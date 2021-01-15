I was 21 at the time of the 1992 election, lived in Neil' Kinnock s constituency of Islwyn. My Mum was heavily involved in his campaign and we got to know Neil quite well during that time.



She was at the count in the evening and we saw her on the TV when Neil arrived at the count.



My Dad and I watched the results at home, buoyed at first by the exit poll showing Labour as largest party but as soon as Basildon came in we knew it was game over.



I have never been so down about an election result, much more so than 2019 as that was an obvious defeat. We genuinely thought that we would be living in the PMs constituency.



The Security around that election was huge, a massive increased police presence and a policeman positioned constantly outside the Kinnock's small terraced house on Sir Ivor's Road.



I felt sad for Neil and Glenys, sad for the Labour Party but sadder for the country who would have to put up with another 5 years of Tory rule.



2024/25 could be the same of course and there is some precedent. A 102 majority won in 1987 versus an 80 seat majority in 2019 meaning both were very difficult to turn around.



I think much will depend on the Reform Party. If they stand in every constituency there's a very good chance that the right wing vote will split. They will also take some votes from Labour, particularly in the red wall constituencies but have potential to damage the Tory vote substantially.



Think Yorky said the other day, he wants the Tories humiliated. I share that view, one seat win is one too many for me