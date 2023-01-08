What happens when theres actually not enough teachers? Like on a practical level if a school doesnt have say enough maths teachers to cover all the classes/students what does/would a school do?
When? Thats now.
What happens is many schools have maths taught by non specialists. Particularly tougher schools where you need better quality.
Weve missed the yearly target for training maths teachers for over a decade now. The government came up with a plan. Yes, lets reduce the target! And lo and behold the target was missed by even more,
For physics we recruited 19% of the teachers we needed onto training courses last year. Many of these were actually biologists who had done a short course to convert their degree so arent actually physicists
So now we dont have physics teachers, where do all the physicists and engineers come from? Its a huuuuuge issue for the uk as our economy is partly based on high level engineering. Its ridiculous, we are literally shooting the economy in the foot.
Same with the NHS, were losing so much money with people off ill who cant get seen, so much on people who emigrate overseas as they cant stand it any more. Its false economy,