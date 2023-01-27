« previous next »
Aren't Tories Wankers!

Re: Aren't Tories Wankers?
Quote from: Riquende on January 27, 2023, 10:15:25 am
Hunt, apparently:

"Nor will we fix our productivity puzzle unless everyone who can participate does. So to those who retired early after the pandemic, or havent found the right role after furlough, I say  Britain needs you."

Ah right, it's all our fault then, this mess.

Why would people return though? The people who retired early did so because their pensions + savings + value of their homes means they'll be ok - and in some instances their health/skills didn't really align with the jobs on offer. Why would they come back if their lives are allright?
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers?
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 27, 2023, 11:45:57 am
I see your Rishi Sunak and raise you this utter fucking bellend





He's a living charicature. No comedy show will hold a light to his GB news show.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers?
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 27, 2023, 11:45:57 am
I see your Rishi Sunak and raise you this utter fucking bellend





It'll take at least 50 years for Brexit benefits to be felt, which is why I'm moving my company abroad and advising all my clients to move their money
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers?
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 27, 2023, 11:13:04 am
Created a new thread to continue the Capitalist/Communist discussions, as the Tories seem to be getting off lightly because of it :)

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353645.0


loving the new thread title Andy by the way
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers?
Quote from: Wabaloolah on January 27, 2023, 02:03:26 pm
loving the new thread title Andy by the way


Not sure the title needs the '?', as surely the statement is accurate and beyond doubt.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers?
Can only hope that Jonathan Gullis gets hit by a car/bus/train on his way home tonight.

Absolutely disgusting slime
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Quote from: Riquende on January 27, 2023, 10:15:25 am
Hunt, apparently:

"Nor will we fix our productivity puzzle unless everyone who can participate does. So to those who retired early after the pandemic, or havent found the right role after furlough, I say  Britain needs you."

Ah right, it's all our fault then, this mess.

Ahahaha so all of us that realised what the fuck are we working our arses for when life is so short are now needed to get the country profitable again.  You flog us to death for a fucking pittance then expect us to go back and do it all over again.

Get to fucking fuck ya twat!!
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers?
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers?
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers?
Not sure the title needs the '?', as surely the statement is accurate and beyond doubt.

I guess it needs it grammatically, but the sentiment is pretty rhetorical.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers?
When the question mark or exclamation point alone are not enough, why not reach for the interrobang‽

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Interrobang
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers?
Yes!
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers?
So this Zahawi fella, has sold about £27m in shares that he says belong to his father from when he founded YouGov. He gets fined for not paying Capital Gains Tax due to an oversight. These sales were going on while he was in charge of the department that was deciding whether to fine him or not.

Now it's discovered he and his wife own property across London that they purchased using an unsecured loan from an anonymous source. The amount of the loan? Just under £30m. I wonder where that money came from?

Zahawi at this point was in charge of Covid-19 vaccines deployment. He suddenly finds another £3m to put into his property portfolio.




Re: Aren't Tories Wankers?
But they all worked so hard during Covid.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
Shame, was hoping it would drag on even longer
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
Laurie Magnus's letter absolutely hammers Zahawi, basically calls him the lying, cheat that he is.  Fair fucking play to Dan Neidle who wouldn't let this go despite a mountain of threatening legal threats.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
Zahawi sacked the moment the Guardian get the story that he was warned about Zahawi months ago.

Classic death throes stuff this. Sunaks dithering has meant he looks piss weak and his bent minister is gone. The media have scented blood and as with the end of Major theyre going to run a series of these stories.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
Rishi Sunak's letter to him is revolting. Only sacked because he couldn't get away with keeping him on.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
He stole nearly 4 million quid

Hes a thief. Pure and simple
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
He stole nearly 4 million quid

Hes a thief. Pure and simple

Nothing serious will happen to him.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
Note that he was not sacked for stealing the money

He was sacked for not declaring that he had been fined
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
He stole nearly 4 million quid

Hes a thief. Pure and simple
Correct. And a bare-faced liar. Rewarded with glowing tributes in a fawning letter from Rishi. Makes you sick.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
Not my fault

https://twitter.com/nadhimzahawi/status/1619635655835004929?t=gv8oj6LnOBK1MpuogIxA2g&s=19


His two achievements in government:

Vaccine rollout (that every other western country did as well, without the need to constantly brag about a simple function of a modern state).

And a funeral.


No wonder the country is fucked.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
Not my fault

https://twitter.com/nadhimzahawi/status/1619635655835004929?t=gv8oj6LnOBK1MpuogIxA2g&s=19


Praising himself re the vaccine rollout and saving many lives.  No mention of the 200k+ deaths, most of which due to government action/inaction.

Straight from this cabals view of themselves which is not surprising given they came to power with and served under Johnson.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
So next on the radar is the BBC Tory donor and then Raab? And 25% of the electorate would vote for them.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
23 months until we can kick these out.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
Lets not forget the extent of kids seeking asylum going missing from hotels under Braverman

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/asylum-seeker-children-home-office-hotels-jenrick-b2268192.html

https://www.theargus.co.uk/news/23282460.hove-hotel-76-children-gone-missing/

And. Don't forget the c*nt Jonathan Gullis saying that it's their own fault for coming here in the first place
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
23 months until we can kick these out.
I'm not sure if I have hope in the dumb British public to do the right thing, especially if Boris makes a comeback and gets them all back on their side.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove defended Sunaks decision to refer the matter to an ethics inquiry before sacking Zahawi. As a general rule I think it is important when allegations are raised that they are investigated promptly, but also we shouldnt rush to judgment before theres been that investigation, he told the BBCs Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme.

Such bullshit. The man denied he was under investigation from HMRC and threatened journalists who said that he was. That the government tries to hide behind the facade of ignorance is appalling
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
I'm not sure if I have hope in the dumb British public to do the right thing, especially if Boris makes a comeback and gets them all back on their side.

Investigations against him are mounting up, but then thats no impediment against Trump for example so Johnson may ignore them and carry on grifting.  The narcissist is devoid of self awareness
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
The ex-pm being economical wih the truth again?  If true a cynic may ask why he never shouted about it while he was PM.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-64397745

Anyway, wheres the Russian report?
