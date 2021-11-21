« previous next »
Tories. Shambles.

TepidT2O

Re: Tories. Shambles.
Yesterday at 10:29:17 pm
So as far as I can glean from stories tonight.

Zahawi agreed a deal with HMRC that his tax avoidance was an oversight and he did this when he was chancellor and in effective control of .HMRC..  happy coincidence nes-pah?

Now, it seems that when You Gov was partially bought out, the founders were entitled to a hearty pay out.

Now, it was decided that because his dad contributed funding to start You Gov he should take all of the founder shares due to Zahawi and pocket them into his offshore trust.

Now Zahawi says he has never been a beneficiary of an offshore trust, this of course is a lie by omission, because he used his fathers offshore trust instead of using his own.

Now, Zahawi claims that that HMRC disagreed about the exact allocation of founder shares?

Why so?  Because they all went to his father.  Now, clever journalists have managed to work out how much Zahawi senior actually contributed to the start up of yougov from the amount Zahawi has had to repay to HMRC.

Yes, Zahawi senior contributed less than 1% of the start up finding yet, by happy coincidence received all of the cash when shares were sold a happy coincidence as he trousered them into an offshore tax free trust.

Anyway, the long and short of it is that if you or I had done this, wed be in gaol. 

Being chancellor and in charge of HMRC whilst they investigated your tax affairs seems to be have been a great slice of fortune.

Hes a dirty fucking crook.


Kenny's Jacket

Re: Tories. Shambles.
Yesterday at 10:42:28 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:29:17 pm
Now, it was decided that because his dad contributed funding to start You Gov he should take all of the founder shares due to Zahawi and pocket them into his offshore trust.

Yes, Zahawi senior contributed less than 1% of the start up finding yet, by happy coincidence received all of the cash when shares were sold a happy coincidence as he trousered them into an offshore tax free trust.


A moot point politically, but Im guessing the other 99% of the start up funding let him do this as there would be no tax, and then Daddy Zahawi pays them all back at the pre tax rate ?
west_london_red

Re: Tories. Shambles.
Yesterday at 10:56:20 pm
Its nice to see this go somewhere eventually, I was following Dan Neidel on this months ago when he started asking questions about Zahawis taxes and then started getting letters from Zahawis solicitors threatening him and at the same time saying he cant make the threatening letters public. Neidel spoke his lawyer mates who advised him that Zahawis solicitors were not allowed to threaten or prevent him from publishing the letters so he put them on Twitter and Zahawis solicitors got in trouble with the regulators.

Hopefully this is the just the beginning, Niedle is already working on uncovering the next Tory crook.
John C

Re: Tories. Shambles.
Yesterday at 11:07:02 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:56:20 pm
Niedle is already working on uncovering the next Tory crook.
I hope he hasn't booked any holidays this year because when he's found the next Tory crook there's another 200 to go.
only6times

Re: Tories. Shambles.
Yesterday at 11:15:24 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:29:17 pm
So as far as I can glean from stories tonight.

Zahawi agreed a deal with HMRC that his tax avoidance was an oversight and he did this when he was chancellor and in effective control of .HMRC..  happy coincidence nes-pah?

Now, it seems that when You Gov was partially bought out, the founders were entitled to a hearty pay out.

Now, it was decided that because his dad contributed funding to start You Gov he should take all of the founder shares due to Zahawi and pocket them into his offshore trust.

Now Zahawi says he has never been a beneficiary of an offshore trust, this of course is a lie by omission, because he used his fathers offshore trust instead of using his own.

Now, Zahawi claims that that HMRC disagreed about the exact allocation of founder shares?

Why so?  Because they all went to his father.  Now, clever journalists have managed to work out how much Zahawi senior actually contributed to the start up of yougov from the amount Zahawi has had to repay to HMRC.

Yes, Zahawi senior contributed less than 1% of the start up finding yet, by happy coincidence received all of the cash when shares were sold a happy coincidence as he trousered them into an offshore tax free trust.

Anyway, the long and short of it is that if you or I had done this, wed be in gaol. 

Being chancellor and in charge of HMRC whilst they investigated your tax affairs seems to be have been a great slice of fortune.

Hes a dirty fucking crook.



;Straight from the Tory handbook. Remember when Jeremy Chunt forgot he had flats worth £7  million quid?
oldfordie

Re: Tories. Shambles.
Yesterday at 11:48:09 pm
Same response as usual, defending liars and the corrupt. it's sickening to hear them defend them for something they aren't doing, in this case, he's been transparent while all he's done is try to hush it up with threats.
Won't make much difference to the Torys now. were stuck with them for the next 2 yrs, just another scandal to add to the many, where do Labour even start when reminding voters of how corrupt. incompetent liars they are.
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Statto Red

Re: Tories. Shambles.
Today at 12:27:23 am


Just to add, here's the poll from 18th Jan

Nick110581

Re: Tories. Shambles.
Today at 07:46:44 am
About four years ago, HMRC fucked my tax code up and refunded me money. I spoke to them and they said it was right.

Fast forward to October last year and I am being chased for £3k. I spoke to them and disputed it explaining the timeline - they sent a letter that must have taken about 5 days to compose saying its owed and the reasons why saying it cannot be written off and I must agree a Time To Pay Agreement. I have done so and theres no extra charges but they will come for the commoner easy enough and let the rich do what they want.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Tories. Shambles.
Today at 11:34:25 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:46:44 am
they will come for the commoner easy enough and let the rich do what they want.


Ken Dodd says 'hi!'

(I knew a couple of inspectors who worked on this case and some other investigations into high-profile people. On Dodd, they said he was guilty as sin, but had friends 'high up' who helped him get off. On some other investigations, they were 'warned off' by very senior Inland Revenue staff (again, friends in high places/government)

