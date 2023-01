The term 'Red Tory' is bandied around a lot, usually wrongly, but Hoyle really does come across like he's a total Tory shill. Never calls out the chinless wonders onthe Tory ranks, but even a tiny step out of line by an opposition MP and he's onto them. He was a total stooge for Bozo's Brexit.



After Bercow (who, notwithstanding his approach to staff management, was brilliant as Speaker), it's really jarring.



It can look like that with him however I think it's traditional that if there's a Labour speaker they tend to give the Tories a little bit more leeway and if there's a Tory speaker they give Labour a bit more leeway. Due to the strict impartial nature of the role they have to kind of demonstrate impartiality a bit more to the party they are not part of. That said I think Bercow, by the end, started to really hate many of the Tories and revelled in purposely pissing off those on his shit list at any given opportunity.Betty was the best, you really need someone of that quality to make it work. The whole chamber is a farce now and the government knows it can ignore or avoid whatever questions it wants and there's little anyone can do. So much of our system is based on precedent, unwritten rules and the ridiculous and outdated idea that members of parliament are "honourable", the whole thing needs needs binning off. They can take FPTP with it as well, parliament and our democracy needs a reformation.