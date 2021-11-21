It's very good indeed.



With no irony whatsoever here, look at what a former US Vice President said about the sick and needy......"At the Hubert Humphrey Building dedication in Washington, D.C. on November 1, 1977, Humphrey spoke about the treatment of the weakest members of society as a reflection of its government:Look where they ended up. The UK has been heading the same way for some time and this current NHS crisis, with tens of thousands of people dying as it falls apart, has a bit of an end-game feel to it......