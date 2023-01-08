« previous next »
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21280 on: January 8, 2023, 10:45:30 am »
Quote from: reddebs on January  8, 2023, 10:35:06 am
They don't need to care though do they?

They haven't got where they are in life by caring about those less fortunate as they have no understanding of what 'having no money' looks like.

Used to piss me off with my parents when we'd be discussing things about their business, where I'd be trying to get better pay and conditions for everyone. 

Ooh, we can't afford that! 

Really? 

You have no idea what 'cant afford' actually means. 

It has nothing to do with not having so much to save or put in a pension or not having a holiday or a new car. 

It means I've got 50p to live on till payday in 4 days time, need petrol to get to work and I've not paid for the kids school dinners yet.

Like the Tory prick who said firefighters should budget better if they're using food banks and earning over £30k per year.

Do we have a single politician in Westminster that's actually worked in a real world job?

Any factory workers, ex warehousing staff, street cleaners etc?
Its the old line from the nice Tories.

We know it hurts, but theres simply nothing that we can do about it.

The shrug of the shoulders, the pat on the head, the expression of theres nothing else we can do Im afraid

Pathetic




(Nice as opposed to the horrible Tories (Rees Mogg etc!) who would then argue that we had no right to healthcare anyway and wed had it too easy for too long)
Offline Nick110581

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21281 on: January 8, 2023, 10:46:14 am »
Quote from: reddebs on January  8, 2023, 10:35:06 am
They don't need to care though do they?

They haven't got where they are in life by caring about those less fortunate as they have no understanding of what 'having no money' looks like.

Used to piss me off with my parents when we'd be discussing things about their business, where I'd be trying to get better pay and conditions for everyone. 

Ooh, we can't afford that! 

Really? 

You have no idea what 'cant afford' actually means. 

It has nothing to do with not having so much to save or put in a pension or not having a holiday or a new car. 

It means I've got 50p to live on till payday in 4 days time, need petrol to get to work and I've not paid for the kids school dinners yet.

Like the Tory prick who said firefighters should budget better if they're using food banks and earning over £30k per year.

Do we have a single politician in Westminster that's actually worked in a real world job?

Any factory workers, ex warehousing staff, street cleaners etc?

I dont think there will many.

The other issue with MPs is the ones that get promoted to work in a sector they know fuck all about.
Offline oldfordie

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21282 on: January 8, 2023, 10:49:22 am »
Quote from: John C on January  8, 2023, 10:30:14 am
Sky News have done a brilliant job exposing MP's earning from other jobs / work. The list is sickening and I'm disappointed in David Lammy albeit his earning don't compare to the amount of cash many Tories are taking in. Absolute gobshites the lots of them.
Stinks. it encourages the worst type into Politics. be a MP and you can earn a fortune on the side for a few hours work a year.
It's the MPs who only started being paid by company's since they became a MP that do my head in, it's obviously money in the back pocket for services and connections since they became a MP, anyone who worked for a company years before they became a MP must have got the job on merit so I wouldn't be as harsh on them.
Am disappointed in Lammy but I would like to give him the benefit of the doubt for now. figures of £2.000 doesn't sound like much of a back hander for him to use his influance and connections. must be more to it.
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

He's four months old.

Offline reddebs

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21283 on: January 8, 2023, 10:53:46 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January  8, 2023, 10:45:30 am
Its the old line from the nice Tories.

We know it hurts, but theres simply nothing that we can do about it.

The shrug of the shoulders, the pat on the head, the expression of theres nothing else we can do Im afraid

Pathetic




(Nice as opposed to the horrible Tories (Rees Mogg etc!) who would then argue that we had no right to healthcare anyway and wed had it too easy for too long)

Pretty much the exact same words were uttered by the witch in that 1982 snow documentary last night mate.

Difficult decisions.  Only a limited amount of money.  Need to budget and prioritise.

As Rob said, absolutely nothing has fucking changed in 40yrs.
Offline reddebs

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21284 on: January 8, 2023, 10:55:23 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on January  8, 2023, 10:46:14 am
I dont think there will many.

The other issue with MPs is the ones that get promoted to work in a sector they know fuck all about.

Always made me wonder how that happened as it would never happen in a real job.
Offline Elmo!

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21285 on: January 8, 2023, 11:09:02 am »
What does Lammy make his money from?
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21286 on: January 8, 2023, 11:20:36 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on January  8, 2023, 09:49:34 am
Hes obviously not poor by any stretch of the imagination, but I think most of the money that gets attributed to him being worth however many hundreds of millions is actually his wifes wealth from her father rather then Sunaks own wealth.
Either that or it was a very successful chemists shop.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21287 on: January 8, 2023, 11:21:23 am »
He did make quite a lot of money working as a banker in 'The City'.
Online Millie

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21288 on: January 8, 2023, 11:36:17 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on January  8, 2023, 11:09:02 am
What does Lammy make his money from?

He's an LBC presenter.  I think he only does one show a week at the weekend.  He's on now.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21289 on: January 8, 2023, 11:43:43 am »
Quote from: Millie on January  8, 2023, 11:36:17 am
He's an LBC presenter.  I think he only does one show a week at the weekend.  He's on now.
This is why the second job thing is so hard

In theory, Im against them, but I think its probably a good thing that politicians do this sort of thing too
Offline killer-heels

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21290 on: January 8, 2023, 11:50:51 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January  8, 2023, 11:43:43 am
This is why the second job thing is so hard

In theory, Im against them, but I think its probably a good thing that politicians do this sort of thing too

Why? There are a load of things they can do to understand whats going on than taking on gigs that they get paid for.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21291 on: January 8, 2023, 12:23:03 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on January  8, 2023, 11:50:51 am
Why? There are a load of things they can do to understand whats going on than taking on gigs that they get paid for.
There are.  But just because they get paid for it doesnt mean they shouldnt be doing it (certainly not in this case anyway). 

Theres a balance between wanting people to come into parliament and between them taking the piss.  As odd as it might sound, I have less problem with the money Johnson and May have earned from public speaking.  In that they are spending very little time doing it and its unlikely to influence their political voting record.

Others basically have full time jobs with companies that absolutely compromise their integrity. And that is surely wrong.
Offline oldfordie

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21292 on: January 8, 2023, 12:55:37 pm »
I think you have to look at the effect it has on the quality of the MPs coming into Parliament, also their motives for wanting to become a MP.
It seems to have been a in secret of a easy way to fill your pockets when the motive should be to try and improve lives etc.


Theres a video of Frottage from years ago clueing up someone in a corridor talking about how much money you can earn being a MEP. " I reckon you can earn a £100k a year from this" it came across as someone only in it for the money, look at the damage that man has done since, all to fill his boots doing sod all. never turning up for work except for a camera stunt to impress the kippers. eg. kick off a row then all walk out looking outraged.
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

He's four months old.

Online west_london_red

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21293 on: January 8, 2023, 01:43:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January  8, 2023, 11:43:43 am
This is why the second job thing is so hard

In theory, Im against them, but I think its probably a good thing that politicians do this sort of thing too

Agreed, but does he need to be paid to do it would be my question? He could go on LBC for free
Online Machae

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21294 on: January 8, 2023, 04:48:36 pm »
Sunaks such a dickhead. Doesn't think his greencard, wife's share in Infosys, being a millionaire/billionaire, private education, private GP is anyone else's business but his own. Why put yourself through to becoming a PM if you didn't like any scrutiny you c*nt
Offline TSC

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21295 on: January 8, 2023, 04:57:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on January  8, 2023, 11:50:51 am
Why? There are a load of things they can do to understand whats going on than taking on gigs that they get paid for.

Think theres a big difference between this and what the likes of Patterson done (lobbying for 6 figures and beyond) plus the platform gives him (and by extension Labour) a public outlet to air views.

Having said that Ive never listened to his show on LBC.
Online west_london_red

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21296 on: January 8, 2023, 08:05:00 pm »
Quote from: TSC on January  8, 2023, 04:57:50 pm
Think theres a big difference between this and what the likes of Patterson done (lobbying for 6 figures and beyond) plus the platform gives him (and by extension Labour) a public outlet to air views.

Having said that Ive never listened to his show on LBC.

Hes ok, like everyone on LBC he has his political opinions and will push those without much pretence of objectivity or neutrality but thats their model.
Offline stewil007

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21297 on: Yesterday at 09:16:21 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on January  8, 2023, 01:43:17 pm
Agreed, but does he need to be paid to do it would be my question? He could go on LBC for free

would you give up your time for free?
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21298 on: Yesterday at 09:45:59 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 09:16:21 am
would you give up your time for free?

Yes, unless I'm missing something David Lammy has done nothing out of the ordinary. MPs broadcasting on radio is a fairly new phenomenon, but MPs with their own regular columns in newspapers certainly isn't. It's been an accepted part of constitutional politics since at least the 1880s. These people could be said to have a duty to talk to the general public.

It gets a bit problematical when they are hosting radio or TV shows in dictatorships, like Corbyn did in the Islamic Republic of Iran and Alex Salmond did in Putin's Russia, but writing stuff, or broadcasting stuff to the British public seems reasonable.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21299 on: Yesterday at 10:25:56 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 09:16:21 am
would you give up your time for free?

I do it all the time.

I've got long-term service awards for doing that very thing.
Online PaulF

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21300 on: Yesterday at 10:59:21 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 09:16:21 am
would you give up your time for free?

Plenty do footie coaching or other things for free.
I'd donate some of my time now, but struggling to pay the bills as it is!
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21301 on: Yesterday at 01:20:45 pm »
So talks failed.

Why?

Because a lump sum is shit and means your salary is depleted

And because they want them to become more productive.  They are working 18 hour shifts already, how could they?
Offline Circa1892

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21302 on: Yesterday at 02:21:08 pm »
Lump sum is just a cheap way of diverting the problem and trying to trick workers.

If you're only say £20k and you want a 5% pay increase but get a cash award of £1k - in the very short term, yes its the same. But come next year any risible pay award you get is still on the £20k, so your salary never rises.

Unless you're an MP or hedge funder of course.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21303 on: Yesterday at 02:34:46 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 02:21:08 pm
Lump sum is just a cheap way of diverting the problem and trying to trick workers.

If you're only say £20k and you want a 5% pay increase but get a cash award of £1k - in the very short term, yes its the same. But come next year any risible pay award you get is still on the £20k, so your salary never rises.

Unless you're an MP or hedge funder of course.

The starting salary of a teacher is at least £28 k.
Online PaulF

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21304 on: Yesterday at 10:14:18 pm »
But the maths is easier with £20k
Offline Red_Mist

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21305 on: Yesterday at 10:34:59 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 02:34:46 pm
The starting salary of a teacher is at least £28 k.
Thats just about minimum wage when you divide it by the number of hours teachers put in.
Online west_london_red

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21306 on: Yesterday at 10:39:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:20:45 pm
So talks failed.

Why?

Because a lump sum is shit and means your salary is depleted

And because they want them to become more productive.  They are working 18 hour shifts already, how could they?

Also lump sums are non-pensionable dont forget.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21307 on: Yesterday at 10:39:43 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 10:34:59 pm
Thats just about minimum wage when you divide it by the number of hours teachers put in.
Yeah..

I love my sister, and shes a great nurse. But she took a days holiday because shed done a 50 hour week .bloody snow flake ;D

Thats pretty much average for teachers and new teachers often more so

And the government just dont seem to understand they want to go to the treasury with a reason for more pay.

Its perfectly obvious, theres no fucking staff you utter c*nts.
Online west_london_red

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21308 on: Yesterday at 10:42:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:39:43 pm
Yeah..

I love my sister, and shes a great nurse. But she took a days holiday because shed done a 50 hour week .bloody snow flake ;D

Thats pretty much average for teachers and new teachers often more so

And the government just dont seem to understand they want to go to the treasury with a reason for more pay.

Its perfectly obvious, theres no fucking staff you utter c*nts.

What happens when theres actually not enough teachers? Like on a practical level if a school doesnt have say enough maths teachers to cover all the classes/students what does/would a school do?
Offline TepidT2O

Re: T
« Reply #21309 on: Yesterday at 10:52:15 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:42:53 pm
What happens when theres actually not enough teachers? Like on a practical level if a school doesnt have say enough maths teachers to cover all the classes/students what does/would a school do?
When?  Thats now.

What happens is many schools have maths taught by non specialists. Particularly tougher schools where you need better quality.

Weve missed the yearly target for training maths teachers for over a decade now.  The government came up with a plan.  Yes, lets reduce the target!  And lo and behold the target was missed by even more,

For physics we recruited 19% of the teachers we needed onto training courses last year.  Many of these were actually biologists who had done a short course to convert their degree so arent actually physicists 

So now we dont have physics teachers, where do all the physicists and engineers come from? Its a huuuuuge issue for the uk as our economy is partly based on high level engineering.  Its ridiculous, we are literally shooting the economy in the foot.

Same with the NHS, were losing so much money with people off ill who cant get seen, so much on people who emigrate overseas as they cant stand it any more.  Its false economy,
Online west_london_red

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21310 on: Yesterday at 11:14:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:52:15 pm
When?  Thats now.

What happens is many schools have maths taught by non specialists. Particularly tougher schools where you need better quality.

Weve missed the yearly target for training maths teachers for over a decade now.  The government came up with a plan.  Yes, lets reduce the target!  And lo and behold the target was missed by even more,

For physics we recruited 19% of the teachers we needed onto training courses last year.  Many of these were actually biologists who had done a short course to convert their degree so arent actually physicists 

So now we dont have physics teachers, where do all the physicists and engineers come from? Its a huuuuuge issue for the uk as our economy is partly based on high level engineering.  Its ridiculous, we are literally shooting the economy in the foot.

Same with the NHS, were losing so much money with people off ill who cant get seen, so much on people who emigrate overseas as they cant stand it any more.  Its false economy,

Ok, I can see how that works with say a year 7 or 8 where a Chemistry teacher could maybe teach basic Physics for example, but surely by GCSE or A levels you have to have a teacher qualified in the subject? I remember even when I was at school there was some teachers who only taught up to GCSE, and some who would teach up to A level which I assumed was related to their qualifications.
Offline TSC

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21311 on: Yesterday at 11:24:52 pm »
Offline reddebs

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21312 on: Yesterday at 11:30:00 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:14:28 pm
Ok, I can see how that works with say a year 7 or 8 where a Chemistry teacher could maybe teach basic Physics for example, but surely by GCSE or A levels you have to have a teacher qualified in the subject? I remember even when I was at school there was some teachers who only taught up to GCSE, and some who would teach up to A level which I assumed was related to their qualifications.

Why do you think they're pushing the idea of qualified engineers, IT staff, etc etc with adverts on TV about "passing your invaluable skills onto students whilst doing your proper job".

No teachers for college courses, no problem.  Let's bring in someone not qualified to teach, to teach them instead.

It's fucked up thinking so they can blag about how much they're investing in education 😡
Offline Absinthe

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21313 on: Today at 12:24:15 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:24:52 pm
Ex Tory minister quits praising Labour

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/tory-quit-labour-claire-perry-starmer-b2259000.html
George Gideon Oliver Osborne, son of Sir Peter Osborne, 17th Baronet of Ballentaylor and Ballylemon and Felicity Alexandra Loxton-Peacock, educated at St. Paul's and Magdalen College, Oxford has been praising them recently.

They're playing with friendly fire switched off.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21314 on: Today at 06:52:54 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:14:28 pm
Ok, I can see how that works with say a year 7 or 8 where a Chemistry teacher could maybe teach basic Physics for example, but surely by GCSE or A levels you have to have a teacher qualified in the subject? I remember even when I was at school there was some teachers who only taught up to GCSE, and some who would teach up to A level which I assumed was related to their qualifications.
True, the trouble is we have run out of them too.

And you dont want to be taught maths by a non specialist.  Its really not good.
Offline Elmo!

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21315 on: Today at 06:55:33 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:14:28 pm
Ok, I can see how that works with say a year 7 or 8 where a Chemistry teacher could maybe teach basic Physics for example, but surely by GCSE or A levels you have to have a teacher qualified in the subject? I remember even when I was at school there was some teachers who only taught up to GCSE, and some who would teach up to A level which I assumed was related to their qualifications.

I was taught Standard Grade (GCSE equivalent) Physics at school by a chemistry teacher - the school just could not find a physics teacher to hire. Still got an A though....  ;)
Online west_london_red

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21316 on: Today at 07:33:04 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:52:54 am
True, the trouble is we have run out of them too.

And you dont want to be taught maths by a non specialist.  Its really not good.

Does a parent have any options in this situation? Personally I would be pretty livid if my kids were being taught by an unqualified teacher.
