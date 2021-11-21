So as far as I can glean from stories tonight .



Zahawi agreed a deal with HMRC that his tax avoidance was an oversight and he did this when he was chancellor and in effective control of .HMRC.. happy coincidence nes-pah?



Now, it seems that when You Gov was partially bought out, the founders were entitled to a hearty pay out.



Now, it was decided that because his dad contributed funding to start You Gov he should take all of the founder shares due to Zahawi and pocket them into his offshore trust.



Now Zahawi says he has never been a beneficiary of an offshore trust, this of course is a lie by omission, because he used his fathers offshore trust instead of using his own.



Now, Zahawi claims that that HMRC disagreed about the exact allocation of founder shares?



Why so? Because they all went to his father. Now, clever journalists have managed to work out how much Zahawi senior actually contributed to the start up of yougov from the amount Zahawi has had to repay to HMRC.



Yes, Zahawi senior contributed less than 1% of the start up finding yet, by happy coincidence received all of the cash when shares were sold a happy coincidence as he trousered them into an offshore tax free trust.



Anyway, the long and short of it is that if you or I had done this, wed be in gaol.



Being chancellor and in charge of HMRC whilst they investigated your tax affairs seems to be have been a great slice of fortune.



Hes a dirty fucking crook.





