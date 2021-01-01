« previous next »
Author Topic: Tories. Shambles.  (Read 761322 times)

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21520 on: Today at 09:43:29 am »
The party in ungovernable. Its hilarious and it all starts with Brexit, in which Cameron tried to keep his party together.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21521 on: Today at 09:48:11 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:24:15 pm
Terrible terrible day for Sunak

Found out for levelling up his own constituency

Admitting levelling up was just a slogan

Cringe worthy interview in a car

Utter shambles hes in desperate trouble

Been reported for not wearing a seatbelt  :wanker

Used an RAF jet to fly there rather than take the train  :wanker
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21522 on: Today at 10:04:23 am »
Matt Green is getting blunter with his hatred for the Tories  ;D

Matt Green
@mattgreencomedy
Jeremy C*nt uses coffee cups to explain the economy!

https://twitter.com/mattgreencomedy/status/1616170749940613127
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21523 on: Today at 10:20:41 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:48:11 am
Been reported for not wearing a seatbelt  :wanker

Used an RAF jet to fly there rather than take the train  :wanker

Almost feel like the seatbelt was deliberate to create a talking poi but away from the tax dodging and other catalogue of shite.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21524 on: Today at 10:21:41 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:20:41 am
Almost feel like the seatbelt was deliberate to create a talking poi but away from the tax dodging and other catalogue of shite.

Would not be surprised at that at all. £100 fine is nothing to his wife ;)
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21525 on: Today at 10:24:36 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:20:41 am
Almost feel like the seatbelt was deliberate to create a talking poi but away from the tax dodging and other catalogue of shite.

It's the Dead Twat strategy (when he goes flying through the windscreen because he wasn't wearing his belt)?
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21526 on: Today at 10:25:31 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:21:41 am
Would not be surprised at that at all. £100 fine is nothing to his wife ;)

"Just get this one will you love, Ill get the next one".
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21527 on: Today at 10:30:16 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:24:36 am
It's the Dead Twat strategy (when he goes flying through the windscreen because he wasn't wearing his belt)?
On the plus side, there's a high statistical probability that the more often he doesn't wear his seatbelt, the more likely he is indeed to fly through the windscreen, thus saving TQF Squadron at Northolt the cost of the plane trip...... #levellingup
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21528 on: Today at 10:32:19 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:58:48 pm
To be fair I dont know Canterbury or Farnborough but Reading is pretty rough in places.

Maybe they have accepted they cant hold on the Red Wall seats so are just focusing on holding the Home Counties which is a small positive because they know they are toast in the seats they took from Labour.


Just about everywhere is rough in places


The general point is that Reading in geographically located in a booming area of the country, one which does not need levelling up.


Giving money to Reading in a level up programme at the same time as giving nothing to an area such as Barrow (plucked out of the air that one) is the opposite of levelling up.


The country is deeply divided economically, levelling up should be solely focused on redressing that balance


This round of levelling up is far less fair than round 1 and we have on record Sunak talking about redressing the shift of resources from richer areas of the country. He's two faced, we know that.

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21529 on: Today at 10:33:05 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:33:22 am
It is really starting to feel like the Tories and Sunak are so monumentally bad and being found out about it, that it's all become numb. Like the whole levelling up thing didn't seem like as huge a story as it should be because the response back has been "Well yeah of course they'd do that"

This may be a good thing because it shows the level of dislike for the Tory, that the worst is just assumed. But also becoming numb to their horror is a worry as it may allow them to fuck shit up without much fanfare in what I assume is the short time they have left


It's basic poor politics.

We all know that Bozo couldn't give a flying fuck about the oiks up north. But he knew he needed their ongoing votes, and the levelling-up fund was designed to be electoral bribes.

For Sunak to then use that limited fund to divert to wealthy areas (including his own) is going to leave plenty of 'red wallers' feeling betrayed.

Labour should be weaving this narrative - that the idea was only ever about bribing the 'red wallers' but Rishi-Rich has even robbed them of that.

Remember also that even where local authorities have 'won' some cash, it's still only a fraction of the money 'stolen' from them since 2010 in a series of central funding cuts.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21530 on: Today at 05:01:50 pm »
There are a number of MP’s who are evil, but Simon Clarke is the most evil by far.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21531 on: Today at 05:13:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:24:15 pm
Terrible terrible day for Sunak

Found out for levelling up his own constituency

Admitting levelling up was just a slogan

Cringe worthy interview in a car

Utter shambles hes in desperate trouble
He's like a Tory version of Ed Milliband.  Just wondering what his bacon sandwich moment is going to be.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21532 on: Today at 05:33:14 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 05:13:45 pm
He's like a Tory version of Ed Milliband.  Just wondering what his bacon sandwich moment is going to be.
Probably will involve slobber and a mouth of some sort. The usual Tory fare.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21533 on: Today at 05:45:17 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 05:13:45 pm
He's like a Tory version of Ed Milliband.  Just wondering what his bacon sandwich moment is going to be.
I think thats not a bad comparison
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21534 on: Today at 07:40:38 pm »

Id say Miliband had more substance than style. Sunak is the other way round.

Sunak is the Tory Chukka Umunna (although he was almost a Tory anyway).
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21535 on: Today at 07:57:47 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 07:40:38 pm
Id say Miliband had more substance than style. Sunak is the other way round.

Sunak is the Tory Chukka Umunna (although he was almost a Tory anyway).
:)  One of the few to stand up and rip the back out of the Torys during Brexit, no friend of the Torys.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21536 on: Today at 08:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 07:40:38 pm
Id say Miliband had more substance than style. Sunak is the other way round.

Sunak is the Tory Chukka Umunna (although he was almost a Tory anyway).

Sunak has style in the same way a John Lewis mannequin has style.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21537 on: Today at 08:03:19 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:00:31 pm
Sunak has style in the same way a John Lewis mannequin has style.

He really does doesn't he.  He's very wooden in his delivery.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21538 on: Today at 08:53:33 pm »
Sunak looks down on working class, he even admitted it in his interviews. He also promised to reverse levelling up for posher areas

Sunak is no friend of the common man, he's a c*nt
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21539 on: Today at 09:28:20 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:03:19 pm
He really does doesn't he.  He's very wooden in his delivery.

Have you seen the mannequins in John Lewis? More like Slenderman.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21540 on: Today at 09:43:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:28:20 pm
Have you seen the mannequins in John Lewis? More like Slenderman.

Not for many years no 😂
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21541 on: Today at 09:43:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:00:31 pm
Sunak has style in the same way a John Lewis mannequin has style.

Lets be honest, Sunak is a c*nt ;D
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21542 on: Today at 09:45:06 pm »
No idea of the comparison but shouldnt the value of levelling up funding be compared to the amount of EU funding lost post Brexit?  Additional I think the EU funding was targeted at areas in most need whereas Tories apparently chuck levelling up dosh at constituencies where theres a political advantage.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21543 on: Today at 09:54:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:00:31 pm
Sunak has style in the same way a John Lewis mannequin has style.
I doubt he shops cheaper than fortnum and masons
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21544 on: Today at 09:59:35 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:33:22 am
It is really starting to feel like the Tories and Sunak are so monumentally bad and being found out about it, that it's all become numb. Like the whole levelling up thing didn't seem like as huge a story as it should be because the response back has been "Well yeah of course they'd do that"

This may be a good thing because it shows the level of dislike for the Tory, that the worst is just assumed. But also becoming numb to their horror is a worry as it may allow them to fuck shit up without much fanfare in what I assume is the short time they have left
My huge worry and it's forever thus with this country's electorate, is that they don't see it as we do, so despite everything discussed in this thread for years and the eye-watering fuck-ups, corruption and incompetence, the voters won't be numb to it all and can easily be persuaded Labour isn't entirely safe. (Not helped of course Stocky mate when we even we have numb-nuts on this forum promoting the slightest inadequacy of Labour at any opportunity, not just subjectively)
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21545 on: Today at 10:00:05 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:43:10 pm
Not for many years no 😂

Some examples from various places. Have fun lol









Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21546 on: Today at 10:01:31 pm »
^^ 😂😂😂😂
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21547 on: Today at 10:09:30 pm »
Zahawi has paid over £1m fine and has settled on a £5m bill in total.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/jan/20/nadhim-zahawi-agreed-on-penalty-to-settle-tax-bill-worth-millions

After attempting to put gagging orders on newspapers for reporting it, we need to get rid of this crook from parliament.

Any of us would be in gaol.
