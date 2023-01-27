Hunt, apparently:"Nor will we fix our productivity puzzle unless everyone who can participate does. So to those who retired early after the pandemic, or havent found the right role after furlough, I say Britain needs you."Ah right, it's all our fault then, this mess.
I see your Rishi Sunak and raise you this utter fucking bellend
He stole nearly 4 million quid Hes a thief. Pure and simple
Not my faulthttps://twitter.com/nadhimzahawi/status/1619635655835004929?t=gv8oj6LnOBK1MpuogIxA2g&s=19
Lets not forget the extent of kids seeking asylum going missing from hotels under Bravermanhttps://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/asylum-seeker-children-home-office-hotels-jenrick-b2268192.htmlhttps://www.theargus.co.uk/news/23282460.hove-hotel-76-children-gone-missing/
23 months until we can kick these out.
Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove defended Sunaks decision to refer the matter to an ethics inquiry before sacking Zahawi. As a general rule I think it is important when allegations are raised that they are investigated promptly, but also we shouldnt rush to judgment before theres been that investigation, he told the BBCs Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme.
I'm not sure if I have hope in the dumb British public to do the right thing, especially if Boris makes a comeback and gets them all back on their side.
