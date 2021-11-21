Of it were you or I not paying tax, wed be in prison



Not if we used legitimate means...The key question is why these legal loopholes remain open.The issue of Trusts needs massive review, with the tax dodge for all but the most deserving (eg, a trust set up to look after a disabled person once their parents die) scrapped.The most sickening was that the estate of the Duke of Westminster (estimated value £8m) was almost entirely in a Trust status, so no Inheritance Tax was payable (apart from a few grand on some bits and bobs of the estate that weren't covered by the Trust).It helps these wankers keep huge estates together, when they should be broken up and half flogged-off to pay the Inheritance Tax bill.How many additional nurses, teachers, police officers could that c£3.2bn Inheritance Tax have paid for? Instead, a small number of over-privileged, Eton-educated twats get to continue to hoard their immense wealth and estates.There are so many legal tax dodges that need to be eradicated, from the use of Trusts to 'non-dom' to Capital Gains Tax.