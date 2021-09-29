« previous next »
Tories. Shambles.

Re: Tories. Shambles.
Reply #21560 on: Yesterday at 10:51:40 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:37:47 am
I've just read that. There's no mention of Wes Streeting.

From the article..

Javid is understood to have privately praised plans by Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, to phase out the GP system of independent contractors and have the NHS employ family doctors directly. In office he was considering a similar plan and says it is “clear that the one-size-fits-all model of primary care is no longer fit for purpose”. He stresses, however, that it is “the introduction of a contributory principle that will be the crucial aspect” in saving the NHS.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Reply #21561 on: Yesterday at 11:14:21 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:51:40 am
From the article..

Javid is understood to have privately praised plans by Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, to phase out the GP system of independent contractors and have the NHS employ family doctors directly. In office he was considering a similar plan and says it is clear that the one-size-fits-all model of primary care is no longer fit for purpose. He stresses, however, that it is the introduction of a contributory principle that will be the crucial aspect in saving the NHS.

OK, I see it now, it's from the Times report rather than Javid's own long article.

But read the extract again and then explain to us why "the two c*nts are sharing the same bed." I honestly think you've misunderstood what is being said.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Reply #21562 on: Yesterday at 11:34:08 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:45:30 am
Javid says people should pay for GP appointments and A&E and has of course praised Streetings policies. Two c*nts, sharing a bed.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:49:51 am
Source?
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:08:03 am
The Times.
"God, the Times has really gone downhill recently hasn't it!" - Blackadder.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Reply #21563 on: Yesterday at 11:41:29 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:51:40 am
From the article..

Javid is understood to have privately praised plans by Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, to phase out the GP system of independent contractors and have the NHS employ family doctors directly. In office he was considering a similar plan and says it is clear that the one-size-fits-all model of primary care is no longer fit for purpose. He stresses, however, that it is the introduction of a contributory principle that will be the crucial aspect in saving the NHS.
Ive no idea if the system will work out better but mystified why your attacking Streeting over suggesting it as it seems to be something you've demanded from Streeting unless your basing it on a Tory supporting it, nothing wrong with that. Labour shouldn't just oppose everything the Torys say for the sake of it and vice versa.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Reply #21564 on: Yesterday at 02:59:27 pm
Zahawi claims it was careless and not deliberate as he didn't know. Hmm, that's why he threatened people with litigation and set up shell companies
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Reply #21565 on: Yesterday at 03:20:01 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 02:59:27 pm
Zahawi claims it was careless and not deliberate as he didn't know. Hmm, that's why he threatened people with litigation and set up shell companies
The (ex)Chancellor of the Exchequer didn't know what exactly?
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Reply #21566 on: Yesterday at 03:20:51 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:41:29 am
Ive no idea if the system will work out better but mystified why your attacking Streeting over suggesting it as it seems to be something you've demanded from Streeting unless your basing it on a Tory supporting it, nothing wrong with that. Labour shouldn't just oppose everything the Torys say for the sake of it and vice versa.

The opposition to this idea makes zero sense. Pretty much everyone on here would prefer, all things being equal, that work isnt outsourced in the NHS, so why would the insourcing of GP services be a bad idea?
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Reply #21567 on: Yesterday at 03:22:38 pm
Its now clear that he must have negotiated this deal whisks he was chancellor of the exchequer 


Enormous conflict of interest and he also claims it was a mistake, why then did he threaten legal action against so many journalists reporting it?

 
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Reply #21568 on: Yesterday at 03:26:06 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 03:20:01 pm
The (ex)Chancellor of the Exchequer didn't know what exactly?

That Torie MPs have to pay tax
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Reply #21569 on: Yesterday at 03:31:25 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 03:22:38 pm
Its now clear that he must have negotiated this deal whisks he was chancellor of the exchequer 


Enormous conflict of interest and he also claims it was a mistake, why then did he threaten legal action against so many journalists reporting it?

 

Its complete bill shit. It wasnt an arithmetic error, or a matter of judgment where say he claimed something as an expense when its used for both business and personal use, he said he didnt benefit from the money made by selling his shares in YouGov, its a binary question: Did you benefit financially from the sale of the shares and he said he didnt when he did.

Hopefully he continues to try and blag his way out of this and stays in position, just drags this out and causes more damage.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Reply #21570 on: Yesterday at 06:27:22 pm
Incredible!

So, Johnson forgot to declare his £800k credit facility

But, the guy who arranged it all for him?  A short time later he made him chairman of the BBC !!!

Thats a resigning issue, and this whole affair surely rules out any return for Johnson

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/the-bbc-chairman-the-prime-minister-and-the-800-000-loan-guarantee-f7nt5kfml
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Reply #21571 on: Yesterday at 09:57:22 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:27:22 pm
Incredible!

So, Johnson forgot to declare his £800k credit facility

But, the guy who arranged it all for him?  A short time later he made him chairman of the BBC !!!

Thats a resigning issue, and this whole affair surely rules out any return for Johnson

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/the-bbc-chairman-the-prime-minister-and-the-800-000-loan-guarantee-f7nt5kfml
Everything they do is a grift. Everything.

For those who cannot access the waywalled Times article, a link to an alternative source is in the spoiler.

Re: Tories. Shambles.
Reply #21572 on: Yesterday at 11:35:58 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:57:22 pm
Everything they do is a grift. Everything.

For those who cannot access the waywalled Times article, a link to an alternative source is in the spoiler.

Spoiler
https://archive.is/GW7Qn
[close]
Thanks for providing the article. They are just the most unbelievable pieces of shit, all of them.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Reply #21573 on: Yesterday at 11:56:13 pm
If this was a proper government and Mr Seatbelt wasnt terrified of his party - then by the morning tele Zahawi would be sacked from
Cabinet and Johnson wouldve lost the whip.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Reply #21574 on: Today at 01:22:57 am
The Tories really have no shame
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Reply #21575 on: Today at 06:44:54 am
That article states the beeb has no comment.  But Im sure Kuenssberg will be all over it on her show this morning.

Or not.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Reply #21576 on: Today at 08:22:13 am
The guy who carried out the investigation into Zahawi on the BBC now, was introduced as a Labour supporter which he pulled them up on.

I cant think of another person having been introduced like this unless they are an official of a political party. They dont introduce the Tufton St hacks as supporters of the Tory Party each time they come on the TV
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Reply #21577 on: Today at 08:41:36 am
Cleverly all over the place on sky re Johnsons dodgy loan and the tax avoider Zahawi.  Usual shambles
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Reply #21578 on: Today at 09:19:42 am
Johnson damages everything he comes into contact with.

His disgusting party is unredeemed by anything. You have to be an absolute shit to even consider voting Tory these days. There are many such people, we know, but I'll be gutted if the Conservative party breaks 20 per cent at the next general election.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Reply #21579 on: Today at 10:16:13 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:19:42 am
Johnson damages everything he comes into contact with.

His disgusting party is unredeemed by anything. You have to be an absolute shit to even consider voting Tory these days. There are many such people, we know, but I'll be gutted if the Conservative party breaks 20 per cent at the next general election.
Says something when we consider the prospect of only 20% of voters being 'absolute shits' as a satisfactory situation.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Reply #21580 on: Today at 10:55:42 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:16:13 am
Says something when we consider the prospect of only 20% of voters being 'absolute shits' as a satisfactory situation.

Maybe I'm being too pessimistic.

I tend to think, generally, that absolute shits form something less than 10 per cent of the population. Based on absolute no evidence I also believe this proportion has probably been constant throughout history and across cultures.  Naturally these people have an impact on society much wider than their paltry numbers. People used to like the quote "it takes a village to raise a child" and I do too. But, the truth is, it takes "one absolute shit to ruin a village" - or a housing estate, or a pub, or a workplace, or night out etc. Equally a load of "absolute shits" brought together in a venerable organisation like the Conservative party can ruin the country.

In my ideal world JC the Tories would be reduced to zero seats at the next election. That would be a fair reward for their performance over the past few years. Or maybe they should return just 1 MP. John Redwood perhaps or Reet Smug. A standing reminder of how loathsome, stupid and anti-social the Tory party has become.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Reply #21581 on: Today at 10:58:55 am
Typical lefty BBC.
