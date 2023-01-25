

What we cannot know is how much the Stalins, Maos and the rest were wholly motivated by the socio-political model of communism, or just used it and the seductive message of economic egalitarianism it gave me to people in those countries (and let's remember that pre-Revolution Russia, China, Cuba and pretty much all the other countries that had cummunist revolutions were oppressive hellholes for millions, characterised by immense wealth inequality in what were little better than feudal systems) for their own megalomaniac ambitions.



In reality, I think most leading/senior figures in every revolution who did start off with noble ambitions, sleepwalk into becoming autocratic tyrants, implementing oppressive policy and enforcing with iron fists. Often as a response to counter-revolutionary efforts by the former elites, who have invariably been backed by the elites who control other countries and want to suppress revolutionary fervour to protect their own power and privilege.



Remember also that in all these revolutions, there were more moderate voices, trying to steer the revolutions down more compromising paths. For all I admire Lenin, he was a tunnel-visioned and ruthless c*nt. If he could have led the Bolsheviks into a compromise alliance with the Mensheviks, history would have been different.



As for Stalin, I doubt fraternal egalitarianism was anything but a very minor sub-thought, quickly dismissed, in his greed, ambition and absolute lust for power and control.



I repeat that communism is merely an economic model. If you've read Marx and Engels' Communist Manifesto, you'll note that there is nothing about oppression of the masses as a facet of communism; nothing about gulags or weaponing famines; nothing about secret police invading every aspect of daily life.



The point of my post was we were moving towards accepting the world hasn't evolved enough yet to embrace Communism yet as if it's something which will benefit mankind.Diane Abbotts point was similar. the 10s of millions of peasants who were starved to death were ignored, all for the benefit of the Communist system so on balance he did more good than harm, this had nothing to do with any opposition or threat to Maos regime by anyone.Power corrupts so I agree leaders who gain power resort to tyranny to maintain power. they don't start off tyrants, they start off as leaders who resort to tyranny to maintain power.I disagree on their motives for doing so, Starlins purges had sod all to do with fighting outside influences, it was about wiping out all opposition from inside his own country.Chaves is a perfect modern example of how Socialism/Communist leaders are corrupted by power, I don't doubt Chavez intentions when he came to power, I know he spent his life dreaming about creating a Socialist state to take the people out of poverty, but when he gets into power he resorts to Nepotism out of loyalty to friends , clueless people who were not qualified to run a country, then the corruption took hold, we know the result. a country with the richest assets in the world suffered horrific poverty, it's something that should be taken note of, the country had it all there shouldn't have been any struggle to better the lives of the people, if it didn't work in Venezuela then it won't work anywhere else as Venezuela had everything going for it.Now we have his successor Maudro, corrupted by power and killing to maintain power. democracy out the window to maintain power.