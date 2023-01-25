« previous next »
Author Topic: Tories. Shambles.  (Read 770655 times)

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21720 on: Yesterday at 02:40:29 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on January 25, 2023, 06:33:11 pm
The idea does seem good, the Communist theory sounds a brilliant idea, everyone works for a company and the profits are shared by the workers and the people.  that was the theory back in the early 1900s but that theory has been tested and proven to be a disastrous failure for many reasons, all for another thread really. point is Communism isn't a economic theory anymore, it's a failure.
I know your making a different point but it will still need money,  if the money comes from investment then the investors will want a return for the risk which is basically Capitalism, it would be impossible for all the workers in this country to club together to take over their company,  if the funding comes from the government then we are moving towards a Communist type system.
We do have a system to allow what you ask already, workers have bought out their company as a going concern, nothing wrong with that, they took a risk and ploughed their own money into it, good luck to them but that's nothing to do with trying to help with inequality etc.



Communism is merely an economic model. And it continues to be so, regardless of whether you or anyone declares it dead or a failure. It's just an economic model.

Regarding previous 'communist' regimes, those regimes were undoubtedly failures on many fronts. However was that the fault of the economic model? Or was it the case that the people who grabbed power on the back of revolutionary fervour (against tyranny) who were the problem, satidfying their own greed, agendas and, often their pdychopathy? Additionally, every single fledgling [nominally] communist regime has had to face concerted counter-revolutionary attack, mostly backed financially and militarily by anti-communist/capitalist countries. That has always fostered a culture of paranoia and entrenchment by the revolutionary forces, and in every case measures to oppose counter-revolution have morphed into a rabid beast of oppression and curtailment of basic freedoms.

Personally, I don't think humans are evolved anough to embrace communism. We're still too driven by self-interest and greed to allow it to work.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21721 on: Yesterday at 03:17:30 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 01:51:44 pm
Tories have made top civil servants stooges for their own end game, they're no longer impartial and cherry picked for certain roles and if they don't conform, out of a job


I read it differently.

I thought he was saying that HMRC don't apply penalities to 'innocent' errors or where someone has taken 'reasonable care'.

Given we know Zahawi was made to pay a substantial penalty, the HMRC boss was effectively saying that HMRC did not consider Zahawi's 'error' to be 'innocent' or that he'd taken 'reasonable care'.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21722 on: Yesterday at 03:25:20 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:17:30 pm

I read it differently.

I thought he was saying that HMRC don't apply penalities to 'innocent' errors or where someone has taken 'reasonable care'.

Given we know Zahawi was made to pay a substantial penalty, the HMRC boss was effectively saying that HMRC did not consider Zahawi's 'error' to be 'innocent' or that he'd taken 'reasonable care'.


That was my reading of it too.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21723 on: Yesterday at 03:52:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:17:30 pm

I read it differently.

I thought he was saying that HMRC don't apply penalities to 'innocent' errors or where someone has taken 'reasonable care'.

Given we know Zahawi was made to pay a substantial penalty, the HMRC boss was effectively saying that HMRC did not consider Zahawi's 'error' to be 'innocent' or that he'd taken 'reasonable care'.



My specific issue is with Simon Case, although top jobs (and promotions after) are often how you 'assisted' top politicians at the time
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21724 on: Yesterday at 04:13:27 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:40:29 pm


Communism is merely an economic model. And it continues to be so, regardless of whether you or anyone declares it dead or a failure. It's just an economic model.

Regarding previous 'communist' regimes, those regimes were undoubtedly failures on many fronts. However was that the fault of the economic model? Or was it the case that the people who grabbed power on the back of revolutionary fervour (against tyranny) who were the problem, satidfying their own greed, agendas and, often their pdychopathy? Additionally, every single fledgling [nominally] communist regime has had to face concerted counter-revolutionary attack, mostly backed financially and militarily by anti-communist/capitalist countries. That has always fostered a culture of paranoia and entrenchment by the revolutionary forces, and in every case measures to oppose counter-revolution have morphed into a rabid beast of oppression and curtailment of basic freedoms.

Personally, I don't think humans are evolved anough to embrace communism. We're still too driven by self-interest and greed to allow it to work.
Communism is a economic model that has failed for many reasons, Human nature does play a big part in that failure, we have seen it in Russia and Venezuela, we see it in all left wing political leaders, distrust and Nepotism leading to the wrong people sharing power, result is incompetency, corruption of values/principles, whats not really well known about Communism in Russia is the massive jobs for the boys culture, cost Russia a fortune, I could go on.
I honestly don't mean this as a insult but I also argued the world isn't ready for Communism when I was in my late teens, I thought it was inevitable, all it needed was for people to work together and they will all share the benefits.
I then began to learn how the real world works, how trade works and realised it will never work, especially in isolation, we saw that in Venezuela.
So it's not just all the Human Nature or no incentive to put any effort to produce under Communism. Communism is a failure for many reasons.

@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21725 on: Yesterday at 04:24:24 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 04:13:27 pm
distrust and Nepotism leading to the wrong people sharing power, result is incompetency, corruption of values/principles


We have that already.

(and, just so you know, I'm almost 51 years old and I too have 'seen how the world works', working long periods in both the private and public sectors  ;D I just take a different view of it to yourself)

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21726 on: Yesterday at 04:35:25 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:24:24 pm

We have that already.

(and, just so you know, I'm almost 51 years old and I too have 'seen how the world works', working long periods in both the private and public sectors  ;D I just take a different view of it to yourself)
Yes and the country is feeling the disastrous effect, the extreme left and extreme right have a lot in common but at least we can still vote them out in this country. ive agreed on Human nature being a factor in the failure of Communism but ive also added other reasons.
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21727 on: Yesterday at 05:37:54 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 04:13:27 pm
distrust and Nepotism leading to the wrong people sharing power, result is incompetency, corruption of values/principles

Are you describing the current situation?
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21728 on: Yesterday at 06:26:44 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:37:54 pm
Are you describing the current situation?
Not really, am describing what happens when the extreme right/left in this case win power. it never ends well economically as well as socially.
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21729 on: Yesterday at 07:09:57 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:40:29 pm
Personally, I don't think humans are evolved anough to embrace communism. We're still too driven by self-interest and greed to allow it to work.
To be fair I know exactly what you mean by that, I've often said to my lad, considering humans are supposed to be the most advanced animals on the planet we're actually not that clever and can't even take care of each other entirely.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21730 on: Yesterday at 07:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:40:29 pm


Communism is merely an economic model. And it continues to be so, regardless of whether you or anyone declares it dead or a failure. It's just an economic model.

Regarding previous 'communist' regimes, those regimes were undoubtedly failures on many fronts. However was that the fault of the economic model? Or was it the case that the people who grabbed power on the back of revolutionary fervour (against tyranny) who were the problem, satidfying their own greed, agendas and, often their pdychopathy? Additionally, every single fledgling [nominally] communist regime has had to face concerted counter-revolutionary attack, mostly backed financially and militarily by anti-communist/capitalist countries. That has always fostered a culture of paranoia and entrenchment by the revolutionary forces, and in every case measures to oppose counter-revolution have morphed into a rabid beast of oppression and curtailment of basic freedoms.

Personally, I don't think humans are evolved anough to embrace communism. We're still too driven by self-interest and greed to allow it to work.



You could change the word 'communism' in your post with 'capitalism' and it would still make a sort of sense.

There are many theorists of capitalism who believe "it hasn't really been tried yet". I think Truss was influenced by some of them.

"Meanwhile life outside goes on all around you", as the Bard said.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21731 on: Yesterday at 07:47:10 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:09:57 pm
To be fair I know exactly what you mean by that, I've often said to my lad, considering humans are supposed to be the most advanced animals on the planet we're actually not that clever and can't even take care of each other entirely.
I think we have to consider whether Comminsim is something we should strive for if we want a better world, what makes people think the people who embrace Communism do so for the benefit of humanity and the people. they may think that themselves but you only have to look at Starlin and Mao to see how ideology allowed those people to commit genocide on a horrific scale with a clear conscience.
Even todays MPs are blinded by their ideology.
Dianne Abbott casually dismissing Mao great leap forward 40-60 mill genocide as the cost believing he probably did more good than harm.
I don't think it's a matter of evolution or intelligence really, Ideology makes people lose sight of the goal, so does prejudice and human nature, there will never come a time when the world is ready for Communism.
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21732 on: Yesterday at 07:56:00 pm »
Quote from: Serano on Yesterday at 01:47:02 pm
Im not sure thats the context it should be looked at. A governments primary responsibility is to surely protect its citizens? I think its a legitimate concern that the majority of irregular arrivals (who also happen to be young men), arrive undocumented - either because they dont have access to documents or because theyve deliberately disposed of them. Therefore, its incredibly challenging to run any meaningful checks on them. Do you not think that is a concern?


that's the narrative that will be used by the Frottage types was what I was getting at
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21733 on: Yesterday at 09:34:36 pm »
Windrush report: Suella Braverman scraps three recommendations

The head of the Windrush inquiry has expressed disappointment after the home secretary confirmed the government was dropping three key commitments made in the wake of the scandal.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-64414451
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21734 on: Yesterday at 09:46:58 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:47:10 pm
I think we have to consider whether Comminsim is something we should strive for if we want a better world, what makes people think the people who embrace Communism do so for the benefit of humanity and the people. they may think that themselves but you only have to look at Starlin and Mao to see how ideology allowed those people to commit genocide on a horrific scale with a clear conscience.
Even todays MPs are blinded by their ideology.
Dianne Abbott casually dismissing Mao great leap forward 40-60 mill genocide as the cost believing he probably did more good than harm.
I don't think it's a matter of evolution or intelligence really, Ideology makes people lose sight of the goal, so does prejudice and human nature, there will never come a time when the world is ready for Communism.


What we cannot know is how much the Stalins, Maos and the rest were wholly motivated by the socio-political model of communism, or just used it and the seductive message of economic egalitarianism it gave me to people in those countries (and let's remember that pre-Revolution Russia, China, Cuba and pretty much all the other countries that had cummunist revolutions were oppressive hellholes for millions, characterised by immense wealth inequality in what were little better than feudal systems) for their own megalomaniac ambitions.

In reality, I think most leading/senior figures in every revolution who did start off with noble ambitions, sleepwalk into becoming autocratic tyrants, implementing oppressive policy and enforcing with iron fists. Often as a response to counter-revolutionary efforts by the former elites, who have invariably been backed by the elites who control other countries and want to suppress revolutionary fervour to protect their own power and privilege.

Remember also that in all these revolutions, there were more moderate voices, trying to steer the revolutions down more compromising paths. For all I admire Lenin, he was a tunnel-visioned and ruthless c*nt. If he could have led the Bolsheviks into a compromise alliance with the Mensheviks, history would have been different.

As for Stalin, I doubt fraternal egalitarianism was anything but a very minor sub-thought, quickly dismissed, in his greed, ambition and absolute lust for power and control.

I repeat that communism is merely an economic model. If you've read Marx and Engels' Communist Manifesto, you'll note that there is nothing about oppression of the masses as a facet of communism; nothing about gulags or weaponing famines; nothing about secret police invading every aspect of daily life.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21735 on: Yesterday at 09:51:05 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:43:00 pm
You could change the word 'communism' in your post with 'capitalism' and it would still make a sort of sense.

There are many theorists of capitalism who believe "it hasn't really been tried yet". I think Truss was influenced by some of them.

"Meanwhile life outside goes on all around you", as the Bard said.

Some bits, perhaps. Most not.

Also, a core tenet of capitalism is the accumulation of wealth in the hands of a capital-owning elite. That's the antithesis of genuine communism.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21736 on: Yesterday at 10:46:53 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:46:58 pm

What we cannot know is how much the Stalins, Maos and the rest were wholly motivated by the socio-political model of communism, or just used it and the seductive message of economic egalitarianism it gave me to people in those countries (and let's remember that pre-Revolution Russia, China, Cuba and pretty much all the other countries that had cummunist revolutions were oppressive hellholes for millions, characterised by immense wealth inequality in what were little better than feudal systems) for their own megalomaniac ambitions.

In reality, I think most leading/senior figures in every revolution who did start off with noble ambitions, sleepwalk into becoming autocratic tyrants, implementing oppressive policy and enforcing with iron fists. Often as a response to counter-revolutionary efforts by the former elites, who have invariably been backed by the elites who control other countries and want to suppress revolutionary fervour to protect their own power and privilege.

Remember also that in all these revolutions, there were more moderate voices, trying to steer the revolutions down more compromising paths. For all I admire Lenin, he was a tunnel-visioned and ruthless c*nt. If he could have led the Bolsheviks into a compromise alliance with the Mensheviks, history would have been different.

As for Stalin, I doubt fraternal egalitarianism was anything but a very minor sub-thought, quickly dismissed, in his greed, ambition and absolute lust for power and control.

I repeat that communism is merely an economic model. If you've read Marx and Engels' Communist Manifesto, you'll note that there is nothing about oppression of the masses as a facet of communism; nothing about gulags or weaponing famines; nothing about secret police invading every aspect of daily life.
The point of my post was we were moving towards accepting the world hasn't evolved enough yet to embrace Communism yet as if it's something which will benefit mankind.
Diane Abbotts point was similar. the 10s of millions of peasants who were starved  to death were ignored, all for the benefit of the Communist system so on balance he did more good than harm, this had nothing to do with any opposition or threat to Maos regime by anyone.
 Power corrupts so I agree leaders who gain power resort to tyranny to maintain power. they don't start off tyrants, they start off as leaders who resort to tyranny to maintain power.
I disagree on their motives for doing so, Starlins purges had sod all to do with fighting outside influences, it was about wiping out all opposition from inside his own country.

Chaves is a perfect modern example of how Socialism/Communist leaders are corrupted by power, I don't doubt Chavez intentions when he came to power, I know he spent his life dreaming about creating a Socialist state to take the people out of poverty, but when he gets into power he resorts to Nepotism out of loyalty to friends , clueless people who were not qualified to run a country, then the corruption took hold, we know the result. a country with the richest assets in the world suffered horrific poverty, it's something that should be taken note of, the country had it all there shouldn't have been any struggle to better the lives of the people, if it didn't work in Venezuela then it won't work anywhere else as Venezuela had everything going for it.
Now we have his successor Maudro, corrupted by power and killing to maintain power. democracy out the window to maintain power.
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21737 on: Yesterday at 11:36:53 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:40:29 pm


Communism is merely an economic model. And it continues to be so, regardless of whether you or anyone declares it dead or a failure. It's just an economic model.

Personally, I don't think humans are evolved anough to embrace communism. We're still too driven by self-interest and greed to allow it to work.

Bullshit, sorry but bullshit. Communism is control, authoritarianism, to have a communist state you need an ultimate leader, a melomaniac, the supposed inverse of communism, that in itself means it consumes itself - Stalin, Pol Pot....
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21738 on: Today at 12:11:38 am »
Quote from: BobOnATank on Yesterday at 11:36:53 pm
Bullshit, sorry but bullshit. Communism is control, authoritarianism, to have a communist state you need an ultimate leader, a melomaniac, the supposed inverse of communism, that in itself means it consumes itself - Stalin, Pol Pot....
I wonder what kind of music Pol Pot was into.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21739 on: Today at 08:25:42 am »
Quote from: BobOnATank on Yesterday at 11:36:53 pm
Communism is control, authoritarianism, to have a communist state you need an ultimate leader...

Quite the assertion, would you care to expand on that, explain your reasoning?
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21740 on: Today at 08:36:50 am »
Quote from: BobOnATank on Yesterday at 11:36:53 pm
Bullshit, sorry but bullshit. Communism is control, authoritarianism, to have a communist state you need an ultimate leader, a melomaniac, the supposed inverse of communism, that in itself means it consumes itself - Stalin, Pol Pot....


I can see you didn't understand anything of what I wrote

 :lmao
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21741 on: Today at 09:38:37 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:51:05 pm
Some bits, perhaps. Most not.

Also, a core tenet of capitalism is the accumulation of wealth in the hands of a capital-owning elite. That's the antithesis of genuine communism.


They are extremely different systems. But that's not my point. It's the apologias that are similar. Apologists for communism tend to dismiss Mao and Stalin and Castro with a wave of a hand ("the circumstances weren't right", "history wasn't ready", "the legacy of the past was too great"). Their conclusion is, "Communism hasn't yet been tried."

My point was that apologists for capitalism can do the same. They obviously don't have as much to apologise for as communists, but they can also feel that their system hasn't lived up to the noble ideals of Adam Smith and they conclude "Capitalism hasn't been tried yet."

 
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21742 on: Today at 09:49:01 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:11:38 am
I wonder what kind of music Pol Pot was into.

I think hed be a bit of a goth. Dead Can Dance would be his favourite.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21743 on: Today at 09:57:44 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:38:37 am
They are extremely different systems. But that's not my point. It's the apologias that are similar. Apologists for communism tend to dismiss Mao and Stalin and Castro with a wave of a hand ("the circumstances weren't right", "history wasn't ready", "the legacy of the past was too great"). Their conclusion is, "Communism hasn't yet been tried."

My point was that apologists for capitalism can do the same. They obviously don't have as much to apologise for as communists, but they can also feel that their system hasn't lived up to the noble ideals of Adam Smith and they conclude "Capitalism hasn't been tried yet."


I don't dismiss the actions of any of those regimes. They were abhorrent and the perpetrators should rot in hell (if I believed in hell  ;D)

But I do insist that the economic ideal that is communism was not the cause. If the upswell of unrest and revolution would have been the opposite way round - ie, there was a socialist socio-economic model in place in Russia or China or Cambodia that was tyrannical and deeply unpopular enough to foment revolution, you'd likely have had Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot bustling their way to the forefront of the anti-socialist revolutions there.

Was the ideology secondary to these people, behond personal ambition driven my megalomania?

It's like saying "Football violence is the fault of the actual game of football so we'll blame the game of football for the violence". It's nonsense.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21744 on: Today at 10:02:42 am »
"Stop the boats"

One of the main proposals for economic growth by Jeremy c*nt  ::)  :wanker :butt :no
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21745 on: Today at 10:04:52 am »
Anyway, onto the Tories. This piece in the 'i' talks about how middle class men & women in their 40's and 50's are turning on the Tories. More liberal in their views that previous generations of 'middle-aged, middle-class' people, unhappy about Brexit, and suffering economically now, they are abandoning the Tories.

Voters in their fifties are a ticking timebomb that could blow up Tory election hopes
Unhappy about Brexit and state pension ages, Centrist Dads (and Mums) have greater political power than ever

https://inews.co.uk/opinion/voters-in-their-fifties-are-a-ticking-timebomb-that-could-blow-up-the-tory-election-hopes-2110574

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21746 on: Today at 10:09:34 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:11:38 am
I wonder what kind of music Pol Pot was into.

Wasn't a fan of kettle drums, called them black.
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21747 on: Today at 10:15:25 am »
Hunt, apparently:

"Nor will we fix our productivity puzzle unless everyone who can participate does. So to those who retired early after the pandemic, or havent found the right role after furlough, I say  Britain needs you."

Ah right, it's all our fault then, this mess.
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.
