So this Zahawi fella, has sold about £27m in shares that he says belong to his father from when he founded YouGov. He gets fined for not paying Capital Gains Tax due to an oversight. These sales were going on while he was in charge of the department that was deciding whether to fine him or not.



Now it's discovered he and his wife own property across London that they purchased using an unsecured loan from an anonymous source. The amount of the loan? Just under £30m. I wonder where that money came from?



Zahawi at this point was in charge of Covid-19 vaccines deployment. He suddenly finds another £3m to put into his property portfolio.









