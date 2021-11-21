« previous next »
Author Topic: Tories. Shambles.  (Read 754436 times)

Offline west_london_red

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21440 on: Yesterday at 11:41:21 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:57:44 am

Turns out he did .and will be paying millions in back taxes

So a man who was chancellor of the exchequer avoided paying tax and got found out


Shocked I tell you

Shit like that used to be front page news and career ending, now no one bats an eyelid  :butt
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online TepidT2O

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21441 on: Yesterday at 11:42:57 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:41:21 pm
Shit like that used to be front page news and career ending, now no one bats an eyelid  :butt
Of it were you or I not paying tax, wed be in prison
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21442 on: Today at 12:04:05 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:42:57 pm
Of it were you or I not paying tax, wed be in prison

Seriously, I just went on the BBC News app and its no where, not on the main page, the latest news, UK news or even UK politics pages.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21443 on: Today at 12:18:41 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:04:05 am
Seriously, I just went on the BBC News app and its no where, not on the main page, the latest news, UK news or even UK politics pages.

This is very odd. Just had a poke about myself.

Seem to be pretty much the only media outlet not reporting it. It's like it's got a load of Tories running it or something.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21444 on: Today at 11:54:42 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:42:57 pm
Of it were you or I not paying tax, wed be in prison


Not if we used legitimate means...

The key question is why these legal loopholes remain open.

The issue of Trusts needs massive review, with the tax dodge for all but the most deserving (eg, a trust set up to look after a disabled person once their parents die) scrapped.

The most sickening was that the estate of the Duke of Westminster (estimated value £8m) was almost entirely in a Trust status, so no Inheritance Tax was payable (apart from a few grand on some bits and bobs of the estate that weren't covered by the Trust).

It helps these wankers keep huge estates together, when they should be broken up and half flogged-off to pay the Inheritance Tax bill.

How many additional nurses, teachers, police officers could that c£3.2bn Inheritance Tax have paid for? Instead, a small number of over-privileged, Eton-educated twats get to continue to hoard their immense wealth and estates.

There are so many legal tax dodges that need to be eradicated, from the use of Trusts to 'non-dom' to Capital Gains Tax.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Machae

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21445 on: Today at 12:48:13 pm »
More needs to made of it by Labour. Spend all of PMQs talking about it
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21446 on: Today at 01:36:26 pm »
What is it with Tories and money? They absolutely love it and will resort to anything to make a few more quid. Do they realise wealth is temporary and they can't take it to their graves?
Online Riquende

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21447 on: Today at 02:40:50 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 01:36:26 pm
Do they realise wealth is temporary and they can't take it to their graves?

They just put into trusts so their descendants can carry on lording it over others, tax free!

Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline KillieRed

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21448 on: Today at 02:57:48 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 01:36:26 pm
What is it with Tories and money? They absolutely love it and will resort to anything to make a few more quid. Do they realise wealth is temporary and they can't take it to their graves?

Some of them actually think its a competition and they win if they have the most money when they die.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online spen71

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21449 on: Today at 03:21:24 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 01:36:26 pm
What is it with Tories and money? They absolutely love it and will resort to anything to make a few more quid. Do they realise wealth is temporary and they can't take it to their graves?

No pockets in a shroud
Offline afc turkish

    • Flat Back Four
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21450 on: Today at 03:32:00 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 03:21:24 pm
No pockets in a shroud

Spend far to much of their leisure time turin...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online TepidT2O

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21451 on: Today at 05:33:51 pm »
The NEU has voted to strike.. 90% in favour.. that will be 4 days of strikes which will close many schools (although I suspect it will be patchy)
The NAHT didnt hit 50% turnout, but 22% of their members had to request a second ballot paper and 78% of those didnt receive one..
Seems like postal strikes have pretty much skewered a headteachers  strike ..
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21452 on: Today at 05:56:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:33:51 pm
The NEU has voted to strike.. 90% in favour.. that will be 4 days of strikes which will close many schools (although I suspect it will be patchy)
The NAHT didnt hit 50% turnout, but 22% of their members had to request a second ballot paper and 78% of those didnt receive one..
Seems like postal strikes have pretty much skewered a headteachers  strike ..
That's almost funny.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online TSC

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21453 on: Today at 06:06:06 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 01:36:26 pm
What is it with Tories and money? They absolutely love it and will resort to anything to make a few more quid. Do they realise wealth is temporary and they can't take it to their graves?

The richest party in the cemetery
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21454 on: Today at 06:22:20 pm »
UK government to block Scottish gender bill

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-64288757

The Tories pissing all over Scottish devolution.
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Elmo!

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21455 on: Today at 06:37:23 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 06:22:20 pm
UK government to block Scottish gender bill

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-64288757

The Tories pissing all over Scottish devolution.

It's going to end up in the Supreme Court. I've not seen or heard any good explanation on why it is affects the Equality Act.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21456 on: Today at 06:39:05 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:37:23 pm
It's going to end up in the Supreme Court. I've not seen or heard any good explanation on why it is affects the Equality Act.

Doubt the Tories give a shit whether or not it actually affects the Equality Act, they just saw the opportunity to pick a fight with Nicola Sturgeon/the SNP and to rile up a culture war to distract from their many other failings.
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21457 on: Today at 06:51:39 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:37:23 pm
It's going to end up in the Supreme Court. I've not seen or heard any good explanation on why it is affects the Equality Act.

It doesn't, and when you ask any opponents to the bill what are their issues they do not give anything that this bill covers.

But don't let this distract you from the shit show that is the tory government.
Online Elmo!

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21458 on: Today at 06:55:03 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 06:39:05 pm
Doubt the Tories give a shit whether or not it actually affects the Equality Act, they just saw the opportunity to pick a fight with Nicola Sturgeon/the SNP and to rile up a culture war to distract from their many other failings.

Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 06:51:39 pm
It doesn't, and when you ask any opponents to the bill what our there issues they do not give anything that this bill covers.

But don't let this distract you from the shit show that is the tory government.

The thing is as well is they complain that the bill has been rushed through, when it has been debated on and consulted for 6 years - it's had more scrutiny than any other bill in Holyroods history. And the Tories have had the opportunity to engage with holyrood on it before it passed but didn't. Even 3 of their own MSPs voted for it (along with every single Green and Lib Dem MSP, and almost every Labour and SNP MSP).
Online TepidT2O

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21459 on: Today at 06:56:54 pm »
Whats the reason for blocking it (as opposed to other Scottish bills that havent been blocked)?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Online ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21460 on: Today at 07:06:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:56:54 pm
Whats the reason for blocking it (as opposed to other Scottish bills that havent been blocked)?

Concern....but not said what concern is, other than the fact they want to change which countries GRC they recognise to exclude countries that has self ID.  So that would cause an issue in the future for them.

Its just an attack on trans people to distract people.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21461 on: Today at 07:09:20 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 07:06:25 pm
Concern....but not said what concern is, other than the fact they want to change which countries GRC they recognise to exclude countries that has self ID.  So that would cause an issue in the future for them.

Its just an attack on trans people to distract people.
No, sorry, I didnt explain myself clearly.

What is the reason that they are claiming for this within constitutional law?
Why is this law incompatible with the rest of that of the uk?  On what grounds?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Online ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21462 on: Today at 07:12:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:09:20 pm
No, sorry, I didnt explain myself clearly.

What is the reason that they are claiming for this within constitutional law?
Why is this law incompatible with the rest of that of the uk?  On what grounds?

They have no reason, they have not specified one.  Some say it conflicts with Equality Act but not sure how as GRA has been around longer than the current Equality act.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21463 on: Today at 07:13:00 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 07:12:16 pm
They have no reason, they have not specified one.  Some say it conflicts with Equality Act but not sure how as GRA has been around longer than the current Equality act.
An, they havent given one. 

Cheers.

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
