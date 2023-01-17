« previous next »
Author Topic: Tories. Shambles.  (Read 757482 times)

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21480 on: January 17, 2023, 06:24:44 pm »
Quote from: Machae on January 17, 2023, 06:19:39 pm
Its on now
Might have gotten held up in legal........they're a bit jumpy about this stuff.......
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21481 on: January 17, 2023, 06:44:18 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on January 17, 2023, 06:24:44 pm
Might have gotten held up in legal........they're a bit jumpy about this stuff.......
More likely they wanted to check sources on the story properly and verify it.
W

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21482 on: January 17, 2023, 06:45:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 17, 2023, 06:44:18 pm
More likely they wanted to check sources on the story properly and verify it.
Same, same..... :P ;)
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21483 on: January 17, 2023, 10:08:23 pm »
Zahawi news still nicely tucked away on BBCs website though
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21484 on: January 17, 2023, 10:10:30 pm »
Quote from: Machae on January 17, 2023, 10:08:23 pm
Zahawi news still nicely tucked away on BBCs website though
Number two viewed storyso not that tucked away
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21485 on: January 17, 2023, 10:31:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 17, 2023, 10:10:30 pm
Number two viewed storyso not that tucked away

Yes viewed story, but not main story as the severity it deserves, they've left that for Greta. It never made it as main headlines, not sure about BBC News on TV though

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21486 on: Yesterday at 03:14:31 pm »
Lindsay Hoyle is shite, isn't he? I've stopped watching PMQs because he's allowed it to become pointless but had a listen today. Every Sunak response was with a question to Starmer, and Hoyle said nothing. The Tories screaming through each question from Starmer and he said nothing. The one time he pipes up he has a go at the Labour front bench and threatens to kick them out.

He needs ousting.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21487 on: Yesterday at 03:45:42 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 03:14:31 pm
Lindsay Hoyle is shite, isn't he? I've stopped watching PMQs because he's allowed it to become pointless but had a listen today. Every Sunak response was with a question to Starmer, and Hoyle said nothing. The Tories screaming through each question from Starmer and he said nothing. The one time he pipes up he has a go at the Labour front bench and threatens to kick them out.

He needs ousting.

Said it before and Ill say it again, all opposition parties should boycott PMQs and instead do something useful like volunteer in food bank for a few hours
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21488 on: Yesterday at 04:32:30 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 03:45:42 pm
Said it before and Ill say it again, all opposition parties should boycott PMQs and instead do something useful like volunteer in food bank for a few hours
PMQT is about scrutiny , the opposition should never throw away scrutiny,
 not every question is Tory v Labour issue it's also about our MPs representing us in Parliament, one of the early questions today was about dogs attacking people, someone must have asked that MP to bring it up at PMQT.

Hoyle is useless, he's weak, PMQT turns into a farce sometimes but that's not a reason to do away with it. it's a reason to reform it. problem we have today is everything's broadcast live, we could think about delayed transmission for some sort of scrutiny on the answers given by the PM,  they don't even show the question asked at the bottom of the screen which annoys me as it's a simple thing to do as people forget.

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21489 on: Yesterday at 04:54:40 pm »
The term 'Red Tory' is bandied around a lot, usually wrongly, but Hoyle really does come across like he's a total Tory shill. Never calls out the chinless wonders onthe Tory ranks, but even a tiny step out of line by an opposition MP and he's onto them. He was a total stooge for Bozo's Brexit.

After Bercow (who, notwithstanding his approach to staff management, was brilliant as Speaker), it's really jarring.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21490 on: Yesterday at 05:18:46 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:54:40 pm
The term 'Red Tory' is bandied around a lot, usually wrongly, but Hoyle really does come across like he's a total Tory shill. Never calls out the chinless wonders onthe Tory ranks, but even a tiny step out of line by an opposition MP and he's onto them. He was a total stooge for Bozo's Brexit.

After Bercow (who, notwithstanding his approach to staff management, was brilliant as Speaker), it's really jarring.

It can look like that with him however I think it's traditional that if there's a Labour speaker they tend to give the Tories a little bit more leeway and if there's a Tory speaker they give Labour a bit more leeway. Due to the strict impartial nature of the role they have to kind of demonstrate impartiality a bit more to the party they are not part of. That said I think Bercow, by the end, started to really hate many of the Tories and revelled in purposely pissing off those on his shit list at any given opportunity.

Betty was the best, you really need someone of that quality to make it work. The whole chamber is a farce now and the government knows it can ignore or avoid whatever questions it wants and there's little anyone can do. So much of our system is based on precedent, unwritten rules and the ridiculous and outdated idea that members of parliament are "honourable", the whole thing needs needs binning off. They can take FPTP with it as well, parliament and our democracy needs a reformation.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21491 on: Yesterday at 05:20:45 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 05:18:46 pm
They can take FPTP with it as well, parliament and our democracy needs a reformation.
It needs a revolution!
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21492 on: Yesterday at 05:24:42 pm »
A bunch of feral scum, aged between 14 and 16, from Birmingham who would travel around the region wearing masks to hide their identities and 'terrorise' decent people. They go to Redditch and are getting up to no good by the toilets in an Asda. A shopper wanting to use the toilets tells them off.

The result? One of the scum pulls a knife and murders the middle-aged bloke.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-hereford-worcester-64235272

The one doing the stabbing has been convicted of murder.

My annoyance is why was the 'joint enterprise' law invoked here? The gang were caught on CCTV passing knives between them. They all acted like evil c*nts. They should all be serving life sentences.

Oh, and under-18 or not, I'd have none of them seeing the light of day again. All would be in prison for the rest of their lives.

I bet the little wankers felt 'disrepected'. Had to show how tough they were by killing an unarmed, middle-aged bloke who dared to tell them off for being little shits.

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21493 on: Yesterday at 07:19:38 pm »
What is the chance of defeating this dangerous Moggs bill the Retained EU Law Bill, which is having its final reading tonight. Such a dangerous bill which would allow the Government to rip up thousands of EU law and redo it without it going through Parliament and being looked at by opposition parties? It effects workers rights, environmental, Health and Animal Welfare. I really hope they manage to damage it as much as possible. The Government doesn't even know how many laws are actually involved in it either, it just beyond belief in a democratic country and this would be even allowed.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21494 on: Yesterday at 08:06:55 pm »
Well the law was passed, as Caroline Lucas said Tory MPs lamely allowed their party to rip up thousands of EU Law and redo it without it having to be looked at in Parliament afterwards. This includes employment rights, including pensions, holidays, women rights, safety in food and water, environmental laws and animal welfare issues. Those arses who voted for this are truly undemocratic and have put the people of this country in real turmoil.  :butt
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21495 on: Yesterday at 08:35:51 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:06:55 pm
Well the law was passed, as Caroline Lucas said Tory MPs lamely allowed their party to rip up thousands of EU Law and redo it without it having to be looked at in Parliament afterwards. This includes employment rights, including pensions, holidays, women rights, safety in food and water, environmental laws and animal welfare issues. Those arses who voted for this are truly undemocratic and have put the people of this country in real turmoil.  :butt


Another stride towards fascist totalitarianism.

We soon won't even be allowed to protest against it (even planning to protest could see us imprisoned)
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21496 on: Yesterday at 09:36:22 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:06:55 pm
Well the law was passed, as Caroline Lucas said Tory MPs lamely allowed their party to rip up thousands of EU Law and redo it without it having to be looked at in Parliament afterwards. This includes employment rights, including pensions, holidays, women rights, safety in food and water, environmental laws and animal welfare issues. Those arses who voted for this are truly undemocratic and have put the people of this country in real turmoil.  :butt

Well this being passed was the most obvious thing going. Everyone knew that the 'bonfire of regulations' was the only outcome of Brexit.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21497 on: Yesterday at 10:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:24:42 pm
A bunch of feral scum, aged between 14 and 16, from Birmingham who would travel around the region wearing masks to hide their identities and 'terrorise' decent people. They go to Redditch and are getting up to no good by the toilets in an Asda. A shopper wanting to use the toilets tells them off.

The result? One of the scum pulls a knife and murders the middle-aged bloke.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-hereford-worcester-64235272

The one doing the stabbing has been convicted of murder.

My annoyance is why was the 'joint enterprise' law invoked here? The gang were caught on CCTV passing knives between them. They all acted like evil c*nts. They should all be serving life sentences.

Oh, and under-18 or not, I'd have none of them seeing the light of day again. All would be in prison for the rest of their lives.

I bet the little wankers felt 'disrepected'. Had to show how tough they were by killing an unarmed, middle-aged bloke who dared to tell them off for being little shits.

Maybe the joint enterprise wasnt invoked because they werent a group of black lads?

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/jul/01/fury-in-manchester-as-black-teenagers-jailed-as-result-of-telegram-chat
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21498 on: Yesterday at 10:57:00 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:06:55 pm
Well the law was passed, as Caroline Lucas said Tory MPs lamely allowed their party to rip up thousands of EU Law and redo it without it having to be looked at in Parliament afterwards. This includes employment rights, including pensions, holidays, women rights, safety in food and water, environmental laws and animal welfare issues. Those arses who voted for this are truly undemocratic and have put the people of this country in real turmoil.  :butt
How can they rip up multiple laws on one bill?  Wouldnt each law require a separate bill?
Has it got through the HoL yet?
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21499 on: Yesterday at 11:27:54 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:57:00 pm
How can they rip up multiple laws on one bill?  Wouldnt each law require a separate bill?
Has it got through the HoL yet?
We knew about before we left the EU.

What's Henry VIII got to do with Brexit?

In the UK there are two types of legislation: primary and secondary.

Primary laws go through a lengthy process of scrutiny by both MPs and the House of Lords. Legislatively speaking, those are the stronger and more important kind because they get a thorough looking-over by Parliament and cannot be overturned by the Courts.

But secondary laws are different. Once written by government Ministers, they must either be accepted or rejected. Just like that. Without any opportunity to properly challenge or edit them, except by the Courts after theyre made. They are often needed, because of the sheer volume of laws that have to be made.

Secondary laws can sometimes be extra sneaky in that they can be used by the government to edit primary laws. The power to make these is given by Henry VIII clauses. They are named after the well-known king because of the Statute of Proclamations 1539, which allowed him to overrule Parliament with a swift flick of the quill. 

Whats this got to do with Brexit?

A lot. So while technically primary laws cant be edited directly, ministers can use their Henry VIII powers to write secondary laws that, in effect, amend or repeal primary ones.

The EU (Withdrawal) Bill gives them those powers to deal with existing UK laws that come from or are related to EU ones  without any sensible limits to protect human rights and equalities.

This could have a huge impact on the UK. As we leave the European Union, new laws will be written to replace EU ones and might be also written to change existing UK laws to fit the post-Brexit legal framework. That could include those laws which currently protect many of our human rights and equality standards.

The government has written into this Bill lots of Henry VIII powers, including to correct anything they consider to be deficiencies in existing laws after Brexit  and this is the worrying part.

Thats an incredibly broad power, and theres no restriction written in the Bill on them using these powers to roll back rights, intentionally or otherwise.

https://www.amnesty.org.uk/henry-8th-brexit

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21500 on: Today at 12:32:57 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:27:54 pm
We knew about before we left the EU.

What's Henry VIII got to do with Brexit?

In the UK there are two types of legislation: primary and secondary.

Primary laws go through a lengthy process of scrutiny by both MPs and the House of Lords. Legislatively speaking, those are the stronger and more important kind because they get a thorough looking-over by Parliament and cannot be overturned by the Courts.

But secondary laws are different. Once written by government Ministers, they must either be accepted or rejected. Just like that. Without any opportunity to properly challenge or edit them, except by the Courts after theyre made. They are often needed, because of the sheer volume of laws that have to be made.

Secondary laws can sometimes be extra sneaky in that they can be used by the government to edit primary laws. The power to make these is given by Henry VIII clauses. They are named after the well-known king because of the Statute of Proclamations 1539, which allowed him to overrule Parliament with a swift flick of the quill. 

Whats this got to do with Brexit?

A lot. So while technically primary laws cant be edited directly, ministers can use their Henry VIII powers to write secondary laws that, in effect, amend or repeal primary ones.

The EU (Withdrawal) Bill gives them those powers to deal with existing UK laws that come from or are related to EU ones  without any sensible limits to protect human rights and equalities.

This could have a huge impact on the UK. As we leave the European Union, new laws will be written to replace EU ones and might be also written to change existing UK laws to fit the post-Brexit legal framework. That could include those laws which currently protect many of our human rights and equality standards.

The government has written into this Bill lots of Henry VIII powers, including to correct anything they consider to be deficiencies in existing laws after Brexit  and this is the worrying part.

Thats an incredibly broad power, and theres no restriction written in the Bill on them using these powers to roll back rights, intentionally or otherwise.

https://www.amnesty.org.uk/henry-8th-brexit

Cheers OF
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21501 on: Today at 01:06:42 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:32:57 am
Cheers OF
:) Welcome Kenny. these are the glorious Brexit opportunity's for Rees-Mogg & co
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21502 on: Today at 08:38:06 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:06:42 am
:) Welcome Kenny. these are the glorious Brexit opportunity's for Rees-Mogg & co

The weird thing is David Davis who I think I'm right in thinking is a Brexiteer, actually spoke against it yesterday. They still don't appear to know how many laws this will involve overall, just madness.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21503 on: Today at 08:45:45 am »
The fucking BBC are nothing but a Tory mouthpiece. Lisa Nandy is on Breakfast talking about this pathetic levelling up money announced, Naga Munchetty and the other fella sound like Tory MPs acting like its some fucking great thing, its so one sided.

Twats
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21504 on: Today at 08:48:56 am »
If it was an idea of Mogg, it most definitely will not be a good thing
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21505 on: Today at 08:52:25 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:45:45 am
The fucking BBC are nothing but a Tory mouthpiece. Lisa Nandy is on Breakfast talking about this pathetic levelling up money announced, Naga Munchetty and the other fella sound like Tory MPs acting like its some fucking great thing, its so one sided.

Twats

I have a different view on that, it's been well known that the Tories have been sneaking their own people into the BBC and that is having an effect as a result. I think a lot who work there are not Tories, but there is no doubt that the Government is trying to take it over which is something I resent. But no one makes a fuss about it so they get away with it.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21506 on: Today at 11:14:27 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:38:06 am
The weird thing is David Davis who I think I'm right in thinking is a Brexiteer, actually spoke against it yesterday. They still don't appear to know how many laws this will involve overall, just madness.

It will involve all the ones that sweatshop slavers like Dyson want rid of.
So that'll be any that benefit ordinary working people employed by scum like him.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21507 on: Today at 12:26:49 pm »
Dyson who moved his tax affairs offshore to avoid paying UK tax.

Dyson who moved the manufacturing facility of his hoovers abroad to take advantage of cheap labour

He's an economically far-right lunatic who wants to just keep increasing his billions because too much is never enough - and if people, workers, the environment, public services must be sacrificed at his altar of greed, then they must be sacrificed.

Another who needs putting up against the wall alongside Frottage, Banks, Bozo, Odey, Reet-Smug and scores of other Tory shitstains.
