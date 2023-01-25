I think we have to consider whether Comminsim is something we should strive for if we want a better world, what makes people think the people who embrace Communism do so for the benefit of humanity and the people. they may think that themselves but you only have to look at Starlin and Mao to see how ideology allowed those people to commit genocide on a horrific scale with a clear conscience.
Even todays MPs are blinded by their ideology.
Dianne Abbott casually dismissing Mao great leap forward 40-60 mill genocide as the cost believing he probably did more good than harm.
I don't think it's a matter of evolution or intelligence really, Ideology makes people lose sight of the goal, so does prejudice and human nature, there will never come a time when the world is ready for Communism.
What we cannot know is how much the Stalins, Maos and the rest were wholly motivated by the socio-political model of communism, or just used it and the seductive message of economic egalitarianism it gave me to people in those countries (and let's remember that pre-Revolution Russia, China, Cuba and pretty much all the other countries that had cummunist revolutions were oppressive hellholes for millions, characterised by immense wealth inequality in what were little better than feudal systems) for their own megalomaniac ambitions.
In reality, I think most leading/senior figures in every revolution who did start off with noble ambitions, sleepwalk into becoming autocratic tyrants, implementing oppressive policy and enforcing with iron fists. Often as a response to counter-revolutionary efforts by the former elites, who have invariably been backed by the elites who control other countries and want to suppress revolutionary fervour to protect their own power and privilege.
Remember also that in all these revolutions, there were more moderate voices, trying to steer the revolutions down more compromising paths. For all I admire Lenin, he was a tunnel-visioned and ruthless c*nt. If he could have led the Bolsheviks into a compromise alliance with the Mensheviks, history would have been different.
As for Stalin, I doubt fraternal egalitarianism was anything but a very minor sub-thought, quickly dismissed, in his greed, ambition and absolute lust for power and control.
I repeat that communism is merely an economic model. If you've read Marx and Engels' Communist Manifesto, you'll note that there is nothing about oppression of the masses as a facet of communism; nothing about gulags or weaponing famines; nothing about secret police invading every aspect of daily life.