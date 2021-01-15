Is Nobby saying he wants to end capitalism, or merely pointing out that's what some want?
Thank you, Paul.
OldFordie is getting carried away in his little paddy
I'd actually put myself in the 'less left' category, believing capitalism to be useful - as long as its properly regulated to keep it under control and to mitigate the as many of its inevitable evils as possible.
I look at the economic system issue as a spectrum that we're all somewhere along. At one end is unfettered/laissez-faire/ultra-free market capitalism; at the other is a full command economy.
The vast majority of people will sit within a concentration toward the middle; some more left of centre, others more right. The question is where we sit on that. I'm probably about halfway between the centre and 'command'.
I'll also say that we could have a sub-spectrum focused only on public ownership/control of economic functions with the same two ends. The vast majority of us was some level of public ownership/control (eg, police, army, fire, tax collection, etc) but there's disparity over how far that goes,
Saying all that, I'm coming to a growing conclusion that, in order to manage our economies as they shift towards increasing automation and AI, we need a modern adaptation of the communist economic model. The alternative is a much greater concentration of wealth in the possession of the owners of capital.