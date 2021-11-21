« previous next »
Tories. Shambles.

Re: Tories. Shambles.
Reply #21360 on: Yesterday at 11:31:13 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:58:40 pm
Yes they can reverse such policies.  Its more that there will be little left in the coffers for Labour to play with and public services at breaking point.  Dont be surprised to see tax cuts in the year of the election and then they can sit back and criticise Labour should Labour reverse

The other things to watch out for is gas prices. If they continue on their downward trend government support for homes and businesses will come in significantly lower than expected which might free up some money for a small cut in income tax just before the next election
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Reply #21361 on: Today at 12:05:56 am
Jonathan Gullis is a horrible, horrible twat isnt he?
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Reply #21362 on: Today at 06:44:48 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:07:43 pm
Were all private arent we?

Heads of trusts, consultants etc

Most are fine but some are outrageous.  One Academy trust near me has one secondary school and two primary  schools. The head of the trust?  £185k a year.  Disgusting.  They arent even any good.

On the flip side, another trust just dine the road has 4 primary schools and one secondary and the head of trust is on £115k

So, some people are in the make, but I can tell you that this would be no different with LEAs

If the head of the academy is responsible for over 100 staff and perhaps a 1000 children, then that salary doesn't seem unreasonable.  The fact is run badly is a different matter.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Reply #21363 on: Today at 06:49:54 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:44:48 am
If the head of the academy is responsible for over 100 staff and perhaps a 1000 children, then that salary doesn't seem unreasonable.  The fact is run badly is a different matter.
£115k I can accept. £185k is robbery

Some academies have 10s of thousands of kids in their trusts and the academy heads get £200k plus..  some worth it, some not
W

Re: Tories. Shambles.
Reply #21364 on: Today at 10:44:23 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 07:34:41 pm

This is brilliant and should be shared everywhere by everyone.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Reply #21365 on: Today at 10:53:23 am
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 10:44:23 am
This is brilliant and should be shared everywhere by everyone.

It's very good indeed.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Reply #21366 on: Today at 11:07:49 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:53:23 am
It's very good indeed.
With no irony whatsoever here, look at what a former US Vice President said about the sick and needy......

"At the Hubert Humphrey Building dedication in Washington, D.C. on November 1, 1977, Humphrey spoke about the treatment of the weakest members of society as a reflection of its government: "The moral test of government is how that government treats those who are in the dawn of life, the children; those who are in the twilight of life, the elderly; those who are in the shadows of life; the sick, the needy and the handicapped.""

[source]

Look where they ended up. The UK has been heading the same way for some time and this current NHS crisis, with tens of thousands of people dying as it falls apart, has a bit of an end-game feel to it......
