve got to keep it up as the Tory gloves come off over the next year or so.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21814 on: Yesterday at 07:59:23 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:25:57 am
Govt doing a wonderful job

https://news.sky.com/story/uk-economy-to-fare-worse-than-any-other-country-in-developed-world-this-year-imf-forecasts-12799201

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-64452995

Get Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson back pronto. When he was in charge the UK was the fastest growing economy in the G7.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21815 on: Yesterday at 10:01:20 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 30, 2023, 03:47:40 pm
This'll go down a treat with the Colonel Blimp types in the Tory rank & file  :lmao

US general warns British Army no longer top-level fighting force, defence sources reveal


https://news.sky.com/story/us-general-warns-british-army-no-longer-top-level-fighting-force-defence-sources-reveal-12798365
Realistically though a relatively small island that has severed ties with its largest trading/alliance bloc shouldn't expect to have even a tier 2 armed forces.  The "managed decline" the Tories tried to inflict upon Merseyside in the 80s is in full flow across the country now.

On Zahawi I'll miss his humiliating defences of any and every Tory scandal or cock-up.  His Question Time performance at the peak of Truss's incompetence - maybe the day before she finally resigned - was some of the best TV of 2022.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21816 on: Yesterday at 10:27:40 am »
Historically (with a short time period exception) Britain has always had a pretty small/rag-tag army. The difference now though is our Navy/Air Force is also been absolutely brought to its knees. Oh and the whole country.

It is worrying to think how much damage they can still do in the next 2 years to every sector of the country.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21817 on: Yesterday at 10:39:26 am »
New powers to curb strike disruption approved by MPs

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-64456279
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21818 on: Yesterday at 11:37:06 am »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:39:26 am
New powers to curb strike disruption approved by MPs

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-64456279
Given the shortage of workers in most sectors which are striking, there is no chance of employers will sack striking employees - else they risk further strikes and mass resignations. The unions and workers should call their bluff (if any employer is stupid enough to use this legislation).
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21819 on: Yesterday at 11:41:14 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:37:06 am
Given the shortage of workers in most sectors which are striking, there is no chance of employers will sack striking employees - else they risk further strikes and mass resignations. The unions and workers should call their bluff (if any employer is stupid enough to use this legislation).
Literally no chance of it.

Its a disgraceful law
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21820 on: Yesterday at 11:50:32 am »
Corrupt turd Matt Hancock being destroyed by journalistic giants Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid

Quote
WOLSNED
@wolsned

Matt Hancock only gave a tiny fraction of the money he recieved from 'I'm a celeb' to charity. Which was the reason he went into the jungle wasn't it?
The psycho kept 320k for himself.
He is really proud of himself... When really he should be in jail.

https://mobile.twitter.com/wolsned/status/1620358971138912256

Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21821 on: Yesterday at 12:52:48 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:50:32 am
Corrupt turd Matt Hancock being destroyed by journalistic giants Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid

https://mobile.twitter.com/wolsned/status/1620358971138912256
Thanks for posting.  That was beautiful.

1m 45s onwards he turns into David Brent, even the same squirmy sounds that Ricky Gervais used for the character.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21822 on: Yesterday at 12:59:52 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:50:32 am
Corrupt turd Matt Hancock being destroyed by journalistic giants Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid

https://mobile.twitter.com/wolsned/status/1620358971138912256


In fairness, given they are on a light ents program they didn't let him squirm out of it.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21823 on: Yesterday at 01:01:25 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:52:48 pm
Thanks for posting.  That was beautiful.

1m 45s onwards he turns into David Brent, even the same squirmy sounds that Ricky Gervais used for the character.

I didn't primarily do it for the money.
But you did primarily keep the money.

--edit-- Hancock should have replied, but you did primarily keep the wine didn't you Richard.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21824 on: Yesterday at 01:04:28 pm »
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21825 on: Yesterday at 02:25:13 pm »
Watching Hancock has always reminded me of the well known American political joke - Washington couldn't tell a lie, Nixon couldn't tell the truth, and Reagan can't tell the difference". Though Hancock seems to be a hybrid Nixon/Reagan.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21826 on: Yesterday at 03:10:42 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:01:25 pm
I didn't primarily do it for the money.
But you did primarily keep the money.

--edit-- Hancock should have replied, but you did primarily keep the wine didn't you Richard.
Primarily means mainly for these reasons, if he didn't do it for the money then he would have to have given at least half the money to charities. we are talking about money being the motive here, it's basic athematic.
He gave less than 10% then that percentage shows his motives for going on Am a Celeb. he did it Primarily for the money. he knows he's gone at the next GE so just cashing in while he can.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21827 on: Yesterday at 10:00:19 pm »
Tick tock

BBC News - Dominic Raab: Third senior civil servant gives evidence to bullying probe

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-64470946
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21828 on: Yesterday at 10:16:07 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:10:42 pm
Primarily means mainly for these reasons, if he didn't do it for the money then he would have to have given at least half the money to charities. we are talking about money being the motive here, it's basic athematic.
He gave less than 10% then that percentage shows his motives for going on Am a Celeb. he did it Primarily for the money. he knows he's gone at the next GE so just cashing in while he can.
Not disagreeing with you but ....
These guys are so in the trough, you'd think £300k was nothing to them. How long was he in for?
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21829 on: Yesterday at 11:23:47 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:16:07 pm
Not disagreeing with you but ....
These guys are so in the trough, you'd think £300k was nothing to them. How long was he in for?
Never follow it but checked, 18 days, if the £300k-£400k wasn't that important to him then why didn't he donate far more money. he chose to use the word Primary. most people who do something for money in aid of a charity usually donate that money to the charity, imagine other tv show celebrity money winners saying they went on the show primary for the charity then wining £300 k and being asked what charity do they want the money to be donated.  Err £290k in my arse pocket please Jim and £10 k for the charity.

Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #21830 on: Today at 06:06:09 am »
So 2 grand per day ish.
If imagine he could earn more elsewhere.

I presume his primary reason for doing the show was to boost his reputation. That's backfired spectacularly by being a complete mingebag.
