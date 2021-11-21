It's very good indeed.
With no irony whatsoever here, look at what a former US Vice President said about the sick and needy......
"At the Hubert Humphrey Building dedication in Washington, D.C. on November 1, 1977, Humphrey spoke about the treatment of the weakest members of society as a reflection of its government: "The moral test of government is how that government treats those who are in the dawn of life, the children; those who are in the twilight of life, the elderly; those who are in the shadows of life; the sick, the needy and the handicapped."
Look where they ended up. The UK has been heading the same way for some time and this current NHS crisis, with tens of thousands of people dying as it falls apart, has a bit of an end-game feel to it......