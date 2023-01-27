« previous next »
Aren't Tories Wankers!

Re: Aren't Tories Wankers?
January 27, 2023, 11:55:58 am
Quote from: Riquende on January 27, 2023, 10:15:25 am
Hunt, apparently:

"Nor will we fix our productivity puzzle unless everyone who can participate does. So to those who retired early after the pandemic, or havent found the right role after furlough, I say  Britain needs you."

Ah right, it's all our fault then, this mess.

Why would people return though? The people who retired early did so because their pensions + savings + value of their homes means they'll be ok - and in some instances their health/skills didn't really align with the jobs on offer. Why would they come back if their lives are allright?
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers?
January 27, 2023, 01:41:26 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 27, 2023, 11:45:57 am
I see your Rishi Sunak and raise you this utter fucking bellend





He's a living charicature. No comedy show will hold a light to his GB news show.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers?
January 27, 2023, 01:45:14 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 27, 2023, 11:45:57 am
I see your Rishi Sunak and raise you this utter fucking bellend





It'll take at least 50 years for Brexit benefits to be felt, which is why I'm moving my company abroad and advising all my clients to move their money
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers?
January 27, 2023, 02:03:26 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 27, 2023, 11:13:04 am
Created a new thread to continue the Capitalist/Communist discussions, as the Tories seem to be getting off lightly because of it :)

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353645.0


loving the new thread title Andy by the way
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers?
January 27, 2023, 02:37:56 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on January 27, 2023, 02:03:26 pm
loving the new thread title Andy by the way


Not sure the title needs the '?', as surely the statement is accurate and beyond doubt.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers?
January 27, 2023, 03:26:27 pm
Can only hope that Jonathan Gullis gets hit by a car/bus/train on his way home tonight.

Absolutely disgusting slime
Re: Tories. Shambles.
January 27, 2023, 06:34:30 pm
Quote from: Riquende on January 27, 2023, 10:15:25 am
Hunt, apparently:

"Nor will we fix our productivity puzzle unless everyone who can participate does. So to those who retired early after the pandemic, or havent found the right role after furlough, I say  Britain needs you."

Ah right, it's all our fault then, this mess.

Ahahaha so all of us that realised what the fuck are we working our arses for when life is so short are now needed to get the country profitable again.  You flog us to death for a fucking pittance then expect us to go back and do it all over again.

Get to fucking fuck ya twat!!
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers?
January 27, 2023, 08:06:53 pm
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers?
Yesterday at 01:41:36 am
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers?
Yesterday at 08:32:43 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 27, 2023, 02:37:56 pm

Not sure the title needs the '?', as surely the statement is accurate and beyond doubt.

I guess it needs it grammatically, but the sentiment is pretty rhetorical.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers?
Yesterday at 08:41:25 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:32:43 am
I guess it needs it grammatically, but the sentiment is pretty rhetorical.
When the question mark or exclamation point alone are not enough, why not reach for the interrobang‽

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Interrobang
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers?
Yesterday at 08:46:45 am
Yes!
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers?
Yesterday at 09:18:13 pm
So this Zahawi fella, has sold about £27m in shares that he says belong to his father from when he founded YouGov. He gets fined for not paying Capital Gains Tax due to an oversight. These sales were going on while he was in charge of the department that was deciding whether to fine him or not.

Now it's discovered he and his wife own property across London that they purchased using an unsecured loan from an anonymous source. The amount of the loan? Just under £30m. I wonder where that money came from?

Zahawi at this point was in charge of Covid-19 vaccines deployment. He suddenly finds another £3m to put into his property portfolio.




Re: Aren't Tories Wankers?
Yesterday at 09:25:07 pm
But they all worked so hard during Covid.
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
Today at 07:05:27 am
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
Today at 09:04:19 am
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
Today at 09:10:09 am
Shame, was hoping it would drag on even longer
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
Today at 09:25:32 am
Laurie Magnus's letter absolutely hammers Zahawi, basically calls him the lying, cheat that he is.  Fair fucking play to Dan Neidle who wouldn't let this go despite a mountain of threatening legal threats.
