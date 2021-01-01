To be fair I dont know Canterbury or Farnborough but Reading is pretty rough in places.



Maybe they have accepted they cant hold on the Red Wall seats so are just focusing on holding the Home Counties which is a small positive because they know they are toast in the seats they took from Labour.



Just about everywhere is rough in placesThe general point is that Reading in geographically located in a booming area of the country, one which does not need levelling up.Giving money to Reading in a level up programme at the same time as giving nothing to an area such as Barrow (plucked out of the air that one) is the opposite of levelling up.The country is deeply divided economically, levelling up should be solely focused on redressing that balanceThis round of levelling up is far less fair than round 1 and we have on record Sunak talking about redressing the shift of resources from richer areas of the country. He's two faced, we know that.