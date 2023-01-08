I think you have to look at the effect it has on the quality of the MPs coming into Parliament, also their motives for wanting to become a MP.

It seems to have been a in secret of a easy way to fill your pockets when the motive should be to try and improve lives etc.





Theres a video of Frottage from years ago clueing up someone in a corridor talking about how much money you can earn being a MEP. " I reckon you can earn a £100k a year from this" it came across as someone only in it for the money, look at the damage that man has done since, all to fill his boots doing sod all. never turning up for work except for a camera stunt to impress the kippers. eg. kick off a row then all walk out looking outraged.